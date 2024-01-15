Julianne Moore wore a Chanel sack dress to the Critics Choice: amazing or blah?

Given the SAG Award nominations’ complete lack of love for May December, it feels like Natalie Portman is maybe phasing out her awards-show appearances. Julianne Moore is not! She and Charles Melton attended the Critics Choice Awards, although their film was once again blanked for awards. I enjoyed May December but I also sort of think that there are more worthy awards nominees, but we’ll see. I still feel like Melton should get an Oscar nom. Meanwhile, Julianne wore this glorious Chanel sack dress! Melton’s (zoot) suit is Valentino.
Camila Morrone also wore Chanel – she’s a lovely young woman with a great figure, and I have no idea why Chanel gave her a dress which makes her look pregnant.
Matt Bomer. Just… Matt Bomer. What a beautiful man. A vampire! He and his Fellow Travelers costar Jonathan Bailey kissed on the lips when Bailey won his award. It was HOT.
Elizabeth Debicki in an Oscar de La Renta jumpsuit. Not gonna lie, she phoned this in. She’s probably saving her best look for tonight’s Emmys.
Juno Temple in a simple black down. It’s pretty crazy to watch Ted Lasso get completely blanked at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes. The Bear is the hot new show, plus it feels like people were really upset with how Ted Lasso’s final season went down. I wonder if the show will be blanked at the Emmys tonight?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I didn’t even finish watching the final season of Ted Lasso, just switched to reading recaps midway through. Such a disappointment.
I love the sack dress. I can never look at her without picturing her naked flying through the air with paint brushes and then being gently hoisted down.
I love a dress with pockets!
I like Elizabeth’s outfit here more than her Globesone.
Julianne looks comfy. May December really should’ve come out next year. So many good movies getting buried. People say there’s superhero fatigue but they’re still pulling in hundreds of millions. There was Barbenheimer and other big movies. There’s just a lack of space whereas the opposite will be true this year due to the strikes.
Not gonna lie. Elizabeth Debicki could wear a burlap bag and look simply beautiful 🤩. I think I’m getting a serious girl crush on her.
As someone who struggled but ultimately finished the last season of Ted Lasso, I’d say they deserve all the blanks they have been getting. Season 3 was a wreck and the only bright star in it was Phil Dunster. If there was any justice, he will win the Emmys tonight and Ebon will rightly get his for Season 2 of the Bear next year.
Love the color of Julianne’s dress and I think she looks great. I love the sack dress!!
I’m gonna get a lawyer and sue Chanel for dressing Julianne Moore in one of the gowns that my cousin and I created with bedsheets and our grandma’s gaudy costume brooches when we were 7.
Really though, it sometimes seems like a lot of Chanel designs are actively TRYING to be unflattering. I don’t know how else you explain what they did to poor Camila here.
I’m I the only one getting suspicious about Jonathan showing up for Matt on all of the awards ceremonies? Is it normal being that supportive of your co-star, or does this look that there’s something going on betweeen the two of them?