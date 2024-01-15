Julianne Moore wore a Chanel sack dress to the Critics Choice: amazing or blah?

Given the SAG Award nominations’ complete lack of love for May December, it feels like Natalie Portman is maybe phasing out her awards-show appearances. Julianne Moore is not! She and Charles Melton attended the Critics Choice Awards, although their film was once again blanked for awards. I enjoyed May December but I also sort of think that there are more worthy awards nominees, but we’ll see. I still feel like Melton should get an Oscar nom. Meanwhile, Julianne wore this glorious Chanel sack dress! Melton’s (zoot) suit is Valentino.

Camila Morrone also wore Chanel – she’s a lovely young woman with a great figure, and I have no idea why Chanel gave her a dress which makes her look pregnant.

Matt Bomer. Just… Matt Bomer. What a beautiful man. A vampire! He and his Fellow Travelers costar Jonathan Bailey kissed on the lips when Bailey won his award. It was HOT.

Elizabeth Debicki in an Oscar de La Renta jumpsuit. Not gonna lie, she phoned this in. She’s probably saving her best look for tonight’s Emmys.

Juno Temple in a simple black down. It’s pretty crazy to watch Ted Lasso get completely blanked at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes. The Bear is the hot new show, plus it feels like people were really upset with how Ted Lasso’s final season went down. I wonder if the show will be blanked at the Emmys tonight?