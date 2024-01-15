Emma Stone picked up the Best Actress Critics Choice Award in Louis Vuitton

There’s been this interesting and strange feeling around the Best Actress race. While I still believe that Lily Gladstone will probably win the Oscar for Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone is definitely becoming a major contender. Not to mention, Sandra Huller might be sort of an undercover favorite for some voters. Still, it feels like Emma might peel off a lot of voters when push comes to shove. I find that interesting. Emma ended up winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress. The only reason this didn’t happen at the Globes is because Lily won Actress-in-a-Drama, while Emma won for Comedy. If they’re in the same category, who gets the votes? Last night it was Emma. Emma wore this custom Louis Vuitton which reads, to me, like she honestly didn’t believe she would win. This dress screams “I’m just happy to be nominated.” Hm.
Lily Gladstone wore a custom Christian Siriano in a gorgeous shade of blue, possibly the best and most flattering dress I’ve seen on her during the awards season. I absolutely hope she goes with Sirano again for the other awards shows.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wore another great dress, although this Jovana Louis feels slightly overworked. Too many elements. She won another supporting actress award – she’s really going to march through the awards season, picking up everything.
Greta Lee in Loewe. She’s been wearing some offbeat designers and I don’t think those looks have been doing her any favors. While this fabric is really cool, it would have been great if the design wasn’t “a pair of trousers and a long-sleeved polo.”
Tracee Ellis Ross wore one of the best “It’s just the Critics Choice Awards, I’ll wear a black dress” dresses. This is Fendi – so good!! So flattering.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I’m rooting for Lily. That blue dress was gorgeous.
I don’t think there’s anything particularly strange or mysterious about Emma’s win. If you’ve seen Poor Things you’d know she gave an absolutely mind-blowing performance. She’s truly exceptional. Lily is too, but it really is more supporting, so the category fraud whispers probably aren’t helping. Not to mention that Emma is incredibly popular among her peers, so she’d have a leg up even if people weren’t voting on merit (which in this case, they absolutely are.) So I really don’t think her accolades are the result of some nefarious forces. She gives an incredible performance, with far more screen time than her main competitor, and her coworkers love her. Of course she’d be a frontrunner.
I still think Lily will pull it out but Emma was amazing. It’s really a two horse race. The performances, and the movies, are SO different from each other too.
Lily is really supporting but I think people call voter fraud more when you go into Supporting when you’re a lead. (I love Viola Davis, who should’ve won for The Help, but she definitely did this for Fences.) If you think your role is strong enough, despite screen time, to go in lead, go for it. Worked for Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs.
Lily going lead definitely made this a virtual lock for Da’vine. She’s picking up everything and is the closest thing to a sure bet as there is. I can’t even remember who she’s competing against.
I really wish they didn’t make the background with these red carpets black. It makes it really difficult to see so many of the dresses!
Tracee Ellis Ross looks fantastic — the dress is so beautifully tailored it fits like a glove. And love the Siriano on Lily Gladstone — agree that the color looks amazing on her.