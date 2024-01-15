Emma Stone picked up the Best Actress Critics Choice Award in Louis Vuitton

There’s been this interesting and strange feeling around the Best Actress race. While I still believe that Lily Gladstone will probably win the Oscar for Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone is definitely becoming a major contender. Not to mention, Sandra Huller might be sort of an undercover favorite for some voters. Still, it feels like Emma might peel off a lot of voters when push comes to shove. I find that interesting. Emma ended up winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress. The only reason this didn’t happen at the Globes is because Lily won Actress-in-a-Drama, while Emma won for Comedy. If they’re in the same category, who gets the votes? Last night it was Emma. Emma wore this custom Louis Vuitton which reads, to me, like she honestly didn’t believe she would win. This dress screams “I’m just happy to be nominated.” Hm.

Lily Gladstone wore a custom Christian Siriano in a gorgeous shade of blue, possibly the best and most flattering dress I’ve seen on her during the awards season. I absolutely hope she goes with Sirano again for the other awards shows.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wore another great dress, although this Jovana Louis feels slightly overworked. Too many elements. She won another supporting actress award – she’s really going to march through the awards season, picking up everything.

Greta Lee in Loewe. She’s been wearing some offbeat designers and I don’t think those looks have been doing her any favors. While this fabric is really cool, it would have been great if the design wasn’t “a pair of trousers and a long-sleeved polo.”

Tracee Ellis Ross wore one of the best “It’s just the Critics Choice Awards, I’ll wear a black dress” dresses. This is Fendi – so good!! So flattering.