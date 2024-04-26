Bower: The palace should release the findings from the Sussex-bullying investigation!

Most “royal experts” rely on racist dog-whistles, projection and classist subtext to fuel their coverage and commentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Tom Bower is built different. While I loathe the man, he actually says the thing outright: that he’s out to destroy Meghan and that the fate of the monarchy depends on “obliterating the Sussexes.” That’s how many royal experts feel, but no one but Bower is saying it. So it’s been interesting to watch Bower this week, as he tries to revive the “Meghan and the bullying investigation” story. The bullying investigation was conducted by an outside law firm at the behest of QEII. The investigation was concluded at some point in the spring of 2022, and the findings were buried. Now Bower says that King Charles should release the findings. I agree, but for a different reason. Bower thinks the findings will finally be the thing that hurts Meghan’s image. If that were true, the palace would have released the findings two years ago.
Buckingham Palace must release its ruling over allegations that the Duchess of Sussex bullied staff after a key witness broke her silence, a prominent Royal historian demanded tonight. Tom Bower told ‘The Reaction’ the decision by Meghan’s former senior adviser, Samantha Cohen, to admit she gave evidence into the investigation could burst the ‘dam’. Appearing as a guest for hosts Sarah Vine and Andrew Pierce, Mr Bower argued: ‘At some stage, King Charles has got to decide, and I hope it is sooner rather than later, that the Sussexes must be exposed.’
Ms Cohen this week told Australian newspaper The Herald Sun she was one of ten staff who gave evidence to the internal probe. Mr Bower believes Ms Cohen’s decision to go on the record will bring fresh scrutiny onto the Sussexes, who have always denied any bullying allegations, and the secretive findings.
He said: ‘What is very interesting are two things in the run up after that. Firstly, the palace said they would investigate it and that investigation has been buried. More interestingly really is that the turnover of staff in the Sussex household in Montecito in California has been phenomenal. They have gone through dozens of people. Probably the Palace thinks this not the moment to reveal or release this information. I disagree.’
‘The key thing is until the Sussexes are ‘socially destroyed’ their credibility undermined; the Royal Family in Britain is going to be constantly their target,’ the best selling author believes. The author of ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors’ added the complainants face a problem coming forward with future employers.
‘The question now is whether the other women involved decide to put their name and step up above the parapet and say they too have been interviewed and what their complaints are,’ he continued. ‘The problem for these women is if they come out and say that Meghan Markle treated them badly, however fair, employers of theirs will fear that they cannot be trusted over their secrets. They have a major problem of trust and that has always been Meghan’s strongest card.’
Again, Tom Bower said the thing explicitly, that his goal (and the goal of the British media and royal institution) is to socially destroy the Sussexes and undermine their credibility on a national and global scale. The fact that the Sussexes are thriving, well-liked, socially accepted and successful has ruined the whole royal institution and everyone around it. Anyway, it’s weird to agree with Tom Bower about anything but I would love nothing more than to see the full findings of the bullying investigation. I want reams of documents with interviews where KP staffers are shaking and sobbing over Meghan choosing her wedding flowers or organizing a photographer for the cookbook. The whole reason why the findings have never been made public is because William, Kate and their staff are the ones who look like incompetent a–holes.
In the Mail, Tom Bower says that in my book Courtiers I say Sam Cohen complained behind the scenes that she had been "treated harshly" while working for Harry and Meghan. This is not true. I wrote: "More than once, staff felt they were treated harshly." No mention of Sam there.
— Valentine Low (@valentinelow) April 24, 2024
We all know if that investigation revealed anything damaging towards Meghan it would have been beamed on the parliament buildings.
Yeah, they would have managed a “leak” at least. Look how specific some of the employees were about things that Andrew did.
If they had anything, it would have been leaked somehow. The palace has never protected Meghan. They had nothing.
He knows the results of that investigation don’t paint Meghan as the bully, and he knows it will never be released, so he’s hoping if he harps on it and bluffs about it enough, it will automatically equal Meghan being the “guilty” one. Oh, how I would love, love, looooove for those details to be released one day.
One of the biggest things these fools still don’t seem to understand is that the more they try to will something awful about H or M into existence, the more it will inevitably circle back around and whack them in the face.
Exactly! If they had found anything negative, they 1000% would have made that public. In addition, weren’t some other royals accused of bullying and then they went quiet on this investigation, or am I misremembering that part?
Bowers obsessive behavior about Meghan and trashing her is disturbing. Nobody talks about andrew and charles behavior to their employees. Charles was caught on camera being nasty to staff
@Agreed Tessa Bowers sounds like an unhinged and dangerous individual who is obsessed with Meghan.Also Palace would be skating on thin ice releasing these findings. Given state of anxiety most staff who deal with FK BTS are probably going through coaxing through his “work ” schedule do they want to green light authentic complaints being made about him? Does anyone seriously imagine that Will is easy going, undemanding and pleasant to work for? They are trying to keep a lid on what’s been going on and I bet they don’t want whistle blowers feeling they should have the right to speak up? Bowers is clearly delulu if he believes that Meghan bullied staff and that the Firm is in anyway protecting her by not releasing the findings. Staff probably are currently under great stress dealing with the omnishambles but know it would be career ending to complain about a birth royal.
That’s because they’ve assigned Meghan the role of royal scapegoat for the rest of the royal family. Having a royal scapegoat means they can carry on being their sh*tty selves as they feed her to the wolves – the ideal distraction to keep the heat off themselves. She’s American! She’s an actress! She’s Black! She’s married to the the spare, already a bit of a scapegoat himself! She crosses her legs! She wears the wrong color nail polish! She had Harry’s brain removed and installed an operating button on his back! Choose your build.
If Meghan’s bullying report had had anything conclusive in it, it would be mentioned every. single. day along with her 1000 bathrooms.
They know that Meghan keeps receipts so they can’t put out their vague BS. They counted on her not being able to prove JK wrong when he helped out the papers in court. They likely don’t want their new employers to know that they whined about being expected to work.
Exactly this. These are people who regularly lie about the Sussexes. The fact that the best they can come up with is a 5 am email says it all. They know Meghan has receipts, the best thing they can do for her is release the report. This is the only time I will ever agree with Bower, release the report!
Anyone who believes that that report has anything damaging about Meghan in it and it hasn’t been leaked all over the rags in Britain needs check what they are smoking. Hasn’t the statute of limitations run out on all of this by now anyways, it’s been close to five years since she worked for them.
They have nothing on Meg. If they did there would have been seventy eleven articles about it years ago. They need to cover whatever is going on behind the scenes with this made up bull crap.
I wonder if he’s beating this horse cause he knows the findings will never be released. It’s this obscure thing that never really had a conclusion thus he can continue to associate M with it cause it was never really “concluded” that she wasn’t (or was) a bully.
Yup! I just said the same thing above. He knows it will never see the light of day, so he’s just running with it any way he sees fit.
I can’t wait for Huevo to be king. It’s going to be hilarious to read the excuses why Mr. Incandescent With Rage won’t release a report that lays out the many crimes of the Duchess of Sussex.
This is just the last desperate hope that people like him, Dan Wooten, and Angela Levin are clinging to to justify their racism. She must have done something!! This report has never been released because 1. I’m positive that it would implicate Kate and William in a lot of things. 2. the things that they complained about probably would be so comically ridiculous and reasonable expectations from your boss that there would be no way to spin it that it’s not just whining. And yes he wants the Sussexes destroyed because every day they exist they remove a brick from the wall of the world-view he ascribes to. The pinnacle of success is proximity and inclusion in the BRF.
The British Royal family watches everything the Sussexes do and then copies it, Chucky’s clowns copying Chrissy’s jam video and Sophie coping Harry who copied the Beatles on the Zebra crossing.
It’s called how to stir up hate without any evidence. When they held this enquiry did Meghan have any chance to clear her name? After all the allegations were made public. The racists of course have jumped on the allegations as proving something. Wonder if they would like to have been treated like that in a court of law.
DO IT! I dare the Palace to “Just Do It!” I promise you after people read the independent outside investigation report, most will not feel sorry for KKKate again, cancer or not.
Oh and Bower, Karma is coming for you.
KP staff: “Being treated harshly”
= “Being told to Do Your Job.” (And get your a-s-s off the fainting couch.)
The report can never be released, the judge and jury are all Palace staff. No one for the defence.
Yep please do release the Sussexes were never able to defend themselves because there were no allegations apart from the 5AM emails which is ridiculous to everyone who has ever worked in a professional setting.
Also that on PA, Jason Knauf’s friend, lied on her resume so if she was found incompetent that’s not bullying.
And we’d finally get to hear what the night nanny did to be fired on the spot.
Tom Bower suffers from verbal diarrhea. The sh*t he comes out with. Samantha Cohen saying that she was interviewed is not proof of anything. I agree with everybody who says if there was anything damaging about Meghan you can bet that somebody, an insider, friend, royal source would have leaked it by now. What does the RF has to hide by not publishing the report? Bring it on. Let see what is in the report.
Exactly, Monika! He can’t possibly believe that the report has been buried to protect Meghan. He knows they’re protecting real bullies in the family, but none of them are named Meghan.
I’d say be careful what you wish for but I think they’re all so desperate for content they’re fine if the investigation throws someone else under the bus
Their fixation on “destroying” Meghan is so disturbing. Especially given everything happening with the remaining members of the BRF right now. Kate is too sick to work–surely her toadies should understand that that means she is too sick to throw out this kind of garbage nonsense. What a terrible group of people. And it’s one thing to be terrible, it’s quite another thing to let other people see how terrible you truly are.
He’s trying to destroy the Sussexes and Meghan in particular. Now it’s the Invictus Games. Some people on the hellsite formerly known as Twitter want Mike Tindall to take over the Invictus Games, despite the fact that he’s not royal and Harry was the catalyst for the Invictus Games.
Oh yes well known army veteran erm….. no
Mike Tindall? Haven’t the IG athletes been through enough? Next they’ll be promoting Uncle Gary.
Mike Tindall is not even a veteran.
I’m sure the rota and KP staffers were convinced it was bullying. But then the lawyers laughed when they read the findings because they are people with actual jobs. The law firm did KP a huge favor by not releasing it. Haha, maybe this is something Cams can add to her To Do list to humiliate W&K? Piers and Jeremy don’t seem too busy these days.
Jesus…‘she admits she was interviewed!!!!’
Well of course she was! No competent investigation could have avoided interviewing her. That is not news.
What is news is that the Palace buried the report once done and has scrupulously avoided leaking it. And they are not scrupulous about about avoiding leaks when they think it will make them look *good*.
Are these people genuinely stupid, or do they just think everyone else is?
I hope they do release this nonsense along with the 25 page response Meghan and Harry sent to the palace as Harry mentioned having done in his book Spare.
Harry said, either in the documentary, or in Spare, that he and Meghan submitted a 25-page response to the claims. If the palace is going to release the so-called report, ethics require them to release the response as well. I can’t wait.
I be careful what people wish for because there’s no way that anything being released is going to paint Meghan favorably. These people lied about how much stuff? And they won’t allow her a chance to review and rebut things beforehand. It won’t be included. And then the news cycle turns into an Angry Black woman who didn’t know her place and it takes away from what she and Harry are moving towards.
I would ignore it.
Charles at least has enough sense to.
They lie when they are quoted on tabloid stories without names. They wouldn’t lie to a law firm especially after Meghan said she has receipts. There is no way there is anything negative about Meghan there because it would be leaked long ago. It was conducted by a law firm, not the firm itself. They would know what is ordinary boss-employee relationship. The staff didn’t.
Of course they would lie. Just because a law firm investigated doesn’t mean the employees did not lie about Meghan.
Why do you think she had a 25 page response to the investigation?
Jason the Knife lied repeatedly and got a new job out of it. They don’t care.
…aaaand he’ll probably dress up as a bowl of lemons with a jar of strawberry jam for Halloween for more attention.
We all have been saying that if there was any evidence of bullying the Palace would have leaked the report already. The fact that they haven’t means there’s no evidence and that the people who look bad in this report are the KP staff and I suspect William and Kate too.