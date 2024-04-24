Bower: The ‘bullying investigation’ into Duchess Meghan could get a revival!

More than a week ago, Samantha Cohen gave a couple of interviews to the Sydney Morning Herald. Cohen was a long-time aide to Queen Elizabeth II, then right as Cohen was about to leave Buckingham Palace to move into the private sector, QEII asked Cohen to stay on and work for a six-month transition period as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private secretary. Cohen ended up staying with the Sussexes for about a year and a half. She left the Sussexes just a few months before THEY left for Canada and eventually Sussexited out of the UK. In Cohen’s April interviews, she basically left the impression that she was interviewed as part of the “bullying investigation” into Meghan’s conduct, and that the Sussexes had high staff turnover. I also got the impression that she didn’t enjoy her time working with the Sussexes but she wasn’t part of the palace-driven campaign to destroy them.
Given everything we’ve seen over the years, no one has ever provided one single piece of evidence or even an anecdotal, unverifiable story of Meghan “bullying” anyone. It’s always just vibes, racist innuendo and “she made me feel bullied” claims. No one has ever explained exactly what Meghan allegedly did or said which had posh white women sobbing hysterically or on the verge of nervous breakdowns. “She wanted a specific kind of flower at her wedding!” That’s not bullying. “She looked at me in a meeting!” Also not bullying. “She sent a 5am text to Jason Knauf while she was traveling internationally!” No mas!! Well, trust Tom Bower to try to make a meal out of Cohen’s interviews. He wrote a new screed in the Mail about how, five years after the fakakta bullying claims were created, Cohen’s interviews could breathe new life into the smear campaign:
The Duchess of Sussex’s senior royal official, Samantha Cohen, has finally broken cover on the explosive bullying claims that first rocked Kensington Palace in 2021 and still reverberate today. Ms Cohen, a loyal and longstanding former palace aide, has confirmed to an Australian newspaper that she was, indeed, among those interviewed by the Palace in the wake of complaints about the duchess’s alleged aggressive behaviour.
A small step forward, you might think, but a significant one when it comes to an episode which officials have so far swept under the carpet. Samantha Cohen is not just any courtier, after all. An intelligent, charming Australian, she had been working with the late Queen for 20 years when she was asked to undertake a challenging new assignment. In 2017, Ms Cohen agreed to help the newly engaged Meghan acclimatise to the Royal Family and life in Kensington Palace.
Her task was to persuade an ambitious, career-minded and outspoken Californian actress to embrace the Royal Family’s immutable hierarchy and rigid protocols. Perhaps it was a tall order. Certainly, I believe that Ms Cohen was soon exasperated, within six months or so, and that Meghan either disagreed with, or failed to understand, the non-negotiable elements of royalty. I also believe that members of Samantha Cohen’s team viewed this as an irresponsible self-indulgence. Both sides would blame a clash of cultures.
Could a 36-year-old with a profile adopt the British propensity for understatement? Could she ditch Hollywood’s hyperbole in favour of the Palace’s low-key, repetitive ‘no comment’? It seems not.
She doesn’t go quite so far in her conversation with the Herald Sun, but Ms Cohen does say that she stayed in her role three times as long as she had planned – because officials struggled to find a replacement for her. And that, intriguingly, when a new private secretary was eventually found, that person quit during Harry and Meghan’s tour of Africa in 2019. The Sun Herald quotes Ms Cohen as saying: ‘I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 – we couldn’t find a replacement for me and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left as well while in Africa.’
Ms Cohen also appeared to confirm that she was one of a number of courtiers who had been interviewed following a bullying complaint raised by Harry and Meghan’s communications secretary, Jason Knauf, in 2018 – and first revealed by The Times in 2020.
As I record in my book, Revenge, William told Harry that Meghan’s behaviour was unacceptable and that Ms Cohen and others had become suspicious that Meghan had never intended to give up her career and become a loyal member of the family. Did Meghan want to return to America, William wondered? As their conversation became heated, William mentioned staff complaints about being bullied by Meghan. Harry was outraged – but the accusations, whether justified or not, were a matter of fact. So was a certain level of staff turnover.
“So was a certain level of staff turnover.” So if we’re using “staff turnover” as evidence of the bad behavior of royals, surely that rationale should be extended to Prince William and Kate? Their senior staff come and go rapidly, and part of the reason why Kensington Palace has been such a clownshow this year is because Kate didn’t have a private secretary for more than eighteen months, and William’s private secretary left because he didn’t want to answer to as-yet-undiscovered Kensington Palace CEO. All of the major KP staffers from 2018-2019 left in the coming years after the Sussexes exited the country. The king basically assigned a Tory handler and an ex-military guy to staff Huevo and Buttons mid-crisis this year because William is too stupid and inept to keep senior staff. The past four years have been evidence enough that Kensington Palace’s staffers are incompetent fools, and that was before Simon Case tried to run “the Meghan Special” on government staffers in Downing Street. You reap what you sow, and William and Kate have been reaping for years.
Surely this “story” is a distraction timed for the real news, that the Sun (Murdoch) is suing other British papers over….wait for it….the garden shop video of Kate and William?
(sips tea, waits patiently)
For real?!?!
Didn’t they leave like 5 years ago?!?
They are going to get sued royally if they keep going down that avenue. QE2 shelved it because there was no there there, and she did not want the BRF to get outed for their lies, after she hired Investigators. Meghan has her evidence proving otherwise. QE2 would not give Meghan a chance to prove otherwise, because she knew Meghan would win, and the palace would be found out.
But, it might be a good thing that this Cohen chick is digging up what QE2 buried… because it opens the court doors for Meghan’s team to bring a lawsuit apart from what QE2 shelved. I don’t think KC3 would actually try to help Cohen, because he knows the truth that it all was made up and he doesn’t need more egg on his face. But, it would allow Meghan to settle the score with her evidence and documentation. People forget Meghan has International foreign affairs experience working with governments and one thing you learn is to document all actions and interactions. So allow Ms. Cohen to continue talking and she’s going to get an order to appear in court.
Interesting! Now that’s what I want to know more about. Murdoch (the sun) suing other British papers over the video. Are they saying they own it because they paid for it? Aka paid the photographer and actors to fake it?
Yeah, it’s apparently about exclusive use: https://www.express.co.uk/finance/city/1891656/rupert-murdoch-suing-itv-itn-princess-kate-video
Boy am I here for it if this video will finally get scrutiny!
The timing of these allegations coming to light the first time and every time subsequent, is not lost on me. This is their last and only pathetic play against Meghan and they always wheel it out when she’s clearly on the path to success with a new endeavour. They have nothing over her because she did nothing wrong during her time in that white supremacist sunken place and ever since she left, she hasn’t looked back once.
Absolutely…Also, when will the investigation into Andrew conclude? Oh yeah…never.
Thank you, Kaiser, for putting Tom Bower on blast AND for bringing continued attention to Simon Case’s awful pattern of bullying and discrediting women of color. Your excellent coverage of Case confirms at least one example of this sh*t and makes it clear that something similar happened with Meghan.
Sure it will because there so much dirty nasty stuff behind the scenes that need covering up.
It’s ludicrous even knowing the stuff that’s already out there. Royal tantrums are legendary.
I would love the investigation to be revived but it won’t because the evidence found that Meghan was the one being bullied.
I’d like it to be revived and to see all the evidence against all the other royals we know to be bullies (Andrew, Kate, Charles, Camilla, Wills) and the coverups related to their abuse of their staff. Now that’s a story investigative journalists should love to sink their teeth into.
This. That’s why we will never actually see any of the “evidence” against Meghan. She wasn’t there long enough to make too many enemies, and her professional reputation was stellar before she married into the RF. Meghan isn’t the one with the rage problem, and everybody knows it.
RIGHT?? I saw this headline and thought, REVIVE IT THEN!!!!
The “investigation” no doubt showed one of several things, including that Meghan was the one being bullied, OTHER royal family members were actually bullying the staff, and that KP staff was incompetent in general and the very idea that a Black American woman expected them to work was a bridge too far.
Haha, me too! This is like when they threaten to sue someone and I yell YES, PLEASE SUE THEM SO WE CAN SEE THE DISCOVERY DOCUMENTS.
They won’t reopen this investigation. They won’t release the results of the original investigation. They are bone deep cowards.
The fact that the late Queen refused to sign the race relations act unless she was exempted, is proof enough of the attitudes pervading the firm.
They wonder why Meghan doesn’t want to be anywhere near those people they had a whole “investigation” about her bullying employees. Who in their right mind would willingly put themselves back into that environment? That and the crap they put her through is why she chose not to go to Chuckles hat ceremony.
Why is Samantha Cohen even talking about the Sussexes? It’s weird. It feels like she wants a certain narrative out. Like what, it was challenging working for the Sussexes? I’d be curious to see what the bullying investigation revealed about her? Was she being professional or was she also playing games with Simon case and Jason Knauf? Bc dropping vague details to an Australian publication just seems like more game-playing.
It looks like this “journalist” heard one half-relevant semi-remark and made a meal of it.
There are very good reasons why people don’t want to work for this institution. Since staffing it clearly remains a problem, especially for W&K, we can safely assume that none of them have anything to do with Meghan. Bowers thinks Meghan is a problematic American. And he kinda implies all Americans are problematic when compared to the wonderful, cool and calm, no melodrama British royals. What a crock!
That header photo… Harry’s look says it all.
I know, lol. That’s always been my favorite picture of Harry because he seriously looks like he’s about to throw down, haha.
I don’t remember ever seeing Harry look as angry in a photo as he does in the ones here. It’s hard to tell who he was looking at. I know there was a big to do about the procession walking in, something about, at the last minute, Will and Kate were prevented from being part of the procession in, because Harry and Meghan weren’t going to be in it? Not sure Harry would care about the procession, but Kate certainly would, maybe she said something?
But also, this day was March 9, 2020, supposedly right around the time H & M found out they would lose their security protection at the end of March. Pretty sure Harry says in the doc he had three weeks to figure out security for his family. And in fact, not even a week later, March 14, they were on a plane out of Canada, headed to Tyler’s LA house. So wonder if something had gone on about that before the service.
On the other hand, don’t think I’ve seen Meghan look quite as peaceful and Zen as she did at that service. She knew as soon as it was over, she’d be in a car on the way to the airport, back to Archie, her time as a working royal over. From her face, it looks like, in her mind, she’s already there.
Given that staff no doubt are very stressed working for an angry and resentful boss in Will especially now when he needs to be sobered up to appear in public, this is NOT a good idea to encourage staff to talk about life BTS.
Revive it…to what end? The person they were conspiring to eliminate (from the RF? From the country? From the realm of the living?) is half a world away now. Even if Meghan had bullied anyone — and no reasonable person believes she did — it’s completely moot. They are well and truly flailing at this point, desperate for anything to distract from the clusterf–k they’ve created through their incessant lying.
None of this makes sense. Now it was Cohen’s job to explain the royal hierarchy and protocol to Meghan? What happened to Sophie and Lady Susan and the only senior Black man working at BP?
Didn’t all this bullying accusations come up as a reaction to the Oprah interview?H and M were not even slinging enough mud and largely protected the RF, I wish Meghan would spill all.
The House of Windsor is in free-fall.
I feel like Tom Bower and Angela Levin have a delusional and demented competition going on and getting to witness the vile behavior in real time what I can’t understand is why there opinions are even presented, since they are always so blatantly biased and never verified as factual. If I am remembering correctly Bower is the author who’s book was pulled from shelves for printing lies, not exactly a reliable source.
Bower is a lying nutjob with an unhinged obsession about Meghan.
And I think it was his book about Jeremy Corbyn that got pulled. They might even have been a lawsuit.
He is just as nuts as Angela Levin.
They only get column inches and screen time because they shit on Meghan. But they come across as increasingly crazy so maybe they will be dropped in the future.
The Royals can’t keep new staff because they don’t pay enough for the seniority and experience they need.
There is a generational difference in expectations – this is noticeable to anyone who has been working anywhere for 20 years! The youngsters expect more, and are more prepared to move rather than suck it up if they don’t get it.
So the old guard may have been willing to work for peanuts to get close to Royalty and a chance of retirement in a Grace-and-favour property with some honours to show off at the end of it, but the younger generation will bank the experience and move on to a higher paid role with better work-life balance.
That goes for Will and Kate’s staff as well as Harry and Meghan’s.
There are people around who can handle these kind of demanding roles and are willing to put their lives on hold – but they’ll expect to be paid properly.
I would be very willing to bet the ‘bullying investigation’ found that they paid peanuts and got monkeys. And there probably was an old-guard/new-guard culture clash, but the old guard are going to be the ones out of step with the modern workplace.
There’s probably a good reason why they don’t release the bullying results. Remember when M’s dog had its leg broken? WTAF? Or when Archie’s room caught fire when they were on tour? Meghan’s been surrounded by people who know how to hustle and get stuff done since she first entered show biz, the people who “worked” for her were total deadbeats in comparison, I’m sure. Calling out bad behavior is not the same as bullying.
@Agnes – IIRC, the news at the time made it sound like something mysterious had happened to her dog after she was in England. But from what Harry said in Spare, they know what happened to Guy:
“Days before Meg left Canada, Guy had run away from his minder. (Meg was at work.). He’d been found miles from Meg’s house, unable to walk. His legs were now in casts.”
If they suspected/believed something more nefarious, I don’t think Harry would’ve written something so benign (or mentioned it at all). He also talked about her other dog Bogart – at the time, people here were upset Meghan left him behind. But Harry said he was so traumatized by the activities of the paps around her Toronto home he became an unacceptably aggressive guard dog around Meghan, and it was best for him to be adopted by some kind neighbors.
These are great points. The Boss has also changed. People could anticipate having a comfortable, and even somewhat privileged retirement as long as the Queen was in charge. After seeing Harry and Meghan tossed from the home that they paid to renovate, it’s asking a lot to trust the stability of one’s future to Charles and William’s good graces and favors after spending a lifetime in poorly paid service jobs.
Yep. Charles has showed on more than one occasion after he became King that his word cannot be trusted! Because he valued short-term “victories” over long,-term gain.
That is one of the problems about both Charles and William. They cannot see beyond their own immediate satisfaction. All their strategies fail long-term. That has resulted in a slow erosion of trust.
@kt, I agree that the culture clash was a workroom clash rather than American vs. British. I think bc Meghan was with Harry she had the wrong impression of what royal work entails. Harry probably mostly talked about his unofficial work. The stuff that actually got results and did real good when courting her so that’s what she expected of her staff. I think her staff was completely unequipped to do what needed to be done for her projects. The Together cookbook, Smart works, Vogue, two tours all within the 18months she was there. Plus the regular royal “work.” Plus Will and Kate who as bosses were above H&M doing their best to undermine work. I wouldn’t be in the least but surprised that staff was stressed (but not bullied) and didn’t think they were paid enough for it.
That poor horse. It’s been beaten to death how many times now?? Please, somebody put it out of its misery.
Great. IIRC, there was an actual investigation of the accusations— that was never publicly released. So: release it, and thank Tom Bower for bringing it up again — at a time when the general public is at least slightly more aware of how Meghan and Harry were viewed and treated within the Firm. Now that questions have been raised — even about the veracity of family photographs, maybe people reading and sharing these whispers about Meghan will at least want to know exactly what Meghan supposedly did — with supporting proof and receipts.
Racism, mean-girling, and hunger for power are all insidious— and possibly features within the Firm rather than “bugs”. While they’re at it, maybe look at hiring practices overall.
My impression of Cohen had been that she seemed to be a straightforward professional. That she did this interview is…interesting.
The fact that the main instigators of this “bullying” claim both have claims about their own sketchy behavior needs to be shouted far and wide. Especially Simon Case.
Hmmm, Simon Case is in hot water right now for making a racist environment in the Cabinet, yes? So this might explain the timing.
They never mention William’s “terrible” temper when they talk about all this bullying around in the palaces. They never mention Charles shouting and chastizing aides. They never talk about nonce Andrew stepping toe to toe with a staffer and threatening him. They never talk about him demanding someone run up to change the curtains he was sitting right next to. But there’s all this talk about tiny Meghan turning people into puddles by merely looking at them. Yeah right.
Let’s see what comes out (nothing will), and see if Tom Bunny Boiler ever addresses the fact that his salivating hopes of Meghan’s comedown and destruction are dashed AGAIN.
🎯
Charles once did more that shout at staff. He physically assaulted one!
I thought it was weird at the time that Samantha was even interviewed for anything. Yeah, of course, right before Meghan’s launch, they are stirring it up. They want to bait Harry & Meghan to do or say something so they can all start talking.
In other words. They’re continuing to bully Meg with this claim four years after she left forever. Cool story.
Also, they are dredging up a trove of old Sussex “news” to distract from the fact that the half the royals are out sick or very old, and the other half are lazy and basically on work strike. There is nearly nothing else to report on. If they weren’t creating filler about the Sussexes, the Royal “news” pages would be completely empty, and most of these writers and “experts” would be unemployed.
The findings will never be revealed. If there was credible evidence against Meghan they would’ve released at the time as they needed to discredit her any way possible before the Oprah interview. Just like the Saudi earrings, the “bullying” accusations were spoken of once and then never again cause it would’ve opened up the other royals to speculation and in the case of bullying accusations, it would’ve revealed that the more senior royals who were actually terrible. RRs can dream but that report won’t be seeing the light of day.
Valentine Low is on twitter refuting Tom Bowers’ story. He’s saying Samantha Cohen never said she was treated harshly by Meghan but some staff felt they were treated harshly by Meghan. This seems very different to what was originally reported by Low and isbprobably why the report was never released. They couldn’t find actual evidence of bullying by Meghan.
“Some staff felt they were treated harshly by Meghan” is no doubt that Melissa woman. I think she was crying to Valentine Low about “Mean Meghan” giving her @ss the boot. I’m sure she more than deserved it, not for the least being she was probably Jason the Knife’s spy.
This entire revival of the Meghan harassment campaign – meaning, the campaign in which the palace harasses Meghan via the media – is so, so pathetic and only reveals how right Harry was when he said that the so-called indepedence of the rota (the whole royal expert ecosystem, really) is a farce and they’re all literally a part of the palace’s comms. An ailing monarch, a missing heir and his wife, a pedo, a bankruptcy, and yet all the British media can talk about are smears, both of the character and strawberry-lemon variety.
It wouldn’t be the first time the Windsors have put out something that ends up being a massive self- own! They might think that accusing Meghan of having her own voice, being 36 and used to getting things done, and being successful and influential are all terrible, but most of the world disagrees. Being competent, having ambitions, and wanting to accomplish something with her privilege? Clearly, that’s not something the left behind royals value, but they don’t have a good handle on what the rest of the world thinks. It would be a mistake to release this report – so I hope they do!
I think it’s obvious that Meghan didn’t bully anyone. The report would have been released immediately if she was a problem. It’s likely more of the same 5am emails and getting yelled out for not doing tasks type of thing.
Given the Sussex’s were still part of KP at the time its interesting that they are being blamed for the historical high turnover of staff that’s been going on for years, since W&K married – since Peggy can keep his staff that only leaves one other person (and their interfering family) as the culprits.
The reason the report was buried as it likely revealed a nest of vipers – it sounds like a stressful place to have worked.
How could the “bullying investigation” get a revival when the “victims” in question rescinded their names from Knauf’s report? There were no “victims” to investigate which is why it wasn’t released. Bower, a proven liar and fantasist regurgitating lies from another proven liar is exactly why Spare needed to be written. Sam Cohen stayed longer than she had to and Melissa Toubati, the staff that was “bullied” by Meghan was actually fired for using Meghan to get freebies. Also, Simon Case, one of the ppl who approved the bullying report being sent to HR was just outed for bullying another black female government worker. But why let facts get in the way when we can continue to use the angry black woman narrative to demonize the actual victim.
It is a shame that the queen and Charles have William free rein to deploy knaufe to do a fake investigation with Will shamelessly giving knauf an award.
The British tabloids really are struggling without Kate & Co. aren’t they? There’s nothing to write about and they can’t get hysterical about Kate anymore because that would be poor form. It’s going to be an awfully long year with a lot lower website traffic for them, I’m afraid.
So translated into real life speak: they’re trying to distract from actual things like why is William MIA and refusing to attend things that as POW should absolutely be attending, like the ANZAC ceremony?
“Her task was to persuade an ambitious, career-minded and outspoken Californian actress to embrace the Royal Family’s immutable hierarchy and rigid protocols. Perhaps it was a tall order. Certainly, I believe that Ms Cohen was soon exasperated, within six months or so, and that Meghan either disagreed with, or failed to understand, the non-negotiable elements of royalty.”
GAWD I’m so glad she got out!! She was perfect for the monarchy, yet it was not perfect for her. She may have been a working princess for the ages, but they were never going to change. Harry did the right thing for her, himself and his family. 🙂
Everyone who’s ever worked with Meghan in the U.S. and Canada praise her as kind, smart, caring and generous … and yet the royal family and rota have made her out to be the opposite.
Gee, what could be the difference?
Hint: It’s racism!
(For anyone who wants to understand the many, many ways — subtle and glaring — that Black women encounter racism in the workplace, I suggest reading the book that comedian and writer Amber Ruffin wrote with her sister Lacey Lamar: “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism.” It’s funny and maddening and heartbreaking. Women of color must be exhausted, all the time.)
I am sick and tired of hearing about that make believe bullying claim. Meghan’s lawyer should just ask them to release the report.