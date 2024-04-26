Mail: Princess Kate’s skinny jeans & jeggings are perfect, timeless & beautiful

Something I love about the 2020s fashion trends is that skinny jeans and jeggings are slowly being phased out. While some people still cling to their skinny jeans (and the jeans cling right back), I’m so pleased to see a return to boot-cut jeans, wide-leg jeans and more ‘90s/retro cuts. It’s a welcome reprieve from years of skinny jeans being the only option. Still, the Princess of Wales loves her jeggings and skinny jeans. Or she would love them if she had been seen at all in the past four months. In Kate’s absence, the Mail is doing business-as-usual with their weird “everything Kate wears is perfect, because she’s Kate” coverage. These are placeholder articles with a dark twist these days. Like, even if Kate was out and doing events, they would have run this article. But because we’re talking about an MIA princess, it feels a bit sinister. Still, everyone loves talking about jeans, right?
Skinny jeans have divided opinion for some years now, with Gen Z and a number of fashion insiders declaring skin-tight denim to be officially over. Yet, today, the noughties throwback – which was first made famous by Kate Moss in 2005 – is clinging to the calves of celebrities and models on the catwalk and making a polarising resurgence.
After a decade of loose-legged comfort, where the dominant jean styles have been both wearable and comfortable, skinny silhouettes are trickling into all the new-season collections, from Miu Miu to Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen. There may be sceptics, but the Princess of Wales is certainly not one of them. She’s famous for her pristine dress coats and pointed pumps, but Kate Middleton is also a pro when it comes to something you might not necessarily expect from a future queen: jeans.
Remaining loyal to the skinny jean throughout her royal life, she has demonstrated the value of staying true to your own personal style, keeping them as a staple in her wardrobe. Never turning her back on the slim silhouette, she has toyed with straight-legs and flirted with flares but with her 5ft 9in frame the skinny jean gives her body shape, structure and form in a way that other denim styles do not.
‘The Princess of Wales has a timeless, beautiful style,’ says Donna Ida who has been hailed as a jeans genius and is the creator of her eponymous denim brand. ‘She has great legs and skinny jeans fit so well and accentuate her shape. It’s always great to celebrate amazing features.’
[From The Daily Mail]
This is so dumb – Kate has worn jeggings for years because she honestly believes they’re appropriate work-wear and because she (wrongly) thinks they’re flattering. With her long-waisted frame, she should actually go a high-waisted straight-leg-cut. Kate has never gotten “pants” right – remember when she tried to copy Meghan but Kate was just suddenly wandering around in capri pants constantly for several months? But I digress. If and when Kate comes back, I hope she ditches the skinny jeans and jeggings.
DM (aka DailyFail)…and so what?! This is really a much to do about nothing story.
I really don’t care.
Jeez they are so desperate to praise her for something, annnyyything, I am gagging on all this sickly sweet syrup.
They sure are!!
Maybe that’s what her honor was for- her contributions to fashion. No other Royal had so completely bucked the trend of dressing appropriately for work. She’s a radical.
Its articles like this that lead to eating disorders. Just saying its been very clear that the PoW has been underweight for years. Setting her up as a classic fashion icon in her skinny jeans no doubt has many young and not so young women in the UK and around the world in despair. Whatever her health problems they cannot have been helped by her chronic underweight condition and years of vomiting due to HG.
She might have put on weight due to treatment or her hair might not be long and shiny-and stories like these are really depressing if they expect her to look like this…
So you’re telling me Forever 21 is the new Chanel, then?
Love that response 🤗
Well, that was one of her trademarks, skinny jeans and later, the buttons.
I find it really strange that we talk about her fashion style but do not know if she’s still alive or functioning.
Except that it’s plainly not true. During the decade she was dating william Kate exclusively wore bootcut and lose jeans. You know why? Because they were in at the time. She’s a trend follower not a trendsetter. It’s the same reason we all of a sudden saw her wearing bootcut jeans and mother jeans more recently instead of skinny jeans. It’s because skinny jeans have been well and truly out since COVID
All this embiggening. How exhausting!
The starving tabs are still trying to make fetch happen, I see.
Nah, I think she’s good at the sporty side of her style. The straight-leg jeans and yoga pants suit her. And no, not a Cathy fan. At all.
She doesn’t wear straight leg jeans and yoga pants. She wears skinny jeans which are very different from straight leg jeans which are more loose fitting and not skin tight. She definitely doesn’t wear yoga pants which I would imagine would be very inappropriate for work attire as a royal.
Still hypinh Kate for clothes and jewels because Kate has nothing else to bring to the table.
I’ll timidly raise my hand in favor of skinny jeans (although, I love boot cut, too). As a short, petite person, wide-leg anything makes me look stumpy and even shorter.
Hey Eurydice, fellow petite, short person here (5’1″, 105 lbs). The keys to wide legged pants at our height are as follows:
1. Match shoes to pants to create a “long leg” look.
2. The width of the leg shouldn’t be like a “palazzo” pant. It needs to be a little more tapered, *ESPECIALLY* in the hip area (width ideally should “start” at the top of hips/crotch area).
3. Pants should be high-waisted.
4. Wear a fitted top. When the bottom’s wide, top is narrow. Otherwise it looks like clown clothes, and you’re drowning in fabric.
When I do these things, honestly, I *feel* like I have long legs! It’s a very flattering look. The *KEY* is the fit of the pants through the butt/hip. Give it a try! 😊
Thanks so much for the suggestions. I’m the same size, but I must have shorter legs. Pants are such a problem for me. High-waisted come up to my ribs and any flare starts down around my ankles. At this point I think I’ll have to have some tailor made, but I’ll definitely keep your ideas in mind!
Thanks Jan! I will try this!
I don’t think you have to raise your hand timidly. You make the decision based on what works best for your physical frame. I think where the issue with Kate comes in is that it isn’t because of her physical frame but because of a need to expose her physical frame for attention because she and they seem to only see her physical attributes as the only thing she brings to the table. I think that is why her skirts flying up above her head is being ignored even as recently as last year. Anyone else would be judged for such things happening constantly on a public stage but because her physical appearance has always been the only thing they obsess over, they talked about her legs at a state dinner and not the inappropriateness of her dress being raised so far above her thighs.
All these recent fawning stories have a distinct whiff of desperation, almost like a “don’t forget meee” vibe. I don’t know if it’s the British media’s desperation to hold something up against the attention on Meghan rolling out ARO or if it’s from Middleton quarters, but it’s pretty embarrassing either way.
I still wear skinny jeans – I like them. I also wear straight leg, boot cut, relaxed fit, some wider legs – I like to mix it up. Whatever floats your boat!
but seriously LOL to this article about how Kate is a style icon because she likes skinny jeans.
Clinging to an out of trend style isn’t being a style icon so much as being old and unfashionable. These British tabs are really scraping the barrel here.
Yes, they might as well say Anne is a style icon. But, I guess at some point the clothes become iconic, if not the wearer – like Elizabeth’s hats and handbags and Angela Merkel’s hundreds of colored jackets.
The Jam is really getting to them, this article wreaks of desperation .Meghan is getting some attention, lets write a BS article about Gone girl.
I can’t help but feel that all of this recent “embiggening” – the praise, the ridiculous honor/title, the recent forced comparisons to Princess Diana – is in preparation for an announcement of some kind.
It’s as if they’re simultaneously trying to pad her resume and ensure that the most recent things said about her are not that she was identified as one of the royal racists and someone who regularly doctored and manipulated “photos.”
I know we all have our own speculations about what might be going on behind the scenes, but I think she’s either incapacitated or no longer here. And the powers that be are desperately trying to convince the public that she’s here, all is well, nothing to see here, she’ll be out in her buttons and jeggings in no time.
These desperate attempts feel dark and ugly and twisted to me.
I don’t believe a word of what they say.
Maybe I’m overthinking this, but is the whole point of the article to keep “future queen” in the public discourse? Are skinny jeans (vs. anything substantial, such as real social platforms) just the vehicle? (Even though, as Chiclit wisely points out, the damaging point of this fluff is the praising of “thin,” equating that with “style” and “class.”) Irresponsible either way.
I’m just grateful that Meghan wasn’t mentioned in this useless piece.
Lol, I thought there was something refreshing about this article.
I’m old enough that I wore them the first time, (we distressed them ourselves), and their return. This time, you will have to pull them from my cold, dead fingers. My body type is best suited for skinny jeans and jeggings. I won’t go back to looking like a huge rectangle for anyone.