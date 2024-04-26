Royalist: There’s a huge, Saltburn-esque ‘Narco-toff’ scene in the British upper class

Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has a new, fascinating and shady piece called “‘Saltburn’ for Real: Meet the Young, Rich ‘Narco-toffs’ Who Party Hard.” It’s all about the rich, titled British people who do cocaine, molly and various hallucinogens at extravagant parties at their country homes. Sykes is desperately trying to drag Prince Harry into the conversation, because Harry wrote about his drug use in Spare and Harry has talked about how using certain hallucinogens might have a mental health benefit. That’s a far cry from the “narco-toffs” who spend their weekends getting blitzed at sex parties. Speaking of, Sykes is also bringing in Rebel Wilson’s recent blind item about a minor royal who invited her to a drug-fueled sex party a decade ago. Some highlights:
The narco-toffs: The extraordinary claim by Rebel Wilson that she was invited to a drug-fueled orgy by a minor royal at an LA party was greeted with wry amusement by friends of some hard-partying members of the aristocracy and minor royals this week. Dubbed the “narco-toffs” by their peers, there has always been a section of the upper class that has incorporated copious drug taking alongside the more traditional society pursuits of hunting, shooting and fishing.
Rebel’s story was probably true: So, while Wilson’s remarks in her new memoir Rebel Rising, that she was invited to a lavish party which turned into a molly-fueled orgy by a man who was “tenth or fifteenth” in line to the throne has been called into question by some, to London’s upper class party set it rings very true. One source in the posh British party scene told The Daily Beast: “Drugs and sex? It’s what the lotus-eaters do.” One London drug dealer, who sells products regularly to London’s upper class party set, said it came as no surprise to him that a minor royal should be accused of attending a drug-fueled orgy. “Lots of my customers are ex-boarding school students with cold parents who don’t even know they are traumatized by it. I’ve known them for years, I went to university with them, I’m an equal, I just happen to be bringing the gear. These people don’t want to use anonymous drop-off services.”
The toffs aren’t doing cocaine these days: The dealer said cocaine “is very passé now,” with parties more likely to be fueled by magic mushroom infused alcohol “drops” that cost as little as £60 ($75) for about 40 drops. “Someone puts two drops on your hand and you lick it off. No need to go buggering about in the toilets, and you don’t get the jitters that you do from cocaine.”
A divided narco scene: Another regular party-goer said that the narco-toff scene has now divided into two, with one side still knocking back cocaine and molly at rave-style private parties and the other more boho camp taking a hippy wellness approach to their drug taking. “They are into microdosing, ayahuasca, magic mushrooms and (the psychedelic) DMT,” the source said. “It’s much more about spiritual highs. I heard of one crew recently that flew a shaman in from Peru for an ayahuasca weekend at a stately home. That’s been going on in Ibiza for ages, but it’s a new thing here.”
Harry & ayahuasca: The patron saint of this Gaia gang, of course, is Prince Harry, who revealed in his memoir, Spare that he had used ayahuasca, at first recreationally but subsequently as a therapeutic tool. “It is genuinely different to be going on an ayahuasca weekend than to just be staying up all night getting f–ked on chemicals which is actually a pretty grim thing to do when you have kids, and responsibilities,” the source said. “Also, if you are mid-rewilding the estate, it doesn’t really do to be supporting crime gangs and ecological destruction in the Amazon to get your nosebag.”
One of the anonymous titled “chinless wonders” says: “Mushrooms are ubiquitous, gak (coke, for your less-initiated readers) are passé. Mushrooms are more socially acceptable: not only are they synonymous with woodlands and festivals and outdoor space, but the psilocybin component links neatly to the tech/VC scene which chins get excited by. Also, everyone has the same dealer who is reputedly turning over £500k a month. He brands his mushrooms in lovely chocolate bars designed to look like Green and Blacks, and can be found dressed like a kind of pirate-wizard at most festivals but especially Noisily and Heartwood. A pinger (an E) at a wedding is also very common. Its users (of which I am not one, I just enjoy observing others’ behavior) really kicks the traditional wedding band and bog-standard marquee-in-field in the nuts.”
These days, people aren’t doing molly at rented houses: “Maybe in 2014 that was a thing, but none of the poshos are doing drugs in public these days because they don’t want to lose their jobs at JP Morgan,” the source said. “Also, she said it was at a rented house, which sounds a bit tacky. Far better if you have your own f-ck-off stately to host the party in, and then you don’t have randos like her selling you out.”
There are several mentions of Prince Harry, especially because he’s the rare prince who has been open and honest about his drug usage. I also think Harry’s interest is more in therapeutic usage at this point. But the other stuff… the sex parties and weekend drugs and partying at grand estates? It would not surprise me at all if several royals were involved in that scene. It would even explain certain stories and the haggard appearance of a certain prince.
Tom Sykes is a very interesting person with the things he chooses to write about.
One thing I find fascinating is that Omid has been relentlessly attacked, Giles Coren has been relentlessly attacked and lied about for his William/Rose tweet, yet Tom Sykes has written far more scandalous and damaging things about the RF (and about William specifically) without a word of criticism, in fact most royal fans seem to prefer to act as though he simply doesn’t exist.
It really, really shows the power of being white and upper class.
Mr. We could never say it’s bladder cancer yesterday is Mr. You’d never guess who’s doing drugs all the time today. Somebody is absolutely chomping at the bit to spill spill spill. And anyone saying Will was behind yesterday’s Charles dirt, well look at today’s response…
Fave quote “staying up all night getting f–ked on chemicals … is actually a pretty grim thing to do when you have kids, and responsibilities”
I agree with every word. It’s drip drip drip now. They can’t hold it back anymore when the royals give them nothing. Since February, I’ve been checking the BM headlines from time to time, to see what direction they take and the comments. Other than Meghan’s jam, they have nothing left to write about. Comparing Kate to Diana and the Kate’s wardrobe to QE2. As it was written here on CB before, some rota members are already pushed out, and sidelined. They lost patience and started dripping info.
Surely if you don’t want ‘randos selling you out’, sex and drug parties need to be conducted on the basis of informed consent?
Don’t trick people into attending orgies and the guests who know what they are there for won’t flee in horror and tell people about it. Easy.
IIRC, Tom Sykes had an alcohol and drug addiction? I’m not sure where I read that, but he praised his wife for helping him, I believe. So, ignoring the Harry part in this article, I am absolutely certain that his sources and information about this scene is correct.
Gosh, I just loathe the way Tom Sykes writes. He really loves his “poshos,” it’s so gross. And people flaunting drug use to give them “edge” is so 60s 70s 80s 90s … ugh. Make it stop. Anyway, we all know the Bald One is way into that scene. And didn’t Kate have a pal who organized orgies? They all deserve each other. If that’s the ruling class, no wonder Salt Isle is going down the tubes.
Narco-toffs well well that would explain where Peg goes off and hides.
A weekend of hallucinogenic drugs with a bunch of toffs sounds like my idea of Hell.
Yes indeed, that must be why Bill always looks like he’s in pure misery.
A mansion full of nightmare blunt rotations behind every door. Open a door, it’s Charles with a container full of vodka soaked tampons. Open another, it’s Andrew ripping coke baggies out of stuffies while a maid sobs. My god, what a truly hellish place that would be.
It must be bad for Harry to prefer being in a war zone rather than England.
And behind another door, there’s Peggy getting…well, you know…
And there is Fergie getting her toes sucked.
It’s not so extraordinary a claim once we remember that the David Linley aka the Earl of Snowdon was also on Epstein’s list. Of course, that’s been conveniently forgotten and never proved a problem for his position with the Prince’s Trust, which Charles handed him after this revelation was public knowledge.
But sure, why talk about the sordid, illegal, predatory behavior of all the other royals when we can just poke at Harry some more.
I don’t know why this is news. Here in the US psychedelics are everywhere. I live in Idaho and most upper middle class moms microdose and get FDA approved ketamine treatments for mental health. Welcome to 2024. And yea, my experience living near Cambridge in the UK is that the right do decadent stupid rich crap. I’m sure Harry was no different than his peers. I get so tired of the establishment wringing their hands over Harry when they all do the same shady stuff but lie. Please.
Lmao at “no need to go jiggering off to the toilets “
Is this really news? I have always assumed that British artistos love to party and do drugs. Let’s face it. They don’t have much else going on in their lives. And it’s doubtful that having cold parents is the major driver of drug and sex filled orgies. It’s just a way to pass the time in their boring lives. The British class system will be the downfall of that nation. It’s already happening.
Maybe this is the Rose connection for PW and not just an affair. They completely gloss over the “15th or 20th in line” with a direct connection and go straight for name checking PH.
so they don’t do cocaine because it’s too working class right ?
Lady Gabriella Windsor’s ex-boyfriend wrote an article for Vanity Fair a few years ago about the aristocratic set and their drug use. Everyone knows that Lord Frederick Windsor did drugs while he was at Oxford. In fact, weren’t people worried about William spending too much time with him and his friends? Let’s not forget all the photos of Will and Kate leaving nightclubs when they were dating, looking the worse for wear.
I refuse to click any article from Daily Beast (no matter the subjects). I don’t reward companies hiring sh!tting people.
Being compare to characters in Saltburn is not a good thing.
OT: “Saltburn” was overrated. It boasted to be “Brideshead Revisited” combined with “The Talented Mr. Ripley”, but failed. There were no souls in those characters; the plot was muddy.
Is Narco toffs an actual term or did Tom Sykes just make it up? I’m going to ignore the parts about Harry. From my memory I don’t think he talked about taking ayahuasca in his book. He talked about that in his interview with Bryony Gordon and how he used it for his mental health issues.