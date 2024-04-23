Blind item: Which Windsor family member invited Rebel Wilson to a sex party?

Rebel Wilson is still promoting her memoir, Rebel Rising, and hustling away. I’m surprised she hasn’t repeated her story about meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again, but maybe that’s coming. For now, she’s using the British royal family in a different way – she’s offered up a blind item about a male member of the Windsor clan who apparently invited her to a drug-fueled sex party at a billionaire’s home.

Rebel Wilson is claiming that a certain member of the royal family is associated with wild parties. In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, the 44-year-old actress details being invited to an event by an unnamed member of the royal lineage in 2014.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls.’ ” the book reads. Wilson describes the undisclosed location as a ranch just outside of the Los Angeles area. The theme was medieval, so she came dressed in a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat.” According to Wilson, “It was a vibe.”

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool… The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight,” she wrote.

Next, she recalled seeing the unnamed royal as the party went on. “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs… There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy,” Wilson said. Happy to be gifted with the sweet treats, she inquired about the goods only to be told that they were in fact “molly.”

Wilson explained, “I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’ ”

Giving his words a bit of thought, Wilson said she had an epiphany. “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

As Wilson stated in her memoir, she had no desire to be included in whatever was about to happen next. “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” she wrote.