Blind item: Which Windsor family member invited Rebel Wilson to a sex party?

Rebel Wilson is still promoting her memoir, Rebel Rising, and hustling away. I’m surprised she hasn’t repeated her story about meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again, but maybe that’s coming. For now, she’s using the British royal family in a different way – she’s offered up a blind item about a male member of the Windsor clan who apparently invited her to a drug-fueled sex party at a billionaire’s home.
Rebel Wilson is claiming that a certain member of the royal family is associated with wild parties. In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, the 44-year-old actress details being invited to an event by an unnamed member of the royal lineage in 2014.
“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls.’ ” the book reads. Wilson describes the undisclosed location as a ranch just outside of the Los Angeles area. The theme was medieval, so she came dressed in a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat.” According to Wilson, “It was a vibe.”
“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool… The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight,” she wrote.
Next, she recalled seeing the unnamed royal as the party went on. “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs… There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy,” Wilson said. Happy to be gifted with the sweet treats, she inquired about the goods only to be told that they were in fact “molly.”
Wilson explained, “I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’ ”
Giving his words a bit of thought, Wilson said she had an epiphany. “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”
As Wilson stated in her memoir, she had no desire to be included in whatever was about to happen next. “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” she wrote.
So, there’s your blind item – it happened in 2014, the unknown Windsor male is far down the line of succession (somewhere between 15 to 20), there were lots of drugs at the party, it happened at a ranch outside of LA. Given the timeline and the likelihood of which Windsors would have been in or around California at the time, my guess is… Lord Frederick Windsor? He would have been in LA with his wife Sophie Winkleman at the time. Of course, he’s even further down the line of succession – he’s currently 53rd in line. Let me look at the line of succession… Peter Phillips? Maybe Prince Andrew, God knows what he was up to.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What is Princess Margaret’s son’s name? Peter?
He seems shady enough.
My mind went straight to Peter Phillips when I read about that story yesterday. Maybe that’s why they were leaking all of these stories about him for two weeks straight, they knew something shady was about to happen.
Agreed. He’s always seemed a bit of a schemer.
Peter Phillips is Anne’s son. David Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, is Margaret’s son.
The only likely candidate in that range is Peter Phillips. The other male is James Wessex. I doubt he’s involved in these. Next likely are the Armstrong-Jones lads (Snowdon and Linley).
Freddie Windsor is the only name that comes to mind!
He really is the perfect guess.
It’s Freddie for sure! On another topic, Notice how Freddie and William have aged horribly.
https://www.britroyals.com/succession.asp
Her guesstimate of where the British royal was in the line of succession in 2014 doesn’t exactly match up with spaces 15-20? I’d say Mr COVID booty-call Phillips would be the closest fit. I totally understand why Rebel left: that story is Wild!
I was hoping this story would pop up on CB for exactly this discussion!
So – I’m assuming Rebel isn’t accurately au fait with the line of succession but, even so, my immediate thought was Freddie Windsor as well. My non-scientific, Sherlock line of reasoning goes:
1. As per Kaiser’s article – he was in the US around then
2. He is known and introduced as Lord Freddie WINDSOR – Rebel references the surname which, whilst also applicable to Edward and Andrew – the other possible names in this frame from either previous MO (Andrew) or birthplace (Edward) – is not usually associated with them.
3. He has frequently been photographed looking like he’s been dug up and has a known history of drug abuse
4. Someone on here had to briefly work with him and reported that he was a total, arrogant idiot so this behaviour tracks
The other most likely person would be Andrew but I feel the clues would be different if it was him. Ditto if it was Peter Phillips – although, again, not impossible.
Good point about the “Windsor” association. Ed would likely have gone by Wessex and Andrew by York. Rebel would have been too old for Andrew in 2014 anyway.
Does this look like the face of a man who would attend a molly-fuelled sex orgy at a tech billionaire’s house behind his wife’s back?
https://images.app.goo.gl/4EMhE4vdiGoQc7Tu6
@The Hench – Yikes, those pinpoint pupils. Bright lights, but still….
My guesses were Peter Phillips or Freddy Windsor as well. Peter obviously fits in better with how Rebel describes his place in the LoS but she could have just meant “someone pretty far down” and not literally 15th or 20th.
I feel it definitely wasn’t Prince Andrew just b/c I think she would have described him differently and would have known he was sketchy. I also think if it were Andrew or Edward there would have been RPOs there and she would have noticed that and maybe mentioned it?
@The Hench Who said his wife wasn’t there? Much easier to keep up your orgytastic swinger lifestyle if your spouse is into it, too. From the gossip I’ve heard, the wife often does the arranging, mainly to keep track of the husband.
He does look like someone who starts as the top suspect, but ends up a corpse in a mystery novel.
Well we know it wasn’t number 15, but possibly number 14 or number 18🤔 I feel like it’s a twisted game of clue 🕵🏻♀️
Frederick Windsor for sure. He’s around her age and fits the demographic of a partier. I don’t think she was saying he was actually 15th-more trying to get across that it wasn’t William or Harry.
I think we all know that had it been PH she would have name-dropped him.
MaryContrary, After looking him up, Frederick Windsor (son of Prince Michael and Of Michael, btw!), was in LA for (the irony!) polo in 2014. I can’t place Peter Phillips there that year—I think you’re right.
Yeah I took that comment to mean that he was some no name royal.
I don’t think she’s giving the right number, either. She wants the gossip spread, but doesn’t want the fire of actually naming someone. This way if someone guesses right, she can say he’s not 15-20. Denying without denying.
It’s curious that this blind is dropped after a number of pieces on Peter Phillips ran in the tabloids.
The only likely people are Andrew or Freddy Windsor. Sophie Winkleman is always going on about how much she hated LA. Maybe it was because Freddy was stepping out on her and taking drugs.
This def sounds like Freddie (AKA Uncle Fester) – he’s long been known as a party animal and coke head (supposedly he introduced William to it). His bit part actress wife won’t like this – they only went to LA after they married cause she thought having married into the RF would mean she’d get inundated with offers but it didn’t happen.
Terrible insult to Uncle Fester!
😉
No idea about the royal, but didn’t the guy who created Napster get married in a whole medieval cosplay situation? Sean Parker? I wonder if he was the host of the party?
None of the options are appealing.
I’ll go with “NONE”. She’s a toxic narcissist who has an iffy relationship with the truth….
Also quite likely.
Who cares? The stories slowly dripping from her book are great PR, but such a thirst trap. Not a fan.
I don’t understand why she didn’t name names? Is it illegal to organize this kind of thing? She named Sacha in another chapter about sexual harassment in the workplace. You would think, this would be easier legally to name drop.
Serving the drugs would have been illegal.
Oh, got it! I thought maybe it was one of the permitted drugs.
Rebel has partied in Australia with Zara and mike. Even spent a New Year’s Eve together. She may know peter through her.
https://people.com/royals/ringing-in-2020-with-royals-rebel-wilson-celebrated-new-years-eve-with-zara-and-mike-tindall/
Interesting~ but if she is friends with Zara and Mike would she drop such unappealing info about Zara’s brother? I tend to agree it was the scary looking cousin not him.
I had to look Freddie up – came across of him in a picture with devil horns and a green velvet suit coat. – He fits the bill. With a little under eye make up to cover up those dark circles and dyed hair blond he could be PW’s near doppelganger
😂😂😂 An academic question for all: how would you have reacted in Wilson’s place? I was in the industry for a while, and I always figured if I was confronted with this, I’d be laughing my way out the door. 😉 Thanks!
Deering24, when I realized I was offered a drug and why, I would have refused as graciously as possible (while in shock) and left.
I wouldn’t have gone in the first place. These dress-up parties they play at are just stupid. And a ‘why don’t you come, we need more girls’ is not the way to gain my interest.
At birth Freddie Windsor was 17th in the line of succession.