Dominic West claims that he & his wife ‘joke’ about his affair with Lily James

In October 2020, Dominic West was photographed kissing and canoodling with Lily James in Italy. The problem was that West has been married to an Irish aristocrat for years. The whole affair blew up in the British and American press, and it looked like Catherine FitzGerald might actually leave him and file for divorce. She didn’t though. Less than a month after the affair, Dominic somehow persuaded his wife to do a series of bizarre photo-ops, including one where they walked arm-in-arm in front of the waiting paparazzi. They got through it and their marriage survived. Dominic has mostly avoided talking about it, but he was profiled by the Times of London and he ended up referencing the affair a few times. Some highlights from the Times:
It’s a relief to not play a posh bloke for a change: “But my wife, who is genuinely upper class, always tells me, ‘You’re much better in the working-class parts, you’re not very good as upper class, you’re not convincing at all.’ And I agree with her…. I’m McNulty, and I’m Jean Valjean [in a TV version of Les Misérables] and I’m Iago [with a broad Yorkshire accent in a Sheffield Crucible production of Othello in 2011]. I think those are my best roles. Some people look good in stiff collars but I don’t think I’m one of them. I understand upper-class attitudes and ways, and I like those characters, but as an outsider.”
He did go to Eton, although he doesn’t come from “old money”: “Maybe we all have some difficulty in fitting in, and that’s why being sent away to Eton was so useful. It made me quite resilient. It gave me a sense of detachment or dislocation that was useful…. Once I worked through the trauma.”
The Lily James affair and playing Prince Charles: “Definitely. I’d had a very acute understanding of what it’s like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers. There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is being revealed about you. I think anyone can understand how that feels. But I’d been through it a couple of years previously and it must have informed how I approached it. That gut feeling of horror isn’t something you get inured to.”
On Ruth Wilson feeling exploited on ‘The Affair’: “Um … we … we talked a lot about it and I suppose I did experience it. I don’t really like talking about it but … yeah, everything Ruth has said is absolutely right.”
Any upsides to the Lily James incident? “I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her,” he says. And then he gives out a cackle, all the tension escaping from him like air from a balloon. “But we do joke about it sometimes. Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity’. Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth. And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’
Yeah, just further evidence that the “upper class” is simply built different. Dominic’s actions and behavior were humiliating for his wife, but she simply kept calm and carried on and now they’re fine-ish. I would imagine he was in the doghouse for a while, just as I would imagine that Catherine probably set some new rules. But all in all, he got away with it because the upper class would rather just stay married to a cheater than have some scandalous divorce. Plus, we don’t know what Catherine is up to – it could be that she’s having just as much fun, but she’s simply more discreet.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
I wish he would stop talking. It’s offensive and belittle for everyone involved directly and tangentially.
Yeah, Lily must feel great hearing she was a joke. Don’t get me wrong, she was also wrong having an affair with someone married, but she was younger, he probably told her allll she needed to hear to go to bed with him and backlash was directed mostly at her. While his life remains the same and he gets to joke around about her. He was so great in the Affair because this is the kind of person he is. He is really disgusting.
But Lily WAS a joke and so was HE at that time. It is ok to be made to feel bad about doing bad things. Dominic apologized and owns it so he gets my respect. Lily would have my respect if she apologized and owned her role. She didn’t have to carry on with a married father any more than he had to turn to cheating.
Any one who lowers themselves to cheating or being an interloper to a monogamous couple and their family are truly not right in the head at the time they are going through it. I am glad they recovered.
I don’t think their recovery has anything to do with being upper class. I would assume it has more to do with him owning it quickly and his wife being a special person.
He didn’t own anything or showed even a bit of remorse. And it was him who was married, not her.
It has more to do with maintaining the current lifestyle rather than anyone here being special. If my husband cheated- that would be one thing, but if he cheated and then humiliated me by behaving like Dominic- that would be the end.
I don’t feel sympathy for what Lily might have felt. She’s grown and knows better. You’re not Captain Save a Bloke. His “troubles” with his spouse are his to solve and any hall pass he says he has I want no part of. You want some of me, you come back to me with a stamped divorce decree. Not that I would anyhow because I’d wonder what you’d do to me in return. She put herself in a position to be a joke. If she doesn’t want to be one, grow some self respect.
@H I think she probably had more on her mind. Unlike her selfish husband, she peobably had to think about her 4 kids and thought his stupid affair will not break the beautiful innocent lives of her family. I bet you once the kids are older, she’lldrop him like a leaf in october
does she joke while holding something sharp perhaps?
@Anna, you are right. Dominic has not owned up to his affair one bit. He has not spoken the truth as he merely chose to ignore it. As for Lily, I am of the belief that he fed her the same line that all married or entangled men tell women that they want to bed. “My wife doesn’t understand me, we are separated, she is filling for divorce….”
Catherine deserves so much better than Dominic. He should be kissing the ground she walks on for the REST of his life.
@ThatGWorl, I am quite certain she would, in a second!
Dominic the A-hole won’t talk about his affair, but will tell the press what he and Harry spoke about in private.
Years ago, I had a discussion with an older male family member who simply did not understand how much easier some things in life are when people have certain expectations of you.
Dominic West referencing being much better at not playing higher class roles hits me that way. 1. He’s British, 2. A white guy, 3. He went to Eton and had classmates who were upper class, 4. He’s married into the upper classes, and 5. He interacts with members of the upper class. How many actors have that kind of advantage when playing those characters?
It’s weird how everyone in Britain always thinks they are working class and everyone in the U.S. always thinks they are middle class even if they have the same amount of money.
And he also has some family money? Or at least got rich enough off of his acting career to help maintain his Aristo wife’s family castle? That’s what is weird to me. I have very tenuous ties with a couple of people who have children that went to Eton. They are either very financially successful, well off and impressive or are from Old Money (and also pretty successful). Was West a kid from a truly working class family who somehow got a scholarship? And did he really make that much from acting? Because he’s had a highly respectable career, but he’s no movie star. Even the critically acclaimed series he did were not huge money-makers like, say, Game of Thrones, were they?
How tone deaf can you be? He was perfect to play Charles.
Snort! This exactly.
Lol! Agreed.
He might be joking about his affair but I’ll bet she’s not.
It’s kind of funny how oblivious he is about the “joking”. It will be interesting to see if they are still “joking” when their youngest child turns 18. Some people stay for the children and then walk out as soon as the last one hits 18.
We’ll see who has the last laugh.
Oh, I see it for the passive aggressive dig it is from Catherine. He’s just too thick to realise. Although, in that social strata, it’s usually more about the embarrassment he put her through than the indiscretion itself.
Would the divorce be any more scandalous than the affair? I don’t know. It doesn’t have to be about aristocracy. Maybe she likes the way her life is now and has chosen to keep it, instead of uprooting everything. I know people who have made that choice and figured out how to be comfortable with each other.
She may be an aristocrat, but he’s the one with the money. It was his money that enabled them to keep the castle that had been in her family for ages. Getting divorced would have meant a major lifestyle downgrade for her.
This. Aristocrats are famous for being poor on paper because their estates usually cost way more than they make. They’re also famed for their inability to bring in a lot of income aside from any going concerns on their estate because a lot of them don’t feel work is becoming of them. So marrying money is a thing. Look into Jenny Jerome and other American Duchesses of yore. The books “To Marry an English Lord” and “Lady Almina and the Real Downton Abbey” are good reads on the subject.
Ewe.. ick.. gross.. why is he sharing this stuff? I won’t ever be able to watch him in a movie again because this will always supersede whatever character he’s playing. So many actors do this to themselves.
Remember that time your p***s was stuck in that actress? Ha Ha so funny
Your comment is hilarious coupled with “show of unity.”
I’ve never agreed with the assumption that cheated upon wives feel humiliated. It’s the exposed cheater that should feel humiliated, not the spouse.
I always assume it’s the indiscretion not the cheating. Everyone from Hillary Clinton to Andrew Parker-Bowles has had to contend with humiliating media coverage of affairs they already knew about.
I’m not sure Andrew felt much other than annoyance. His own indiscretions were legendary.
I agree with Ann, but I think that is a natural way people end up feeling when betrayed, like they’ve “been had” even though they have nothing to be ashamed of.
Don’t agree with Mary rose – maybe for some but most people have a gut level revulsion about cheating.
I don’t get how some cheaters and accomplices/cheating partners don’t feel enough shame to stop themselves. It’s such sickening behavior for both the interloper and the person in the relationship. The betrayed should be recognized for their suffering. It is truly traumatic.
@H – To clarify, I’m not saying that most people are okay with discreet cheating. I mean that this particular relationship seems to follow the pattern of aristo/political marriages that more about status than romantic love, where cheating is tolerated as long as it’s discreet. I bet his wife is horrified by the media intrusion, though. It’s not fair that the one being cheated on is supposed to feel ashamed, but there’s still a stigma about women not being able to “hold onto” their man. Welcome to 2024.
Good point @bettyrose. You’re right, it’s the stigma that’s infuriating, and @H is right that it’s truly traumatic. It happened to me after 20+ years of marriage. I was traumatized, devastated and furious, but never felt humiliated, even though I’m sure people wondered what was “wrong” with me that he would cheat. I filed for divorce because it was right for me given the circumstances, but I don’t judge people that stay. Every marriage is different. It’s up to the individuals in it how to proceed.
Forgive me, but he is such an asshole.
I don’t believe you need to be forgiven @ Pearl, as he IS an asshole and an inexcusable excuse of a husband.
Has Lily James been in anything besides Pam & Tommy since their affair? While it’s not right for the married person or the third party to have an affair (consensually open relationships don’t count imo), he sure seems to have bounced back into work just fine. But if she’s losing parts because of the affair then that’s a total double standard.
She has a few movies in production – her career isn’t a hot as some would think, she works consistently but nothing that sets her apart from other actresses in her age group.
IIRC she’s always been a bit messy in her relationships. West has always been a massive arrogant douche, maybe she into that but Matt Smith is apparently a really nice guy.
Yeah it does seem Lily James works fairly consistently, although TBF she’s not the greatest actress.
And she does seem prone to drama in her relationships if the tabloids are to be believed. I actually recall the tabloids reporting that Matt Smith cheated on her constantly, so maybe cheating is normalized for her. Who knows.
But Dominic West is a big old douche and so bloody smug.
I thought she fell out of favor for not being respectful of Pam and forging ahead with that awful biopic that re traumatized her
She was also in a play in London that was just awful.
Aristos are really just a different breed.
She and the children deserve so much better than this selfish jerk.
It comes across to me like he’s pretending it wasn’t an affair at all, just everybody getting worked up over an innocent photo, hence why they’re able to laugh about it. Bizarre.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t FitzGerald have a long standing relationship with Charles? The reports that he rang her up to commiserate over the tawdry-ness of seeing one’s name in the papers attached to scandal, and offering a shoulder? Then in 2021 headlines appear about them “bonding” over “horticulture”.
Ah to be so sophisticated you can laugh off your husband’s affair. I believe he thinks his only crime is that he forgot to be discreet.
The upper classes get divorced all the time. Winston Churchill’s parents? Cressida Bonas’ parents? Princess Diana’s parents? Feels like most posh women in their 70s have several marriages under their belt. But I get your point that they are more tolerant of cheating. I think they are more open to divorce if both parties have lots of money.
Tackey, VERY Tackey
Open marriages exist.
Yes but is that what they are in? There is no evidence of it, he and Lilly could have easily saved face by now if that were true.
Ugh, he’s so gross. And Catherine FitzGerald already has one divorce under her belt, although no kids from that relationship. So she could be staying with him because the kids,and I also read that it’s his acting money that helped her keep her family castle in Ireland. He always seemed very enamored of her aristocratic background. Ick.
Do we know if they did more than makeout? It’s cheating, but I don’t know if I’d call that an affair.
An affair implies to me an almost secondary relationship that goes on for a while. There’s more heft to it.
They were away together in Italy. It was more than kissing.
In my opinion, he probably presents his marriage to others, like Lily, that he has an open marriage. What that really means is, like many actor/musician relationships, where the husband is away for stretches of time, the wife accepts he might be unfaithful at times over the course of the marriage, and the husband is to be discreet. Don’t rub it in my face because I don’t want to know if it happened and don’t have a serious affair.
I say men because I feel it happens more with men But it’s true for female actors/singers/musicians also. Meryl Streep’s marriage was like that. So was Dolly Parton’s.
I bet this wasn’t the first fling Dominic had had on his wife. I have a feeling she’s dealt with his indiscretions, just in a more private way, not where the public was witness to it.
I was going to mention Meryl Streep, too. I think a lot of actors have “showmances” while on set.
Dolly’s?! I’ve been reading this whole thread thinking how much I don’t care about West, his wife or Lily James. It all seems like a slightly messy entanglement involving an Aristo, a successful but (IMO) so-so actress and an actor who doesn’t think he’s Upper Class even though he has family money and went to Eton (please help my American mind understand that).
But then you mentioned Dolly and I was all ears. Not that think any less of her! I will never not adore her. Nor do I care what happens in her marriage. But she’s Dolly so she interests me in a way the others don’t.
Dolly Parton is a National F’ing Treasure-her musical and philanthropic contributions to this world are too many to go into here. That said-open marriage? affairs? I suppose it could be true, but she has always kept her marriage very private and is on the record that that’s how she and her husband want it to be. I can respect that privacy choice much more than Dominic talking about his affair now being some sort of inside joke w/his wife. To each their own and all that… 🤷♀️