Mail: Princess Beatrice had a meeting at Spotify’s office, take that, Harry & Meghan!

We rarely hear about the York princesses’ jobs. Princess Eugenie is an associate director for the gallery Hauser & Wirth, and she actually seems to know a lot about art and the gallery seems to be supportive of her lifestyle (she lives part-time in Portugal). Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice has worked for Afiniti since 2017. Her title is Vice-President of Partnerships and Strategy. It’s an American company but Beatrice is based out of London, although we rarely hear about anything having to do with her job. Apparently, her job put her in the position to go in for some kind of tech conference… at Spotify’s London office. Spotify, the same company which ended their contract with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year. Of course, in the Daily Mail’s coverage, they were obligated to reference Bill Simmons’ “f–king grifter” comments in the first sentence. The Mail’s Emily Prescott also took a jab at Meghan for making jam. The bitterness is just oozing from this short story:

Harry and Meghan were blasted as ‘f****** grifters’ by Spotify executive Bill Simmons after they made just 12 episodes, despite having an £18 million, multi-year deal with the streaming company. But ripping up their contract hasn’t put Spotify off linking with Royals – as Harry’s cousin Beatrice appears to be building a working relationship with the company without shouting from the rooftops, perhaps in fear of showing up Montecito’s jam-makers. I can reveal that last week Beatrice, 35, attended an industry event at Spotify’s London office, where she hosted a discussion about the future of technology. Joining her were former Warner Bros Discovery boss Priya Dogra and Sakshi Chhabra Mittal, founder of science-based meal delivery service Foodhak. Beatrice, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is no stranger to tech. Since 2017, she has been Vice-President of Partnerships and Strategy at US software and data firm Afiniti. She is also, I can reveal, director of a company called BY-EQ, which she set up in 2022 under the unassuming name Beatrice York.

You might think that Beatrice was suddenly being pursued by Spotify or that they were offering her a $50 million podcasting contract, that’s the way this visit was being written about. Instead, it’s a story about Beatrice attending a meeting and “hosting a discussion” at Spotify’s office in London. That’s it. But anything to drag the Sussexes, I guess. I am curious about Beatrice’s BY-EQ though. What is that?? It’s a shame the British media is so Sussex-obsessed, they fail to cover genuinely interesting stuff involving the left-behind Windsors. Does Beatrice have a shell company? Is Eugenie still working for Hauser & Wirth? Is anyone actually living in Frogmore Cottage these days? And where they f–k is the Princess of Wales? No answers, because the Mail would rather obsess about an American woman sending jam to her friends.