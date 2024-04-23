The Sussexes hired a new deputy press secretary & he has an impressive CV

Between 2021-23, I often said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biggest issue was their communications. While I am well aware that their defenders believe that everything the Sussexes do is golden and perfect, I will continue to beat this drum: they should have been more responsive about the wave of negativity being thrown at them, especially when it comes to their business. Nowadays, Meghan is being represented by WME, and Meghan & Harry have moved from archewell.com to sussex.com (and they’re posting more updates and information too). Meghan is also launching American Riviera Orchard and she’s signed on to Lemonada Media for podcasting. Could a new comms strategy be in the cards too? Well, the Sussexes have just hired a new deputy press secretary and he comes from UTA.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have hired former United Talent Agency corporate communications manager Kyle Boulia in their press office.
Boulia will serve as deputy press secretary and director of comms for the couple and their Archewell endeavor. He reports to Ashley Hansen, head of communications for the Sussexes. Over nearly six years at UTA, Boulia worked with a vast networks within media to garner impactful press for the agency and its clients. In addition to media relations and publicity, he managed all executive and client communications for close to 20 departments and business verticals, like talent, literary, music, podcasts, creators, the Foundation, DEI, fine arts and more.
Boulia also worked extensively on shaping corporate culture, with an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion and the LBGTQIA+ community. He helped establish and co-chaired UTA Proud, an internal group supporting queer artists and allies, as well as overseeing all of its global initiatives and mentoring LGBTQIA+ colleagues. Under his guidance, UTA achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Inde — a first for a major Hollywood talent agency.
This feels like a major hire for the Sussexes’ new phase. I hope Boulia convinces them to shake up their antiquated, faux-royal “never complain, never explain” bullsh-t. I want a responsive, proactive Sussex communications which puts out fires at the first sign of smoke. Speaking of, there’s been little news of Meghan’s new Lemonada-platformed podcasts in more than a month. Now Richard Eden at the Mail claims that Lemonada has pushed back Meghan’s new podcast because she’s too busy filming her Netflix show.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were damningly described as ‘f*****g grifters’ by a Spotify executive hours after the parting of the ways was announced between them and the audio giant last year. So I’m sorry to hear that Meghan’s new deal with a much smaller podcast company is struggling to get off the starting blocks.
Prince Harry’s wife announced amid great fanfare in February that she had signed a deal with Lemonada Media, a female-founded company that wants to ‘make life suck less’. The Duchess, who produced only one series of her podcast Archetypes for Spotify before parting ways with the company, had signed with Lemonada to develop and host a new series.
However, a source tells me that there is not expected to be any work broadcast this year. ‘The relaunch of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast got pushed back to 2025,’ the California-based source says. It is understood that Lemonada did not want the podcast’s launch to be overshadowed by the former actress’s television series, which she began filming at a rented house in Montecito last week. Netflix said the show would ‘celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship’.
Lemonada is said to be concerned that there would also be ‘scheduling conflicts’ between the launch of its podcasts and that of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
A spokesman for Meghan declined to comment, but sources claim she had a list of ‘very high-profile guests’ scheduled to participate in her new podcasts.
Maybe Eden is trying to bait the Sussexes’ team into correcting him and giving him some information, because clearly he’s desperate to talk about anything involving Harry and Meghan. But again, why not just… deny this? On the record. The spokesperson could say “this is false” and leave it at that. Meanwhile, Eden also claims that Meghan is seeking global rights to “American Riviera Orchard” from the World Intellectual Property Organization. A global brand? I hope so.
This is a serious question: why don’t they hire WOC or POC? Another white guy???
The new hires report into Ashley who is an Arab American woman. Archewell has a number of women including WOC in senior & other roles.
Harry & Meghan said in 2021 they wouldn’t communicate with tabloids except via lawyers & I cannot see anyone else reporting about a delay. so not sure it’s worth a denial to Eden especially when the Lemonada announcement already said they would be working on a new podcast &didn’t give any timeline on when the new podcast would be released so idea of a delay is in Eden’s head.
Most press already said Meghan had applied for international trademark for ARO. We can all look up EU& WIPO filings too which is free information so maybe we should all be royal experts & pretend we know Meghan’s moves on ARO
But the guy comes with clear DEI accolades under his belt.
What a weird question.
You asked the wrong House. Callie, you should direct your question to The House of Wails, who has never hire a POC in senior position & refused to disclose the diversity hiring figure in their staff.
16.3% according to BP, Last lot of figures, the King is still down at 9% The target should be about 18%
Maybe a podcast discussing truth in media and journalistic ethics.
equality, that could be quite interesting, especially if they use bm articles–there’s enough of them out there about lots of people. It could play into the dis/misinformation part of our digital lives that H&M are committed to fighting.
I’m not getting pulled into the comms stuff again, but for this particular story no response seems appropriate because Eden writes stories like this every week. He was just writing about her plans for ARO last week. If they keep responding to miniscule stuff like this, that we all know the BM is just going to keep writing with a response or not, you are actually helping them make money by having an official from the Sussexes response. These type of stories rarely get out of their telephone game of other British media ping pong anymore, if they start responding to it again it’s going to find its way back to being reported by American Media and other media around the world. Let them gossip in the corner of the cafeteria all alone.
Frequent positive news, major announcements and responses to issues that may be litigious is what I’m hoping for from the new comms person.
Agree. Far too much nonsense from the gutter press in the UK to respond to their every utterance. Freezing them out is the right strategy to continue with. This way they know their nonsense is not deemed worthy of a response. The back and forth is what they want and desire.
I also think that not responding is the better way to go. If this is false, Eden is going to look like a lying, uninformed twerp (again). If it’s true, so be it.
It’s false. The announcement of the deal between Meghan and Lemonada said that they’d be re-releasing Archetypes in the spring of 2024 – and that happened last month. It also said they’d be developing together a new podcast, but no date was set for that. Eden knows this – it’s just more clickbait.
Agreed. Responding to every stupid story is just feeding the beast. Plus the stories are just getting ridiculous and unbelievable now.
It’s amazing what Meghan’s detractors will believe. Even when it is contradicted the following week.
I agree, and it’s kind of surprising that some don’t see that yet.
Actually, all they need to do is respond on the record and continually repeat, “Our policy is to not engage with trolling from the British tabloids, who have no reliable information on our activities and therefore merit no response.” Period.
They would need to put that out every day.
Kyle Boulia looks like he’d be a great fit, with all his achievements, at least on paper.
But this hire is somewhat hilarious, as it looks like the Sussexes poached KB from UTA. After all, Jeremy Zimmer (UTA’s CEO) infamously attacked Meghan for choosing to sign with Ari Emanuel’s WME instead of with UTA/him.
As to Maureen and all the other 🐀🐀🐀, I’d stick to ignoring them. The Sussexes said they’d no longer engage with the Redtops when they left, and all the 🐀🐀🐀 do is lie, or distort/embellish the truth.
Good I hope to hear and see more of them and I too would like them to push back on what is said about them but they seem to like to go with the no reply way.
I know we say we want the Sussexes to respond and clapback and deny, but we are living in a post-truth media landscape. Something being true or false doesn’t impact how the media covers the story in any way, unfortunately. Just look at all the times even “responsible” outlets like the NY Times actively choose to run a story like “Trump says he’s the best president on jobs and public health since 1903” and then like the 85th paragraph will say “we couldn’t independently verify these claims, and the data we found shows the literal opposite, but we published his version to millions anyway!”
So, a timely response of “that’s false” from the Sussexes doesn’t mean that the British tabloids would stop reporting something, they’d just tack a “Meghan DENIES” in front of whatever the insane accusation is and adjust their manufactured circus as needed. Further, knowing that the Sussexes WILL respond just turns it into the exact game that the “never complain, never explain” was trying to avoid – because if you deny 99 stories but not the last one, well then we know which one is true.
I’m excited for this new hire and am interested to see their approach but I do think we the general audience need to remember that this isn’t just a case of them needing someone to speak up for them and everything will be cleared up – this is a case of, an ancient institution has declared open war on Harry and Meghan and it is and will continue to be carried out by its media minions regardless of truth or morality or legality. From where I’m sitting Harry and Meghan have shown that they fully get this, even if their fans don’t, and I therefore am sure that they know the solutions here will have to be creative. Whatever that looks like, I can’t wait!
It’s interesting news because a few months ago Roya Nikkhah had a story that Ashley Hansen was leaving. She had to delete her story about an hour after it went up and her tweet about it is not there anymore. I guess she was caught telling a lie again.
Richard Eden is from the DM so Harry and Meghan’s team is not going to respond to any of his enquiries. I’m sure he bombards with emails. I think the docuseries and the book laid the groundwork for their current media strategy. I think a lot more people are savvy to the British media’s lies and deception so the need to put any fires isn’t really there. I still think at some point Archewell will get a Instagram account but I don’t think anything else will change. Having separate websites for their business and foundation and hiring somebody for the UK press were good moves though.
Ohh interesting. I didn’t realize nikkah had to take the story down. A mess bc it turns out Hansen was promoted and leaving.
She should do a global brand and “forget” to include the UK in the whole thing.
Wasn’t Maureen part of the pack claiming that Netflix was so “disappointed” with the Sussexes for not producing enough content so they were considering cancelling the deal? So now he’s moved on with the same story only with Lemonada. Next it will be that ARO is a flop because Meghan hasn’t put out a website with 500 million products by next week. I am so looking forward to Maureen’s downfall when he joins the Wootton, Morgan and Clarkson ash pile.
