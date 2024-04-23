Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are both skipping this year’s Met Gala: why??

The Met Gala is on May 6th this year. The theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time.” So expect groundbreaking florals and people wearing vines and such. You would think that Taylor Swift would be all over this theme, even though it’s been years since she’s gone with a pastels-and-florals style. But apparently Taylor isn’t going to this year’s Met Gala, and neither is her boyfriend. Taylor has a good excuse – her Eras Tour picks up just a few days after the gala, and she likely needs to rest up and prepare. But what about Travis? That man loves fashion!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be among the celebs walking the red-carpeted stairs for the 2024 Costume Institute Ball in NYC, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis are not going to the Met Gala. They passed,” the source says. “They might go as it gets closer, but for now, they are not going.” Fans were hoping to see Swift, 34, make an appearance with Kelce, 34, at the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” themed evening, where confirmed celeb attendees include Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth. The super-couple’s no-show for the Manhattan event is also a matter of logistics: The bash takes place on Monday May 6, but Swift has an Eras Tour concert scheduled in Paris, France just a few days later on May 9. Swift has not attended the Met Gala since 2016, when she rocked a silver Louis Vuitton snakeskin frock for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme. She elevated her look with strappy heels as she served as a co-chair for the event, where she seemingly met ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

[From Us Weekly]

I think Us Weekly has it wrong about meeting Joe – I thought she met Joe months later, in the fall of 2016? Taylor spent time with Tom Hiddleston at the 2016 Met Gala, which led to the Worldwide Tiddlebanging Tour. Just FYI. Anyway, TMZ also got the tip that Travis and Taylor were skipping the gala. TMZ’s sources also say that Anna Wintour issued separate invitations to Trav and Tay and “both have RSVP’d ‘no’ to the celeb-packed evening.” You know what I wonder? I wonder if Taylor hasn’t prioritized the gala this year (or any year past 2016) because Wintour has allowed the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan to attend in recent years. It could be that Wintour told her that Kim Kardashian will definitely be there and that’s why Taylor is opting out. Plus, I’m sure Karlie Kloss will be there too. The gala has become an event with too many snake enemies.