Queen Camilla did military cosplay, with skulls-and-crossbones, for the Royal Lancers

Before Camilla became queen consort, she had some honorary military patronages, and she would appear at the big events and she was “popular” enough. Then once she became queen consort, suddenly she has more military patronages and she’s got to do even more parades and troop reviews and more. This has given Camilla an opening to buy customized ensembles which mimic military uniforms. I was shocked at last year’s Trooping the Colour, when Camilla wore a bright red silk dress (designed by Fiona Clare) which was meant to invoke the Grenadier’s uniform. She had assumed the honorary position of Colonel of the Grenadiers just six months beforehand.
Well, on Monday, Camilla was highlighting a new military patronage – last June, she was named the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers. On Monday, she visited their base in Catterick Garrison. She ended up doing military cosplay again! Another custom Fiona Clare look, this time a navy dress with a chainmail detail on the shoulders and gold skull-and-crossbones buttons. She also wore QEII’s old skull-and-crossbones brooch, which… who knew?? That brooch and those buttons are metal as f–k. Obviously, the Lancers love their skulls and crossbones. Also: Camilla’s late father served with the 12th Lancers during World War II.
So, is this military cosplay sort of cool or is it weird? I feel like there’s a way to do military cosplay correctly, in a way which honors the uniform without copying it completely, and Camilla is surprisingly nailing it. What shocks me the most is the planning and effort it took to create these custom looks for the Lancers and the Grenadiers (last year). If this was Kate, her cosplay would not have been this specific with the references – she would have just grabbed the first Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club coat with the most buttons and that would be that. I can’t see anyone else in the family rocking skull-and-crossbones buttons and brooches either. On Camilla, it looks natural! Although I do think the chainmail is slightly overkill.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Queen Camilla during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Queen Camilla during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Queen Camilla inspects some of the 152 Lancers on parade during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Queen Camilla addresses the 152 Lancers on parade during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Queen Camilla inspects some of the 152 Lancers on parade during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Queen Camilla signs the visitors book during her visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
However natural any of it may look on her, it isn’t an emblem she has earned the right to wear, whatever any of her family might have done.
With the monarch being Commander-in-Chief, “earned” is whatever they decide it to be. “Service to the King” is the same whether you’ve serviced the king or fought in a battle. Sad.
It is no different to me than any of the others waltzing about in unearned medals.
Walts
I think it feels Cersai dress up and given what is happening now I’m here for it
If I were in the military I would be so insulted at some lazy side piece being honored because the king who inherited his job had weird tampon fantasies about her.
XD facts
Good people of the U.K., we present, the ONLY WORKING ROYAL in the House of Windsor. OMG
I believe in some countries it is illegal to wear military-like uniforms by persons who are not in the military.
Why someone who has NEVER served is cosplaying one while people fawn over this is just a complete mind-fck!
@Andy Dufrense, it must not be a rule in the UK because members of their royal family love to wear military uniforms they haven’t earn the right to wear.
@Lau And yet in the UK those who are no longer serving cannot wear their military uniforms without special permission.
Here in the US it’s called Stolen Valor.
Well, she did battle, she is strategic and she is the last side piece standing, so I guess appropriate enough.
But she’s their Colonel in Chief so its not the same thing as stolen valor or just playing dress up etc.
I think its weird personally but its pretty on par with what the rest of the royals do – except they weigh themselves down with more medals and the actual full uniform.
@Becks1 The US President is commander-in-chief but doesn’t find it necessary to cosplay. It is just playing dress up.
I have to admit, her outfit is severely toned down compared to the 438 medals the others wear.
As much as I’m loathe to do so I’m awarding one (1) bonus point to her for rocking the skull and cross bones motif. On any of the other royal twits that would look beyond stupid but she actually works it. Dammit.
@equality, sure, here in the US – but the other royals do it so if Camilla was in full uniform, she’d just be following the party line so to speak. 🤷♀️ I personally think its ridiculous but its part of the whole royalty thing so it is what it is at this point I guess.
@equality the US President doesn’t wear military uniforms or pseudo -uniforms because civilian control of the military is one of the republic’s bedrock principles. But it’s still pretty weird that the Windsors do it with such abandon.
A) it’s not an actual uniform; and B) uniform pieces without any of the insignia or patches, etc. is also not stolen valor. It’s just a pair of trousers or a jacket or a middy or camos.
Over the top for sure. Chain mail? What a nightmare outfit.
Those chainmail shoulders make her look like a cube.
I thought the same, apart from that it is not too bad, at least it is original.
I like this look for her. It’s fun without looking like a cartoon and the brooch is a nice touch.
As Kaiser said, “I can’t see anyone else in the family rocking skull-and-crossbones buttons and brooches either. On Camilla, it looks natural!” Hahaha. Yes she is in her Malificent era. I personally love the chainmail, too. I begrudgingly admire Camilla’s Disney-villainess vibes. She may be rotten, but she’s showing up and having fun.
I personally think that her royal standard should be the Jolly Roger ( black flag with white skull and crossbones) flag. Camilla will leave the RF with hundred of millions of pounds worth of treasure, land and cash. Dear lord, her husband is a twit.
Absolutely correct on the chain mail – it was one step too much. “When accessorizing, always take off the last thing you put on” – Coco Chanel
I like that idea. Simple elegance is so much nicer
“Are we the baddies?”
ROFL!
Not sure how appropriate it is to wear when you haven’t served, but honestly? I like it. The whole outfit works for her.
I would rather see that than the rest of them dressed up in uniformes that they haven’t earned.
Did the Imperial March from star wars just start playing in anyone else’s head…?
😂😂😂
HAHAHA! Yep.
lol perfect for her
That looks like bad Captain Harlock cosplay.
The Royal family are little more than pirates that have stolen wealth from nations all over the world… so it tracks.
They are the original Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything.
She is loving her life, judging by her smug facial expression.
Clearly not too bothered by her husband’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.
You bet she’s loving every minute of her public life. Look at it from her perspective, the ugly duckling living the life of a swan. The Brits have to curtsy to her, she has the jewels, no more living in the shadows. She also knows the juicy amount of money Charles has written in his will that she will inherit. If Charles goes first, it’s party time for she and her true love Andrew Parker Bowles..
Yeah, no. Just…no. Not once did we ever see QEII rock up to inspect any of her troops in faux uniform cosplay – and she actually served, albeit briefly.
I feel Camilla should either be wearing the correct uniform for her title (after all, that’s what all the men do, irrespective of whether they served in that rank, cough*Edward*cough) OR she should be in civvies. Perhaps a complimentary colour as per Kate in green for the Irish Guards but not some sort of halfway costume.
I agree. She should either wear the full uniform or a colour associated with the regiment. She looks ridiculous as does any royal wearing a military-type outfit when they have not served. I remember Diana being criticised many years ago for reviewing the troops in a white suit with a military theme. She was called a toy soldier by the press and there were articles about how her outfit was disrespectful. It’s interesting that this type of outfit is deemed appropriate now.
I think without the chain mail this would be okay? It’s not as extreme as the dress she wore for Trooping last year (which I thought was the official uniform, I didnt’ realize she had Fiona Clare make a dress to look like the uniform.)
But in general I think what you suggest should be the standard – either the full uniform for the rank/military branch or just “normal” clothes. The cosplay is just kind of weird IMO.
The Cosplay can be interpreted as mocking those who actually serve. You know, actual soldiers who choose to put their lives on the line for their country while living in substandard housing and being paid a pittance. And now being mocked for their sacrifices by an immoral so-called Queen and her fake ‘uniform’.
She’s obviously wearing this as jewelry. Not trying to make it look like medals she earned. I appreciate that. I assume the skull and crossbones represents the Royal Lancers? If it does, and they are OK with her wearing that symbol, then there is no issue. It’s their tradition, I’m going to respect that.
Do you think that they have options to be otherwise than “okay” with it?
She looks like an freaking idiot. As a military brat, I think it is insulting for people with no military experience to do military cosplay. Instead of honoring the military personnel’s hard work and sacrifice it is like dress up day. The military is NOT for dress up. My dad missed many of our birthdays and my sister was so young when we was on an unaccompanied tour that she didn’t recognize him. They royals and their performative support of the military is shameful. We know when it doesn’t revolve around them, they drop the military like a hot potato.
You said it better than I ever could, kyliegirl. Camilla wears her derision proudly and is a disgrace in every way!
No more perfect symbol for Camilla, the homewrecker, than skull and crossbones. She should wear it every day. So appropriate.
Hair could use a trim. The epaulets and shoulder buttons are too much. The fabric at the waist is pulling; moving the buttons might help. Other than that she doesn’t look too bad.
One additional note, her girls need a good hoik (nod to the Fug Girls). Please get fitted for a brassiere, royal women. The difference in how you’ll look is worth it!
She’s giving full-on pirate 🏴☠️! I’m very into the skull and cross-bone brooch and as my go-to Halloween costume is being a pirate, I’m into it. And Camilla is a true pirate; she’s plundering for all the jewels. She’s hijacked the monarchy. So it’s a fitting character. She does look kind of cool. But at the end of the day, it’s a costume.
If they’re going to insist on the military cosplay, this is the way to do it. The effect is achieved without crossing into “stolen valor” territory. The chainmail is a bit much, but other than that, I actually like the ensemble. And the military patronages usually seem to be distributed so randomly, so I do think it’s nice that Camilla has this connection with the division in which her father served.
I don’t like those hats with feathered plumes.
Anybody who still believes that Camilla didn’t want to be Queen is deluded. I think the military cosplay by her and Kate is just weird and unnecessary. I can imagine the microagressions Meghan got from Kate and Camilla for her outfits when she was a working royal.
I know she does it better than buttons and I know this stuff is meaningful to those people but my gawd she looks ridiculous.
I think she looks great, and I even like the chainmail. They’ve made her the regiment’s honorary colonel so I think it’s fine for her to wear these little military touches to her outfit, and I think Camilla manages to strike the right balance with it all.
Haha, the grudging respect that Kaiser always gives this b*nt for her outfits. The phrase that sticks in my memory is, “This portrait is going on the wall of Sidepiece University” or something. Hilarious! Anyway, I agree she looks just fine, and I think the chainmail bits are also on the officer next to her, so they were likely pinned onto that coat.
Very “last woman standing” of her.
Camilla looks bloody ridiculous! Even the real queen didn’t bother wearing pretend uniforms when meeting members of the armed forces. She used to wear a nice bright coat and hat along with a fancy brooch and still managed to look regal. If anything these pictures serve to remind people Camiila’s a married-in and only has the title because of who she married. No, I got that wrong. She only has the title because of some back room deal made when the real queen was ill. Then to make matters worse when the real queen passed she went against her wishes and nicked the title queen. Yes, I know I’m ranting but, it still makes me so bloody angry that she gets to be called queen rather than queen consort.
Hate to be saying this, but this outfit absolutely slays.
Lolllll. Camilla is campy af. Clock that smile…that’s a sh*t eating grin if I ever saw one.
I daresay she might be the punk royal of Vivienne Westwood’s dreams. (May she rest in peace.)
There’s that old saying, that after you dress and before you go out, look in the mirror and remove one piece of jewelry (unless you only wear one piece). I think Camilla should have looked in the mirror and removed those tacky shoulder things. The hat was plenty.
Christ I’m so sick to the back teeth of all this unearned valour. NONE of them that haven’t served should be allowed to wear a uniform or anything even resembling one a simple coat with the lancers broach would have been fine, but this old haradian looks ridiculous . Save the chain mail and the buttons for the bedroom love, I’m sure Charlie or APB will appreciate it
Mary Pester, this comment is so perfectly savage. Thank you.
Mary Pester, BURN! ITA
Camilla is kind of punk?
Absolutely!!!! Vivienne Westwood would have LOVED
The chainmail is part of the Regiment’s dress uniform, as are the Skull & Crossbones. Absolutely nothing amiss about it. I may not like the woman, but TBH, she seems to be the only Royal taking their patronages seriously.
Grisby, well, that statement seems to leave out what Anne, Edward and Sophie are doing.
Can anyone imagine Diana in a get-up like that?
Actually I can. There are pics out there of her wearing outfits with decorative touches influenced by military uniforms. In particular there is one of her wearing a Royal Hampshire Regiment dinner wearing a jacket that looks identical to the regimental mess jacket worn by the officer beside her, and she was wearing black trousers with it… and looked stunning, as she always did. I don’t intend any criticism of Diana for doing it because I think it’s obvious that she, and Camilla now, are not pretending to be serving members of the regiment so there’s no stolen valour involved. It’s just part of the dress-up tradition associated with the positions they occupied/occupy in the BRF. They had/have honorary positions and dressing this way is a tribute to their regiments. That’s how I see it, anyway, and I think it’s better to do it this way than to wear full uniforms like Anne does.
Everything else aside, I love the hat. Can’t stand the human wearing it, but the hat slays.
She looks like she doesn’t have a care in the world. Because she probably doesn’t.
Pls don’t come at me, but I flipping love that feathered skull and cross bèret chapeau. I’d wear the heck out of that with a black leather jacket, high waisted, wide leg tartan trousers and black Dr Martens
This is the only appropriate context for that hat. This is the tackiest look I have ever seen. Money can’t buy taste.
It’s Camilla’s world and we’re all just living in it. Game of Thrones? She won.
I don’t like the hat or dress. Mainly the shoulders.
She’s awful inside and out but as a Grateful Dead fan, I’m loving the skulls and bones diamond jewelry-lol! Not quite a “Steal Your Face” (which is exactly what’s she’s trying to do w/Diana, Princess of Wales, btw) but funny nonetheless. That said, this “family” and their military cosplay is so OTT-we’ve all talked about the BRF/Firm being a cult, well, Scientology loves some military cosplay too.