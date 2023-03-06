Rebel Wilson met the Sussexes, thinks Meghan is ‘not as naturally warm’ as Harry

Rebel Wilson and John Oliver were the guests on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. First of all, I watched some of the clips and John Oliver remains one of the best talk-show guests ever, he’s such a gossip and a pop-culture expert, as well as being delightfully funny. That’s the good news – John Oliver remains a good dude. The bad news is that Rebel Wilson decided to make an ass out of herself and now the Sussex Squad is pulling out years of receipts on her. On the show, Rebel spoke about how she recently met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Santa Barbara, California. Rebel said Harry “could not have been nicer” but that Meghan “was not as cool” and “not as naturally warm.”
Rebel says that it was her first time meeting them and they met through a mutual friend, a polo player. After she spoke about Meghan not being cool or “naturally warm,” Rebel says: “My mum being Australian asked her all these slightly rude questions like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that. Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?’ I’m like, ‘Mum, don’t ask her that.'” Ah yes, a white woman demanding to know the whereabouts of Meghan and Harry’s children, who would have thought.
Yeah, so… now people are pulling out years of receipts of all the times Rebel has said or done problematic, racist and sexist sh-t. And there’s a lot, and we’ve even covered some of it. She’s gotten away with saying and doing some pretty horrible stuff because she’s a “comedian.” She’s always had racial blind spots (to put it kindly) and I would also kind of assume that she was looking to start sh-t to get attention. Which is her M.O.
I like how even the presenters were like “well, yeah, your mom was being completely rude, of course she was chilly.”
Australian tabloid media is just as brutal towards Meghan which I bet Rebel and her mom readily absorbed given the questions that Meghan was being asked. I’m not surprised this is how this went down.
Well Rebel and mother would not want to meet me 🤣I have zero tolerance for miserable Karens 😁
Rebel has been embroiled in a libel case with Murdoch Media in Australia for years so bad that he last film tanked. Without the backing of the media she would struggle to book new jobs and I am guessing the recent revelation with her baby has put her under pressure hence the eagerness to slam Meghan as a means to finding her way back.
One of my siblings lives in Australia and has described Real as a ‘Bogan’. Essentially the UK version of a CHAV.
That Rebel Wilson woman gives me Megyn Kelly combined with Lea Michele combined with Olivia Wilde type of vibes: she must be subconsciously jealous that a bi-racial girl landed a duke. Meghan was expected to jump into her arms and semi-apologize for having a “husband”, otherwise she is aloof. Additionally, extolling the husband while comparatively dissing the wife, sounds like classical jealous female versus successful female backstabbing.
I am simply wondering about the relevancy of Rebel Wilson showcasing herself at the expense of someone who’s already being constantly trampled on. What does Rebel Wilson have to gain from contributing to the wolves’ character assassination of Meghan, with her low-intensity yet savage micro lynching?
This line of questioning reads to me the same as “where are you really from?” Meeting a person briefly, but not really, and interrogating them over their childrens whereabouts (especially given the well known threats Harry and Meghan face) makes you the cold, unfeeling person! Jeesh!
‘Rebel, here is the attention you seek, now bugger off.’
I just discovered a group pic on social media, that included Zara…
Her comment is now put into context.
This ☝️oh and REBEL is fast becoming re vile
So Meghan wasn’t “cool” and she wasn’t “warm”. Maybe because she’s hot and Rebel’s not and there-in lies the problem.
What did Rebel Wilson try to achieve by saying those backhanded compliments about Meghan. Some of us are not natural-born charming, charismatic, enchanting and sexy people like Harry. Even if what she said is true I give Meghan a lot of credit for trying to be all those things. How is Meghan going to feel when she learns about those counterproductive remarks. I would feel kind of hurt.
Or maybe Meghan’s just the right temperature and Rebel is lying to make herself interesting.
And Maybe Meghan had Rebel’s number pretty fast and was like ummm no …polite smile now.
@Whyforthelove – to me, this sounds like the same crap women get from men – “why don’t you smile?” No one is under obligation to be “warm” when first introduced to a stranger, just polite.
@Eurydice — in my experience, it’s an issue that often comes up for Black women interacting with white women. “You’re not smiling…are you mad at me?” It’s a “Miss Ann” power imbalance thing.
Imagine being a part of an encounter where someone is treated inappropriately— by your own mom, no less — and publicly whinging because the justifiably aggrieved person doesn’t hug you enough, and, presumably, doesn’t love you. Some people truly don’t want to experience anything close to equality in relationships, even superficial ones.
Where I get lost is trying to imagine what she might get out of making it public. Hmmm. Could it possibly have anything to do with Kate’s recent spate of public hugging?
As an aside, “Rebel” has problematic historical associations for me. That is all.
@Blithe – Yikes, that’s so degrading and tiresome. I’ve always gotten the “you’d be so much prettier if you smiled,” like I should care what a man thinks about my looks. But I’ve always been a Wednesday Addams sort of person.
Harry JUST released a book where he shared, in detail, ALLLLLLL the ways he was trained to be “the prince” before being himself. When he’s out and about in public, his default mode and training is to think about others (and what they might think of him). Meghan doesn’t need to impress Rebel Wilson OR her rude ass mother.
This!!!
I thought for years that I was an extrovert because I am always “on” in public. Turns out that was early and hard ingrained training to show others our “perfect” family. Once I realized I am an introvert, I can just chill in public and react in ways that I am comfortable with, and no longer doing the “act”.
I do believe Harry is a warm person, but it is ok to not be “on” as well.
Yup, Me – Good point about Harry’s training. Rebel Wilson may just have been deceived by ‘professional’ Harry.
Plus she’s obviously conveninently forgotten her BAFTA joke – Meghan deserved BAFTA in Drama and Fantasy categories for Oprah interview.
She’s also conveniently forgotten her dust-up with Twitter ppl when she tried to position herself as the first plus-size star of a rom-com, then starting blocking black ppl on Twitter when they pointed out Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique came before.
Not to mention her VMA performance demeaning Black Lives Matter protests as some silly problem ppl had w-police.
I never liked Rebel Wilson and wasn’t sure why….she just always rubbed me the wrong way I guess. I’m glad that I now have a specific valid reason for my dislike.
Co-sign this times 1000x she is a bit annoying in her best moments and there are so so many “not best” moments
Came here to say this exact thing. She’s always bugged me for some reason. And now I know why.
She made a joke about Meghan at the BAFTAs last year so she already came in with judgment.
She’s also friends with Zara and Mike.
She’s problematic and had to limit her comments on Instagram after this.
She’s trash!
Oh I love the Twitter detectives, posting pics of Rebel partying with Mike and Zara, wearing an identical red gown to the one Meghan wore to the royal Albert Hall and more…..
This woman’s been problematic for a long time!
Just so I’m clear. You and your trifling ass mother decided to ask someone you don’t know rude and intrusive questions and got mad because the black woman didn’t do the performative bullsh@t of making you feel comfortable.
All of this. Why would Meghan tell you where her kids are? Ever! That’s a security issue to start, and second, you’re someone who’s clowned her at an awards show? At least we know Meghan is not fake. She doesn’t like you, you know it ‘cause she shows it. I admire that.
Someone on twitter found an old interview with Rebel where she was complaining about how people would ask *her* where her kids were while men weren’t asked those questions right after a baby was born.
Exactly this.
Did her mother follow up with ‘but where are you REALLY from’?
That is my favorite. People do that to my husband who is Indian all the time. He is polite about it but I can say “he was born in the southern US” all damn day! Over and over …it might be a pet peeve at this point
Her mother wanted to see the children’s skin color for herself.
Lizzie, your so right, when I was in the Royal Military Police (army) my best friend was an absolutely gorgeous young woman of colour, we were of duty one evening and went for a drink. This idiot and his friend were trying to hit on us for nearly half an hour, in the end Beth was getting annoyed, the next time the idiot asked where she was “from”, she just smiled sweetly and said “a uterus, and you?”, I think it took him a good few minutes to realise that THAT’S not a country 😂😂
@Bluesky THANK YOU!! 🙏
Exactly @Bluesky.
Meghan owed Rebel and her rude mother NOTHING.
All of this!
If I could like this a thousand times I would!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Celebrities we forget exist: I want attention. I will badmouth Meghan Markle. this always work
Meghan Markle minding her own business: I don´t know her.
Meghan was in the industry for years, maybe she already knew about Rebel being problematic and that was the reason for her coolness.
She could probably spot the bullsht from a mile away and she’s clearly justified.
Considering rebels history I don’t trust anything she says.
Also, after the last few years, it would be strange if Meghan wasn’t a little more cautious and cool when meeting new people(especially ones who ask her rude questions).
So she just met you, which for most people not even celebrities would mean that they are going to treat you with a little caution, and the first thing you do is ask a bunch of questions that are completely not your business? Yeah total shocker while she wasn’t warm to you. Like, I wonder how her mother would have felt if a random stranger came up to Rebel and was like hey Rebel where’s your kid? Where’s your fiance? When are you getting married? How hard was it to come out? When did you come out? Something tells me her mom wouldn’t have been to accommodating and agreeing that she wasn’t warm for not answering.
Rebel has complained in the press about people asking her where her kid is? She knew what she was doing when she made that comment about Meghan.
I think Rebel’s mom, whom I shall call Karen, is one of the moonbump conspiracy psycho’s and suggesting she doesn’t really have children.
Someone posted a photo of Rebel’s mom and she DEFINITELY looks like a typical Meghan hater and conspiracy theorist. I’m sure Rebel and her mom didn’t ask Harry where his children were and were probably fangirling over him. Why do people always ask the mom and not the dad?
@lizzie, LOL, my first thought was that this Australian racist Karen said: Meghan, where are your children… iF tHeY REeAlLy eXIst!!!??
I thought rebel was living with a woman.
She is. Her fiancée is a woman.
Oh, you – a stranger – want to know the location of my children who have international targets in their backs- both in the press and by racial groups looking to harm them.
Let me draw you a map…. Here is the key code…
Wtf.
Also- these convicts from Australia? Meghan is a black American women. You sure you weren’t like – who is this descendant of enslaved people?!? Cuz the USA doesn’t think in those imperial British empire terms. We have enough of our own problematic language. We don’t need to borrow more.
So she knows her mum was being rude and didn’t put it together that why Meghan wasn’t being warm with her. Harry is a diplomat he trained for this shit , smiling when people are being rude
I would even say Meg could be technically as nice as Harry but women of course need to be over the top nice, all the time otherwise the are cold and “just not cool”.
I kept thinking back to the Jonathan Majors article on Friday where he talked about teaching his daughter about smiling. She doesn’t owe anyone a smile, especially not someone asking rude questions.
She was being dragged on social media hard and I am here for it! She and her mom are assholes. So she thinks is ok to go up to someone and be rude for no particular reason but to get her to respond so then you can trash her later? The gall that this not funny “comedian” has. I never been able to tolerate her, she is 💩 and has a history of being 💩
She is a coward, after doing this shit people were going into her insta and she limited all the comments. 🗑️ 👩
The funny thing is she and her mother weren’t asking Harry where his kids are when they met him.
Bingo! 👆
Boom!
I liked that Andy Cohen followed up on her initial comment, because she didn’t initially volunteer the information about her mother, she just mentioned that Harry was great and Meghan was not and she was fine with letting it stand like that.
But then it came out that her mother was being rude to Meghan so of course that changed how Meghan reacted to her.
People really think they can treat Meghan any way they want and if she still doesn’t bend over backwards to be nice to them, then she’s the problem.
Exactly.
In other words, the definition of racism.
Andy Cohen picked up right away that this whole story was problematic and John Oliver was looking a bit awkward too. And the clip freezes on the bartender (I don’t watch the show so I forget her name) but you can see right away that she knows what really happened there.
Andy Cohen was a guest on Meghan’s podcast so he knows what RW was saying was 🐂💩.
Exactly, Meghan has been graceful but the expectation that she’s saint and has to be always over the top nice is something else.
If someone I just met started asking me about my very private life and my children that would be a perfect moment for “we don’t know each other enough for you to ask this”, as certain other duchess reportedly said.
Ummm. Who’s really the “not cool” person here? 100% sure that Rebel is the extremely uncool person in this situation. What an entitled and manipulative thing to do. Did they ask Harry rude questions about where his kids are? Can’t imagine why they got a different response? So they were good with “bowing down” to the white prince but felt comfortable asking his wife a bunch of rude questions. And then to say she’s not as warm and not as cool on a tv show. That’s called a set-up. Metaphorically lynching Meghan’s character on tv. Not cool, Rebel, not even close too cool.
How bizarre that she is framing the American looking down on them for being convicts/“common”. Very much the party line of Meghan being “above her station”.
I get that it’s supposedly self deprecating (although as an Aussie can confirm that this is so not a thing that is considered funny, just incredibly old-fashioned) but honey, your colonialism is showing.
It’s a joke between Australians and British really, as I understand?
In any case there’s no way Meghan would know of it.
But Meghan’s not British.
That’s why I wrote there’s no way Meghan would know of it.
The weird thing about that comment she was acting like Meghan was British. It’s only the British who still talk about Australians being desendants of convicts.
Americans don’t think or talk about Australians in those terms. Rebel has been here enough to know that. Plenty of us (though by no means all) know about Australia being settled by convicts, but we don’t look down on them for it. England exiled people to the American colonies too. She’s full of shit.
If some stranger up and asked me where my kids were, I’d be side-eyeing them for sure.
Rebel who lied about her age and name for years isn’t exactly shocking Meghan found you most likely to be a phony. And wasn’t warm and fuzzy probably knowing you would do exactly this.
Rebel made rude jokes at the BAFTAS about H & M when she hosted.
Did she really think Meghan was going to be warm to her.
Alligator wrestling Heffers was the term use to describe Rebel and her mother, then an Aussie twitted they’re crocodiles in Australia not alligators.
Then they posted her fat pictures and she closed her Instagram, so people could not post on it.
Rebel wore the same red dress with the cape that Meghan wore, then she posted a picture in a black dress and wrote it was by Claire that made Meghan’s wedding dress.
I watched a video clip of this. Evidently, Rebel went into great detail about her mother’s encounter with Meghan during the break before she spilled the tea on the air. She only made the comment about “convicts from Australia” after Andy said “perhaps that’s why she wasn’t warm.” John Oliver appeared (to me) uncomfortable.
“My mum and I aren’t prejudiced against Meghan for her skin colour – she’s prejudiced against us for being (white) Australians!”
Why not just apologize for her mom’s rude questions and then shut up? Why diss Meghan for not warming up to that? I had liked her, but eff this.
This woman is just abrasive.. she has never been funny imo. The fact that she has copied Meghan’s dresses and commented on using her designers in past posts shows she needs her to draw attention to herself. I don’t know if she is popular in Australia but here in the States she isn’t. Her movies are flops. She is probably angling for an invite to the chubbly con-a-nation to MC the concert show. I doubt she has many people knocking on her door offering her projects or work. I am loving the squad with the receipts.
Two things. 1. How is WWHL still a thing? and 2. Who is this trifling azz hoe?
So let me see if I understand this correctly, a couple months earlier, you mocked Meghan at an awards show. Then you finally meet her and you and your mother decided to ask her about her children whereabouts. A woman who you just said you had never met before but were well aware that people kept insisting she was never pregnant. And judging by your response to Andy, I am guessing this is not the full story. Your mother must have said something even worse judging by your weak response.
I love that Meghan let you know she ain’t nobody fool . Doria didn’t raise her to be a doormat. She been through enough and it was damn time she finally said enough is enough of you rude B. Don’t be speaking about my children PERIOD.
I am sick of these people who think they can use Meghan to get attention at hee expense. She has feelings too . So between rebel and Chris, yeah , F them both
There’s like one person cheering in the audience when she says Meghan wasn’t as warm…. like was that a mistake? Andy and Jamie look a little bit horrified.
Also I know zero Americans that refer to Australians as “those convicts” it’s not a thing we think about them… I feel like Meghan would never either. That sounds like an extreme projection.
I liked Rebel in the Pitch Perfect movies. I don’t get this trend of people piling on Meghan who don’t even know her. It just feels like hitching your wagon to some cultural moment and it is such a bad look.
I know! I responded to the same observation above. Americans either (a) don’t even know that the original white Australians were convicts or (b) know but don’t care. I’m not proud of the first part, but it’s probably true. In either case, we don’t think of Australians as “convicts.” And Rebel has spent plenty of time here so she KNOWS this. She’s just full of it.
The English justice system didn’t just exile people to Australia. It sent them to the American colonies sometimes, too. I probably have someone in my background who was sent here for stealing a coat or something. But Americans don’t care who your ten-times-great-grandfather was or what he did. That’s a British thing.
Rebel was problematic in the Pitch Perfect movies too – the deaf Jewish people jokes, the homophobic stuff (ironic now, no?), the entirety of her personality resting on being fat. She lied about her age and her upbringing to make herself sound more “of the people” and not like a privileged white girl. She’s just mad that no one cares about her spon-con wedding announcement so she’s stirring up any publicity possible. Gross.
Exactly. She just about ruined the Pitch Perfect movies. All of her “jokes” were sex=based or scatological. She is not funny.
Oof yikes I’ve seen the first two, but it’s been a long time. I must have forgotten the problematic stuff. Thanks for pointing that out!
No hug?
I am not really active on social media but I like Meghan and think she has been treated unfairly and appallingly. What I find even more ridiculous about her assertion is the fact that warmness is completely subjective. In fact, there is a lot of research that women (and even more so for WOC) come across as less friendly or warm than men for the exact same behaviors all the time. Everyone knows this in educated circles, so the fact she brings it up here is completely done with intent to put it on the record as a matter of fact. Not sure why, but she did it on purpose and knowing very well what she would accomplish, even though even in the best of cases, it is entirely subjective.
I can give u one if it helps 😈
I’m howling!!
@Quinnlyn- Hey guys!! Quinnlyn here just DEBUNKED Meghan’s claim that she’s a hugger, when Meghan didnt move to hug the two trifling Karens spewing Deranger talking points at her, allthewhile oozing sycophantic blather at Meghan’s husband!!
Well done, Quinnlyn, now run along back to Yankee Wally or wherever TF you came from….
@ANNALISE/TYPICAL VIRGO
🤣👍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Wow, rude right to Meghan’s face then whines she ‘wasn’t naturally warm’.
This was certainly the weekend of irrelevant comedians using Meghan to try and appear relevant.
Even if Rebel’s mom’s questions didn’t bother M, people are allowed to have bad days.
Maybe she didn’t feel well? Maybe she was tired? Maybe she was worried about something? Nobody in the world is perfectly pleasant 100% of the time.
But it’s obvious they did and she acted accordingly.
Yes I know. I read the article.
Of course people don’t have to be pleasant all the time. But Meghan has to be , always, otherwise they will find one smile not big enough and this will be the proof she’s fake and evil incarnated.
Yes I know. Hence my comment.
Why are y’all acting like I’m speaking poorly of M….?
No excuses, if Meghan didn’t warmly towards them, she did it for a reason.
Y’all. What is happening here lol
I never said she didn’t have a reason. I never said she was wrong.
My point is I think it’s super lame to call out celebrities for not being nice or warm in general, because everyone is allowed to not like you or to have a bad day. I don’t like that Rebel used her time to shade M. That was my whole point. I’m on Ms side
I got what you meant. A lot of defensiveness here.
Did they meet at the Santa Barbara Polo club? Was the mutual friend Nacho? I’ll bet Harry wasn’t present when the Rebel and her mom were grilling Meghan. What was the need to tell this story, and to emphasize at the end how Harry was lovely and Meghan was not. She was on television trashing another woman. I understand that’s what happens when the Housewives franchises appear on his show.
Yes.
This is the same woman that said she was the first plus size woman to star in romantic movie, and people let her have it, Monique and Queen L did.
She banned all black people from her Twitter page.
Rebel is a proven liar.
Here’s the problem with saying everything doesn’t have to be tagged racist. It ignores the history of questions like this being framed to POCs and especially black women on how they are raising their children. So when you say oh this person didn’t specifically say something over the top and overtly racist, you actually do the minimizing you fear other’s doing. All racism isn’t burning crosses and klan rallies. There’s a reason why racism can be described as De Jure or De facto. Racism is insidious and often systemic and built upon tropes, and people don’t have to write out dissertations on how they are using the Jezebel, or Mammy trope for it still to be done.
ETA- looks like that comment was eaten or deleted I was responding too.
I can imagine what that comment said — no wonder it was deleted. However your comment is spot on. All Rebel did was reveal her intrinsic racism and I’m glad she’s getting dragged for it.
I hear u and agree
First Chris Rock and now Rebel – people with a history of not treating black women well go after Megan Markle. It’s just such a pathetic pattern.
Rebel Wilson lied about her name, age and background. Sued the journalist, won and then was sued and lost. She once declared that she was the first fat woman in a romantic comedy when in fact Queen Latifah had been in a couple way before her. When she was called out on it she blocked people and ignored the correction. She’s doing the same now by not allowing comments on her IG. regarding her comments about Duchess Meghan not being warm to her, knowing her mother was being intrusive and rude.
This is the same Rebel Wilson who was about to be dragged out of the closet by a disgusting journalist from the Sydney Morning Star. She knows what it’s like to be attacked and yet here she is. Gross.
Probably that is not the only questions that those abrasive hateful women ask.
They must say something more rude things to meghan and no other witnesses at the time.
She lied about her age and manage to won the case because she said she was not laying just not telling the truth.
I did not trust this woman, she is not saying the truth.
For her to only specify the “where are your kids” question, it means her mom said worse things because how is that an ok question to ask a stranger you just met? Especially a stranger whose kids are targeted on the daily. She and her mom look like derangers, I won’t be surprised if they have troll accounts trashing Meghan.
What’s funny is that a few months ago Rebel was on social media telling people to stop being mean to her when she and her fiance left their ONE WEEK OLD baby to go partying (twice) and people were asking where her kid was. So, she understands what a loaded question it is to ask a parent where their child is when said parent is at an event, but she couldn’t understand why Meghan wouldn’t like it? Especially since Meghan has nutcases claiming that the children aren’t real or aren’t hers? Especially since Meghan has nutcases who want to do harm to said children? Especially when Meghan has the BP that would cut off their toes to get some candid pics of said children?
Yes but Meghan’s a Black woman. And WW LOVE to police Black women and what they buy, how they dress, and how they parent. She doesn’t see it as the same at all because she doesn’t see Meghan as an equal.
100% this @Ameerah M. Thank you.
If a random stranger asked me where my kids were I wouldn’t be so warm to them either. I get friends asking but I certainly don’t ask people I’m meeting for the first time where their kids are.
You will notice that “Meghan wasn’t warm” came well before “My mom asked rude and intrusive questions” … right? I hope this harms Rebel professionally, as it should. Ugh.
Yup, she came in with an agenda and bias against Meghan. Andy asked about Harry and she should have kept it at that but she wanted to paint Meghan as the angry black woman. Too bad Andy has interacted with her before and probed further only to find Karen and her mother were being massive c u next tuesdays to Meghan. Now she’s been exposed for the trash human she is.
Well said. What a disappointment. I thought I liked Rebel.
She locked her Instagram account, but Twitter never sleeps, she was trending exposing her for the liar, she is.
I really hate it when *comedians* like her go after someone they don’t know just to get attention. It’s a cheap tactic, it’s rude and offensive, and you can’t just blame it on “being Australian”. She’s pandering to the derangers and thinks that because Australians are generally anti-monarchy she can sh*t all over a lovely person for clout. Well I’m happy to see it backfired on her big time. Go sit the eff down Rebel.
People think they can dehumanize Meghan, treat her poorly and she’s supposed to take it graciously on the chin but nah. Kudos to her for not dealing with disrespect. She doesn’t care who you are, she’ll let you know what time it is, ask Peggy (and Harry) lol.
She is emotionally abusing publicly a woman who said the emotional abuse has caused her suicidal ideation. She can fack all the way off I’ll never watch another movie. I will never follow her again. I have a zero tolerance policy for this stuff at this point. It’s unforgivable every single day I wake up praying that I don’t wake up to see Megan has taken her life. Screw every single person that says one negative word about the woman. She hasn’t even been seen in public this year has she? Looks like rebel is a disgusting cow just like Camila. Very disappointing.
As far as I can tell, she isn’t currently cast in anything buzzworthy out now or in production. All her fame came from Fat Amy-like characters. Now she’s just as thin as any other actress, but much less talented than most.
It seems like she’s doing a PR push to stay in the public eye, but no one is stanning for her because she’s messy–including frequent Karen behavior– without being aspirational.
It was really angering me this weekend when other white women were all, “What’s rude about asking Meghan where her children are?”
Let me spell it out for you, Karens:
Meghan’s children have been the target of horrible, dangerous, racist memes, social media comments and tabloid newspapers.
Archie could have died in a mysterious fire in his nursery in South Africa, by the way.
It is none of your damned business where the children of Meghan AND Harry are.
They require security because of these kinds of intrusive questions and the racism that fuels these questions, so step back.
It is not the POC’s responsibility to make White people feel good. She seems to be projecting a lot on to Meghan.
I would rather take the word of Tyler Perry, Serena, former co-stars, and the guests on Meghan’s podcast who have said nice things about her. They after all have known her for more than a few minutes’ time spent asking rude questions.
Why would you think you’re entitled to ask any one ” where are their children?” especially someone you don’t know? Rebel doesn’t have the sense God gave a lyme tick and now we know where she gets it from.
Harry’s a jock and Meghan’s a nerd. Harry also seems to be always “on” — he’s always trying to make people laugh, and get people to like him. One could put this as “Harry’s a clown and Meghan’s a queen”, frankly. (I do not mean “clown” as an insult, but he likes to entertain people all the time.) If one bought the basic framing. And also, if one bought the basic framing, Rebel seems to be insulting her mother more than anyone else.
So it seems nowadays celebs who wants attention just have to talk sht about Meghan and that’s it? I’m sick and tired of this.
I’m not seeing this as a black and white issue. I’m more along the lines of thinking that she’s a complete idiot instead.
This dumb B should tell her mum to ask Zara about Harry & Meghan’s kids, and whether she has seen them? Big surprise, I bet Zara has!
Rebel Wilson wanted some attention. Period. If she hadn’t mentioned M, no one would even know she was on Andy Cohen’s show and this article wouldn’t be here. Literally this interaction could only have happened in her brain and we’ll never know the other side. Rebel has a longgggg history of being a liar so…
For all we know Meg hugged her and treated her like a queen but didn’t feel comfortable disclosing her kids’ exact location and socials security numbers and she was dubbed the angry “not warm” lady. Not racist? Ask yourself if Meg was white, if we’d even be asking: “what’s so rude about asking about her kids” when Rebel herself complained about this as a new mom. GTFO of here.
I’m so upset by this that you’re comments are making me feel better. Well, I had not known Rebel was this kind of person. I never paid her much attention because she isn’t talented. Now I put her in the same category as Chris Rock; not funny and not going anywhere. So now for someone I wasn’t particularly paying attention to but just went way up in my esteem: I saw a clip where Jamie Lee Curtis was saying that people need to just shut the f… Up about Meghan and let her get on with her life. I just didn’t know Rebel was so stupid and such a bully. I’m so angry. I wish I could get the satisfaction of seeing Rebel taken apart on social media.
Rebel Wilson is like some of the Aussies I’ve encountered who just cuts in front of people at the airport (in Asia) and at
a resort buffet line at an island in the South Pacific (in front of Kiwis) as they they think they are entitled SOBs. So far the ones I’ve met are rude. And that’s reflective of Rebel Wilson. (Btw New Zealanders are waaaayy nicer). Of course if one is first rude to you, like they both were to Meghan, who wants to sugar coat it and be nice to them (rolling eyes ) .
There’s a clip of an award show where she tells idris Elba she’s always loved chocolate. He gestures for her to sssshhhh 🤫 and it’s so awkward to watch IMO
Didn’t even know who the hell she was, or of her existence, until this blew up on Twitter today. What an attention grabbing c u next Tuesday, mean girl move.
Anyway, I had to Google her to find out who she was and found that I’ve never actually watched anything she’s appeared in. So, I’m now in the enviable position of not needing to make any effort at all to avoid her output in future because nothing she’s done ever appealed to me in the first place. Same goes for Chris Rock tbh.
As an aside…The number of tv/film/media people I’m personally ‘cancelling’ because they just can’t stop themselves from going for H and/or M grows day by day, I’m going to need a notebook to keep track soon. Wonder if Kate’s finished with hers…😉.