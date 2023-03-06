Chris Rock: What Meghan Markle went through in the UK ‘was not racism’

Here are some photos from Chris Rock’s latest Netflix stand-up special. He did stand-up in front of a mostly white audience, and the positive response for the special has mostly come from the conservative, right-wing media. Rock is their guy, spouting their talking points, calling Black women “bitches” and suggesting that Black people aren’t really victims of racism if they knowingly fell in love with someone who comes from a racist family. Speaking of, Rock decided to dedicate part of his act to the Duchess of Sussex:

During his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the comedian, 58, unloaded a few jokes about Meghan, 41, and her in-laws, at one point claiming that “some of that s— she went through was not racism,” but rather what he called “in-law s—.” He later called the royal family the “OGs of racism” and “Sugarhill Gang of racism” during the Saturday night special — claiming that they “invested in slavery like it was Shark Tank.” “Sometimes it’s just some in-law s—,” Rock said on the special of Meghan. “Because she’s complaining, I’m like, ‘What the f— is she talking about? ‘They’re so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be…’ I’m like, ‘That’s not racist,’ cause’ even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon’ be. S—. We check behind them ears.” The segment about Meghan and the royals began when Rock claimed that “everyone is trying to be the victim, including people who know g–damn well they’re not victims.” After mentioning Meghan specifically, he said that she “seems like a nice lady, just complaining.” “Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery,” Rock asked. “And she’s still going off complaining?” Rock continued, saying he understood Meghan’s “dilemma.” “Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws,” Rock said. “Oh, it’s hard. It’s so hard, it’s very hard — but it ain’t as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now, that s— is really hard. If you Black, and you wanna be accepted by your white in-laws, then you need to marry a Kardashian. Because they accept everybody. Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty.”

What’s weird is that the people who are like “yes, finally someone tells the truth about Meghan” are in complete denial of the part where Rock mocked Meghan for NOT knowing that the Windsors “invented colonialism” and that she was trying to enter an environment which would be hostile to her just because of her race. Like, he made that about how Meghan was… a bad person for falling for a white man with a racist family, but the racist idiots defending Rock are just glossing over the fact that Rock said the Windsors invented colonialism and have been racist for centuries?

Of course, Meghan wasn’t the only target of his unfunny ire. Rock also said he watched Emancipation just to see Will Smith “get whipped” (Smith plays a slave-turned-soldier in the film). He went off on a tangent (?) about how Jada is a “bitch” because she tried to boycott the Oscars for being racist, and he brought up Jada’s entanglement, etc. Basically, as the AV Club says, Rock seemed more upset with Jada than with Will. Basically, Rock’s special was all about how much he despises Black women.

