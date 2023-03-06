King Charles tells the Sussexes: come to the Chubbly & you can stay in Frogmore

Over the weekend, the Times of London got a “confirmation” at long last that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to King Charles’s May coronation. We’ve known since December/January that they would be invited, even though we now know that Buckingham Palace told the Sussexes they were being evicted back in January, the day after Prince Harry’s memoir was released. Here’s what the Times reported:

Last night, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that Harry had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” Coronation Day on May 6 is their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

[From The Times]

My theory: the palace sent an email invitation to the Sussexes and then immediately contacted the Times to let the paper know that the Sussexes have received an invitation. Meaning, this is all Charles servicing his handlers in the British media, and Charles set up the Sussexes so that they would have to confirm that they received an invite (via email, because I guess the Sussexes don’t deserve a paper invitation!!). Charles is trying to force the Sussexes into confirming their attendance quickly and I like that they’re not playing along. Speaking of, Charles keeps backtracking and trying (and failing) to manipulate the Sussexes by connecting the Chubbly to the Frogmore Cottage eviction:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they have been invited to the King’s Coronation – but have refused to say whether they will be attending. Harry received an email from the Palace about the event on May 6, their spokesman said, despite the stream of brickbats they have thrown at the Royal Family. The Mail understands that Harry and Meghan’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – which the King is said to have taken from them – will be available for them to stay in should they fly to England to attend. Harry’s pregnant cousin, Princess Eugenie, still uses Frogmore when in the UK with her family, and has helped to pack up some of the Sussex’s belongings and ship them to the couple’s US home, sources told the Mail.

[From The Daily Mail]

We heard last week that when the palace told the Sussexes that they were being evicted, the palace apparently said that the eviction would be happening swiftly, like within a few weeks. There have apparently been “negotiations” behind the scenes about how the Sussexes need to be fully reimbursed for everything they put into the cottage ($3.1 million worth of renovations) and when the eviction will happen. We already heard that the palace softened on WHEN the eviction will happen because the backlash was so bad – Harry and Meghan basically have until the summer to move out of Frogmore. So of course Charles is now trying to tie the Chubbly and the eviction – like “maybe Charles will soften on the eviction if Harry and Meghan come to the Chubbly.” Manipulative piece of sh-t. I hope Harry’s lawyers tell the Crown Estates, “we’ll be moved out by June, please send the $3.1 million check to Montecito, thanks and goodbye.”

I also didn’t know that Princess Eugenie was still using Frogmore sometimes. One could argue…that if Charles was a kind and reasonable man, he would have allowed the Sussexes to “keep” Frogmore with the understanding that it would also be used by the York princesses. Which is basically what Harry and Eugenie worked out already, much to William and Charles’s consternation and incandescent rage.