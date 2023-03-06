King Charles tells the Sussexes: come to the Chubbly & you can stay in Frogmore

Over the weekend, the Times of London got a “confirmation” at long last that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to King Charles’s May coronation. We’ve known since December/January that they would be invited, even though we now know that Buckingham Palace told the Sussexes they were being evicted back in January, the day after Prince Harry’s memoir was released. Here’s what the Times reported:
Last night, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that Harry had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” Coronation Day on May 6 is their son Archie’s 4th birthday.
My theory: the palace sent an email invitation to the Sussexes and then immediately contacted the Times to let the paper know that the Sussexes have received an invitation. Meaning, this is all Charles servicing his handlers in the British media, and Charles set up the Sussexes so that they would have to confirm that they received an invite (via email, because I guess the Sussexes don’t deserve a paper invitation!!). Charles is trying to force the Sussexes into confirming their attendance quickly and I like that they’re not playing along. Speaking of, Charles keeps backtracking and trying (and failing) to manipulate the Sussexes by connecting the Chubbly to the Frogmore Cottage eviction:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they have been invited to the King’s Coronation – but have refused to say whether they will be attending. Harry received an email from the Palace about the event on May 6, their spokesman said, despite the stream of brickbats they have thrown at the Royal Family.
The Mail understands that Harry and Meghan’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – which the King is said to have taken from them – will be available for them to stay in should they fly to England to attend.
Harry’s pregnant cousin, Princess Eugenie, still uses Frogmore when in the UK with her family, and has helped to pack up some of the Sussex’s belongings and ship them to the couple’s US home, sources told the Mail.
We heard last week that when the palace told the Sussexes that they were being evicted, the palace apparently said that the eviction would be happening swiftly, like within a few weeks. There have apparently been “negotiations” behind the scenes about how the Sussexes need to be fully reimbursed for everything they put into the cottage ($3.1 million worth of renovations) and when the eviction will happen. We already heard that the palace softened on WHEN the eviction will happen because the backlash was so bad – Harry and Meghan basically have until the summer to move out of Frogmore. So of course Charles is now trying to tie the Chubbly and the eviction – like “maybe Charles will soften on the eviction if Harry and Meghan come to the Chubbly.” Manipulative piece of sh-t. I hope Harry’s lawyers tell the Crown Estates, “we’ll be moved out by June, please send the $3.1 million check to Montecito, thanks and goodbye.”
I also didn’t know that Princess Eugenie was still using Frogmore sometimes. One could argue…that if Charles was a kind and reasonable man, he would have allowed the Sussexes to “keep” Frogmore with the understanding that it would also be used by the York princesses. Which is basically what Harry and Eugenie worked out already, much to William and Charles’s consternation and incandescent rage.
The house wouldn’t be “vacant” if the security issue were settled, because I’m certain at least Harry would want to be in England a lot during the year. Anyway, allowing two international families to stay there sounds like it’s being put to good use. But none of that is the issue. The issue is that Charles can’t get his story straight and figure out if he wants to be seen as ruthless or caring. Especially because he plans to replace Harry and eventually William with Camilla’s kids in the line of succession. YUP! I said it!
To change the line of succession he has to have Parliament approve.
He can’t change the line of succession to suit his whims. He can try , then he can be known as the person who burned down the monarchy, that move would NOT go over well.
What shoukd it matter to them if it’s vacant or full? It’s PAID for.
They can’t afford money for Meghan but they can afford to ‘conolize’ her money…
They are desperately trying to spin this.. the fact that it’s sits empty is absolutely ridiculous since they pay the market price rent on time and pay for the upkeep of the grounds surrounding the cottage. There is no sane way to justify the eviction beyond vile petty vindictiveness. Hope it hurts to cut that $3.1m check and loose the close to $20,000 a month in rent payments. I doubt the Sussex’s will respond to the invitation to the chubbly con-a-nation until they receive a “real” invitation in the mail and after the hearing that is coming up about the security. I really hope that they do not attend because people are being gaslight like crazy about this situation callers on the Jeremy vine show actually said they don’t care if they are hurt or targeted as long as public crowds are ok..I imagine the threat level is out of control thanks to Peggy, kkkatie, Cow and Chucky and their personal propagandists but it is not my decision I hope the Sussex’s surround themselves with many layers of security and all wear Kevlar clothing if they do attend.
He can’t make Cam’s kids royal or put them into the line of succession. Nor would he ever try such a thing.
It is now said Charles evicted them because of what Harry wrote about Camilla, which sounds about right. What Camiila wants, Camilla gets.
I understand Harry wants to support his father at his Coronation, but the Palace is whipping up anti-Sussex sentiment, encouraging people to “Boo” them, & without Frogmore there is no secure place for them to stay. It would be better if neither came – they’ll be excluded from everything because Charles has to be seen to do so.
There’s been a change in the Monarchy, from Elizabeth, whose approach was tempered by reason to Charles, whose petty vindictiveness will live on in the history books.
He really does follow the character of Charles I & Charles II.
But really, is it or isn’t it vacant. Because if Eugenie and Jack use it, then why are they saying it’s vacant? Schrödinger’s flat.
I hope they don’t go but feel like they will. They confirmed they were invited pretty quickly so I think they would have also said they will or not go as well. No confirmation because they may be working out details for their attendance.
@Louise177
Um…..they didnt confirm it “quickly” in a vacuum. As with most things involving the leftover royals on shidtIsland, the Sussexes only confirm or deny info IF, based on the particular leak in the shidtmedia, it becomes clear that the leak is definitely coming from the person in the institution with whom theyve corresponded.
As in: when H told his father and his father only, that he was perfectly willing to give up the Sussex title if necessary, THAT info appeared in the shidtmedia so H knew it was leaked from chuckyDaTURD’s office and that it was accurate.
So too with this “email correspondence”…………………NB: that the Sussex spok has NOT referred to it as an “invitation.” In fact, I will go ahead and assume that the reason the Sussex spok released their very brief statement on the matter, was to push back on the narrative that they had been invited.
So they deliberately said that Harry had: “recently received EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE FROM HIS MAJESTY’S OFFICE REGARDING THE CORONATION.”
I mean, seriously, how much less words they could have used to say: “have received an invitation” if it was indeed an invitation. But no, it was “CORRESPONDENCE REGARDING THE CORONATION.”
Makes one go: HHMMMMMMMM…….
Narcs love to be both the cause and the solution to the pain. Dicks.
I know it is a bit off-topic, but I always had the feeling that Charles would be a much more caring father if his boys were from Camilla.
He had his chance to marry her in their youth. And he punked out listening to his minders deeming her not suitable. I hope he resents them more than his own children. But as we know he was a cold and distant Father. But I wish he had balled up and married who he loved. Not the woman who was of the right lineage. Diana may still be alive today if not for him. If their paths went in a different direction.
I don’t think Charles ever wanted kids. I don’t think he’d have cared more for them regardless of who the mother was.
Camilla didn’t want to marry Charles. She was in a competition with Anne for Andrew Parker-Bowles. They both slept with APB, Camilla ended up ‘winning’ him as a husband.
Charles did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her. He told this to his biographer dimbleby. I never bought into the great thwarted love story of c and c. I think Charles saw having children as a duty. Charles and Charles alone decided he did not want to marry Camilla way back when.
Applegate Charles was involved with many women. Dale tryon was referred to by Charles as the only woman who really understood him. Charles was godfather to one of dales children a boy called Charles. And godfather to tom Charles Parker Bowles. He was serious about some of his prospects for wife. He was besotted with ann a Wallace who turned him down. If he married camilla or Any of his other girlfriends way back when to be the mother of his heirs he still would have treated the heir as more special imo.
He’s not moving Camilla’s children into the line of succession, he cannot. Even if Camilla’s eldest is not APB’s son? The House of Lords is not going to pass laws recognizing out-of-wedlock children as heirs. There would be a fringe legal case to be made that 1) if Tom’s is Charles’s son and 2) now that he and Camilla are married therefore 3) Tom is ‘legitimate’. Not going to happen.
Tin foil (Swedish Steel Cut) tiara time? I could see Charles pulling the sh!t move of not publishing anyone in the succession beyond William’s children. The Line of Succession itself wouldn’t change, there’d still be 3000+ people in it. But it would ‘cut off’ for PR and published/promoted ever after as William’s line and nothing else. Everyone else would still maintain their places in the succession, but they’d all be removed from what is published on the Royal websites.
Cannot wait to read the leaked Russian intelligence files on Mark Bolland — was he an agent, asset, or a useful idiot?
Was Mark Bolland paid in cash, in favourable jobs, in oligarchinous Real Estate, or in Crown Jewels Gemstones levered out of their settings during so-called cleanings and fittings and replaced with glass lookalikes Mr. Bean style?
In the heyday of Jim Carrey and Mike Myers my late spouse (who was born and educated elsewhere) always used to say sarcastically “Every Canadian is a Comedian”.
I really hope they don’t RSVP and just don’t show up…
Me too.
I agree, because an email invitation for an event of this magnitude, is no invitation at all. You mean the fancy guests did not receive embossed paper invites? Are they using evite now?
They don’t want a photo of the invite to show up in Harry’s next book. Or for the Sussexes to have it as a memento. These people are that petty.
@Athena,
They are also delusional. I hope the emails bounces back lol
Exactly! Ignore him as he ignores their feelings
Charles isn’t going to do anything for Eugenie. Hopefully, she and Harry are seeing him more clearly now. I would go back and stay at FC and dig in like Andrew until I got my money back, but I would give the con a miss. I’d stay at FC and have a big BD party.
Yeah, if Eugenie has been using frogmore cottage even more than we knew, then the whole asinine argument about how dare the Sussexes think they can just let a house stay empty throughout the year is moot. The house hasn’t been empty then. So Charles is screwing over both the Sussexes and Eugenie.
That was one of the many arguments they trotted out for evicting them. “We can’t have a whole house standing vacant most of the time!”. Turns out it wasn’t. Caught in yet another lie. Charles is such a liar.
The only reason for evicting the Sussexes is pettiness/vindictiveness, as we all know. But its funny that Charles’ team can’t come up with a reason that even tries to hide that. The sitting empty argument never held any water, especially now with knowing that Eugenie was using the house.
Charles really thought he was doing something with this and instead he looks like exactly what people have thought he was for decades – cold, unemotional, emotionally detached from his children, etc.
JAIS, yep, they blow themselves out of the water every bloody time. Ooo it’s because it’s a cost cutting measure, NO Harry and Megan pay the lease so no cost to the crown. Then we have, it’s to stop there being empty properties, NO it isn’t for two reasons, if Harry and Megan use it and eugenie and her family use it, it’s a lot less empty than, Balmoral or Buckingham or Sandringham or wood cottage or Amer Hall or the Kensington palace apartments, and and and, the list is endless. So NO Charlie boy, you have been caught out for the liar you are, and who sent the email, YOUR OFFICE, so not you, not even a phone call from you, so if I were Harry I would ping an email back saying “thanks but I’m busy washing my hair that day”, and as soon as I receive the money I AM OWED from frogmore it will be going to a charity of my choosing, so bye bye.
Dip-sh—t dad =Chucky the turd.
His father evicts Harry in Jan but fully expects him to attend his party in May. It makes me wonder if despite being evicted in Jan Harry and Meghan WILL attend the party in May.
Sigh..what a odd dysfunctional family. None of this had to be this way or so public.
I think they realized how bad it would look because he was in essence telling them not to come if they were evicted right away.
He wants to look like a good father even though it’s obvious he isn’t.
as much as I would like Harry and his family to stay away, I believe that duty to the crown and honor are so ingrained in Harry that he cannot stay away.
I wish that were not the case, but I believe he will come.
@Anita
I hear ya……. but what I am counting on is that what H has learned in therapy and other mental fitness knowledge and practice, will strengthen him to make the right decision. And the right decision is: set boundaries with your abuser; dont cross your set boundaries under any circumstances; keep your distance from your abuser, especially if said abuser has made no change in behavior and, in fact, believes that he/she has done nothing wrong.
I feel strongly that M is leaving the final decision up to H, given that its his world/his father. But H has an example to set for his children and I know thats his number one priority.
But this is an unprecedented moment in recent history, i:e the adult child of a new monarch on the cusp of his/her coronation being put in the position H is in. SO I hope he is also being advised by historians and is looking at the example of his family’s past to put this moment in its proper perspective. As in: in the final analysis, nothing is as important as it seems in the moment.
Harry also has to consider still being 6th in line to the throne and being on some sort of decision making council.
An EMAIL INVITE?!?! Ugh. Rude. I send invites over messages, texts, etc, but I am a mere plebe and not inviting people to a literal coronation. Booooo!!!! Cheapskates. They definitely did this to expedite the response and news cycle.
Also, Harry’s wants a conversation with his dad. Charles didn’t even pick up the phone to invite him. He had someone on his staff send an email and then he leaked that to the times to try and get an answer. Low class.
My first thought was maybe Harry is waiting for his father to actually pick up the phone…
This is certainly another way to humiliate Harry, by sending him an e-mail instead of a paper invitation, as is proper
I don’t think this particular situation is about humiliation. This was about PR. “See they’ve been invited leave us alone already.” It was to relive the pressure from the press.
Now the press can focus on the snubbing angle like they’ve started to or the we’ll boo them/they’re not welcome on the balcony if they do go.
Apparently they’ve sent emails to some people but paper invitations are still going out or will be soon.
Not sure it’s so much about email v paper, but that Charles wants an answer before they’ve even talked. It sounds like they possibly haven’t talked since the queens funeral.
An email invite = a PDF of the formal invitation because I doubt Harry has given the palace his mailing address, and the palace probably balked at sending it through Fed Ex to wherever Archewell collects mail.
@Harper – Charles doesn’t need H&M’s home address. They’re like Santa Claus. Just put “Harry and Meghan, Montecito” on the envelope and the postal service will know where to send it.
My 5yo kindergarden friends are exchanging bithday party invites in paper….
Charles might claim this is the eco-friendly way of doing things. LOL. Or he wants there to be electronic ‘proof’ that he threw this invitation at them on such-and-such date. His horrible advisors might be learning something from Harry and Meghan after all – Keep All Receipts.
I hope they do what’s best for them. People will be angry either way so ultimately it’s about what they feel comfortable with.
But goodness the only people benefiting from this are the tabloids who can print different versions of the same stories for clicks. Lots of speculation and maybes but little fact.
They have nothing to gain from going. I really hope they don’t.
Agree with you. They have a chance to end this abusive cycle by not going.
Meghan and Harry were treated so cruelly during the Queen’s funeral. Megan was frozen out by everybody in Harry’s family and was left alone standing by herself at all times. Harry was jerked around with the whole uniform/morning suit situation. They were treated like trash. There is absolutely no reason to attend the coronation. Harry had asked for an apology and a conversation. That’s never going to happen. So they should both sit their butts down in montecito and celebrate son’s birthday and leave the Royal family behind permanently.
Agreed, even my 80 year old American Mom who only sees the odd gossip story said to me out of the blue…”Well! I think kicking them out of their house is a perfect excuse to stay home from the Coronation!” Even she took Chuck’s hint and she’s never met him. I hope they think it over and decide that they they didn’t need us and our diverse family so let’s end this abusive cycle and stop appearing when they snap their fingers.
Honestly the sharing of the house by “visiting” royals would actually make a lot more sense especially if they paid a market rate rent during their stay. Call it a royal Air BNB.
Yeah a royal Airbnb makes sense. The security around Windsor is already in place too so I would think it would be just as secure as a high priced hotel in London.
Hopefully, someone in Chucky’s team sees that comment. Really smart.
It’s my understanding from other publications that the paper invitations have not gone out yet? The email invitations are just save the dates. I’m not sure if people have to say whether or not they’re going in order to receive the paper invitations? Either way, I hope they skip the coronation. Their attendance will boost viewership and Charles doesn’t deserve the extra attention.
That’s what I’ve read, too. These are save the date emails, paper invites to follow. But Charles’ office leaked in order to get some good PR. I don’t know if ‘I’m evicting you from your home but I want you to come to my party anyway!’ is exactly the ‘good PR’ they were looking for. Or ‘I want you packed up & ready to vacate by the time my party is over, but hey! you can use it while you’re here!’. And what? Sleep on the floor? Use their travel-size bathroom products? Order in DoorDash?
I hope they understand and finally accept there is nothing for them in England but more humiliation, and that they stay away from the royal family forever.
Me too. On the other hand, each time they are there the RF ends up being humiliated again. Mostly though, I just want Meghan protected from that sickening family.
How is it possible to feel so much grief, anger and sadness on behalf of two people I have never met?
My God- the ill treatment, bullying and constant hate and vilification- not to mention the changing goalposts.
I do not have any social media accounts but do my small bit by buying their books (Cookbook, Bench, Spare) and gifting them.
Had no interest in the Royal family until I clocked the incessant bullying of Meghan by the media.
I’m with you! Noticed right away something was off in Meghan’s coverage and have been trying to support everything they do since. I stay away from social media.
Wishing they get some kinda relief from all this constant bullying soon.
I agree, it’s heartbreaking how some people, family, media, celebrities continue to treat these two people especially Meghan like they are not human at all. They breathe and walk like the rest of us and some people refuse to treat them as such. It hurts my heart and soul for the constant suffering and pain they must endure just for the simple crime of falling in love and choosing happiness and peace.
Agree! I used to get so frustrated with the Meghan breaking protocol stories when the truth that she wasn’t was staring them in the face.
But man I kinda wish we could go back to those stories because things have taken such a sinister turn the last few years.
Or maybe I’m just more sensitive now to Meghan hate? Idk
The people you mentioned, like “family, media and celebrities” who have badmouthed them in public (whether they know it or not) all have something in common: they are greedy for money or self-promotion. The family members who have said bad things about them were paid and basically used their names to make money. The media, well they’ve admitted to earning much more money since Meghan came on the scene, and that they were making Diana-level money again since she arrived. As to celebrities, well if I had a nickel for every “Who-Dat?” celebrity clout chaser using their names to be in a news cycle, I’d have a lot of money by now.
Same here with the personal pain I feel for The harassment Meghan has received as a result of her relationship and marriage to Prince Harry. It is relentless and unnecessary and inhumane. I continue to pray for them and support their projects because their projects promote better communities and life for others and because they need to be financially independent to survive the institutions and people working against them. I want them to thrive and as a result affirm my belief that good will overcome evil.
Amen praying along with you and believing for the best for them!!
Amen, sister. I keep thinking about the H&M doc on Netflix, and all of Meghan’s friends saying that she had a beautiful, carefree life before she met and married Harry, and all of them wondering, “Is he worth it?”. I have a tremendous admiration and respect for both of them, and I pray for their safety and the safety of their children, but I also pray that Harry is indeed worth everything that Meghan endures and has endured in marrying him.
Count me in too. I used to feel so anxious for them, especially Meghan when they were still in the UK and the bullying was at its height.
I was so naive that I honestly thought once they were married and she was part of the ‘family’ that she would be protected. Sort of, like the die is cast. Harry’s married her in spite of all the shit before the wedding ie Thomas Markle, Samantha Markle, she’s one of us now and we have to circle the wagons and protect her. Boy did I get that wrong.
The royals are absolute shit.
I completely agree! I’m praying for happiness and health for Meghan and Harry and their babies. I’m so sad at the way they’ve been treated when they seem like such good people doing good things. I try to support them whenever I can too (ie buying their books, donating to their causes).
Missing a chip is the most diplomatic way to describe Chucky. I’ve asked it hundreds of times, how flippin stupid are the entire lot, wife, other brother, kkKate, staff? Seems everyday another fiasco. While H&M keep winning.
Yeah, so the house doesn’t sit empty like all the other houses these jerks have.
Papa dearest has a terrible game. He was furious because of the book and did not think further ahead. They benefit from Harry and Meghan not the other way around. I really hope they decline. Pack their shit up and leave. They have solid and loyal friends still in England who will help them organize once their security issues are fixed. F Charles, the rats oops Rota and the rest of the RF.
Of course I am hopeful the Sussexes never respond to the invitation or when they do, send an e-mail response of no, just as they received an e-mail invitation. Charles reverting to bully tactics to get the Sussexes to attend is so on par with how we cut them off financially and took away their security. Harry is nearly a 40 year old man with a wife and two kids, hopeful this tactic by his father is viewed by Harry for what it is, an interest generating mechanism for this nonsensical charade. He does not care about his son or his sons family, he just wants to use Harry/ Meghan or just Harry as a way to draw interest to his coronation. And for Harry to have to bow to his tart.
This is where I’m at. When is enough, enough? The royals orchestrated the smear campaign to get Meg to leave, Harry left too, they leaked their location in Canada, then pulled security, they continue to smear and lie about H&M, and then evict them from the property they spent millions on. I’m leaving out some more f*ckery, but my goodness. H&M have nothing to gain from going and even other A listers are worried about being associated with Charles. The mood around the Chubbly is dismal especially with the how things are going in the UK and only getting worse. I would politely decline and move on.
As someone who lives on the island they escaped to in Canada, it was wild that most of us Vancouver Islanders felt more protective of the Sussexes than their own flesh and blood (the RF who sold them out). We had people hiding them in the backs of stores when needed, refusing services to paparazzi trying to get close to them for photos, and most people were deliberately trying to give them space and privacy. Anytime I heard their location was talked about, it was followed by other comments mad that their privacy had been invaded. Sad that we strangers cared more about their mental health and safety than Harry’s own dad.
Danasaurus, Thank You to all of you who did that. It is terrible to think what could have happened if all of you hadn’t rallied around them.
I too live on Vancouver Island, not far from where they were staying, and the locals literally chased paps out of stores and away from the front gate of the private compound. The retailers literally put big signs in shop windows stating “No photographers allowed!!” All while Harry and Meghan’s family were selling them out to the tabloids. Sickening…
@ Danasaurus, thank you for protecting them as they should have been. The Canadians are good people and your actions, along with others, proves this point. I’m in awe of the generosity and kindness that you all shared.
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! Sending virtual love and hugs from Texas 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗
Great to have more re confirmation from Vancouver Island people how far they went to protect the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan will never forget your love and kindness.
I first visited your sweet island in 2015 and immediately fell in love with it and the people there. I’m so extremely grateful to all of you who went to great lengths to protect that young family and Mama Doria. It must have been hell for all of you to be inundated with the paps and to have to deal with their rudeness and aggression. You were truly their guardian angels and I can’t thank you enough. I also can’t wait to visit Victoria and the Island again!
@Jaded shout out for a fellow islander! And I appreciate all the thank yous!! But it’s just so sad that it was even needed. Most of us just felt like they deserved to be left alone and tried to give them the space and peace they so clearly were desiring.
I can’t believe that Charles thinks he’s being generous, by delaying his son’s family’s eviction until after his stupid party. The only reason I would ever want them to go is that they’d show up glowing and outshine the rest of the pathetic royals.
I hope Harry is researching secure estates in the country – surely there has to be good security around Elston John and the Beckhams? There has to be some way they can live peacefully in the UK with security, independent of Tampon?
I think that Charles is probably going as far as he can without outflanking Camilla, who no doubt is the one with the last word on the matter. It would also not surprise me one bit if this whole thing came from William: “kick Harry out of FC, make Andrew move there, and give me RL”.
Bullyiam has always had a hard on for RL. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least that he was behind the eviction as well. Bullyiam hates his cousins as well so if Eugenie and Jack are inconvenienced, he had a double score. Bullyiam is such an evil and vindictive little pr*ck that can’t see past his own jealousy and vileness.
Definitely this is all about William, and Charles appears to be controlled by him.
I know we say this all the time but why are they so BAD at this???!!! There was absolutely no need for Charles to make this public and quite a lot of reasons not to. We already know the Sussexes (thanks to the PR blowback about hasty eviction) have until the end of the summer to vacate so the automatic assumption would be that in May – early summer – they’d stay there. And, if not, there’s got to be a spare bedroom at the Castle for a stay of a few nights.
So Charles had this released because it thought it would make him look magnanimous? Generous? Kind? Sheesh these people are out of touch. Newsflash Charlie – ripping away your son’s house from his family then being forced to extend the eviction period then offering them the house they already have in a tone that suggests it’s a reward for attending the coronation just makes you look like even more of an a***hole.
I guess we can give him points for consistency at least?
For me, the dumbest part of all this is that Charles has managed to overshadow his own coronation.
exactly! they have done literally nothing but it’s still all about them. this whole thing is ridiculous. Charles should walk back the eviction. what a stupid move.
WORD, Eurydice. Harry and Meghan have not said one word about England, or the Clowning, except for a statement they got an email, and here we are.
They’re so bad at this that it’s comical. Like Monty Python/Blackadder/Alan Partridge levels of comical.
I need a whole “Windsors” season based on this clusterchuck.
There’s a new season coming and it’ll feature the coronation!
Lol, whenever I see the RF come out with a new PR strategy, I think of Baldrick – “I have a cunning plan!”
The stupidity and arrogance by Charles, his mistress and the courtiers is astounding and hilariously pathetic. If embarrassing was a person, it would be Charles and that crew.
Now that they have the official invitation, I truly hope they say Nope,Not Going and not give the papers any more inches to their guessing games. I hate that their spokesperson even has to engage with the useless media.
According to their narrative then, the simple solution sounds like William and Andrew should just switch houses and Eugenie and Harry can continue with their arrangement. If they need to put Andrew someplace for a bit while Will stays at Adelaide as Royal Lodge is being refurbished, use the extra apartment in Buckingham Palace, which could potentially be available to Eugenie down the line if needed. (Eugenie could also potentially go to Adelaide after her parents pass.)
There’s really no need to bring Frogmore Cottage into it at all, unless there is a space crunch there, but Harry and Eugenie have stayed there at the same time together before, so there probably won’t be.
It’s totally disingenuous to go on about Frogmore being empty is “not a good look” when it’s not empty and there is so much other empty space and so many of them have second (or more) homes. The next thing they know they’ll have to do a public accounting of all the empty space.
I think it’s vindictiveness because they know how much Harry loves Frogmore Cottage. In Spare, Harry spends time talking about how he thought it would be his forever home and how much he loved living there. So this is definitely meant to hurt Harry by taking away something that he loves.
Once again, it’s “congratulations, you played yourself” day at The Firm.
These people really don’t think things through and just react according to whatever backlash or praise they get.
If they’d have been smart, they’d have saved this eviction nonsense for after the Sussexes came to the UpChuckathon 2023. They could have played nice with the Sussexes to get the shine from their attendance and then evicted them saying “we forgave them Spare and the Netflix series and invited them, but things just aren’t right with how they stole Charles’ thunder, so the King is taking Frogmore.”
But no, they gave the Sussexes the perfect excuse not to come. And now nobody will care.
And are they dangling “no eviction if you come” in front of the Sussexes, or just, “you can use it one last time if you come”? Cause it sounds like it’s just for the event. Which…. wtf?
I read somewhere that certain people got “save the date” emails and that the formal invitations haven’t been sent yet – so, I don’t know if there’s an issue that H&M don’t “deserve” a paper invitation.
But, I’m so enjoying the epic stupidity coming out of BP. Charles was so worried that H&M would overshadow his Chubbly , but with all his twisting and turning he’s managed to place them front and center without them having to lift a finger or say a word.
Wow, CIII really stepped on his own d*ck with the retaliatory eviction, didn’t he? FFS, the dolt had decades to learn how to king and he’s still just an impulsive, petulant man baby surrounded by sycophants who can’t reason their way out of a paper bag. I love that the Sussexes handle their business privately, BTS, and just let the Windsors keep making all their mistakes in public, showing British taxpayers what a worthless bunch of vindictive grifters they are.
Harry and Meghan are much bigger people than I am. I’d wait ‘til May 1 to say “sorry, can’t make it to the Chubbly — booked, busy.” At this point, all the shenanigans over FC make me wonder if it would even be habitable by the Chubbly because I envision H&M’s belongings will all be shipped to Montecito (or donated locally) by then.
If I were H and M I wouldn’t go to the Chubbly and send a reply around May 3rd.
I would discuss with Eugenie and Jack the possibility of investing in a property in the UK that both couples can use whilst they’re in Salt Island.
Probably it’d need to be in the London area but if there is space for pettiness I would buy in Wales.
They should go to the Met Gala and have the press think it’s a stopover on the way to London and than turn right back around to California.
I think the press and the Palace are deliberately sowing confusion on this issue. On Sunday the MoS was reporting that Harry and Meghan was being offered apartments at BP. On Monday the DM is reporting that Harry and Meghan can use Frogmore if they come to the coronation. Plus according some reports Eugenie had moved out of Frogmore and returned to KP and now they’re saying she’s still at Frogmore. Regardless it’s clear that the press wants Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation and are putting pressure on the Palace to make sure they attend.
Agents of chaos.
It’s like the Keystone Cops but with sound and a bunch of old, racist, idiotic, jealous and vindictive “men” trying to one-up each other. I am of course speaking of Chuckie and Bullyiam….
I really think that we need to take everything the press is saying with a pinch of salt. Certain things are definitely being leaked but the reality is far from clear. It is a mess.
The only thing that is clear is that Charles and William want Andrew out of Royal Lodge.
Why didn’t they offer Andrew Adelaide Cottage??
Do we know if H&M really wanted to extend the lease?
I think that there is more going on behind the scenes than we understand, and the toxic media have leapt onto it as a sign of retaliation from Charles.
This latest drama l believe has nothing to do with the publication of Spare. The media are just trying to make it a big drama.
I am torn over it, but l still think that the whole Sussex family will be coming over.
They shouldn’t go. They probably will but I wish they’d fully bow out because they’re going to remain the scapegoats of that sick family. On the other hand, a few hundred years ago Charles would have tossed Harry in the tower and beheaded Meghan so perhaps there’s been a little progress? 🤣
I hope that they send the driest formal regrets possible.
“The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex regret that they will be unable to attend the event being held on May 6th. We wish everyone involved the very best.”
Send it via postal mail, which is the correct way to send invitations and regrets.
Love it. But would end it with “Best of Luck in your future endeavors.”
🤣🤣
Regards.
“sent from my IPhone”
p.s. Apparently there was enough extra room at St. James Palace to rent a unit out to Michael Douglas, so why didn’t they use that for Andrew?
This is about optics. Being aware that one does have not all the information, with this continued leaking with disregard to the welfare of the Sussexes from the unknowns and William, whose anger and rage is ever present and unstable to think that the public will be thrilled to witness the simmering just about the surface.
King Charles 111 claimed to love his son with clenched jaw , just have the grace to let him and his family be.
William is lacking in proper etiquette and manners and would expect all remaining family members to be equally rude, the 👩 will be cold and nasty towards Meghan.
No one who loves his son, will want him to endure that. This situations can be a strain on one’s physical and mental health. It heightens the production of cortisone in the body, seeks to destroy peace of mind.
As a loving act, 🔴 being openly emotional exploitative and reliant on gaslighting as an expression on passive aggression.
While at it, insist that William gets the therapy that he clearly needs, the HR will do all the paperwork with the necessary privacy because he is a ‘working royal’ and he runs the joint.
No one will know, if Camilla is kept in the dark.
After all, the coronation is not about the Windsors but the establishment of the House of Parker-Bowles.
So confusing. But if they care about media reporting all this backtracking is weak as hell too. Charles needs a better PR advisor as always.
They should have just left H&M alone. H&M definitely come out of this looking above the fray which is good.
William will go on to receive his 5th home and will continue to fight against (his) homelessness.
We know that:
1) Frogmore is in pristine state, hence why Andrew would accept living there, IF Chaz gives him money. he will suer if this does not happen. Sarah has no intention in living in the apartment her daughters bought her. She is used to palaces. She will keep it because her daughetrs were smart and will not let her sell it. She will use the rent as her pension. Chaz know she is not shy about writing tell alls.
2)Royal Lodge is not falling apart. Andrew would never live there if it was. This is talk for when William moves there. KKKate will demand renovations to accept staying on her wing.
3) Camila is not shy about throwing Charles sons under the bus,. She wants her children to be accepted as royals. Harry is out now and she is trying to make Tom happen.
4) william is grand, greedy and dumb. Kate too.
Conclusion: Chaz assumed he would not be forced to pay Harry anything. He is wrong. harry can even use the money back to buy property and have an official home in England. This exploded in his face. Since he will never blame Camily for anything, he will blame William,. I wonder how long until we hear about William´s many skeletons now.
William had 4 homes but now now has many more, including Highgrove I believe , that came with the Duchy of Cornwall.
Andrew is going to want to redecorate. I doubt Meghan’s light modern calif style will suit him. He’ll want dark floors, wood paneling, heavy floral curtains. A good deal of money will be spent to redo Frogmore to Andrew’s taste.
Remember how back in the day, David Letterman had the Oprah log (day 76, Oprah did not call)? That’s what I think of when stories about stuff like this come out and Chuckles still hasn’t figured out how to be functional decent human and call his son.
“Shambolic” is about the kindest thing one can say about C2’s PR operation.
The one thing I’m sure about is that H&M will do what makes the most sense for their family unit, and it will be interesting to see what that looks like. (If they do go, I hope they bring their own kid minder/extra set of eyes, aka Granny Doria.)
Yes, if they come as a family l hope Doria comes, although l think that she would rather stay at home but will come for the sake of H&M and the family.
It is quite possible that she has already been invited.
I think they shouldn’t go, not because they are being petty about the eviction, but they need to rise above, and I think they need to put space between them and. Royal events, I understand it’s a once In Charles life thing , but a should need to send an email invite to one of his sons. This shows me there is little or no respect for Harry and his family. If he goes Charles will for ever be pulling strings and manipulating him via the media , so he isn’t yet free. I think Charles will be shocked if Harry doesn’t come,
Charles is just a carbon copy of my father. If I needed something or he wanted to give me something, it all had strings attached that would go on for miles….I cut him out like the tumor he was. So I can actually empathize with Harry. Once you give in it never ends. They feel like they “own” you and they will never let you forget it either.
This!!!
My father was that way. A blend of crazy between Charles and Trump, an all around raging narcissist. My life was more peaceful after moving states away, and later with his passing. I deeply felt for Harry as I read Spare.
You have my sympathy, and yes, you are absolutely correct, everything always had strings.
Say what? Like if they attend his sad little party they can stay in *their* house? Can’t help but revisit the decision on the date. Of all days to have it, after reading that his advisors pushed for an autumn coronation, Charles and probably via Camilla chose the day of a family birthday. Knowing it would force Harry to choose one over the other for that day. And with that the continued abusive stance.
F**k all that. Harry should stay home. Given his sense of duty and that he has charitable ties in the UK, I can only imagine the dilemma he must be debating. He won’t be doing it alone but we all heard Meghan when she said (paraphrasing) “you need to deal with *your* family”. Of course she’ll be wherever he needs her to be with him but yeah… this might be the last time he sees his dad alive. Still, f**k that guy.
Basically they want to exile Prince Harry and Family. Denying them security was the first step. Evicting them from their UK home in the royal Windsor estate is the next step.
But not look bad while he, the king does it…..
It is about the optics….
You are right. This whole thing is a grinding, nasty, planned attack by C-Rex and The Rott augmented by Billy Basher. This is the power of the crown.
I actually hope they stay at home and celebrate Archies birthday. Lets face it, the main talk will be about them whether they attend or not.
Now the thing I would like to hear about: will the holy oil burn C&C since they are sinners?
For the love of God meghan save yourself from either humiliation stay at home, if harry really wants to go let him. Have some dignity you don’t have to support him in everything his family does not like you or respect you. Honestly if they both attend I honestly would roll my eyes, also why confirm anything to British newspaper ignore all of them
The happiest person, if Meghan doesn’t go, would be Kate, who cannot bear to share the limelight with Meghan, and even worse if Archie and Lili come too.
Honestly, I get it. Those side by side pics are harsh.
E.a. why would it be more dignified for harry to please Kate. Will and c and c to leave Meghan home. She is his wife and they are a couple.
At this point I would not stay at Frogmore or any other place that family has. I’m suspicious enough to think they may have concealed devices installed in Frogmore and have very nosey staff at other places. They need new info to give to their overlords the British tabloids.
Good point..
I say the same thing. For the love of a God Meghan have some respect for yourself. These people do not care for you or your children. They only wish to humiliate you and your family. You and Harry might as well lie down and let these people walk over you. Those people kicked you and your family out of a house you paid renovations for. Sometimes you have to cut your losses and move on. After seeing how they treated you both during his grandmother’s funeral why go back for more. I could not imagine my husband putting me through something like this again. I can not imagine this event would even be pleasant. Okay I’ll get off my soapbox.
Nope. Meghan has respect for herself. She has shown that time and time again. Yeah, get off the soapbox.
I agree with Jais. Megan has great respect for herself.
If Meghan didn’t have any respect for herself, she’d still be a working royal. She wouldn’t have left in the first place.
Meghan has loads of respect for herself. That’s why she and Harry had the strength of character to up sticks and leave. Nor did Harry “put her through” anything. They are a solid team and support each other unconditionally through difficult situations. That’s what spouses in a happy marriage do.
Stay off that soapbox.
Regardless of everything that is being said in the tabloids, I don’t believe that Charles wants them at the coronation. I think Charles and Camilla would prefer if Harry and Meghan are as far away from the event as possible. I think the tabloids want them at the coronation. Charles and Camilla were willing to cut them off back in January when they issued the eviction notice but because the coronation question was asked and answered when Harry’s interviews aired, and the tabloids jumped on the ‘will they won’t they come’ as well as the ‘will they won’t they reconcile’ narratives, Charles and Camilla were faced with a conundrum. They needed to seem like there was a possibility of the Sussexes being invited based on the media narrative that has been circulating since Harry’s book release.
As the public coverage of the narratives continued to escalate and the tabloids portrayed negative sentiments about the Sussexes (including the fake polls), the palaces believed that globally, especially in the US, the Sussexes were disliked. Consequently, they felt emboldened to release information about the eviction last week. They also thought it would help distract from Charles Windsor Agreement blunder. The tabloids as usual were wrong about how most people felt about the Sussexes versus how they feel about Charles and Camilla.
With the negative global response to the cruelty of the eviction, especially in the US, they have had to backtrack. They have been scrambling since to recover from their losses.
Then Charles should tell the UK media to leave him alone….
Low ratings is their problem, not him..
Instead, look what he is doing to his disinherited son and his wife.
If he tells them that I think he’d have to be prepared for the release of the barrage to filth about him and Camilla the tabloids have locked away in the vaults. I don’t think he is willing to withstand the scrutiny of the public about his lengthy list misdeeds, not as their coronation is so close. He waited a lifetime for it to happen. I think the tabloids own him now.
Agree in that I don’t think any of them really want the Sussexes there. But I think there’s a part of Charles that knows what a rejection it will look like if Harry is just like nope. It would be a rejection of him as a father on the world stage. A failure of a king to control his son. The BM will do their best to smear Harry and make him seem like he’s an ungrateful son refusing to go his dad’s coronation. But internationally, after so many people have read Spare and the whole eviction, a lot of people are going to understand why he doesn’t go. All Harry has to do is make a statement and say, since my father has yet to reach out and have a conversation with me, despite my requests, I’m deciding not to attend the coronation but wish him the best on his special day. Done.
If he didn’t want them there, why would he invite them? I think Charles wants Harry at his coronation because if Harry attends it would reflect badly on Harry’s reputation
Maybe? But also it may just be that Charles thinks he won’t be seen as a unifier if he doesn’t invite his son.
@Rana — it’s all for show. He wants to project the image of a caring father when, in actual fact, he’s only pandering for positive attention around his stupid, self-aggrandizing coronation by pretending he’s the one offering an olive branch. What Chuck needs to do is have a serious come-to-Jesus talk with the Wails and tell them in no uncertain terms to be on their best behaviour. No hatchet-faced glares from Khate; no grimaces, sneers, clenched fists and jaw from Bulliam. Even if you don’t FEEL like being nice, you must LOOK like you’re being nice. But I doubt that will happen, Chuck is too weak and constantly capitulates to his spoiled brat of an heir.
Spot on, MSTJ.
This bitch changes his story so much, it’s like he’s lying his head off in a police interrogation.
We have all seen The Usual Suspects, and you, Sir, are no Kevin Spacey.
With apologies to any cartoon characters that may or may not have been trapped in a basement
And this shows that Eugenie and Jack are real ones, because they’ve been using Frogmore like it’s nothing and NO ONE HAS KNOWN A PEEP ABOUT IT.
Charles + co. are such idiots. smh.
Yes, I’ll allow you to stay at a home that your grandmother gifted to you, and you paid to renovate, as long as you agree with everything I tell you to do while you are here (only be seen at the Chubbly sitting in the back row and then leave).
We all know they’re going to attend the Coronation, but they really shouldn’t for obvious reasons.
Personally, I honestly don’t know if they will go or not. I could see them going. I could also see them not going. I’m not a mind reader. None of us will know for sure until they tell us.
I think they’ll end up going to the chubby though I want them not to but I won’t try and control them like a crazed person.
I just saw a Sussex supporter on social media claim that Diana wouldn’t be happy if they went to the coronation. So now you know how Diana would feel over her own son? The same way Paul Burrell uses Diana to bash Harry constantly?
I swear the ownership and entitlement some people have over Harry and Meghan is unhinged..even fans.
Go live your own life please
Yes, Diana wouldn’t be happy if she saw her son bowed to the same woman who made her life hell. At least Diana had self- respect, as she cut off many relationships before her death, although they didn’t abuse her the same way that Charles abused Harry.
This is so toxic and just like every other royal reporter who claims Diana would be angry etc at Harry telling his truth..the very same way she told her truth.
Harry isn’t bowing to anyone..William is and it’s too late now as both will have to bow to her as Queen. Harry can’t do anything about that now.
Whether they go is up to them. Every year we go through this cycle with supporters of Harry and Meghan. Their life their way! You don’t have to agree or be a fan! Move on if it’s too much for you!
DIana did not cut off many relationships. She cut off the people who were Charles friends not hers. She found out that they were providing safe houses for Charles and Camilla. I don’t blame her. She had real friends who were her friends. Diana did get subject to abuse arguably more than Harry but less than Meghan’s daily bad treatment by the media.. Even today, I am appalled at some of the comments made about her, those who don’t like Harry and Meghan and/or fans of C and C put out negative comments about her in the DM comments.
Hopefully H+M staff read Celebitchy.
Harry and his lawyers should negotiate the attendance at the Chubbly in this way: Despite your actions towards us, we do not want to hurt the Crown. We will attend the event in limited capacity if you do three things prior to the Chubly.
1)Fix the RAVEC security situation ASAP. The king could easily do this. There would not need to be a court case over it. This is a stupid easy move for Charles to make.
2)We love our home at Frogmore Cottage and more important, our family was safe there. Cancel the eviction ASAP or pay us the $3M. We’d rather keep Frogmore, for the sake of our kids (and we are only royals paying market value) but if you insist on kicking us out, pay up.
3)Finally, book and prepare a trip to California in July. We need to talk 1-1 and you need to know your delightful grandkids. Come alone and do not alert press. If you insist on bringing Camilla, she must not leak to the press the private talks. If camilla does leak to the press, we will use our global platform to share some of the dirt Harry left out of his book. Cut the shit.
If you do these three things, we will attend.
The problem is that Charles has repeatedly and recently shown himself to be untrustworthy. He doesn’t keep his agreements. He doesn’t do what he says he’s going to do. Why would H&M trust that he wouldn’t just yank RAVEC protection and issue another eviction notice next time he gets his feelings hurt? Even as a king, his word has no weight.
Yep. His word is absolutely worthless.
@Michelle….l like that.
A condition on attendance: Chuck must give a shout out to the nation when he does his speech, I am proud to serve this nation… and a very happy birthday to my beautiful grandson Archie, everyone, let’s sing, “Happy birthday to you, happy…
He really needs to mention Archie, any normal granddad would do that. The Coronation falling on Archie’s birthday has a significance
Chucky tried so hard to find something
Harry wanted that he could use to control him. Titles? Didn’t work. Money? Didn’t work. Threats? Didn’t work. Finally he has it – they loved Frogmore! Let’s take it from them! Leases and agreements be damned! You’re evicted! If you come to coronation you can stay (for a couple of days). He must be so happy.
I hope they do show up. Not to gain favor with his Father. But Harry and Meghan are stand up partners. And will do it for the people of England. Who will go wild when they see them. Cue incandescent rage from Willy & Kates not gettin’ the same love.
I actually think Charlie has lost control of the press and is completely out of his depth with ,Camilla controlling him too .
Also hoping H and M don’t go to the coronation.
That last photo of them taken going into the restaurant , I thought she looked quite frail .
She is only human and we all have our limits.
She will never get her old life back , it’s terrifying what they have done to her .
Harry laid out the conditions for his working with them. All were ignored. If they begin the process he could consider attending. Put the ball back in Charles court.
It really pisses me off how the BRF treat the Crown Estate as their own personal property portfolio to be divvied up at below market rent to their vast extended family. The Crown Estate (worth about £15bn apparently) belongs to “the Crown”, which is a concept rather than an individual – they are not private assets of the monarch. Also, by some long-standing historical agreement, the proceeds of the Crown Estate go to the Government for the benefit of the nation. Out of this, the Government awards the annual sovereign grant to the monarch. But the rest goes into Government revenue.
In other words, if properties are leased to BRF members who aren’t paying full market rent (like anyone else renting from the Crown Estate has to pay), this reduces the income that goes to the Government so it ultimately costs the nation/taxpayer. Whether that’s accounted for in the amount of the sovereign grant I don’t know, but I doubt it somehow.
So it’s ridiculous that CIII is playing musical chairs with these properties.
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @JENSS. You have it in a nutshell. These people are top tier grifters.
It sounds like there are negotiations going on behind the scenes. They, of course, want the money back that they paid to the SG to REPAY the renovation costs. That’s not a gift. If they have a lease that needs to be paid out, then they should get that too.
I believe that H is negotiating for security. He has that at Frogmore, but he may be requiring it if he wants to visit charities, family and friends.
The Sussexes spokesperson didn’t say that they had been invited. The email was “regarding the Clowning”.
Will they go? I don’t know. If it was me and I decided to go, I would fly in the morning of and fly out the evening of. That’s it. That is only if I decided to be there at all.
KP Apt 1 has been empty since Will and Kate moved to Windsor. Their offices at KP are separate.
W&K still ‘live’ in the massive 50 room Apartment 1A at KP. It is their ‘official’ residence, complete with separate housekeeper and staff to oversee it. They have a separate housekeeper, cook, cleaners, and upkeep staff for each house. They aren’t ‘moving’ anywhere, they’re simply acquiring more places to live. W&K also took over Diana’s old apartments of 8&9 as their staff offices.
Apartment 1, next door to 1A, was vacated by the Gloucesters and is currently empty.
This man is a manipulative abuser. I hope that Harry, Meghan, and their children decline an invitation to the Chubbly. They deserve peace.
If Meghan and Harry go, I will respect their decision — and continue to respect them — because it’s their decision to make. I’d much rather they didn’t go, but my opinion doesn’t count.
If they do go, I just want Meghan to wear the Spencer tiara, and I want Harry and Meghan to make a visit to Diana’s grave the day before… and for them to invite only Omid Scobie to get the scoop and their friend Misan Harriman to take some gorgeous photos. I also want them to hold Archie’s birthday party at Elton John’s estate.
But this is all fanfic on my part. I won’t second-guess their decisions, because this kind of painful family stuff is really hard. And I second-guess my own decisions enough.
I said in a post upthread that the Sussexes have not received an invitation to the CONanation. And I’ll explain why.:….
First of all, the Sussexes only commented on this matter because it leaked that they had been “invited” and they in fact, have received communication – not an invite – which is why they responded to legit media queries the way they did, as in: PRINCE HARRY (and Harry alone, btw) had: “recently received EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE FROM HIS MAJESTY’S OFFICE REGARDING THE CORONATION.” (my caps).
IF it had been an invitation (1) it wouldnt have been classified as “email correspondence regarding the conanation” by the Sussexes spok. A simple: “received an invitation to the conanation” wd hv been much more direct and accurate if it WAS an invite. Secondly, I also dont believe it was even a “save the date” email, because the spok wouldnt have referrred to it as “correspondence regarding the conanation.” Moreover, everyone knows the date.
So it seems to me that chuckyDaTURD and his nasty peeps sent an email to the Sussexes saying, will you come to the conanation if youre invited? And the Sussexes in effect said: if and until we’re invited, we will respond. And to confirm this guess, look at the headline on another thread on this site today: “King Charles tells the Sussexes: Come to the chubbly and you can stay in Frogmore.”
Obviously, chucky is using Frogmore as a bargaining tool. Is he stooopid!?! The Sussexes are being evicted anyway, so whether its immediately or by the summertime or by the fall (BTW, all three timelines have been mentioned in all the spins from the rotarats LMAO) they are being ignominiously deprived of the house that was not only supposed to be their forever home, and a property on which they had spent literally at least 5M Pounds….between the 2.4M Pounds paying for the renov work (which was NOT their responsibility but which the thieving monarchy gleefully took from them anyway); and the other 2+MPounds doing up the interiors, inclusive of fittings & fixtures, works, furniture and appliances.
Glad you’re calling attention to the difference between the needed structural/permanent fixes (initially paid by the Crown) and the furnishings and decoration (paid by H&M the whole time). They’d already paid for the moveables & design aspects.
Some of you are taking this way too far! Please take a break. They were invited, they confirmed they were invited and they’ll make a decision later. That’s it! There’s no conspiracy to it!
@stop
Is this one of the jokes you told on stage last night? Because you really MUST be joking, with this naive take.
Give up KingTampon.
H&M have a fabulous birthday party for Archie. Busy. Being happy. 👍
One thing I hate about this whole coronation circus is how it’s making people hype Archie’s birthday to the point it’s like an alternative public event. In normal circumstances he’d just have his party with his preschool friends, rent a bouncy castle and have balloons and cake, with family and friends, and it would come and go, fun for everyone and no big deal. Now it’s being turned into this major choice they have to make, using their son as a pawn in adult games, which is so unnecessary and really wrong.
Charles could have moved the coronation to the following week. Problem solved.
I’m confused. Is Buckingham Palace confirming that the Sussexes never had through the Summer to leave Frogmore Cottage? Were they really only given a shorter time frame to be out of the Cottage before the Coronation? Otherwise, why say that they he is allowing them to stay in Frogmore Cottage – when they would have already had that right? Even though their personal items had been removed?
If the Sussexes are able to stay through the Summer, does Chuckles think that people won’t notice that he is offering the Sussexes something they already have? The Queen had her own weird-ass notion of what a “gift” is. Is this Charles’ version of a gift -bestow upon someone something they already have and call yourself magnanimous?
I’m so sick of how they keep using this fkn coronation as some type of test for the Sussexes. They deliberately made it on his sons birthday just to be jerks, then stressed how much they didn’t want them there, to now trying to use that cursed cottage and security as bait to get them to come after the international backlash. Chuck decided to make a stink and take away their already paid for housing and now says it’s ok to use it for this coronation. That doesn’t even merit a response. I understand if Harry feels obligated to go to this thing but totally understand if he doesn’t as well. He doesn’t need to tell them anything anytime soon. Take all the time you need Sussexes, make your own accommodation arrangements. Slow walk that RSVP.
The new saying in the UK should be: beware the royals bearing gifts. Here’s a new term: “a royal giver”–someone who gives a gift with strings attached, which requires a substantial financial investment, and can be yanked back at any time. As in:
Oh, you say I won a free Ipad, but I have to pay a fee to collect it, and it can be taken back if the giver dosn’t like my social media posts? What are you, a royal giver or something?
or, the gift of the car turned out to be a royal gift: the car required a new transmission, and the giver asked for it back when I failed to give him an Easter present I had no idea he was expecting.
I like the term. A royal giver. I’ll start using it it. Like…don’t be a ROYAL GIVER. lol 😂
…or ….. Are you a ROYAL GIVER? Will I have to pay you for this gift? Will you be taking it back from me in the future? What strings are attached?
Have to get ROYAL GIVER into the dictionaries …. make it popular on social media.
Hindsight being 20/20, I think it would have been better if Harry had taken a more decisive stance early on. His family created an hostile environment that caused them to flee their home. They shamelessly tried to humiliate him and his wife at the queen’s funeral. It doesn’t make sense for Harry to keep subjecting his family to this kind of abuse.
Harry did. Over the opposition of his family (father and brother) he issued a statement early on. His father did not lift a finger to support him. Charles is the one to take the decisive stance, He could have blocked William’s participation in the summit but didn’t.
I went on the Fail and comments about the Con-a-Nation and the Sussex angle. Comments are low; the first time in years they are under 1000. Way under. People are getting bored with this family feud. The BM are going to need fresh meat, especially with reports of layoffs in the print media.
It could indicate that more commenters are pro H&M so their comments are being removed. Or maybe the RF forgot to pay their bots this month.
People only talk about the coronation because of HM. Otherwise, the BRF esp Charles and Camilla are boring as hell. They’re lucky to even have HM, otherwise no one would give a crap talking about his coronation. I don’t know how they’re going to survive the next decade .
They literally are not relatable to anyone but their own class, they’re becoming more and more obsolete and has no power, they’ve shown their weakness on anything PR related , they can’t adapt and they’re not flexible on these changing times and trends , and generation Z and generation A don’t seem to give a damn about them in this social media age where attention span is just short .