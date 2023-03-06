“Pedro Pascal posts the LGBTQ+ flag, he is a wonderful ally” links

I love Pedro Pascal and I love his allyship & his kindness. Please stop trying to out him and just let Pedro be Pedro! [Just Jared]
Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors checked out a journalist as she walked away at a junket. [Buzzfeed]
Will Smith came out for the AAFCAs last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’d eat a movie-chain-branded popcorn sold at Walmart. [Dlisted]
The importance of EJ Johnson & Magic Johnson.[LaineyGossip]
This is a very cute otter video. [OMG Blog]
Travis Kelce was the host of this weekend’s SNL. [Pajiba]
Taylor Russell wore Loewe to the Spirit Awards. [RCFA]
Kellyanne & George Conway are getting a divorce. [Jezebel]
Emily Ratajkowski went to Paris Fashion Week. [Egotastic]
The stars came out for the Saint Laurent show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Marianne Williamson is running for president. [Towleroad]
Anna Duggar didn’t visit her husband in prison on his birthday. [Starcasm]
How it took Kellyanne and George this long to get divorced is beyond me. Not sure how your marriage survives your husband starting a whole company to attach your employer. They’re both seem terrible but at least G saw the light eventually.
They’re both horrible people and grifters.
Pedro always been about that. His sister is transgendered and when it made news he shut everyone down who way trying to be cute.
He is also best friends with Sarah Paulson! 🥰
Can we get a Vanderpump Rules post about the Ariana/Tom split? My corner of the internet had been melting down over this.
I have been out of the country for almost 3 weeks. I’ve been hearing about this since I got back Saturday night. I need the details!
Omg! I knew it would come eventually because he wants kids and she doesn’t, but I need to know more. Valid choices for both people, just not compatible in the long term
I don’t condone cheating but I’m glad they broke up. Long term they are not compatible but they were both scared to break up on their own especially with owning their house. He wants marriage and she doesn’t. It was never going to last. I just can’t believe it was Raquel. I hope Ariana can move on and find happiness.
I’ve been obsessed with the vpr drama since Saturday!!
I just needed a timeline of what went down because I never watched VPR 😆 but even I got curious on Sunday, like ehsts happening
I know this is gross, but I’m kind of excited about the AMC popcorn!
Yeah! More Pedro!
That Duggar link had some highly suspect stuff happening on it, do not click it.
Thank you!
I love Pedro and I wish people who cover him would let his sweet, goofy, fun-loving personality shine instead of trying to sexualize him or put him in a zaddy / daddy role nonstop. I second it – Let Pedro be Pedro!
He plays on the daddy thing himself and doesn’t seem uncomfortable with it. He is funny and sweet but he’s also (to many) sexy; what’s the big deal as long as his privacy is respected?
You can buy movie popcorn at the movie theater without having to see a movie 🙈
I didn’t know you could just buy popcorn movie without purchasing a movie ticket
Good for him.
I saw a lot of bitching and complaining from conservatives about the LGBTQ+ characters (as well as the female and everyone who was not white ) in the show.
Glad he’s making a statement.