“Pedro Pascal posts the LGBTQ+ flag, he is a wonderful ally” links
  • March 06, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I love Pedro Pascal and I love his allyship & his kindness. Please stop trying to out him and just let Pedro be Pedro! [Just Jared]
Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors checked out a journalist as she walked away at a junket. [Buzzfeed]
Will Smith came out for the AAFCAs last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’d eat a movie-chain-branded popcorn sold at Walmart. [Dlisted]
The importance of EJ Johnson & Magic Johnson.[LaineyGossip]
This is a very cute otter video. [OMG Blog]
Travis Kelce was the host of this weekend’s SNL. [Pajiba]
Taylor Russell wore Loewe to the Spirit Awards. [RCFA]
Kellyanne & George Conway are getting a divorce. [Jezebel]
Emily Ratajkowski went to Paris Fashion Week. [Egotastic]
The stars came out for the Saint Laurent show. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Marianne Williamson is running for president. [Towleroad]
Anna Duggar didn’t visit her husband in prison on his birthday. [Starcasm]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to ““Pedro Pascal posts the LGBTQ+ flag, he is a wonderful ally” links”

  1. Slush says:
    March 6, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    How it took Kellyanne and George this long to get divorced is beyond me. Not sure how your marriage survives your husband starting a whole company to attach your employer. They’re both seem terrible but at least G saw the light eventually.

    Reply
  2. TIFFANY says:
    March 6, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    Pedro always been about that. His sister is transgendered and when it made news he shut everyone down who way trying to be cute.

    Reply
  3. Coco Bean says:
    March 6, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    Can we get a Vanderpump Rules post about the Ariana/Tom split? My corner of the internet had been melting down over this.

    Reply
    • Juniper says:
      March 6, 2023 at 1:53 pm

      I have been out of the country for almost 3 weeks. I’ve been hearing about this since I got back Saturday night. I need the details!

      Reply
    • Zantasia says:
      March 6, 2023 at 2:16 pm

      Omg! I knew it would come eventually because he wants kids and she doesn’t, but I need to know more. Valid choices for both people, just not compatible in the long term

      Reply
      • Fabiola says:
        March 6, 2023 at 11:52 pm

        I don’t condone cheating but I’m glad they broke up. Long term they are not compatible but they were both scared to break up on their own especially with owning their house. He wants marriage and she doesn’t. It was never going to last. I just can’t believe it was Raquel. I hope Ariana can move on and find happiness.

    • Eloise says:
      March 6, 2023 at 2:41 pm

      I’ve been obsessed with the vpr drama since Saturday!!

      Reply
    • Imara219 says:
      March 6, 2023 at 2:52 pm

      I just needed a timeline of what went down because I never watched VPR 😆 but even I got curious on Sunday, like ehsts happening

      Reply
  4. NjGr says:
    March 6, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    I know this is gross, but I’m kind of excited about the AMC popcorn!

    Reply
  5. Abakoebs says:
    March 6, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    Yeah! More Pedro!

    Reply
  6. Jennifer says:
    March 6, 2023 at 3:18 pm

    That Duggar link had some highly suspect stuff happening on it, do not click it.

    Reply
  7. RoSco says:
    March 6, 2023 at 4:20 pm

    I love Pedro and I wish people who cover him would let his sweet, goofy, fun-loving personality shine instead of trying to sexualize him or put him in a zaddy / daddy role nonstop. I second it – Let Pedro be Pedro!

    Reply
    • Shoop says:
      March 7, 2023 at 4:10 am

      He plays on the daddy thing himself and doesn’t seem uncomfortable with it. He is funny and sweet but he’s also (to many) sexy; what’s the big deal as long as his privacy is respected?

      Reply
  8. Jm says:
    March 6, 2023 at 6:03 pm

    You can buy movie popcorn at the movie theater without having to see a movie 🙈

    Reply
  9. Flowerlake says:
    March 6, 2023 at 6:35 pm

    Good for him.

    I saw a lot of bitching and complaining from conservatives about the LGBTQ+ characters (as well as the female and everyone who was not white ) in the show.

    Glad he’s making a statement.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment