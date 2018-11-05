Rebel Wilson blocked black critics on Twitter rather than just apologize for a mistake

Last week, the trailer for Rebel Wilson’s new film, Isn’t It Romantic, debuted. I’ll include the trailer at the end of the post – it looks like a somewhat interesting and self-aware romantic comedy, and it’s nice to see Rebel as the LEAD rather than the supporting character to a thin white woman love-interest. Rebel seemed very proud of the film, when she was on The Ellen Show last week, she debuted the trailer and said, “I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.” Which… is not true. She’s arguably the first plus-sized WHITE woman to be the lead of a rom-com. Obviously, she’s ignoring the work done by Queen Latifah and Monique, amongst others.

I saw that people were mad at Rebel for ignoring women of color and participating in the erasure of black female romantic leads. I thought Rebel would, at some point, merely come out and say “My bad, I’m really sorry about my mistake” and that would be the end of it. It could have been a teachable moment. But no apology came, and so people – mostly black film/pop culture critics – kept on dunking on Rebel. And that’s when Rebel made it even worse – she started blocking black critics on Twitter instead of JUST APOLOGIZING. The start of this was just a simple mistake, and she could have so easily recovered from it. But no. She has to start blocking people on Twitter.

I still can’t believe that Rebel Wilson doubled down on the lie that she’s the first fat actress to star in a rom-com. Like Mo’Nique didn’t snag a handsome doctor in Phat Girlz! Like Queen Latifah didn’t get Common AND LL Cool J! — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) November 3, 2018

It seems Rebel Wilson wasn't pleased that I was pleased about this story: https://t.co/iMUmA8lE9i pic.twitter.com/upBKPiHJ1b — Amy Croffey (@AmyCroffey) June 14, 2018

::grin:: #RebelWilsonBlockedMe (I didn't even say anything super harsh) Where's the party? pic.twitter.com/piTogG707E — Geek Ghoul Diva 👻 (@geekgirldiva) November 4, 2018

Ha ha! We serving mimosas at the #RebelWilsonBlockedMe meeting this morning? pic.twitter.com/xgXekYNUVD — ReBecca “Rebel Wilson Blocked Me” Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 4, 2018