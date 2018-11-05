Has the Queen invited Doria Ragland to Sandringham for Christmas?

It felt like the British public’s reaction to Doria Ragland was overwhelmingly positive. It felt like the royal family’s reaction to Doria was super-positive too – even the racist pearl-clutchers were like “Doria is amazing.” There’s been a lot of talk about how Doria plans to move part-time to London, especially now that Meghan is pregnant. I’ve already said that I would find that completely understandable – Meghan is Doria’s only child, and Doria never remarried after divorcing Thomas Markle, and it just feels like Meghan and Doria are super-close and they’re their own little family unit. Prince Harry is wild about Doria too. So… given all that, would it be so shocking if the Queen put aside her super-structured Germanic Christmas rules and actually invited Doria to spend Christmas with the royal family?
Meghan Markle’s mum could be spending Christmas Day with the Royal Family after claims the Queen extended the invite to her new in-law. Just months on from the Royal Wedding, Doria Ragland has reportedly been asked to Sandringham, Her Majesty’s country estate in Norfolk.
A senior royal source said the offer was a “very thoughtful gesture” – and an unusual one. Kate Middleton’s family has previously been invited to the Christmas morning church service, but have preferred to celebrate the day at the Cambridges’ home in Anmer Hall.
Speaking to the Daily Express, the source said: “It’s a mark of the Queen’s respect for Meghan and an acknowledgement that she doesn’t have any other relations in this country – unlike Kate who has the support of a very close family.”
Doria Ragland’s calm, warm demeanour appears to have impressed the Palace, after she was seen chatting away to her in-laws at the Royal Wedding. She is known to be very close to Meghan, 37, and is said to even be planning a return to London to help with her new grandchild in the New Year. The 62-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, has been described by the Duchess of Sussex as a “free-spirited clinical therapist” who often took her travelling to remote places when she was younger.
It’s not completely out of left field, if the Queen really did extend the invitation. The Countess of Wessex is allowed to invite her widower father to spend the Christmas holiday with the royal family as well, because the Queen is so fond of Sophie and because the Queen didn’t want Sophie’s dad to be on his own on Christmas. I seem to remember that during the Duchess of Cambridge’s first pregnancy, she and William spent that Christmas in Berkshire, didn’t they? The Queen definitely loosens the rules when A) it involves one of her favorites, B) the royal woman is preg and/or C) she’s already quite fond of the in-law. Now I want to see Doria and the Queen walking to church together on Christmas morning. The royal reporters will have a glorious meltdown if that happens.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Cue the trashy sh*t show Markles. I can smell the thwarted rage from here.
Oh my gosh, I forgot about the Markles. Can you image the rage!!!
Thomas could have had all of this too if he’d just kept his trap shut.
Hehehe…
Not sure about that. If he acts this way in public, I dread to think how he acts in private.
Eh. Trashy, abusive people respond in trashy, abusive ways. I can’t give them anymore of my focus because they are never going to learn. I’m excited for Doria and Meghan if this is true.
Yeah, here comes all the empty threats and insults for that awful woman “my loving father who made her who she is better be invited too or….. I will just keep repeating the same dog whistle bullsh@t because I have no life and my own family wants nothing to do with me.”
I’ve been wondering if SM & TM were going to start up again, perhaps the DM got tired of paying them to spout off. I have to say that I love that the RF has embraced Doria as they have.
The Queen and Doria going to church together would cause the pearl clutchers to go into a melt down.
We shall see!
I’d love to see Doria in the car with the Queen!
Cue the photo of Thomas Markle looking forlorn at a “Charlie Brown” raggedy Christmas tree with a few ornaments. Holding a wrapped gift with a tag saying “To Meghan from Dad”.
Of course Samantha will go on a twitter rant saying how “evil” Meghan should watch “A Christmas Carol” so she can learn the true meaning of Christmas and invite their father
You are so right in all of this.
Only a small change to your perfect scenario: Evil Papa Smurf will be holding a gift addressed to Polo Baby Sussex. We might even get a teary eye, or one drop rolling down the cheek, glistening in the screenshot.
Seriously, we can pretty much make bank on their reactions by now.
I hope this baby NEVER has to deal with that side of her family.
Add to mix a medical crisis. Maybe he’ll park a hospital bed in that fabric shop where he was photographed being “fitted” for a suit.
As Kaiser noted, Sophie’s dad spends Christmases at Sandringham so I will roll my eyes at any whining if Doria is invited too.
Sophie’s dad, loved by TQ, stays at Sandringham with the family as Ed and Sophie don’t have a home on Sandringham. The Mids, stay with their daughter’s family at her home, Amner (so no need for a SH invite); they also joined in Christmas morning Church walk and lunch… were they invited to Christmas Eve though? Don’t remember.
Don’t the Cams alternate one year in Berkshire, one in Norfolk? Also, now Pip is in the mix with her family (Do we still not know the name of her boy? Did they get a Hello Mag. deal to divulge it there?? Anyone know?), so she may be with her new family and not the Mids/Cams.
Personally, I think that Meg not having any other family in England (besides her new family), and with Doria being alone, it’s only right that she’s invited to spend the holiday. You *know* she’s coming in to be with Meg and Harry; they aren’t going to wave at Doria going out the door and tell her to stay put, and they’ll catch her later! lol
I don’t think the Middletons ever did the church walk with the royal family. They have done it at other times (I’m thinking of a January service?) but I don’t think they have done it at Christmas.
I think it would be a very nice offer since the thought of my own mom spending Christmas alone is terrible. Not that I know how important Christmas is to them as a family, but as the child of an unmarried divorcee i can relate to worrying about my mom during the holidays.
I’m in this boat too. Only child, unmarried divorced mom. I would never not include her on any holiday plans!! Luckily my in laws are fantastic and they have gotten close!
Honestly, this rocks. It says a lot that the Queen recognizes Meghan’s lack of family (can’t figure out a more eloquent way to put that), and Meghan I’m sure wants her mom with her at Christmas.
I’m wondering if we’re going to talk about how much she spent on her tour wardrobe? According to outlets, she spent more on clothes for those 2 weeks than Kate did her entire first year of marriage.
Are you serious? That’s because Kate did almost no engagements and Meghan had almost 60. I need you to come a little stronger than that.
To be fair, Kate had a tour too. Nobody doubts that Meghan did way more engagements, but nobody can doubt that she wore more expensive clothes. I seem to remember Kate wearing more high street during her first years, along with her McQueen pieces
Kate was much younger than Meghan. I am quite relaxed about the cost of Meghan’s wardrobe as long as she’s going to do lots of engagements.
I’m guessing the queen likes that meg isn’t spoiled like her kids.
As for the clothes, it’s a different topic, but she needs to give it a rest, but she’s one of them now…
Carole Middleton will explode if this happens. Evil Sammy and Thomas will dine on this for days if true.
And if QEII likes Doria enough not to care, good for her!
Doubt it. I think Carole is in a good and assured place. It’s not like the Queen and she can’t stand each other. The Moaning Markles on the other hand will explode.
This is a good gesture for the two single parents.
Indeed, the only time the Mids are seen with TQ is when Willy throws a fit and demands it, just like he did with the staged paps shots of TQ and Ma grinning while in a range rover with TQ at Sandringham. Being invited to Xmas dinner with TQ is a very very big deal, the only other inlaw who gets an invite is Sophie’s father who is a widow. The Mids would kill for an invite to the big house but they come as a clan, so if one gets in invite the others will tag along.
Now that Pippa and TMW James have a new son do you think they’ll spend Christmas with James’ family? Or maybe choose to host Christmas at their place? It will be interesting to see where the Cambs spend Christmas this year.
That would be really nice…
my thoughts exactly!
I remember reading that the Queen wants her whole family around at Christmas, so it absolutely makes sense that she’d invite Doria and Sophie’s father too so they dont have to be alone.
This. She likes everyone in one place where they can spend time together. And I get that. I know it can be hard with marriages and traditions between families. But we have a similar thing. My grandmother is the only remaining grandparent between my husband and I. She actually turns 93 tomorrow. I put my foot down early in our relationship that I will always spend Christmas day afternoon/evening with my grandmother – even if it means us being apart. But it works out well for the most part – we go to my inlaws on Christmas Eve, as well as Boxing day. Spend xmas morning with my parents, then to my grandmothers for supper with my cousins/aunts/uncles. And my grandmother has always made it clear that my husband is just another one of her grandkids. She adores him.
I would not be surprised at all if she was invited – as was pointed out, the queen has invited Sophie’s dad for years reportedly so its not completely out of nowhere. And I can also believe that the Middletons were invited, especially if there was a desire to ensure Kate and William’s presence.
Now I am not sure if we will see her doing the walk to the church, but it also looks pretty bad to have her come all the way from LA and then to make her stay behind for that part of it (even though Sophie’s dad misses the walk, right?)
Oh and to answer the question @Kaiser….I think Will and Kate spent Christmas in Berkshire the year she was pregnant with George and then the year Charlotte was born (so 2012 in Berkshire, 2013 and 2014 with the royals, 2015 in Berkshire? I think 2015 was the year they did a little version of the church walk and Carole set up the hunt for William etc.)
I sincerely hope that this is true.
Mostly because the Queen seems to sincerely care about her family’s happiness at this point.
Also because Doria looks to be a wonderful mother who loves and protects her daughter.
And because a teeny bit of me gets a giggle watching the predictable butthurt screeching of the trashy Markles.
I think would make perfect sense, and is also just really nice. I’d definitely want my own family around at Christmas time – especially if I were pregnant with my first child! And I hope Doria does move to London part-time (if she wanted to!), for her and Meghan’s sake. I can’t imagine moving to a foreign country and going through pregnancy, childbirth, and child-raising without my family to share it with and lean on now and again. I don’t see it as strange in the slightest for adult children to still be close to their parents and want them around – child of divorce or not.
Prince Philip and Doria walking to church together, would top driving with the Queen.
Poor Philip had to sit next to Fergie in the wedding pictures, maybe that’s enough.
Doria isn’t anything like Fergie. I’m sure the Queen and Prince Phillip don’t have any hard feeling surrounding Doria, why would they?
I know everyone goes on about Philip being a racist and heaven knows he’s done and said racist things in the past, but he’s also capable of being polite and kind to people. He and the Queen were very fond of the Obamas, by all accounts.
Bring it. I want more Doria in my life.
Samantha is being nice to the Duchess on Twitter, while her aliases are continuing her attacks.
When she hears about this invite, she will flip her chair.
Such a lovely offer. But I can’t think of anything more weird than having to spend several days with people you don’t know at all (outside of your daughter and SIL), in a culture that’s pretty unfamiliar, with the Queen’s way of doing the holiday from the formal dressing to the structured meals.
