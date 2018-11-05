“Rihanna doesn’t want her music played at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’” links
  • November 05, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ocean's 8 premiere in London

Rihanna will be the one to take down Donald Trump. [Jezebel]
I forgot that Brad Pitt produced Beautiful Boy, and he did look vaguely Robert Redford-esque at the Hollywood Film Awards. [LaineyGossip]
Drake says he was racially profiled in Vancouver. [Dlisted]
Debra Messing calls out NBC for airing a racist Trump ad. [Towleroad]
I would wear the hell out of Christine Baranski’s animal-print dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Don’t even allow yourself to feel comfort with these midterm numbers. [Pajiba]
Recap of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 premiere. [Reality Tea]
Reality star becomes a… college professor? [Starcasm]
The late Adam Yauch was great at pranks. [The Blemish]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Rihanna doesn’t want her music played at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    November 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    He seems to ignore everyone that sends him legal notices to stop playing their songs, though. Is there any recourse? I saw that Axl Rose savaged him on Twitter, too, for playing a Guns-n-Roses song at a recent rally.

    Reply
  2. Levin says:
    November 5, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    It’s so gross how much I love her.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    November 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Good luck, Rihanna! He has ignored other musicians

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    November 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Tear him a new one, Rhianna!

    Reply
  5. electra says:
    November 5, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Rihanna Goddess <3

    Reply
  6. JRenee says:
    November 5, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    I am not of fan of people who do this, trump aside. If I don’t want you to play my music without my permission then that should be it.
    He does whatever he feels like around the law, above the law etc.

    Reply
  7. Elizabeth says:
    November 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    You’d think they’d only play white boy music.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment