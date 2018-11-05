“Rihanna doesn’t want her music played at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’” links

Rihanna will be the one to take down Donald Trump. [Jezebel]

I forgot that Brad Pitt produced Beautiful Boy, and he did look vaguely Robert Redford-esque at the Hollywood Film Awards. [LaineyGossip]

Drake says he was racially profiled in Vancouver. [Dlisted]

Debra Messing calls out NBC for airing a racist Trump ad. [Towleroad]

I would wear the hell out of Christine Baranski’s animal-print dress. [Go Fug Yourself]

Don’t even allow yourself to feel comfort with these midterm numbers. [Pajiba]

Recap of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 premiere. [Reality Tea]

Reality star becomes a… college professor? [Starcasm]

The late Adam Yauch was great at pranks. [The Blemish]

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018