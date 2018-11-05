“Rihanna doesn’t want her music played at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’” links

Rihanna will be the one to take down Donald Trump. [Jezebel]
Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. Let’s #bringithome. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th! https://t.co/ApH5hN7anc pic.twitter.com/Kpxz9XleYZ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2018
He seems to ignore everyone that sends him legal notices to stop playing their songs, though. Is there any recourse? I saw that Axl Rose savaged him on Twitter, too, for playing a Guns-n-Roses song at a recent rally.
Yeah, bands like the stones and aerosmith have been trying to get him to stop playing their songs ever since he started running. He doesn’t care
He’ll probably ignore her wishes (and possibly have some childish or gross clapback on twitter along with this unhinged stans). But it’s good that she stood up for herself.
Legal notices that are ignored lead to lawsuits, large fines, and probationary periods which lead to further fines.
It’s so gross how much I love her.
Good luck, Rihanna! He has ignored other musicians
Tear him a new one, Rhianna!
Rihanna Goddess <3
I am not of fan of people who do this, trump aside. If I don’t want you to play my music without my permission then that should be it.
He does whatever he feels like around the law, above the law etc.
They should all jointly sue him.
You’d think they’d only play white boy music.
