Kim Kardashian in vintage Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: witchy ’90s realness?

Stars pose at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s LACMA Art + Film Gala, which is usually one of the bigger A-list events of the LA social calendar. This year’s fall event honored the filmography of Guillermo del Toro and the work of photographer Catherine Opie. The event was sponsored by Gucci, and like always, most of the women wore Gucci. I always wonder why Gucci wants to completely burn their entire collection in one fell swoop on one event – I mean, no celebrity is going to want to wear ANY of these dresses to another event for the rest of the season. It’s weird, right?

Weirdly, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were smart about wearing Gucci – they didn’t go for new pieces from the latest collection, they picked out some “vintage” Gucci. This looks like Tom Ford-era Gucci to me, and by that I mean… late ‘90s, dark witch slipdress realness. I enjoy it.

The Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala Carpet

Speaking of dark witch realness, I’m actually really enjoying Dakota Johnson’s witchy vibes lately. She wore this witchy Gucci dress to the event – it’s from Gucci’s Spring 2019 line, so this witch-wear is burned. No one else will wear it on any red carpet now.

The 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Oh, here’s Lana Del Rey to really bring the dark witch realness. Lana wore some Gucci Spring 2019 witch wear. I love her, but this dress is horrendous.

Jared Leto reps for Gucci, so of course he came. He looks like a gigantic a–hole in that hat, and I keep waiting for the #MeToo stories to come out about him. Just something to keep your eye on.

Sam Taylor Johnson and Aaron Taylor Johnson. I mean… the pigtails are unnecessary and inappropriate on a woman of her age and stature. The friggin’ dust ruffle on her dress is also unnecessary.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

26 Responses to “Kim Kardashian in vintage Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: witchy ’90s realness?”

  1. Lucy says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Calle me crazy (krazy?) but I love those vintage Guccis, and how they look on both K&K. Would totally own either of them. Dakota looks really good too.

  2. WingKingdom says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Kim is veering into Wildenstein territory.

  3. Lenn says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Why is this Aaron Taylor Johnson person pouting like that?

    • Rosalee says:
      November 5, 2018 at 7:41 am

      Pigtails on a woman her age and stature..a shot of ageism and a scolding for not knowing her station in life. Well, she is wearing braids not pigtails. Geez, I was wearing my little dress on the prarire outfit today. But, Levi’s and a white shirt and perhaps a very short braid will suffice for a woman my age and stature

      • DameLara says:
        November 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

        Yeah but I hope you didn’t seduce an underage boy while you were in your 40′s.
        This hairstyle just adds another level of icky to their already problematic relationship.They can paint her as whatever genius and visionary they want,to me they’re the same as that dude from Green Mile and the little girl he preyed on.

      • Chaine says:
        November 5, 2018 at 7:55 am

        To me they’re the same as the president of France and his teacher-predator-wife.

      • ladie says:
        November 5, 2018 at 8:30 am

        Yeah, agree. Disregarding anything about her personally – I don’t agree with telling women that they’re too old to wear their hair however they want. You wanna wear a pink frilly tutu and pigtails at age 55? Go for it! Wear what makes you happy!

      • Eden75 says:
        November 5, 2018 at 8:44 am

        ^Exactly.

        Their whole thing creeps me out, 100% but that is not what I am here to comment on.

        I am a business woman with hair I can sit on and no one is telling me I cannot wear my hair however I want. I have been told for years that I am too old for hair this long, I tell those people that they can kiss my a$$. I wear double dutch braids a lot, especially when traveling. The day someone tells me that my hair is inappropriate for a woman or my age and stature is the day I tell them to f**k off. #longhairdontcare #longhairedoldladiesrock

      • Rosalee says:
        November 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

        No..I did not seduce a young man in my 40’s but people were just as judgmental when I married my wife.

  4. RBC says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Kim looks good here. The dress shows off her curves but in a more subtle way. Maybe Kanye should stay in Uganda and not be around to tell her how to dress?

  5. Jane says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Love Dakota and Lana’s dresses!

  6. grabbyhands says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Kim looks like a puffier faced version of Melania if she stayed in the spray tan booth too long.

    Of course, her husband is trying to be 45′s right hand man, so that may be on purpose.

  7. Beth says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:30 am

    The Kardashians look beautiful in those dresses. At 40 years old, I still sometimes wear my hair in pigtail braids while doing yard work or house work, but never while dressed up like Sam Taylor Johnson

  8. Talie says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Yeah, it’s def tom ford for gucci – one of his best collections circa 2002. I remember it because I loved the campaign and the models, shot by the now out-of-favor Testino.

  9. B says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Her face looks horrendous.

  10. Chaine says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I can’t really see much about any of the dresses against that dark backdrop.

  11. GreenQueen says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I just saw my plastic surgeon last week for a touch of Botox and I can’t help thinking… how many units of Botox and filler does it take to achieve that level of stiffness?? Kim’s face looks baaaadd, she needs to slow down with that shit.

