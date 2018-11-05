Kim Kardashian in vintage Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: witchy ’90s realness?

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s LACMA Art + Film Gala, which is usually one of the bigger A-list events of the LA social calendar. This year’s fall event honored the filmography of Guillermo del Toro and the work of photographer Catherine Opie. The event was sponsored by Gucci, and like always, most of the women wore Gucci. I always wonder why Gucci wants to completely burn their entire collection in one fell swoop on one event – I mean, no celebrity is going to want to wear ANY of these dresses to another event for the rest of the season. It’s weird, right?
Weirdly, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were smart about wearing Gucci – they didn’t go for new pieces from the latest collection, they picked out some “vintage” Gucci. This looks like Tom Ford-era Gucci to me, and by that I mean… late ‘90s, dark witch slipdress realness. I enjoy it.
Speaking of dark witch realness, I’m actually really enjoying Dakota Johnson’s witchy vibes lately. She wore this witchy Gucci dress to the event – it’s from Gucci’s Spring 2019 line, so this witch-wear is burned. No one else will wear it on any red carpet now.
Oh, here’s Lana Del Rey to really bring the dark witch realness. Lana wore some Gucci Spring 2019 witch wear. I love her, but this dress is horrendous.
Jared Leto reps for Gucci, so of course he came. He looks like a gigantic a–hole in that hat, and I keep waiting for the #MeToo stories to come out about him. Just something to keep your eye on.
Sam Taylor Johnson and Aaron Taylor Johnson. I mean… the pigtails are unnecessary and inappropriate on a woman of her age and stature. The friggin’ dust ruffle on her dress is also unnecessary.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Calle me crazy (krazy?) but I love those vintage Guccis, and how they look on both K&K. Would totally own either of them. Dakota looks really good too.
Kourtney’s is ok but Kim’s looks like a cheap prom dress, especially with the horrid styling.
Kim is veering into Wildenstein territory.
Seriously…….
So true.
I thought you were making an unkind exaggeration until I scrolled up to look at the pics. Yikes.
Yes so much surgery! I didn’t have my glasses on and was scrolling and thought she was Melania!
Every so often she goes through this cat faced phase and then it seems like she backs off for awhile and then the cycle starts again
It’s the lips….ugh. She was best w her natural lips. Kourtney looks best out of all of them, the least jacked.
I agree. Kourtney has a great figure as opposed to Kim who has to walk in the door sideways. I think Kourtney is so much more confident with herself, but Kim can’t see it as she is blinded by her continuous reflection in the mirror. Jared Leto seriously had his best days as Jordan Catalano.
Why is this Aaron Taylor Johnson person pouting like that?
Pigtails on a woman her age and stature..a shot of ageism and a scolding for not knowing her station in life. Well, she is wearing braids not pigtails. Geez, I was wearing my little dress on the prarire outfit today. But, Levi’s and a white shirt and perhaps a very short braid will suffice for a woman my age and stature
Yeah but I hope you didn’t seduce an underage boy while you were in your 40′s.
This hairstyle just adds another level of icky to their already problematic relationship.They can paint her as whatever genius and visionary they want,to me they’re the same as that dude from Green Mile and the little girl he preyed on.
To me they’re the same as the president of France and his teacher-predator-wife.
Yeah, agree. Disregarding anything about her personally – I don’t agree with telling women that they’re too old to wear their hair however they want. You wanna wear a pink frilly tutu and pigtails at age 55? Go for it! Wear what makes you happy!
^Exactly.
Their whole thing creeps me out, 100% but that is not what I am here to comment on.
I am a business woman with hair I can sit on and no one is telling me I cannot wear my hair however I want. I have been told for years that I am too old for hair this long, I tell those people that they can kiss my a$$. I wear double dutch braids a lot, especially when traveling. The day someone tells me that my hair is inappropriate for a woman or my age and stature is the day I tell them to f**k off. #longhairdontcare #longhairedoldladiesrock
No..I did not seduce a young man in my 40’s but people were just as judgmental when I married my wife.
Kim looks good here. The dress shows off her curves but in a more subtle way. Maybe Kanye should stay in Uganda and not be around to tell her how to dress?
Love Dakota and Lana’s dresses!
Kim looks like a puffier faced version of Melania if she stayed in the spray tan booth too long.
Of course, her husband is trying to be 45′s right hand man, so that may be on purpose.
Yup, same demon-eye stretchiness.
The Kardashians look beautiful in those dresses. At 40 years old, I still sometimes wear my hair in pigtail braids while doing yard work or house work, but never while dressed up like Sam Taylor Johnson
Yeah, it’s def tom ford for gucci – one of his best collections circa 2002. I remember it because I loved the campaign and the models, shot by the now out-of-favor Testino.
Her face looks horrendous.
I can’t really see much about any of the dresses against that dark backdrop.
I just saw my plastic surgeon last week for a touch of Botox and I can’t help thinking… how many units of Botox and filler does it take to achieve that level of stiffness?? Kim’s face looks baaaadd, she needs to slow down with that shit.
