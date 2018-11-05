Ariana Grande dropped a new song, ‘Thank u, next,’ right before SNL aired

In a preview clip for Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson made a self deprecating joke referencing Ariana Grande. Pete asked musical guest Maggie Rogers to marry him, who of course turned him down, and then said he was zero for three. People wondered who else he proposed to, and it came out that he proposed to his last girlfriend, Cazzie David, who smartly said no multiple times. In response to that preview, Ariana tweeted and deleted “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy you sure are clinging to it huh,” then she also tweeted “thank u, next” which is a boss way to deal with a breakup. I like the message and simplicity of that. Now Ariana has delivered yet another message to Pete. She dropped a new song on iTunes called “Thank u, next” right before Saturday Night Live aired. Plus she’s making a new album already. You go, Ariana, wash that man right out of your mentions.
I bought the song on iTunes and it’s catchy and fun like most of Ariana’s music. It’s about getting to know yourself after a breakup. She names all her exes in the intro, including a shout out to Mac Miller, who recently passed. It’s a super cute song and I don’t regret spending that $1.29. Here are some of the lyrics.
Thought I’d end up with Sean/ But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm/ ‘Cause he was an angel /
One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain / Now, I’m so amazing / I’ve loved and I’ve lost / But that’s not what I see…
Thank you, next (Next) / I’m so f’in’ grateful for my ex
Spend more time with my friends / I ain’t worried ’bout nothin’ / Plus, I met someone else / We havin’ better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon’ last
‘Cause her name is Ari
To respond to this, Pete has to either use social media, which will be hard as he’s not on Instagram or Twitter, or wait a whole week to write a goofy skit for SNL about it. These two are the gift that keeps on giving. They were over-the-top demonstratively in love for a few crazy months and now they’re broken up and communicating through their jobs. Incidentally, I think one of the last straws for Ariana was the skit Pete did on SNL where he joked about switching her birth control with Tic Tacs. She broke up with him two weeks after that, although surely there was much more going on behind the scenes.
I guess that answers the question of how Ariana is going to perform her music about Pete during her tour next year. She’ll do some of the songs about Pete, but then she’ll chase those with music about how she’s moving on and doesn’t GAF about him. I’m here for it!
There was a story on TMZ that an SNL skit Pete had planned about Ariana was cut after she tweeted that shade. The two reportedly had an agreement not to talk about each other and his jokes would have violated that. Someone went to People with a long denial of this and said that SNL is always in the process of rewrites. The fact that Pete denied it so heavily made TMZ sound right.
Pete did mention the breakup on SNL but just to wish Ariana well. On Weekend Update he opened by referencing the fact that he had to move back in with his mom. He then went on to mock the congressional candidates’ looks in the midterm elections. (Of course the deplorables are mad because turning someone away at a restaurant or telling them they look weird is more offensive than killing people.) He made fun of himself too and ended with “I know some of you are curious about the breakup. The truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s ok. She’s a wonderful strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday.” That wasn’t bad. In fact they both took the same approach of looking like they were taking the high road while still talking about each other.
Oh and on Friday Pete dyed his hair blue. We know this because he showed up at SNL with it and because his hairdresser posted to Instagram about it. This is what Pete does, he doesn’t personally post to social media but he lets other people (his tattoo artist, his hairdresser) do it for him. Plus Ariana got at least one of her tattoos for Pete covered up.
Pete Davidson Goes Blue in New Hair Change After Ariana Grande Breakup https://t.co/CnxI1zA97S
— People (@people) November 3, 2018
no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth 🖤
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018
Love it, love her! You’re killing it Ariana!
After all she went through, Ariana needs a man, not a boy who thinks he can.
Eh, while he definitely used her for publicity, I think all of his jokes about their relationship were funny and self deprecating, during and after the relationship ( the birth control one to me seemed like a reversal of stereotypes, rather than a threat).
She seems to be overreacting to be honest.
They are both very young with some pretty deep issues, their breakup is not neccessarily someone’s fault.
No one is shocked this relationship imploded, but at least both seem to be saying nice things about each other.
I didn’t think his comment about having to move back in with his mom was kind of funny.
I like the song…
“The truth is, it’s nobody’s business” – except that you made it everybody’s business. They lived their relationship so publicly, involved the whole world and made it part of their careers. I don’t understand why celebrities who choose to be so in your face with their personal lives get upset when the media focuses on their love lives when they are the ones who made their love lives their no. 1 selling point. If you want your personal loves to be personal then keep it private. There are plenty of celebrities out there who live perfectly private lives, unbothered by the media.
So the gist here is that it’s ok when she uses her private life for inspiration in her music but he can’t do the same in his line of work ?
That seems pretty hypocritical.
Who said he can’t?
Did you miss ari’s tweets?
I “his joke” was really distasteful and not at all funny. Doesn’t matter how you vote, making fun of a navy seal war hero who lost their eye to an IED isn’t funny. Nope not now not ever. M. Kelly gets fired for just asking what’s rasicist but NBC is fine with Pete’s comments? 🙄 ok.
LMAO sweetie Megyn Kelly did a LOT MORE than ask what or if something was racist. Your misstatement of that indicates that your thoughts on this aren’t to be taken too seriously. Thank you, next.
That being said, I’ve never listened to an AG song and I’m surprised to find I really like those lyrics and that message. I can relate, as someone who has no desire to be friends with my exes, but who has been blessed to have dated mostly good men (who just weren’t the right fit). Thanks for posting those lyrics! May have to check it out now.
Considering how complicit the GOP is at this point with Trump’s fascism, I’ll pass on feeling bad for a ~veteran.~. People have died because of this administration’s actions and rhetoric. Going to war does not fundamentally make you a good person, perhaps even more so where the Middle Eastern invasion was concerned since we were the aggressors.
Exactly. At this stage, I just laugh at Trump-supporters who get all righteous and indignant about a comedian’s joke or a satirical skit.
Because the guy you voted for uses the highest office in the land as a bully pulpit so yeah, “fuck your feelings” and all that.
All of his self-deprecation about how he knew she was too good for him really didn’t sit well with me, because they never really seemed like jokes. It reminded me very strongly of the way my abusive ex behaved.
I made more money and many people thought I was better looking. If anyone mentioned it, he’d be self-deprecating in public. In private I’d have to spend hours if not days reassuring him while mocked my job and my looks.
His insecurity manifested as control and before long I couldn’t even go to the gym without getting the cold shoulder / yelled at when I got back.
To me, the way he acted so amazed that she was with him was red flag city.
I feel like you’re projecting though. Which I feel a lot of people are doing with this break up. You don’t know what happened in their relationship and as far as anyone knows it was a completely amicable split that she initiated. Seems unfair that you would push some negative image on Pete based on behavior your ex exhibited.
No one knows what goes on inside a relationship, true. But disolaying that level if insecurity is a red flag. Moving that quickly is a red flag and indicative of love-bombing. And they broke up so clearly it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. I can’t say that there was abuse; I obviously don’t know. But I can say that the public face of their relationship was not healthy.
Ariana was a willing participant in all of it. She moved just as fast as he did. For all we know she initiated it. Does that mean she love bombed him? She talked about their sex life, his penis size and what not. Why is Pete considered to be a potential abuser and Ariana isn’t? I see a lot of comments indicating Pete took advantage of her when she was on the rebound and but one could easily turn it around and say Ariana took advantage of a mentally ill young men when he was vulnerable (just for the record, I don’t believe either scenario happened). Pete hasn’t done anything that Ariana didn’t do herself. There really isn’t a reason to paint him as this terrible abuser or Ariana as a helpless victim who barely escaped him.
I got the same thing — and I hated that he talked about their sex life in public. Maybe I’m an old (probably), but that just seemed to so desperately be about him letting other people know he was banging the hot chick and that’s what she was to him, the hot chick, not an actual person. Ugh, those statements were gross.
She’s also talked about their sex life though. And she accepted his proposal so I don’t ses how you can pin the entire mess on him.
I like Ariana because I think she’s broghter than the average pop star but come on he didn’t do anything she hasn’t done so this attempt to paint him as bad guy is distasteful as it smacks of prejudice against people with mental health issues.
I don’t get the “you go girl” vibe of reporting on the Ari/Pete relationship. From what I understand Pete didn’t really do anything specific. He didn’t beat her, didn’t cheat publicly, didn’t have some public fight with her. Heck, he’s not even the one who broke up with her. As far as anyone knows the worst thing he did is tell some off color jokes. She’s playing heartbroken victim and most media has seemingly turned on him. It feels like an unfair fight. Pete seems like a decent guy and it just didn’t happen to work with Ariana. I don’t understand why people are acting like he’s trash and she’s faultless and blameless.
Because she’s been through a lot in the past year and looks like the closest thing we have to a real life Barbie doll. It’s difficult to be mean to her. And there is this perception that she was this uptown girl and he the lucky street rat that dated way above his league so people assume it is his fault that it ended because she’s too good for him anyway. It isn’t fair but that seems to be the current tide.
+1 Bubblebee.
Neither person is a victim in this mess. However, Pete has been pretty gross throughout their relationship.
This role swap is making my head spin. Like we were all supposed to buy into Ariana and Pete when they were together, suspend disbelief and not criticize how obviously doomed to fail it was and we were supposed to buy that Pete has this mysterious big dick energy and belief that Ariana saw something in him. Okay, fine. And now they’ve broken up (and he didn’t do anything wrong) we’re supposed to scoff at him for mentioning it publicly? What else was he supposed to do? They’ve been in the public eye for their whole relationship. She’ll undoubtedly write about their relationship for her music, so why can’t he use his work in the same way? Also, if he didn’t make a joke, people would’ve mocked him because it’s been such a public thing til now. I think he handled it well tbh. I like the message of the song, but I think the title is tacky and her attitude is pretty rude considering we were supposed to think he was a god send like 3 weeks ago.
She already did write about him in her music, twice. So yeah there’s a huge double standard here.
I don’t feel the need to pick sides. Pete makes jokes for a living. She writes songs for a living. Their relationship is fair game for both – and they’ve both used it.
I think what ultimately went wrong was the excitement of a new relationship completely lost its shine when Mac died. It brought her back down to reality. It’s hard to build a relationship with one person when you’re mourning another. It would take a really strong person to comfort the person you love when they are sad about someone else. I really don’t know if there’s anything more to it than that.
And on top of that… she had the suicide bombing at her concert that I don’t think she’d fully recovered from or worked through. I think she had a lot of guilt when it came to that even though it was way out of her control. That would be the kind of thing that would emotionally mess up anyone very deeply, and it’s not something that you can just ‘get over’ quickly. Beyond that, she was also being unfairly blamed for Mac’s death by his crappy stans.
I think it was a relationship that just had a lot of issues with the foundation. Both of them have their own emotional things going on, and things really imploded for her. I think she was just starting to feel better after the bombing in 2017, and then Mac died. I honestly can’t imagine trying to cope with all of that as a regular person – but coping with it in the public eye must be absolute hell.
I don’t even think the relationship was doomed to fail based on the speed it was going. I think in a lot of ways they were doing pretty well all things considered. But this was just too much for them to deal with together, and it fell apart. I don’t think either of them are being unreasonable here, and a part of me wouldn’t be surprised if they eventually got back together.
Either way – I think it’d be really healthy for both of them to spend some time out of relationships and just work things through for their own sake. It’s a lot to process.
@ERINN, his fans were the worst by blaming her and the relationship with Pete. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together when she’s had some time to work through the grief (provided they continue to play nice and not lash out).
