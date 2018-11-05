VF: How shocking, Donald Trump has a long history of saying racist crap

Take your pick from the political stories today, the eve of Election Day 2018. The midterms are ridiculously important, and as I said last week, I’m trying not to focus too much on the daily polls, predictions and statistical analysis. There’s a good chance that Democrats could take back the House and the Senate. There’s a good chance we could only take the House. There’s a good chance that Republicans will still hold control of everything because of gerrymandering, fraud, the gutted Voting Rights Act and Russia. All you can do is go out and vote. Wait in line. Drive through inclement weather. Vote.
Considering all we already know about Trump and all we’ve heard from him, it strikes me as odd that there are still reporters out there tracking down stories about how they heard someone say that Trump might have said a racist thing once. Bitch, I did too, it was yesterday and it was televised. But Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, still chatted with Vanity Fair about how he heard Trump say some racist sh-t over the years. I’m shocked.
During our conversation, Michael Cohen recalled a discussion at Trump Tower, following the then-candidate’s return from a campaign rally during the 2016 election cycle. Cohen had watched the rally on TV and noticed that the crowd was largely Caucasian. He offered this observation to his boss. “I told Trump that the rally looked vanilla on television. Trump responded, ‘That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me.’” (The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)
This conversation, he noted, was reminiscent of an exchange that the two men had engaged in years earlier, after Nelson Mandela’s death. “[Trump] said to me, ‘Name one country run by a black person that’s not a sh-thole,’ and then he added, ‘Name one city,’” Cohen recalled, a statement that echoed the president’s alleged comments about African nations earlier this year.
Cohen also recounted a conversation he had with Trump in the late 2000s, while they were traveling to Chicago for a Trump International Hotel board meeting. “We were going from the airport to the hotel, and we drove through what looked like a rougher neighborhood. Trump made a comment to me, saying that only the blacks could live like this.” After the first few seasons of The Apprentice, Cohen recalled how he and Trump were discussing the reality show and past season winners. The conversation wended its way back to the show’s first season, which ended in a head-to-head between two contestants, Bill Rancic and Kwame Jackson. “Trump was explaining his back-and-forth about not picking Jackson,” an African-American investment manager who had graduated from Harvard Business School. “He said, ‘There’s no way I can let this black f-g win.’” (Jackson told me that he had heard that the president made such a comment. “My response to President Trump is simple and Wakandan,” he said, referring to the fictional African country where Black Panther hails from. “‘Not today, colonizer!’”)
Yeah, AGAIN, Trump says this racist sh-t during his Nazi rallies. He says this racist sh-t whenever he’s being interviewed. He says racist sh-t during all of his press conferences. The fact that people are still coming forward and acting like it’s brand new information is part and parcel of how unprepared the media was and is to address these issues head on and call it what he is. Trump’s grab-’em-by-the-p-ssy tape should have been “Presidential nominee brags about sexually assaulting women.” Every single one of Trump’s racist moments should be called that in the headline: President Trump Says Racist Epithet, Again; Trump Uses Racist Dog Whistles; Trump Believes Every Black Person Should Prove Citizenship To Him Personally. And on and on.
Donald Trump is racist?!
P.S.
GET
OUT
AND
VOTE
He won the election simply because of all the other racist a$$holes that live in America. They are everywhere, and they aren’t stopping. He fuels their fire. Now just imagine what he really says about Kanye West behind his back.
+1. I just don’t see how people can still pretend at this point that Trump just happened to win and continues to have proud supporters *despite* his racism, instead of *because*.
In other news the Pope is Catholic…
And the sun rises in the east and sets in the west…
The sky is blue and water is wet. Grass is green, fire is hot.
It’s the wettest from the standpoint of water
All of these ^^^^
Bears poop in the woods too!
Puerto Rico is an island surrounded by a big ocean.
His followers don’t care. They’ll just say he was telling the truth. Dear Lord, let a blue tsunami wash Trump and these evil GOP mofos away.
A blue tsunami would be beautiful.
I saw this tweet today and I thought it was a perfect response to Trump’s racism.
“well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions”
AHAHAHA, that is pretty golden.
One of my favorite memes reads, “I am very sorry the direct and predictable consequences of your actions happened to you.”
God I hope he gets a proper pummeling today! Or is it tomorrow? It’s 2:18am Tuesday, here right now. We won’t get any feedback on your mid-terms until Wednesday morning, our time. Vote Blue!
I’m not watching any cable news today or tonight. I’ve been avoiding it for a couple of weeks now, that includes Maddow. I can’t with the horse race stuff and Hugh Hewitt or some other lizard popping up. They make their ratings off of keeping us on the edge of our seats, but I can’t play that game this time around. Tomorrow night after the polls start closing, I will be on twitter. With a glass of bourbon in my hand. Until then, I am working hard, going to the gym, and singing there’s got to be a morning after over and over.
“They make their ratings off of keeping us on the edge of our seats” – ain’t that the truth. 9/10 I end up screaming at the television, especially if I accidentally catch any of the Sunday morning political round tables.
There is a numbers guy on NBC/MSNBC who really adds some interesting context to election results as they come in, so I will probably unmute when I see him pop up, but I am going to follow your same regimen.
Steve Kornacki is the numbers guy you’re talking about, who always seems SUPER into explaining it all. Yeah, he’s pretty great. Tomorrow night is going to end with me being exhausted and tipsy, either due to relief and elation, or due to despair. Either way, it will be a tense evening and I expect Kornacki to feature prominently. Shoes might get thrown at the TV.
Yes, that’s him! I couldn’t remember his name. The first time I really noticed him is during the coverage of the special election in Alabama. Usually I zone out during the precinct maps and percent of votes counted update, but he really brought an extra dimension that made it all make sense. Now he’s my favorite part of any election coverage. And yeah, he seems super excited about all of it, which is pretty contagious.
Depending on what the results look like, and how long it takes for them to come in, I may be burning a sick day on Wednesday.
I’ve been doing the same for a few days. They really are using surveys/polls as “watch bait”, for ratings. I’m not falling for it as I did two years ago.
Same. I haven’t decided if I am going to need a mental health day Wednesday as well.
I think I need a mental health year. Maybe two.
Not American but I have had anxiety so bad the last few days over your midterm elections .. I can barely stand it. I need to rip the bandaid off already! I’m trying to lower my expectations…
American and I’m with you. Anxiety galore. After the last election, I have no faith in polls, predictions, or people. I can’t even summon hope for common sense voting anymore—but I will vote and then wait alongside everyone else.
I agree that journalists need to call out this behavior bluntly, and in headlines, because we live in a headline culture where many people fail to read actual articles.
I also need journalists to start comparing his actions to Hitler more often, and I’m completely serious about this. They need to lay out both of their words side-by-side on a regular basis. He has taken so many strategies about how he attacks the press and how he addresses his nationalistic views from that monster, and I think a lot of people just think liberals are being dramatic when we compare him to Hitler. We’re not.
Actually this weekend I noticed that many NPR stories were flat out calling Trump out on his lies. Story after story would say something like “Trump falsely claimed X” or “Trump said X, which is not true.” Not sure if they’re speaking to the audience that needs to hear it though, even as they continue to interview Trump supporters.
@Esmom: That’s good. Wish they would use the word “lie” though.
As much as it would make us feel better to think his supporters don’t realize what/who he is or what he’s really doing, they do know. They just don’t care. They could hear it called what it is a million times and it would make no difference in their support.
To make myself feel better since I can’t vote, I dragged my husband out canvassing Saturday and Sunday for Sharice Davids and Laura Kelly and all down ticket democrats.
We had one door slammed in our face after they told us they were republican. But. We also had people thanking us for walking the neighborhoods and telling us to keep warm and saying they already voted or will vote on election day.
I was pleasantly surprised how there were a lot of older white men and women who said they are voting all democrat. Many shook our hands. One middle aged white guy profusely thanked us for what we’re doing, told us he voted early and his wife hasn’t voted yet because their daughter turns 18 right on election day and they’re going to the polls together. He was our last stop and it made me feel better. My anger towards white people has ebbed a bit after this weekend.
I have a little bit of hope but it comes and goes and most days I feel like it will get absolutely worse before it gets better.
We’ll know Wednesday because some of these races are in areas where results are slow to come in.
I also let my mother-in-law know they won’t be seeing us at any family functions for holidays because I will not subject myself to trump supporting racists who cloak themselves in patriotism but benefit from socialist programs like medicare, medicaid and social security. I’m sure it upset her but we all have to draw the line somewhere. Every chance I get, I tell my aunt-in-law and uncle-in-law that they support a racist who thinks I don’t matter.
Here’s something you can all do. Download an app called “Vote With Me”. It’ll access your contacts and tell you if they voted or not, and if they’re registered as republican or democrat. If they are democrat and haven’t voted, start a conversation with them on voting! Personal contact with someone helps! It really does.
PLEASE
DO
ALL
YOU
CAN.
Thank you for all of the hard work you have done. I’m really sorry you’re unable to vote, as you’re clearly more invested in our democracy than the vast majority of our citizens!
I think we’re either going to see the Republicans hold both chambers (supposed to be very long odds against them holding the House, but these are strange days), or a giant blue wave where Dems gain like 40+ House seats and either hold their ground in the Senate or flip it. I feel like there is enormous energy and motivation among everyone who is remotely politically engaged, but because so many people who are not “likely voters” are heading to the polls, I don’t trust conventional polling to accurately capture the political lean of these masses of people who are turning out. Living in a blue enclave, I see the extreme level of motivation among Ds, but I don’t really have a handle on the level of political engagement among Rs who don’t normally vote in every single election, and that makes me nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. Your story and that of other canvassers in redder areas than mine give me hope, but I don’t dare get excited. I can’t take a repeat of how I felt in 2016.
Good for you on setting boundaries with in-laws who don’t get it. Self-care is important, and you deserve to surround yourself with people who care enough about you not to vote for people whose rhetoric erases you.
If your in-laws get their dream come true (everything stays R-controlled), then by the 2019 holiday season they may be singing a different tune. Those programs they rely upon will undoubtedly be on the chopping block, to pay for the tax breaks for the most wealthy.
He’s once again coming to Missouri today. He is taking Rush Limbaugh back to his home town of Cape Girardeau. While I was in college down there Rush was a radio personality. Didn’t listen as was not into talk shows. You will hear more about the illegal caravan than anything else. I’m not listening to the news and trying to avoid all news websites at this point.
I’m from Missouri originally. Never going back
Limbaugh is personally responsible for the radicalization of moderate people I grew up with in Kansas. He was there with his oily voice on every radio station starting in the 90s, making up lies to convince them that white persecution was real. It’s not. Now those same farmers and small business people are being smothered by the tariffs put in place by their savior, Trump. You reap what you sow.
I am shocked, SHOCKED, I tell you! As was once said about illegal gambling in Casablanca.
His cult followers either will never hear about this as it won’t be featured on Dear Leader-approved news sources, or they won’t care because they’re racist too. “He tells it like it is.” Ugh.
Would have been useful, though, if Cohen would have said all this *before* the election where the “oh, he’s not REALLY a giant racist bigot and we need to shake things up” idiots could have heard. But he didn’t, because Cohen is an amoral grifter just like his former boss. No brownie points for you, dude — too little, too late.
I agree, Cohen should have done this before 2016 elections, BUT he was hoping for a position in the White House and thought that would still come through for him.
The thing with Cohen flipping on Emperor Zero– Cohen’s mantra seems to be: “Yes, I am a crook, but I am NOT a traitor.” He has let it slip about EZ working with the Russians. The fact that lately his Twitter is about voting for Dems, that he changed his political affiliation over to Democrat, and encouraging people to vote the Repubs out of office–he seems to want to reinforce the “I am NOT a traitor” mantra. He’s getting sentenced in December, and he has been working with both state and federal prosecutors non-stop. He is doing the CYA in a big way, but remember he DID plead guilty to EIGHT counts, so in the end, he will be doing jail time like Manfort, Gates, etc.
Cohen is pissed that he didn’t get that white house position, and now that Trump has been trying to throw him under the bus? Cohen is doing his utmost to make sure that he is not the only one sitting in prison for EZs crimes.
Hold on to your hats, Celebitchies–we are in for a wild ride. If the Dems can take the House, remember that puts Adam Schiff in charge of the Investigating committee OVER Nunes, –get ready for the subpoenas to start firing at recording speed. The Dems were turned down for over FIFTY supoenas–you can bet those will be dusted off immediately, and this nation is going to be riveted by all the dirty laundry that will FINALLY get aired out. . .
VOTE VOTE VOTE!! Tomorrow is the day! Do NOT vote for any third party candidates — throw that vote to the “D” column! We need to clean those grifters and traitors OUT.
I voted the morning of the first day of early voting in my state. I did not want to take ANY chances. If I get hit by a bus today, at least I can die knowing my vote was cast.
I really hate him.
Of course the Tangerine Tyrant is racist, and he’s not even bothering with trying to cover it up anymore. He’s a vile human being and a national nightmare. I’m hoping and praying that tomorrow night we will be celebrating and drawing our first deep breath since Nov 2016.
Quit whining about 45 dotard. Worry about the people who support his agenda. They are family, friends, co workers, neighbors.
He has 2 more years. We have to have a strong Democratic party and presidential nominee to fight back. Paul Ryan will be running if all indicators are right. See how he has been slowly distancing himself from 45′s rantrums.
Vote because our lives depend on every vote for Blue.
I live in a tiny blue speck in the red rage-fest that is currently Missouri. I have to work, otherwise would love to be protesting 45′s visit here. No, just nope. Go away, do not want. I’m concerned for Claire McCaskill because the Hawley propaganda machine has been in overdrive. I will be at the polls first thing tomorrow, doing my part and trying to set a good example for my daughter.
Let’s also give due blame to Jeff Zucker and NBC for knowing that this is what he was like and giving him legitimacy and an aggrandizing show, either anyway or because they’re comfortable with a great deal of conservatism/racism themselves.
This, Celebitchies, is what Trump and the GOP have tacitly approved and unleashed. ‘Murica at its worst…
https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/white-woman-who-confronted-black-women-having-car-trouble-faces-charges-1.4162961
We voted yesterday at 7:30 a.m. There was a steady flow then of about 10 to 13 people in voting, no lines yet. It put me in a great mood becaus there was a volunteer waving a Gillum sign as we pulled into the library entrance. I gave her a big thumbs up, and she broke out in a big smile. Next were a couple of Democrat volunteers handing out flyers. Another big thumbs up from me. No Repugs outside. When we were leaving, it was pouring rain. As we exited the parking lot, the Gillum supporter we had seen going in, with the sign, waved and started dancing, holding the sign in the air, in the pouring rain. Her joy lifted me up for the whole day
I think I will spend all of Tuesday evening watching cat videos and playing video games. Maybe just the games. Too much chance that some election news will slip through as I look for new cat videos. Do you think I can avoid it until maybe next March?
I never could watch high-wire circus acts, either.
I’m a big Richard Ojeda fan I hope he wins.
Sharice Davids too. 👍
