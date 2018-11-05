Anne Hathaway in a Valentino sack dress at the Hollywood Film Awards: sort of cute?

Anne Hathaway attends The 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles

Here are some photos from last night’s Hollywood Film Awards, an awards show I always forget about, probably because it isn’t televised live? And I’m pretty sure all of the award winners know that they’re going to win ahead of time – you can see the list of winners here at E!. Anne Hathaway wasn’t there to receive an award, it seems, she was just there to party and present, I think. She wore this Valentino sack dress which I… don’t really hate? It actually sort of suits her in a weird way.

22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards

Well look at wavy-haired Nicole Kidman! She’s been flat-ironing her hair for so long, I forgot what curly/wavy-haired Nic looked like. She looks younger like this, right? Nicole picked up an award “career achievement,” and she wore this Dior beaded dress. Her husband wore some of the most pronounced lifts I’ve ever seen.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman attends The 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles

Constance Wu in Rodarte. It feels a bit too fussy and prim, but I don’t flat-out hate it.

Constance Wu at arrivals for 22nd Annual...

Shailene Woodley in Ralph and Russo OMG. The BANGS and the shorts and the cut-out. It’s all so awful. Maybe if she actually owned a TV, she would know that this is an absolutely disastrous look and clearly, her stylist hates her.

Shailene Woodley attends The 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles

Taraji P. Henson in Brandon Maxwell. I’m okay with this? Again, I don’t love it. But it’s fine for a minor awards show.

22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards

Cute guys: Henry Golding, Michael B. Jordan and Mahershala Ali were all there and they looked great!

22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards

22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards

22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards

25 Responses to “Anne Hathaway in a Valentino sack dress at the Hollywood Film Awards: sort of cute?”

  1. dietcokehead says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:09 am

    Annie’s face looks gorgeous as usual, but that dress is hideous. Nothing redeeming to it. Taraji is always beautiful as well but the cut and color of this dress do not flatter her.

  2. Annie says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I agree it suits her more than it would many others but even so. It’s just ugly. … It makes such a WIDE silhouette with those sleeves and that pleated skirt. And the all white. Ugh.

  3. Lucy says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I will take the three men to go, please, thank you very much.

  4. Reloaded says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:19 am

    What an ugly dress! Never thought Valentino could create this monstrosity.

  5. Betsy says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Yes, Shailene Woodley’s stylist does hate her. Yikes.

    Also I feel a dummy, but I can’t tell lifts very well. I can see them in motion, but in stills I cannot.

    • Krakken says:
      November 5, 2018 at 7:39 am

      Shailene!!! That look is a spangley vomit party. Puffy sleeves , peplum, cutout, solid horizontal black waist striping. A mess. Topping it with the greasy bangs was the final ‘wtf’. I know she doesn’t own a tv but surely there’s a mirror In Her home. This is what happens when ppl with plain Jane style decide to go nuts. Just no.

  6. Erinn says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Anne having her hair like that makes her look younger. I honestly don’t like the dress, but she still manages to come off cute here.

  7. Lightpurple says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Anne’s dress looks like a novitiate’s habit but she actually looks fantastic.

  8. Lucy2 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Anne looks good but that dress is awful.
    OMG Shailene. No.
    Taraji looks good.

  9. Lala11_7 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I love the bold architectural sculpted outfits that Anne has been wearing lately!

  10. Mia4s says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:23 am

    The Hollywood Film Awards? I forgot about these!…..Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!

    This one they barely bother hiding that it’s studio and publicist dictated. And yet stars STILL have to show up and pretend to be flattered. Hilarious!

    Yeah Shailene Woodley must have dented her stylist’s new car or something. That’s a hideous outfit, even for this meaningless show.

  11. Esmom says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Anne’s hair and makeup are lovely, she’s just glowing, but the dress does not flatter. If it was slightly less baggy I might be on board with it for nostalgic reasons — the cut is very similar to a dress I wore to a high school dance in the 80s.

    I think Taraji’s dress is best.

    As for the guys, Henry Golding wins in the ensemble dept although they are all winners in the hot dept!

  12. janet says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:34 am

    The guys totally owned this post!!

  13. Redgrl says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Anne’s dress is from the handmaid’s tale fall collection. Yuk. Like Nicole Kidman ‘s dress – but she needs to go back to being a redhead! Shailene Woodley looks ludicrous.

  14. Elaine says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Wow and look how banging shailenes body is… her stylist hates her for sure

  15. manta says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    “It actually sort of suits her”. For real?
    No it doesn’t, at all.

  16. Chaine says:
    November 5, 2018 at 7:59 am

    These are dreadful dresses. Each of these women needs a new stylist. Love Henry Golding suit though.

  17. CharliePenn says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I think Taraji looks amazing! Wow. What a stunner.

    I can’t with the lifts. You’re shorter than your wife, get over it. My husband is three inches shorter than me, so even more if I’m wearing heels, and guess what? We are confident and happy and fine with it, even enjoy the fact that we skew the “perfect couple” stereotype. I can’t imagine how tortured he would have to be by it to go get friggin lifts in his shoes. How ridiculous. Couples come in all shapes and sizes and a taller woman with a shorter husband looks fabulous.

  18. Abbess Tansy says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Taraji looks the best if a bit basic. Nicole looks her typical self, a dash of whimsy color/print, a teaspoon of funky tailoring.
    The men I can take off everyone’s hands 😊. You’re welcome.

    ETA: Henry Golding is wearing the same suit as Rami Malek here..
    https://www.gofugyourself.com/rami-malek-brings-out-another-great-suit-11-2018. Who wore it better?

  19. Morrissey says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:32 am

    From the header pic, it looks like Anne has pregnant face. And it suits her.

