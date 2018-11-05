Melania Trump spent $95K on hotel rooms in Cairo & she didn’t even spend the night

I’m about to tell you something which will blow your mind and make you believe that time is elastic, that time is a bluff: Melania Trump’s big solo “tour” of Africa was less than a month ago! Doesn’t it feel like it happened six months ago? No, it was just in early October – that’s when Melania went on vacation in various African countries and wore various colonialist costumes. I don’t even think Melania was away for more than a week, but we’re just starting to get an idea of how expensive Melania’s taxpayer-funded vacation was:

Melania Trump’s stay in Cairo during her October trip to Africa cost taxpayers $95,050, according to federal spending records. The US first lady and her entourage racked up the tab at the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo, which offers rooms starting at $119. The hotel’s presidential suite can be rented for $699, which includes $156.50 in taxes, per the property’s website. A spokeswoman for the first lady says Trump was in Cairo for six hours and didn’t actually spend the night at the hotel. Although a 2017 Fox News analysis of White House staffing data called the first lady’s office ”one of the leanest East Wing operations in recent history,” her bill at the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo was significantly higher than the $77,345.35 that the government spent on her husband’s two-night stay last July at his golf course in Scotland with, among others, son Eric, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, and social media director Dan Scavino. The first lady stopped in Cairo after touring Ghana, Malawi, and Kenya in an effort to demonstrate to the world that “we care.” When pressed by a reporter in Egypt on her decision to wear a jacket reading, “I really don’t care, do u” across the back during her June visit to migrant children along the Texas-Mexico border, the former model replied, “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.” (Her plea has not been heeded.) Payment was made to the hotel in Cairo on Sept. 30, about a week prior to the first lady’s arrival on Saturday, Oct. 6. The description of the expenditure reads simply, “FLOTUS visit hotel rooms.” No detailed breakdown of the payment, or how many rooms were rented, are provided in the data but ostensibly the tab includes the cost of the first lady’s Secret Service detail and various support staff.

It’s true that Melania has a very “lean” East Wing staff. But that’s because she doesn’t do a g-ddamn thing but go on vacation and go shopping. Her “anti-bullying” campaign was DOA before she had even given her first speech about it. That’s the only “issue” she’s taken on. If anything, I wonder if she even needs the staff she has. And she absolutely does not need to spend this kind of money on hotel rooms when she isn’t even spending the night. Jesus.

