Melania Trump spent $95K on hotel rooms in Cairo & she didn’t even spend the night

I’m about to tell you something which will blow your mind and make you believe that time is elastic, that time is a bluff: Melania Trump’s big solo “tour” of Africa was less than a month ago! Doesn’t it feel like it happened six months ago? No, it was just in early October – that’s when Melania went on vacation in various African countries and wore various colonialist costumes. I don’t even think Melania was away for more than a week, but we’re just starting to get an idea of how expensive Melania’s taxpayer-funded vacation was:
Melania Trump’s stay in Cairo during her October trip to Africa cost taxpayers $95,050, according to federal spending records. The US first lady and her entourage racked up the tab at the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo, which offers rooms starting at $119. The hotel’s presidential suite can be rented for $699, which includes $156.50 in taxes, per the property’s website. A spokeswoman for the first lady says Trump was in Cairo for six hours and didn’t actually spend the night at the hotel.
Although a 2017 Fox News analysis of White House staffing data called the first lady’s office ”one of the leanest East Wing operations in recent history,” her bill at the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo was significantly higher than the $77,345.35 that the government spent on her husband’s two-night stay last July at his golf course in Scotland with, among others, son Eric, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, and social media director Dan Scavino.
The first lady stopped in Cairo after touring Ghana, Malawi, and Kenya in an effort to demonstrate to the world that “we care.” When pressed by a reporter in Egypt on her decision to wear a jacket reading, “I really don’t care, do u” across the back during her June visit to migrant children along the Texas-Mexico border, the former model replied, “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.” (Her plea has not been heeded.)
Payment was made to the hotel in Cairo on Sept. 30, about a week prior to the first lady’s arrival on Saturday, Oct. 6. The description of the expenditure reads simply, “FLOTUS visit hotel rooms.” No detailed breakdown of the payment, or how many rooms were rented, are provided in the data but ostensibly the tab includes the cost of the first lady’s Secret Service detail and various support staff.
It’s true that Melania has a very “lean” East Wing staff. But that’s because she doesn’t do a g-ddamn thing but go on vacation and go shopping. Her “anti-bullying” campaign was DOA before she had even given her first speech about it. That’s the only “issue” she’s taken on. If anything, I wonder if she even needs the staff she has. And she absolutely does not need to spend this kind of money on hotel rooms when she isn’t even spending the night. Jesus.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
I can’t with her, with her costumes, with her uselessness. I’m going to try to wipe out any memory of these photos by looking at photos of all the people waiting in line to vote, and maybe revisit the flowered dress-wearing Beto photo for extra serenity.
Heck, what’s $95,000.00 when you’re spending our money?
I’m not convinced it was her. This can be so easily checked out – show us the receipt and the run down of who paid for what. What could she have possibly bought there – a million glasses of OJ? A hundred pairs of sequenced shoes? Because if she hadn’t even stayed there overnight as her spokesperson claims, my suspicion is it was spent either on her security (fine with me) or someone put that in their pocket.
The presidential suite is only 700 dollars? that actually seems reasonable….and it makes you wonder how the bill got up that fast to 95k…
I’m sure her costume changes were charged to us as well. Colonial Cosplay doesn’t come cheap you know!
I would say her entourage could spend that money easily on crates of champagne, but again it’s Egypt.
My only other thought is that the hotel was completely bought out by her team. And they can ask for more money than just a room rate because it would potentially effect customers who would stay longer because one day was blocked off they had to go to another hotel.
It’s called…”Kickback”…from the hotel’s and corrupt Egyptian government’s end…and it’s called “Revenge” on FLOTUS’ staff end in making sure EVERYBODY and they Mama knows about the corrupt kickback…
Yep.
And her spokesperson was angry because it was reported she spent the night. It makes it worse that she DIDN’T spend the night and still spent close to $100,000. And comparing it to Trump’s stay at HIS golf course is ludicrous. If he is staying at his golf course there should be minimal expense because he is profiting off of their stay. And doing the math, she would have had to have booked 129 rooms at the cost of a presidential suite and it is $15,000 an hour spent.
I was surprised they never mentioned that here
Remember all of the deplorables cheering and waving their trucker hats about Trump’s “work requirements” for government benefits? How great it was to finally cut back on all of that taxpayer waste? It’s insane that they believe this incredibly privileged, greedy family represents their best interests.
Racism and xenophobia, what a bond.
Why is she dressed as the Nazi bad guy from Raiders of the Lost Ark? Oh, wait never mind.
Ha ha comment of the day! she really is!
