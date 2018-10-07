Melania Trump got huffy & indignant when criticized for wearing a colonialist costume

If your husband is a Nazi, is it a good idea to dress up in colonialist outfits and “invade” the African continent? I don’t know. But Melania Trump is trying. I just spent about five minutes looking through photos of Melania’s first solo international tour, and I just have to say… this bitch is on vacation. It’s not surprising or anything, but you’d think someone would have told her, “Hey can you NOT dress up as Colonialist Oppressor Barbie on your taxpayer-funded vacation?” These particular photos are from Melania’s trip to the Nairobi National Park in Kenya. Melania went there to see the elephants. She wore a pith helmet.
First Lady Melania Trump is catching heat yet again over her clothing choice. On Friday, while visiting a safari in Nairobi National Park in Kenya — a stop on her first solo trip to Africa — FLOTUS was photographed wearing a white pith helmet, a hat most commonly associated with colonialists. In the 19th and 20th centuries, European military personnel often wore pith helmets as they sought out colonies in Africa and Asia. The hats remained popular with those who moved to colonized countries and are seen by many as symbolic of the oppression of colonization.
Shortly after the sighting, several people called Melania out on Twitter. “Melania Trump wearing a pith helmet on her trip to ‘Africa’ is more than a silly sartorial choice. It’s a reflection of her outdated understanding of Africa,” Kim Yi Dionne, a political-science professor who specializes in African politics at the University of California, Riverside wrote. “Also, she was photographed in safari attire multiple times on this trip,” Dionne added.
Matt Carotenuto, a historian and coordinator of African Studies at St. Lawrence University wrote, “Melania completes the stereotype trifecta– elephants, orphans and even the pith helmet.”
I agree – earlier, CB and I were joking about Mel’s tablecloth dress and I theorized that Melania wore that dress because she believed that her stripes would look vaguely tribal. She didn’t do any research for this trip – because it’s her vacation – so of course she just went with the most ignorant stereotypes of “how to dress while in Africa.” She probably watched Out of Africa and left it at that. Anyway, Melania heard the criticism and she had some sh-t to say:
Speaking to press in Egypt while finishing up her solo, four-country African tour on Saturday, the First Lady addressed the controversial white pith helmet she had worn while embarking on a safari in Nairobi National Park in Kenya. The hat piqued some observers, who noted that the helmet is frequently associated with European colonizers of Africa and India.
“You know what, we just completed an amazing trip. We went to Ghana, we went to Malawi, Kenya, here we are in Egypt. I want to talk about my trip and now what about what I wear,” Trump told reporters. “It’s very important what we do, what I’m doing with U.S. aid, and what I do with my initiatives, and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”
I’m surprised she didn’t huff, “I’m on vacation, g–damn it, I DON’T REALLY CARE, DO U?” I love how indignant she is about ALL she’s doing: “It’s very important what we do, what I’m doing with U.S. aid.” Girl, you aren’t doing anything. If anything, your presence hurts whatever cause you pretend to help.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Watched the news clip of her with the baby elephants. All I could think of is which one of her creepy zombie stepsons might have orphaned that animal.
@rbc – excellent point.
She doesn’t do ANYTHING of value, so of course we talk about what she wears. It’s a bit rich for this former “model” to be so upset when we talk about her clothing choice…
Yeah, pretty rich coming from the woman who wore the “I DON’T CARE DO U?” jacket to visit the child concentration camps. 🤬🙄
“Stop picking on me! Stop picking on me!”
Ah but who else but a shallow, insensitive, self-centered, materialistic and racist person would have married DT at that point in his life and stayed with him thus far.
Melania seems to take her dressing inspiration form a collection of 80s Vogues… she always look so ill at ease in her clothes, like she’s picking them to fit some sort of paint by numbers “classy lady jet set” framework.
It’s a perfect illustration of how money cannot buy elegance.
LOL very true – she does try to dress like a Vogue editorial.
Haha When I saw this on the news I thought she looked like she was doing an old school photo shoot for Vogue.
Nah, it’s not Out of Africa, it’s Nazi Rene Belloq from Raiders of the Lost Ark.
https://twitter.com/santainc/status/1048588491427274752?s=21
I thought Raiders too. And Rachel Weisz in The Mummy for her costume in Egypt.
My god, how dumb can one be?
I would just call her an idiot but I think all of this shit is intentional.
Trumpets and MAGAts brag that Malaria cut the staff in the Office of the First Lady down to 9 from Michelle Obama’s 24, as if Michelle having a full staff was somehow a horrible thing. Never mind that Michelle’s staff was the same size of at least 5 of her predecessors, all of whom did tons more work than lazy Malaria. Within the staffing that Malaria eliminated were the protocol officers, whose job was to ensure that the administration not embarrass the country by wearing the wrong clothes and saying the wrong things when dealing with other nations. As a result of this stupidity, we have seen this pro-colonial insult in Africa, Malaria and Bride of Beetlejus Nagini insulting the Pope, Malaria’s butt while visiting the Queen and her ridiculous Beauty and the Beast get up to dinner with Theresa May, and an assortment of verbal insults as the whole gang address world leaders by the wrong titles and even the wrong names.
She looks like something straight out of a 1950s movie in that pith hat.
Not exaggerating, my mouth hung open for a good 5 minutes when I saw this. I couldn’t speak. I’ve been to Nairobi and to many safaris around Kenya and NO ONE dresses like this. This is absolutely insane.
Is she that ignorant or is she doing this to distract from the actions of her incompetent supervillan husband ?All I can say is I REALLY DON’T CARE DO YOU?
She is as complicit as the others in this fiasco and deserves all the bad karma that’s coming. If she was smart she would divorce him soon to lock down and protect her assets because Mueller is already starting to collect Manafort’s things, including his place at the tower of traitors. The tax evasion story will lead to further investigation of the current situation and you can bet the IRS is going to see the same things still happening.
You are so right, Nic919. She plays the game just enough to ensure that she is able to project the facade of a slightly interested, but not particularly engaged, first lady (she does not deserve capital letters)! The thing I have found most devastating in the last few weeks is how IQ45 is now able to stick his two fingers up in a repugnant salute to the rule of law and order. He has appointed his own private judge to the highest court in the land, and all appearance of the rule of law is demolished. I could literally weep! But then my rage reignites and I realise that it is only by persisting and resisting we will eventually prevail. Above all, I believe in the value of all people, and the belief that good will always triumph. It may take a while, but we must continue the struggle. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!
she’s stupid and clearly proud of her ignorance, a good representation of Trump clan, all show no substance
Wow she is very dumb. That’s all I have. And I really think she thought she was dressing up for a fashion shoot.
A rich trollop in a pith helmet traipsing around like it’s 1915. She can’t do anything with an ounce of decorum or dignity can she. Useless twat…
Why they bother asking her anything is beyond me. She’s a dumb robot.
I look forward to hearing about what she wears when she’s stamping license plates in a women’s prison.
Aging sugar baby looks ridiculous and can barely form two words.
When Donald first bought her, she wore nightgowns out to clubs where she was always hanging on one of his arms, with a playboy model or some other model, on the other. Personally, I’ve no doubt they were doing 3somes. I thought it was pretty obvious.
I am so tired of having to pretend I care one whit what this eurohooker has to say.
Anything for a distraction from her husbands
Mess.
Creating these distractions seems to be her role in this administration.
