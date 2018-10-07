Melania Trump got huffy & indignant when criticized for wearing a colonialist costume

Embed from Getty Images

If your husband is a Nazi, is it a good idea to dress up in colonialist outfits and “invade” the African continent? I don’t know. But Melania Trump is trying. I just spent about five minutes looking through photos of Melania’s first solo international tour, and I just have to say… this bitch is on vacation. It’s not surprising or anything, but you’d think someone would have told her, “Hey can you NOT dress up as Colonialist Oppressor Barbie on your taxpayer-funded vacation?” These particular photos are from Melania’s trip to the Nairobi National Park in Kenya. Melania went there to see the elephants. She wore a pith helmet.

First Lady Melania Trump is catching heat yet again over her clothing choice. On Friday, while visiting a safari in Nairobi National Park in Kenya — a stop on her first solo trip to Africa — FLOTUS was photographed wearing a white pith helmet, a hat most commonly associated with colonialists. In the 19th and 20th centuries, European military personnel often wore pith helmets as they sought out colonies in Africa and Asia. The hats remained popular with those who moved to colonized countries and are seen by many as symbolic of the oppression of colonization. Shortly after the sighting, several people called Melania out on Twitter. “Melania Trump wearing a pith helmet on her trip to ‘Africa’ is more than a silly sartorial choice. It’s a reflection of her outdated understanding of Africa,” Kim Yi Dionne, a political-science professor who specializes in African politics at the University of California, Riverside wrote. “Also, she was photographed in safari attire multiple times on this trip,” Dionne added. Matt Carotenuto, a historian and coordinator of African Studies at St. Lawrence University wrote, “Melania completes the stereotype trifecta– elephants, orphans and even the pith helmet.”

[From People]

I agree – earlier, CB and I were joking about Mel’s tablecloth dress and I theorized that Melania wore that dress because she believed that her stripes would look vaguely tribal. She didn’t do any research for this trip – because it’s her vacation – so of course she just went with the most ignorant stereotypes of “how to dress while in Africa.” She probably watched Out of Africa and left it at that. Anyway, Melania heard the criticism and she had some sh-t to say:

Speaking to press in Egypt while finishing up her solo, four-country African tour on Saturday, the First Lady addressed the controversial white pith helmet she had worn while embarking on a safari in Nairobi National Park in Kenya. The hat piqued some observers, who noted that the helmet is frequently associated with European colonizers of Africa and India. “You know what, we just completed an amazing trip. We went to Ghana, we went to Malawi, Kenya, here we are in Egypt. I want to talk about my trip and now what about what I wear,” Trump told reporters. “It’s very important what we do, what I’m doing with U.S. aid, and what I do with my initiatives, and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

[From THR]

I’m surprised she didn’t huff, “I’m on vacation, g–damn it, I DON’T REALLY CARE, DO U?” I love how indignant she is about ALL she’s doing: “It’s very important what we do, what I’m doing with U.S. aid.” Girl, you aren’t doing anything. If anything, your presence hurts whatever cause you pretend to help.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images