The Senate voted to confirm angry, alcoholic, rapist white male supremacy

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

I honestly believed that we had a chance. I’m rarely a wide-eyed optimist, but even I felt some kind of vague hope that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford would be seen and heard and that she would change someone’s mind, that she would properly shame all of those old men and old women. But I should not have been hopeful – those old men (and old women) didn’t see her. They didn’t hear her. They didn’t care. They apologized to the hysterical, screeching liar who wept over calendars and beer. He committed perjury. He is, without any doubt in my mind, a sexual assailant. And now Brett Kavanaugh is a Supreme Court Justice.

In the wee hours of the morning on November 10th, just hours after Donald Trump became the president-elect, I wrote here that we don’t own this. We didn’t own what happens next in America. If you voted for Hillary Clinton, it’s not on you, it’s not on me, it’s not “on” the majority of voters in the 2016 election. We, the majority, are being dictated to by an unhinged, fascistic minority. We don’t own this. We never did. We were always spectators in this sh-tshow. Once you let go of that ownership, there is some kind of f–ked up philosophical peace, probably akin to what Freud called the death instinct. It hasn’t been our country since that moment – we can fight for what we believe in, we can vote, we can scream, we can get good and mad, but ultimately… we don’t own this. We’ll be the ones to clean it up though. And it will take generations to clean it up, if we even get that far.

It’s not worth detailing Susan Collins’ abhorrent, vile speech in support of white supremacy Brett Kavanaugh. It’s not worth detailing Joe Manchin being an utter f–kwad. It’s not worth mentioning how many of these senators have sisters and wives and daughters and mothers who now know that their husband/dad/son/brother thinks that a sexual assault victim is a political pawn and crisis actor. Or worse yet, that a sexual assault victim was truly victimized, but it doesn’t matter in the least. It’s not worth it. All of them will burn in hell. All of the senators who supported Kavanaugh will pay, long-term. Trust that.

In the wake of the realization that Kavanaugh would be confirmed, these old white dudes threw a party. They were so happy to reaffirm their narrow grasp on power, a grasp which will – admittedly – be made a lot stronger with Kavanaugh on the SCOTUS bench. Roe will likely be overturned – probably not in one swoop, but they’ll chip away at it significantly for years and years. SCOTUS will become a rubber stamp for much of the Trump agenda. Who knows what will even happen when, say, there is a constitutional crisis and a sitting president is indicted for high crimes and misdemeanors. It will be a sh-tshow. But again, we don’t own this. We told our stories. We voted. We let them know that we were done with their bullsh-t. They didn’t listen to us. They didn’t care. So what happens next is on them. Take care of yourselves and stay angry.

One more thing… there were conservative commentators, Russian bots and elected officials who basically blamed sexual assault victims for even daring to come forward and tell their stories. Don’t listen to anything those motherf–kers have to say. Tell your stories. Tell your truth. Go to the police, go to a therapist, go to a friend, go to a lawyer, go to the FBI. Keep talking. Keep talking. Keep talking. Get mad. Keep talking.

76 Responses to “The Senate voted to confirm angry, alcoholic, rapist white male supremacy”

  1. John Smith says:
    October 7, 2018 at 8:52 am

    To the never Hillary folks. This is as much your victory as it is trump’s.

    Reply
  2. Esmerelda says:
    October 7, 2018 at 8:52 am

    The only positive comment I can make after reading is this: Kaiser, you are a really good writer, that was poweful.

    Reply
  3. LW says:
    October 7, 2018 at 8:59 am

    This is what happens when most American citizens just cannot be bothered stepping up and showing up to EVERY election for at least the last 30 to 40 years.
    Democracy must be fought for every step of the way.
    Good luck to the Dems for the coming midterms and the possibility to correct this abomination.
    IMPEACH. IMPEACH. IMPEACH.

    Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      October 7, 2018 at 9:05 am

      Americans have been convinced their votes don’t matter or they’re blocked from voting by many nefarious means. Third oarty movements rely on “both parties are the same” messaging to gain traction. And the system is bad. We have to embark on a long process of education and support.

      Reply
    • Derriere says:
      October 7, 2018 at 9:25 am

      Make an argument for local elections, but Republicans have been chipping away at democracy for YEARS. DECADES. Before minorities even had any real representation and power, white men and women were making sure they could take it away.

      So this isn’t our mess to fix. White people, men and women, need to fix this problem. This is THEIR problem. The problems minorities have faced for decades are now trickling up to them. They should have listened to us before, but no one cares about our pain.

      I’ve seen white “liberals” lamenting Kapernick for taking the knee. Now, they are up in arms about Kavanaugh. There is a disconnect in their thinking that has allowed today’s events.

      Reply
    • Really? says:
      October 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

      Honestly, this all started during the last mid-terms in 2014 when some state seats flipped from Dem to Repub. Then, when the 2016 election happened, privileged men like Kavanaugh didn’t want to stand up for women even with wife, daughters, sisters, mothers. Everyone, vote Dem this mid-term, please. If you care about the state of the US, you will take the time to fill in the bubble with the Dem candidate. The executive and judiciary branches have already been compromised; the legislative branch is the only hope for the US not to become a totalitarian state.

      Reply
  4. RBC says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:00 am

    That was a very close vote. With all the evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election, does anyone else think some of the politicians may have been “persuaded “ to vote for this guy? It is like the country is in the midst of a civil war but without the weapons

    Reply
  5. Mrreow says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I think it’s intense and (horrendous) interesting to watch this unfold on Facebook. The people who have been protesting this have been a varied group of humans from all walks of life: I’ve seen brave people coming forward with their stories. Men, Women: varied races, varied educations and financial levels.

    The people I’ve seen celebrating this “man” winning have been the same, sad stereotype. You all know the type. I pity them and their lack of humanity.

    Reply
  6. HEMP says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Watching the GOP celebrate has been so very sickening. It’s clear this isn’t even about their nominee as it is themselves. Way too many of them saw their younger and even current selves in his behavior. He can’t be wrong because then they are wrong.

    I hope the investigations into these men continue. Lindsey Graham, in particular, must be hiding something truly awful. I hope they’re all exposed.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I’m really struggling to not just give up. I know everyone is screaming to vote, but I’m feeling so jaded and cynical right now that I want to tell all politicians to go f**k themselves.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      October 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

      I hear you and there are times when I feel the same way. But please, go vote. Don’t allow them to take away your power of the ballot box. That’s what they’re counting on, to demoralize and beat folks down so that hope is gone and you give up your power of the vote. As I tell young people all the time, if voting didn’t matter, REthugs wouldn’t go to such extreme measures as gerrymandering and voter ID laws to prevent you from voting. So please, no matter how low you’re feeling go vote and take someone who hasn’t voted with you.

      Reply
  8. Melly says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:04 am

    My goal is to not cry this weekend. Im so exhausted from watching the news and being mortified by my country all the time.

    Reply
  9. Giddy says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:06 am

    In 1996 when Susan Collins was first elected to the senate, she said she was in favor of term limits, and pledged to go home to Maine after serving two terms. So she’s a liar. This time around she had her fun letting America think that she was on the fence about Kavanaugh. The truth is that she was McConnells closer all along. Her forever long and boring speech praising BK was a triumph of hypocrisy. I’d like to move to Maine just to have the pleasure of voting against her, but I’ll be satisfied with donating to her opponent. I hope that Susan Rice is serious about running against Collins.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      October 7, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Susan Collins hypocrisy is amazing…she’s a classic example of a white female being complicit and upholding white males. Especially in light of how she demanded Al Franken apologize: “In the midst of the Al Franken sexual misconduct scandal, Collins tweeted, “Sexual harassment and assault have no place in any workplace. The reports involving Senator Franken are disturbing. His belated apology was certainly warranted.”

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      October 7, 2018 at 10:09 am

      Three of my family members moved to Maine in the past year. They will not be voting for Susan Collins in 2020. Three other family members live in other states but own properties in northern Maine. Yesterday, they were discussing switching their voter registration to their Maine addresses for the 2020 election, depending on how close the race is.

      Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

    The GOP senators were protecting their old shrivelled penis’s from female ‘hysterics’ but hey its ok for a drunk white rapist to cry a river into his beer in front on the nation, cuz he’s one of them and that’s ok.

    Vote them out and never let up on how they gave a SC seat to a perjurer and rapist. Never let Bret Beerman forget it either.

    Reply
  11. toni says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:14 am

    https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn/status/1048696008513925120

    from Republican Senator.
    They know he did it and they love him for that.

    Reply
  12. Celebitchy says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:16 am

    The “no wishing death on anyone” rule is still in force but we’re not banning people for it. Just don’t do it please.

    Reply
  13. Tootsie McJingle says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Is it really a victory if it was rigged from the get go?

    Reply
  14. Flying fish says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Cast your vote come November.

    Reply
  15. Xena says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Is there any explanation for Manchins vote? Didn‘t he also hurt the democrats with this move?

    Reply
  16. Carol says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Vote the Blue Wave in November. Change the Senate to make it Democratic. Bring the confirmation back to a fair and balanced 60 votes. Vote the Blue Wave in 2018 and 2020. We can do this.

    Reply
  17. Charfromdarock says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

    My heart breaks for Dr.Ford, her life has been irrevocably changed by the actions of this man twice.

    My heart is also broken for the US. I am/live in Canada and this has been like watching a car crash but not being able to help

    Reply
    • homeslice says:
      October 7, 2018 at 10:53 am

      I live here and feel the same. I’ve been numb since Dump won. I cannot even recognize this country anymore. When educated people I know talk about their support for Dump, I fear for America. I can even see him winning again in ’20. A little Russian interference, and a right wing court could keep this country under this regime for years. I am seriously checking my options to get the hell out.

      Reply
  18. Birdie says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:08 am

    What the heck is happening in America?

    Reply
  19. Lightpurple says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:10 am

    What I saw yesterday, including not just the old boy misogyny but also the promotion of underage drinking. Great message the GOP is sending our kids.

    Reply
  20. Elvie says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    My heartbreaks for American women and all survivors. It’s Thanksgiving weekend at home in Canada, but it feels so hard to be thankful when it feels like everything is burning.

    Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We will persist.

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      October 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

      I know it sucks seeing all this unfold in front of our eyes and feel helpless. You can’t vote or do calls or drive ppl to go register or vote for the midterms, but you can still donate to the ACLU, RAINN and/or PP. They’ll all need the extra help to keep fighting.

      Also, remember that we’ll have federal elections next year and there’s a lot on our plate. We already have Doug Ford, a fake NPD in Alberta, Legault has just been elected in Quebec (mum’s going to an anti-racism demonstration, I’m on cooking duty) and NB is likely going to turn Conservative with the help of a far-right, anti-francophone party… We CAN’T let Sheer get in. Trudeau’s not great, but he’s nothing close to Sheer. We’re not in a better state of sanity than the US, we’re not safer, we have to work and organize. I’ve been listening to the Hips non stop til yesterday; darn was Gord a great man!

      Reply
  21. Rapunzel says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Justice T*ts and Cl*ts is still under investigation by the ABA, right? Does anyone know what the possibility is that he might get disbarred? Is there any hope in that area?

    Reply
  22. adastraperaspera says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I’m sure Putin is celebrating, as he hopes we will lose faith in one of our strongest judicial institutions. I am cautiously optimistic that Judge Roberts will hold back the wave of lobbyist-sponsored cases meant to erode democracy. Hamilton68, which tracks bots and hashtags being pushed by the Russians, shows that Putin continues to push the Kavanaugh/confirmation message. Proves how important his appointment was to them. The GOP must lose seats! Many (ethical, sane, moderate) registered Republicans are themselves calling for voting only Democrat in the midterms, so we can right the ship. Our early voting starts soon. Can’t wait!

    Reply
  23. Laura says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I love this website and I always love the insightful commentary. I will say that I agree that they will pay in the polls but they won’t pay in the least in any other way. Because they vote the way they do , they insure their lucrative lobbying jobs after they leave Congress. I know I’m cynical, especially now, but I think what I’m saying is the truth. It’s depressing because there’s very little accountability or fairness or Karma.

    Reply
  24. Ceecu says:
    October 7, 2018 at 11:01 am

    This country is so divided now. It disgusts me how many men want to overturn abortion. Every single one who says that kind of makes me hate men slowly more and more everyday. How any man thinks he can tell a woman what to do with their body’s disgusts me. I say if they overturn abortion they should overturn allowing guns. They both kill “people” right? They unfortunately are too full of their white privilege to see the correlation. We’re killing babies they say, yet guns kill innocent people too. I’m to the point of where I want to leave the US. I feel defeated and slowly everyday this country turns more and more into a circus, a 1950s circus where women stayed at home in pearls and waiting for their husbands to get home. This is how they see us. We’re no more than sperm dumpsters who cook and raise children. We can never be done fighting because they just don’t f*cking get it.

    Reply
  25. So says:
    October 7, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I’m not familiar enough with the American law system, but can the Kavanaugh nomination actually result in the abolition of abortion right in the US ?

    Reply
    • Isabelle says:
      October 7, 2018 at 11:05 am

      Yes …and the law has already been eroded in many states. Some states already, women can be charged if they attempt one on themselves. The red states in particularly are turning into a cesspool of anti women & racist laws.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      October 7, 2018 at 11:11 am

      Not exactly…repealing Roe will simply make abortion a state issue. As Isabelle said, there’s a lot of states already eroding reproductive rights, so there will definitely be some red states that will completely outlaw it. But will it become completely illegal in the entire United States? Probably not, as there will (hopefully) always be blue states like California that will uphold rights for women. Nonetheless, women will suffer and likely die, and we need to keep Roe on the books.

      Reply
      • homeslice says:
        October 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

        It’s poor, probably minority women that will suffer the most. They would lack the means to go to another state to get an abortion. I can’t imagine suffering through a pregnancy you do not want, or if you have a life or death of the mother situation. The most enraging thing is, that most of these arsehole men don’t give a shite about abortion, they just pander to the crazy evangelical wing who have taken over the Rep. party. These people are loathesome.

  26. SJhere says:
    October 7, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Every single day I lose my faith in this country just a little bit more.
    One more straw added to the camels back with this turd being on the SCOTUS.

    The US has always been divided. The rich have always, always had the power. Trump is actually throwing light on the ugly mechanics that have always been in place.
    It’s not just rich, white men in power. It’s the rich who lock out the majority of others.
    As great as America can be, do not kid yourselves that this is anything new in politics.
    The Kennedy family, for all the good social progress they worked on, behaved just as badly as Trumps crew.

    I have voted I every election including local, since age 18. For all the good it does.

    Reply
    • Isabelle says:
      October 7, 2018 at 11:06 am

      BS on the Kennedys acted as badely. They did some shady money sh*t but no doubt they were progressive in their politics and rights for others. We are currently regressing not progressing, which as been what’s happened to America in the last 100 years or so. Do you realize it only takes a few years to destroy all the rights we have gained? One court decision can wipe it all out. Don’t be apathetic, we are in danger of losing what we have gained.

      Reply
  27. Isabelle says:
    October 7, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Get ready for this now, Trump will soon fire Rosenstein after the Supreme Court victory. Then fire Sessions, what do you think ole Lindsey Graham was auditioning for, he wants that AG job. We are entering into them going into a streak of totalitarian rule breaking down the laws one by one. Please for the love of this country Vote November 6th.

    Reply
  28. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 7, 2018 at 11:05 am

    The photo’s of his swearing in were interesting to look at – his stepford wife was doing her best to look smug but she was standing with her legs crossed, someone isn’t getting it at home. To me her body language was saying ‘while I’m pleased he’s been sworn in as my status has increased but I’m not letting him touch me again’.

    Reply
  29. virginfangirl says:
    October 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I didn’t like BK to begin with. But I tried to remain unbiased with the allegations. It wasn’t until the yearbook quotes came to light, and really more so the downright lies he gave about the meanings of his many lewd, & one slut shaming quote that made me despise him. Nothing worse than a liar. But those who support Republicans love liars.

    Reply

