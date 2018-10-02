Melania Trump wore a tablecloth for the first day of her big international tour

I totally forgot that Melania Trump was going on a solo international trip in an official capacity. This is not Melania flying off somewhere tropical to work on her tan. This is official First Lady stuff, and judging solely from the photos, she’s terrible at it. Do you want me to be fair to her? Okay, I’ll try: I think she does prefer to be around kids rather than adults, and it shows. Even though she’s pretty awkward with anyone, of any age, she seems happier when she’s around kids. That being said, it does seem like she flew into Ghana just to do some photo-ops with children. Perhaps Melania had many reasons for this trip though. Off the top of my head, she just wants to get as far away from her husband as possible AND she knows her white supremacist husband will hate the fact that she’s happily interacting with Ghanaians. Plus, she’s highlighting some of her major differences with Trump administration policies:
Melania Trump began her week-long sojourn to Africa in Accra, Ghana. Landing Tuesday morning, the first lady was greeted on the tarmac by Ghanaian first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and a bouquet of flowers wrapped in kente cloth followed by a performance of dancing and drumming. From Ghana, Trump will travel to Malawi, then Kenya, and finally to Egypt, an itinerary that places the typically private first lady half a world away from her headline-dominating husband — and in the global spotlight.
Although the first lady’s trip is considered a gesture of goodwill, it also appears to some critics of the Trump administration as out of step with her husband’s policies. Her stops will largely highlight programs funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, even as the administration has proposed massive cuts to USAID’s budget. Later this week, the first lady is expected to tour an elephant and rhino conservatory in Kenya, even though the Trump administration loosened regulations on trophy hunting and the import of elephant tusks and other animal parts. In addition, prominent members of the Trump family are big-game hunters.
She’s either ice-cold or she doesn’t pay any attention to what her husband’s administration does. Or both, I guess. Something else occurred to me: We’re a month away from the mid-terms, and usually the First Lady would be sent out to do some fundraising and campaigning for friendly congressmen and senators. I guess Melania was like “nope, not doing that, flying to Ghana!”
I think whoever does her highlights does a pretty good job. She looks like a completely different person when she’s with kids. It’s so much less robotic. But she’s a crap person.
I’m a Ghanaian and most people don’t even know she’s here and why she is…..That baby’s look (gives me life ha!) says it all in both photos………we just don’t support you and your husband!!
Yeah that baby is not having anything she’s selling. He knows it’s a photo-op and he is not participating.
That baby is like “Who handed me to this devil? Aren’t you concerned she will steal my soul? Don’t try to steal my soul, devil. I’ve got strong ancestor magic.”
I am totally in love with that baby! So darn cute <3
I suspect this goodwill tour was planned to appeal to women voters in the mid-terms. Like they actually thought if Melania did a tour of Africa women would forget Trump referred to the places she is visiting as “sh*thole countries” and seeing Melania interact with black people will make women forget Trump is a racist a-hole. They don;t seem to get that they are wasting their time. Nothing Melania does will change a single woman’s vote.
Wow, that’s a genuine smile on her, isn’t it? Her smiling around her husband is much more restrained.
I was trying to figure out why she looked so different to me. I think that’s it, seriously.
You’re right! She is genuine happy with the kids.
She looks so different when she is smiling naturally.
She actually looks happy.
What the heck is she wearing? And how much did that cost?
Yeah, Kaiser, I agree. She seems to be better around children. I’ll take a wee bit of heart from that, because those kids are cute.
She’s wearing an awning she ripped off from a coffee shop around the corner from the White House. It flew up when she was descending from the plane, exposing more than the kids needed to see
An awning with ginormous belt loops on the side.
That baby’s expressions in both pictures are giving me life LOL
I know!!! I died when I saw the baby’s face, lol.
Yeah those photos will make so cute or harsh memes
Lol! Ditto!
I think she prefers to be anywhere HE is not.
Ah-yup! Not that I feel sorry for her. She made her bed, etc.
That baby is so not impressed LMAO
Is Melannia preggers?
Meanwhile, in her own country, hundreds of immigrant children are being moved from foster care and shelters to the Texas desert, tent camps.No school, no contact with family, limited legal access, and little government oversight. She is suppose to be on a “Be Best Tour.” I feel like I am living in an alternate universe and I want it to stop.
I am wondering if she packed her infamous Zara jacket for this trip.
+1000
Her fake, “I care about the children” BS. Yeah, well worry about all those kids that are in camps in the desert!! Kids that don’t know where their parents are, that will be scarred for LIFE, right here in our own backyard!!
Whatever with her nonsense. I’m not here for it. At. All.
Thanks for posting this Lila. My thoughts exactly.
same
She’s glowing. Being on another continent away from Agent Orange does wonders for the spirit huh? She still sucks tho.
She definitely looks better with a natural, happy expression like this on her face. I can understand that having a husband like Trump would make someone scowl or frown, so she needs to stay far away from him and smile more often
What did these poor African cherubs do to deserve this hard faced woman in their faces post nap giving them awkward PR hugs?
Is she wearing a tie with that dress in the picture of her coming out of the plane? I’m not sure if anyone should ever step out in a full vertical stripe outfit ever?
Omg this is horrible but the shape of that dress just makes me think of the Airbnb logo.
Team adorable cherubs!!😍
Worst. Dress. Ever.
Cute little boy. Looks like he’s thinking, “Who the hell ARE you, lady, and who said you could use me for a photo op?
First, Trump is doing enough campaigning for the both of them. He’s on the road campaigning at least 2 – 3 days a week. How does he have the time for that? Second, if she is happier away from him then she could be permanently away from him if she divorced him. There is nothing stopping her from divorcing him. I have no pity for her and am sick of this campaign to make her look good in the eyes of all. She doesn’t give two sh!t$ about what he does. This isn’t some rebellion against him – Just like the jacket wasn’t some type of message to him.
I still can’t stand her and her dress is horrible.
The question is, does she CARE?
The baby!!! Argh I’m dying at how cute and the “who the f are you”? look he’s giving her.
It might be a photo-op….but I rather have her take the time and effort to leave her couch and just go out in the world interacting with humans, the tiny kind being the best. I feel the same about Waity Katie in the UK. I hope it’s beneficial to the countries she visits in terms of more tourism money and Red states actually knowing that African is not a country but a continent!
#1: That glorious Baby gave her the quintessential “Harpo, who DIS woman?” look!!!! I LOVE IT!
#2: I want to take a bit of solace regarding the joy that Melania is showcasing…then I think of her caping for Tramp during the height of the INHUMANE “Birther” crap…and I’m like…
“I’m good luv…enjoy”…
Also, I think how Tramp and his horrible uber wealthy friends are in the process of squeezing EVERY BIT OF MONEY out of the African continent that they can…which leaves the majority of people there in HELL…and again…I’m like…
“Nah”….
That’s the first genuine smile I’ve seen on her in 2 years. Wow.
When in Kenya she can locate Obama’s birth certificate.
The gall of these people…
I bet she had hand sanitizer on DECK. Let’s not forget that she openly called into question President Obama’s citizenship as a result of her racial prejudice.
Sorry, after her green “don’t really care” jacket visit to the imprisoned kids at our border, I don’t believe she gives a damn about any kid but her own.
Put that beautiful baby down you trash zombie
