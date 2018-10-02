Melania Trump wore a tablecloth for the first day of her big international tour

Embed from Getty Images

I totally forgot that Melania Trump was going on a solo international trip in an official capacity. This is not Melania flying off somewhere tropical to work on her tan. This is official First Lady stuff, and judging solely from the photos, she’s terrible at it. Do you want me to be fair to her? Okay, I’ll try: I think she does prefer to be around kids rather than adults, and it shows. Even though she’s pretty awkward with anyone, of any age, she seems happier when she’s around kids. That being said, it does seem like she flew into Ghana just to do some photo-ops with children. Perhaps Melania had many reasons for this trip though. Off the top of my head, she just wants to get as far away from her husband as possible AND she knows her white supremacist husband will hate the fact that she’s happily interacting with Ghanaians. Plus, she’s highlighting some of her major differences with Trump administration policies:

Melania Trump began her week-long sojourn to Africa in Accra, Ghana. Landing Tuesday morning, the first lady was greeted on the tarmac by Ghanaian first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and a bouquet of flowers wrapped in kente cloth followed by a performance of dancing and drumming. From Ghana, Trump will travel to Malawi, then Kenya, and finally to Egypt, an itinerary that places the typically private first lady half a world away from her headline-dominating husband — and in the global spotlight. Although the first lady’s trip is considered a gesture of goodwill, it also appears to some critics of the Trump administration as out of step with her husband’s policies. Her stops will largely highlight programs funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, even as the administration has proposed massive cuts to USAID’s budget. Later this week, the first lady is expected to tour an elephant and rhino conservatory in Kenya, even though the Trump administration loosened regulations on trophy hunting and the import of elephant tusks and other animal parts. In addition, prominent members of the Trump family are big-game hunters.

[From The Washington Post]

She’s either ice-cold or she doesn’t pay any attention to what her husband’s administration does. Or both, I guess. Something else occurred to me: We’re a month away from the mid-terms, and usually the First Lady would be sent out to do some fundraising and campaigning for friendly congressmen and senators. I guess Melania was like “nope, not doing that, flying to Ghana!”

