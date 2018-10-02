People: Lindsay Lohan ‘hasn’t changed whatsoever, she’s still… drinking a lot’

It was less than two months ago when Lindsay Lohan attacked #MeToo victims as “weak” and “attention seeking.” I didn’t hold back – I believed then that Lindsay has never changed, that she’s still the same cracked-out a–hole as before. Some people tried to defend her, and some even claimed that she really had changed. Then she tried to kidnap two refugee children on Friday night while she live-streamed it. Are people still defending her? Are people still claiming that she’s misunderstood, that she’s a victim? I hope not. Because it sounds like she’s still the same old Cracken.
Lindsay Lohan apparently hasn’t changed her ways. Following a disturbing video Lohan, 32, posted on Instagram Live over the weekend in which she appeared to get hit in the face by a stranger, a source close the actress tells PEOPLE, “Lindsay hasn’t changed whatsoever. She’s still partying very hard and drinking a lot. She’s a nightmare to those around her.”
A rep for Lohan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
TMZ had a story too, but they framed it as “Lindsay’s loved ones are very worried about her and want her to come home.” Which… I mean, she’s been living overseas for several years now. She “works” in Greece, Russia and the Middle East. Why would she come home?
Lindsay Lohan’s friends are so alarmed about her mental state after accusing a homeless family of trafficking children and then getting punched in the face in Moscow … they’re practically begging her to return to the States. Sources close to Lindsay tell us her buddies are making a full-court press to get her back with people who will take care of her. We’re told a close friend of Lindsay has strong ties to Cincinnati and wants her there for 2 reasons — his circle of friends who will support her, and the fact it’s a paparazzi-free zone.
The plan was set in motion in reaction to Lindsay’s bizarre video where she tailed a family in Moscow and accused them of child trafficking in several languages before getting punched in the face. There’s no evidence the kids were being trafficked.
The wild card … Lindsay is shooting her reality show at her beach club in Mykonos … and moving to the U.S. could derail the show. Lindsay’s friends are also worried she might be in Moscow to meet up with her ex, mega-rich Russian Egor Tarabasov … after her claims to friends he was abusive. We’re told Lindsay is currently in Paris with her publicist, Hunter Frederick … we reached out to Hunter, but he wouldn’t comment. Whatever’s going on with Lindsay, her friends think she’s better off in America.
Real question: does Lindsay still have genuine friends in America? Or did she alienate all of them? Did she steal from them? Did they enable her messiness? I don’t want to say that Lindsay is a lost cause, but I do want to say that people need to stop coddling her and treating her like she’s just a “messed up kid” who can be turned around if only she gets out of the spotlight. She’s been out of the spotlight for years, and she still finds ways to be f–king terrible.
She was pap’d in Paris yesterday:
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Where were these so called friends years ago? Why didn’t they bring her to Cincinnati then? One day reality will hit her in the face and it’s going to get ugly.
I’m honestly surprised she’s not dead yet because of the life she’s lived. I hope she can turn it around but it looks like a combination of substance abuse and mental illness.
She’s one of those indestructible rat people, I wouldn’t be surprised if she lived to be 80.
I mean, she’s clearly an addict, and that’s a shame, but…she’s also an asshole. Plenty of mentally ill people and addicts don’t behave the way she does. She has been given many, many chances by other celebrities to clean up her act and refuses to.
Personally, I love reading about her cracked out antics with my morning coffee. Celebitchy use to be all over her back in her prime crack days. Now all I see on here is what a certain somebody is wearing every day, big deal. More Lohan I say.
Michael,
Agreed that those were good times when CB was all about the the crack drama. But It’s cool that the site has evolved with changing times, and I like the daily run down of Drumpf’s fashion choices. (That’s who you meant, right?)
Why does she always look so insufferably smug?
Did anyone think she was going to change? Clearly she does not want to.
I heard firsthand from a close friend who spent a week or so with her at a club she was “working” at that she still drinks heavily. The same friend also said she is, in fact, a delusional ahole who takes zero responsibility for anything.
I’ve always thought she has undiagnosed Narcissistic Personality Disorder. It explains the manipulation, the lack of accountability, and lack of empathy toward others. It’s very clear nothing is ever her fault (just look at The Canyons NYT piece)
That Narcissistic Personality Disorder was fully on display on that Oprah reality show. It would have been really sad had it not been so infuriating.
Where does she get her $$ for all this travel? Russia, Paris, back to Greece … I can’t believe she’d be a draw as a working girl?
She does overseas where she can bill herself as a mysterious and experienced former Hollywood film star
It’s actually not that surprising she’s able to “stay in business”. Tara Reid managed it until she was 40.
None of it is pleasant to think about.
I don’t think anyone cares enough to defend her, maybe Dina but no one else.
Honestly…when you THINK of the things that Lohan HAS to do…to maintain that lifestyle…
I would drink as much as any fish EVERYDAY of the week too! (Actually, I would rather work the front counter at Wendy’s before I even CONSIDERED doing…what…I KNOW…she has to do…)
And Lindsey NEVER had a home full of people who would take care of her in the first place…which…when you think of it…is one of the BIGGEST part of the problem with her…
It’s sad…because last year…it looked like she was in England…and she was working on a show…and she looked like she was back on the right trail….
Sigh…
Finally caught up on the video and it is so insane. Imagine having to flee as a refugee and being met with a cracked out former child star trying to steal your children. Those people did not deserve to get Lohaned.
I don’t think that she has ever had a “genuine” friend in her life. Her parents pushed her into child stardom and everyone around her exploited her from then on. She probably became accustomed to the notion that people use and exploit others, so that’s now her mode of operating, too.
The pix of her in the black dress and hat, the DM had a ton more from that event and you could see that she had cuts and bruises and red sores all over her skin. She looked festering.
“she tailed a family in Moscow and accused them of child trafficking in several languages”
Pigeon English with fake accents is a language?
