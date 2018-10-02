Donald Trump’s favorite thing in the world is being nasty to female journalists

I’m always grateful when I have other stuff going on (watching tennis, going to the gym) during a particularly awful political moment. It gives me an excuse to ignore this orange monster and his demonic minions. I happily ignored it until I couldn’t – apparently, Trump was especially awful during yesterday’s Rose Garden press conference? How can you tell if he’s particularly unhinged? I like New York Magazine’s theory that Donald Trump was especially misogynistic during the presser because he’s tired of Brett Kavanaugh stealing his woman-hating thunder. I expect Trump will assault a woman ON CAMERA at any moment, just so Kavanaugh won’t get all of the attention. This is what he did to ABC News’ Cecilia Vega:
Trump calls on Cecilia Vega of ABC News. He says that she's shocked that he picked her. Then he adds, "That's OK. I know you're not thinking. You never do." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/FnrIDeyqyN
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2018
“She’s shocked that I picked her.” Then Vega says, “I’m not. Thank you, Mr. President.” And Trump misheard her and replied: “That’s okay. I know you’re not thinking. You never do.” This is gross, and just another example of how Trump oh-so-casually disrespects women in general and female journalists in particular. Then again, he disrespects ALL journalists. And at last week’s press conference, they all chuckled as he tried to rip apart the Fourth Estate with his grubby little baby carrot fingers. Oh, and he apparently told one female journalist, Kaitlyn Collins, that “it’s not nice” for her to ask about… Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump shouts down @kaitlancollins as she tries to ask him a question about Kavanaugh!!! She asks it anyway. He won't answer. pic.twitter.com/05AIvBa38c
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2018
She’s a badass and he’s an a–hole. Let’s see, what else happened in this presser? Jared Kushner looked bored, Steve Mnuchin did a Grinch smile (shudder), and Trump threw a little shade at Brett Kavanaugh, saying: “I was surprised by how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer…I really do believe that he was very strong on the fact that he drank a lot…. He did have difficulty as a young man with drink.” Here’s that clip:
TRUMP: "I was surprised at how vocal [Kavanaugh] was about the fact that he likes beer… [but] there are bad reports on everybody. Look at some of these people asking the questions. Look at Blumenthal." pic.twitter.com/4Zn3qbWciB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2018
He also made it sound like Kavanaugh openly talked about being an alcoholic, which… on that one point, I can actually understand why Trump was confused, because Kavanaugh totally sounded like an alcoholic or a “dry drunk.” Trump also threatened an unnamed Democratic senator with some kind of blackmail, claiming that he knew something awful about the senator. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
And being nasty to women, and people of color, and people with disabilities, and …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
. . . water is wet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And just two days ago he was saying he “fell in love” with Kim Jong Un. There is apparently no bottom to his deplorableness. I’m so sick of this nonsense. I swear if it wasn’t for my job I would up and move to another country. At least I live in California.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re lucky; California’s doing God’s work by punching back at this idiot and his policies that are destroying the environment and the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And i would DEFINITELY move from Texas to Colorado and be Rocky Mountain high 24/7.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet trump #1 flunky nunez is from Cal..there is no safe place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The president of the United States threatens a senator live on TV and the Republicans do nothing…
I hope they all see hell on earth for the things they have done and are doing. They are worse than Hitler in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s amazing. I seriously wouldn’t be surprised if he’s blackmailing people. People forget this but it came out that trump listened in on phone lines when famous people stayed at his hotels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
drump is a cancer. His hatred of women is characteristic of all his administration. I think his vile supporters when crying “Lock her up” should be arrested. This has reached a level that is so evil (yes that means you too you creepy yellow toothed Kavanaugh) that it will end badly. It still shocks and sickens me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaitlyn Collins Is from CNN. That’s probably why he got even more upset she asked that question. 😂🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He made sure the official transcript of what he said was altered though. I saw on the news that it reads “of course you’re not thanking.” Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like when Faux News left out the laughter at the UNGA last week. If it doesn’t praise him or makes him sound bad it doesn’t get reported correctly. And he constantly cries “Fake News”. SMDH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cecilia Vega was on GMA earlier this morning. They played the tape where he obviously said “you’re not thinking, you never do.” The WH’s official transcript says “not thanking.” WTF. He magically makes the truth disappear. You know they will be questioned and will either not answer or insist he said thanking. I could not believe this. Cecilia is awesome and handled this so professionally unlike the madman she was questioning. BTW, thanking makes no sense in the context of this question or answer. It is mother effing unbelievable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Thanking” doesn’t even make sense (not that he’s known for coherence) and if you stretch to convince yourself that’s what he said it’s not much better than “thinking.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I said above as well @Esmom. I guess truth truly doesn’t matter to them. Anyone who watched the news last night, heard this replayed over and over, especially our friends as CNN!! To blatantly say it isn’t true is insulting to all of us. Can’t wait to hear Sarah Huckabee deny the questions which absolutely will be flying at her. I love Cecilia Vega. She is fearless and my favorite reporter at ABC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I try not to hate, but I hate this man. i hate what he is doing to the country I came to so many years ago. So glad I’m Bahamabound tonight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He “falls in love ” with a dictator who has his own family members murdered and tortures NK citizens, but he won’t be polite or answer a question from women journalists.
Steve Mnuchin always looks so dorky and unattractive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw some of it live and to me it sounded like Kavanaugh may have discussed his drinking in an interview with Trump. Bigly said much more about it than Kavanaugh actually said in the hearing. Bet he needed a few skis last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say he did need some ‘skis, since more news was dropping last night about alleged texts and PJ and his wingboy being interviewed.
Not that any of this will end up stopping things, but he has to be sweating this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Part of me could actually see Trump pulling the rug out from under the GOP and deciding he no longer wants Kavanaugh. Partly just to f%^k with them and partly to distance himself from a “loser,” if that’s where he thinks the nomination is headed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As they cement their power, it will only get worse.
The day is coming soon when they’re all just going to give up on the pretense altogether and just have blatant racist and sexist slurs in these press conferences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is NO LONGER POLITICAL…to be truthful..the MINUTE Ronald Wilson Reagan was elected…the fight STOP being political…
This is not about Republican vs. Democrat
This is about Fascism vs. Freedom
It is as simple and as HORRIFYING…as that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m getting the slight impression that Trump is trying to distance himself from Kavanaugh. Will he throw him under the bus? Possibly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just said the same thing above! I could see that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had another rally last night, and one of my co-workers has tickets (got them last week, as this event was quickly arranged to help a Senate candidate). She drove to the town where it was held (with tickets) and could not get inside. She said there were just too many people in attendance.
People are commenting on local news stories that they stayed in line for hours, went through metal detectors and then were turned away (though having tickets days in advance).
There were people who waited overnight to be first in line. WHY???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao his little passive aggressive comment s that get him and his supporters hard because they backtrack easily when called out. When he gets defensive like that, I imagine what it must have been like to be Ivanka being subjected to it growing up. He reminds me of Woody Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are you all being so hard on him? Clearly you can see by the people surrounding him at the news conference that he believes in diversity, equality, and fairness for all races and genders. I mean, just look at all the African American women in his delegation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse