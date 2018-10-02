Donald Trump’s favorite thing in the world is being nasty to female journalists

I’m always grateful when I have other stuff going on (watching tennis, going to the gym) during a particularly awful political moment. It gives me an excuse to ignore this orange monster and his demonic minions. I happily ignored it until I couldn’t – apparently, Trump was especially awful during yesterday’s Rose Garden press conference? How can you tell if he’s particularly unhinged? I like New York Magazine’s theory that Donald Trump was especially misogynistic during the presser because he’s tired of Brett Kavanaugh stealing his woman-hating thunder. I expect Trump will assault a woman ON CAMERA at any moment, just so Kavanaugh won’t get all of the attention. This is what he did to ABC News’ Cecilia Vega:

Trump calls on Cecilia Vega of ABC News. He says that she's shocked that he picked her. Then he adds, "That's OK. I know you're not thinking. You never do." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/FnrIDeyqyN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2018

“She’s shocked that I picked her.” Then Vega says, “I’m not. Thank you, Mr. President.” And Trump misheard her and replied: “That’s okay. I know you’re not thinking. You never do.” This is gross, and just another example of how Trump oh-so-casually disrespects women in general and female journalists in particular. Then again, he disrespects ALL journalists. And at last week’s press conference, they all chuckled as he tried to rip apart the Fourth Estate with his grubby little baby carrot fingers. Oh, and he apparently told one female journalist, Kaitlyn Collins, that “it’s not nice” for her to ask about… Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump shouts down @kaitlancollins as she tries to ask him a question about Kavanaugh!!! She asks it anyway. He won't answer. pic.twitter.com/05AIvBa38c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2018

She’s a badass and he’s an a–hole. Let’s see, what else happened in this presser? Jared Kushner looked bored, Steve Mnuchin did a Grinch smile (shudder), and Trump threw a little shade at Brett Kavanaugh, saying: “I was surprised by how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer…I really do believe that he was very strong on the fact that he drank a lot…. He did have difficulty as a young man with drink.” Here’s that clip:

TRUMP: "I was surprised at how vocal [Kavanaugh] was about the fact that he likes beer… [but] there are bad reports on everybody. Look at some of these people asking the questions. Look at Blumenthal." pic.twitter.com/4Zn3qbWciB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2018

He also made it sound like Kavanaugh openly talked about being an alcoholic, which… on that one point, I can actually understand why Trump was confused, because Kavanaugh totally sounded like an alcoholic or a “dry drunk.” Trump also threatened an unnamed Democratic senator with some kind of blackmail, claiming that he knew something awful about the senator. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯