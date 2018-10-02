Tori Spelling: ‘I’m not going to stop putting my kids out there. I’m proud’

Note that the guy in this photo is not Dean McDermott
I stopped following Tori Spelling on Instagram because she posts long videos rambling about how awesome her life is. Her main moneymaker seems to be sponsored content and she also posts a ton of photos of her kids. Her oldest child, daughter Stella, 10, has her own Instagram account to promote her slime business. Both Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott, link Stella’s Instagram from their accounts. So Tori and Dean’s business model is all about putting their kids on Instagram. It’s no surprise that Tori doesn’t intend to stop doing this. She told E! during an appearance at a conference for motherhood or something that she’s proud of her kids and isn’t going to change. She also talked about a potential 90210 reboot (of course she’s for it) and some trainer she hired to lose weight.
On getting criticized for putting her kids on Instagram
“I’m not going to stop putting my kids out there. I’m proud of my kids. I’m just like any mother out there. It was their first day of school and I was taking a picture and I was proud. I think it’s beyond disappointing. In a world where we talk about evolving yet we spend so much of our time shaming others. I think the most disappointing thing was seeing other moms shaming another mom.”
On a 90210 reboot
“There’s definitely been talk about it. We’re definitely all still friends. We love each other and would love to work together. At this point, we feel like we were the O.G. and there’s been a lot of reboots of other shows and we want to take our time and really do it right and not just give you the plain ole, ‘Hey it’s the reboot. Now we’re in our 40s. Here’s life.’ We want to do a different version of a reboot and it’s definitely going to be something that’s going to wow people and we’re all talking about it right now.”
On her weight loss “accountability coach”
“Teddi and I met through a mutual friend. With my other four kids, the weight came off—I worked at it but it came off relatively easy. The weight after my fifth child, after Beau, didn’t happen. I felt kind of stuck in the weight world.
“I started working with Teddi and it’s been life changing. My confidence is like through the roof.”
I bet the trainer/accountability coach is paying Tori for the mention because that’s how Tori operates. At the very least she’s comping services in exchange for this mention. Also, I’m incredulous that Tori has ever had an issue with confidence. As for putting her kids on Instagram, a lot of parents do this and it’s their prerogative I guess. There’s a real problem with mommy shaming online, but it’s telling that Tori is calling out other moms who criticize her as if they’re traitors to mommyhood. That sounds like Taylor Swift’s approach to feminism.
photos credit: Backgrid and via Instagram
That’s a family for radio.
lol
That’s a good way to put it. I mean one side effect of pimping the kids ou…errr putting the kids out there is that…things…may be said. Not that I’m going to say the …things…I mean….yeah I’m just going to leave it there.
Seriously though nothing says good parenting like teaching you kids the absolute supreme importance of the public being up in your business and how without that you’re nothing! Lovely. 🙄
Massive amounts of therapy incoming.
Lol
This is probably the nicest way to put what we are all thinking and the best comment I’ve ever seen about Tori and her family.
This was so wittily put that I am not even mad at you! Also, what everyone was thinking.
Aw, lol, I think they’re cute in a scruffy way. I can’t imagine how messed up they will be later. Hopefully they’re resilient enough to come out relatively unscathed.
I think they’re scruffy cute too. But it made me laugh that for someone who is so willing to exploit her kids Tori did not get Instagram-ready children. Which doesn’t mean anything apart from the fact that she is so stupid that she doesn’t even put in the effort of dressing them up and making them Instagramable in a Pimp Mamma Kris kind of way. They look a bit like Gwen Stefani’s kids, who are adorable too,
Thank you. I had no edit button for my thoughts.
I feel bad for those kids.
+1, the same way I felt about the Duggar girls back in the day, hoping the could escape.
I feel bad for any kids whose parents plaster them all over social media and use them for attention. Everyone knows Tori and her husband are pathetic and dumb, so this must be extra embarrassing for their kids
I have not put one photo of my two year old on social media. I share photos with friends personally but I believe in my daughter’s right to complete digital privacy.
She may feel differently but she will decide and control that when she’s old enough.
We’ll put up first day of school pictures and birthday pictures up but nothing more than that. She exploits those children and that is not okay.
Yeah my privacy settings are locked down and I still rarely post pictures with my kid’s face in them. I text friends and family pictures usually and people don’t post up pictures of my child because they respect my husband and I lol
Plus, I don’t see anything wrong with posting up pics of your kid necessarily (every parent is different but I feel that my child should have control over their image from the beginning) but I do see something wrong with exploiting your children for monetary gain. I have to wonder if all of these kids that have parents who run YouTube channels and big instagrams and stuff will grow up and feel used at any point.
I dont have children and I agree with you. If/when I have them, I will not post photos of them, or their faces, anywhere. It’s also about safety.
Well maybe the coach could help the parents give the kids some better food…
She absolutely should be proud of her sweet kids. She should also check in with reality and realize that she’s exposing them to the public at large. She’s not just some mom with kids, she is famous. Get a clue.
Also what’s with the slime? Every other kid seems to be making and selling slime. How old am I that I just don’t get it at all.
Slime is made with white glue, shaving cream and contact solution (or at least the recipe I know) and then you can add color, or glitter or other things. It can be messy if the ratios are correct and you certainly don’t want it around your furniture – to me hard to clean up. The craze has kind of left my family (comes back once in a while when the grandkiddos find some they already made).
I think one kid made a ton of money off of it and now there’s a steady stream of kid slime influencers. 😂
Yes, that’s the current recipe (I’m a preschool teacher). It used to be made with borax.
My friend recently told me that her 10 year old daughter asked for her own iPad just so she could watch more slime videos. Lol.
“We’re definitely all still friends” I could have sworn I read someplace that Tori and Jason Priestley no longer speak to each other. He was angry because she auctioned off his wedding invitation or something similar?
Surprised that Tori has not
announced another pregnancy
Also she should get another colour lipstick or tone down the red. That shade is hideous on her
I’m guessing Teddy is Teddy Mellancamp & we should expect Tori to pop up on a RHOBH episode.
I thought their oldest kid was a boy?
The slime business doesn’t surprise me, tons of kids are doing that.
“I’m proud of my little paychecks!”
I’m just going to say how grateful I am for people like this. Why you ask?!
I look at this people with no shame, no style, no anything, people that if you would meet them in town you would want to take for a meal and a shopping trip as you feel so sorry for this human garbage and yet they believe they’re the greatest and make tons of money. This made me realize that I must stop hating myself, stop apologizing and simply living my best life. I quit my old underpaid job and went for a new one with 5 times more pay and am already enrolled by the company on a management course as I am great, unlike the Human garbage I was apparently at my old company. I stopped caring if I have a bit of a muffin top during some Days of the month or if I have a tiny dimple of cellulite somewhere or if someone may think I am too old or too fat or too thin for something to wear. My s..xlife with my partner is off the charts and we are 9 years together. I simply don’t care and tell him what I want and when I want it without this constant feeling that as a woman I have to look this way and act this or that way. Women like her,the KarJenners and all the other “famous beauties” are so f..ing healing for me and are true feminist as by lowering the bar so low with their thirst and greed they torn down the doors to what is acceptable. When someone critisices me, a quick look on Instagram and I have tons of Torries and co ladies to shove in the other persons face with the words: welcome to 2018, the dark ages are over and it works. So a massive thank you to all of this famous women and to all the ladies reading this: take a page out of their books and start living your best life and stop GAF about what someone may think of you.
Thanks for reading
It sounds like Tori’s life and self-esteem revolves around getting likes on instagram.
Last pic: I thought they have one of those Intex inflatable pools. Then I saw the tiki totem and read the ig location. That’s some redneck resort.
I honestly have no idea why this person is still famous, other than for her family connections. Why would anyone be interested in her insta account?
The idea of scrolling through a complete stranger’s family photos is pure torture to me, I can’t imagine anything more tedious!
Man, did those two older ones get Dean’s facial genes in spades. No denying whose kids they are – which is unfortunate because their father is embarrassment.
What those poor kids are learning is that if something is bothering them, it doesn’t matter as long as they appear to have the perfect life on Instagram.
Is her accountability coach Teddi from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? John Mellencamp’s daughter?
Last time I read about her she was all about body positivity, albeit with photoshopped swimsuit photos. That didn’t last long.
