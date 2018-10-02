Elle MacPherson was living with Billy Joel when he brought Christie Brinkley over

When I think about rock ’n’ roll sex symbols, Billy Joel does not come to mind. I know he’s a hell of a musician and probably richer than I can even conceive, but the fact that he dated not one but two of the 80s and 90s most famous supermodels makes me think that he must have some hidden qualities.
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Australian model Elle MacPherson was asked by a caller about an incident Billy recounted in his biography where he brought Christie Brinkley back to his penthouse, while Elle was also living there, and the two models came face-to-face. Billy wrote in his biography that, in that moment, “Part of me thought, ‘Oh god.’ Another part of me was going, ‘Holy crap, if my friends could see me now!’”
So, back to WWHL. Elle responded to the caller’s question by saying that, yes, she did indeed share a penthouse with the Piano Man in Central Park West (she occupied the upstairs portion of the pad) and said, “I think he was dating Christie at the time, just starting to. So yeah, I got ousted, what can I say?”
When host Andy Cohen asked if she or Christie was the inspiration for Billy’s hit “Uptown Girl”, Elle said, “I think it’s [about] all the uptown girls, put it that way.” Fellow guest Terrence Howard interjected, “He had a thing for models” and Elle backed him up, saying, “he liked tall girls.” I do get that. Billy is 5’5” , Elle is 6’ and Christie is 5’9”. My dad is 5’7” and my mom is 5’9 (6’1” in her heels, which she was rarely seen out of in public in her heyday). It’s definitely a “thing.”
In a recent interview with Australia’s Herald Sun, Elle discussed her age. She said that “I love being 54. I’m still here and I’m turning 55 and I’m just so grateful.” She added, “I’m strong, I’m fit, I have two amazing sons and I’ve learnt a lot along the way and I’m really grateful that I’m as happy and healthy as I am.” Side note: her son Flynn Busson is not too hard on the eyes.
Photos: WENN, Getty, Instagram
„I‘ve learnt a lot along the way“
I doubt that since she‘s dating that monstrous Andrew Wakefield.
Let’s not forget that Elle also admitted eating illegal powdered rhino horn as a beauty treatment. She believes an alkaline diet contributes to her health. There are no scientific studies that back up such quackery. She denies having any plastic surgery, but that deceptive statement doesn’t rule out cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers.
C’mon Elle, you look tweaked. You’ve maintained your figure and your mind is mush.
and Terrence Howard (who is an abuser) is “gorgeous”?
Andy Cohen, I’m giving you the eye, too. WTH?
So were they dating or were they just housemates? It seems kind of unclear from what I read (maybe it’s just me). Pretty ballsy (and douchey) of BJ if they were actually dating when he brought another woman home.
Edit: Just reread it. So I’m gathering that they were dating and he brought CB back to the penthouse not expecting Elle to be there? I need answers people (not really, but that’s nuts)!
THANK YOU!! I am confused and curious too! Answers anyone?
I got caught up in that detail, too. It does sound like she was just living there, in her own sort of wing. But why would either her or Joel need a roommate given their presumably robust finances. Maybe they were friends with benefits? A new girlfriend would likely not appreciate a woman living in her bf’s house even if their relationship was mostly platonic.
According to Elle’s Wiki page, she dated Joel and he wrote 2 songs about their relationship. That doesn’t seem platonic. As is often the case, there was likely some overlap before he got serious with Christie. Add in the Hollywood element and it’s all these celebs playing musical chairs: dating edition. Yuck.
Thanks for the info. Who knew BJ had some so much game? 😉
and there’s Terrence Howard. Sigh. Untouched by any movement, despite his alleged abuse of women and misogyny.
His abused is not “alleged”…he did it…police reports and everythang….and neither is his misogyny…..I cannot STAND him!!!!
yeah, that irked me, too.
F Andy Cohen for having him on, and F McPherson for calling him “gorgeous”.
Isnt she dating the hack that started the anti-vaxx movement???
Andrew Wakefield, yes!
I actually had to look up to see how old Elle is (54 apparently), because this story gave me all kinds of icky feelings. I’m not sure what year this all was, but it had to have been around 1983 or 1984 I would think, which means Elle was probably about 19 or 20. I was thinking she was much younger than that and was starting to wonder if Billy lived with her when she was 11 or 12. Phew!
Hidden qualities = lots of money.
Billy Joel is a tool.
The way Billy Joel treated his first wife…who was there…before the begin of the beginning…the TOTAL disrespect that he showcased her…made me TOTALLY change my mind about him…and I have LOVED him since I was a little girl…in the early 70s….But he’s got some MAJOR ISSUES when it comes to women…and his insecurities….
So yea…I can TOTALLY believe that he had a teen-age Elle living with him and bought Christie home too…he probably thought he’d get a threesome out of it…either way…he used Christie to play out a pretty disgusting agenda on his part…and obviously she had no problem with it…
He is the typical ugly, short dude who never got laid in high school and now screws all the tall, blonde models because he is rich and famous. Cliche AF, Billy. I will always like his music though
I thought I saw Steven Tyler when I did a fast scroll through this article. But no, it’s just Elle MacPhillers.
