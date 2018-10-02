Elle MacPherson was living with Billy Joel when he brought Christie Brinkley over

When I think about rock ’n’ roll sex symbols, Billy Joel does not come to mind. I know he’s a hell of a musician and probably richer than I can even conceive, but the fact that he dated not one but two of the 80s and 90s most famous supermodels makes me think that he must have some hidden qualities.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Australian model Elle MacPherson was asked by a caller about an incident Billy recounted in his biography where he brought Christie Brinkley back to his penthouse, while Elle was also living there, and the two models came face-to-face. Billy wrote in his biography that, in that moment, “Part of me thought, ‘Oh god.’ Another part of me was going, ‘Holy crap, if my friends could see me now!’”

So, back to WWHL. Elle responded to the caller’s question by saying that, yes, she did indeed share a penthouse with the Piano Man in Central Park West (she occupied the upstairs portion of the pad) and said, “I think he was dating Christie at the time, just starting to. So yeah, I got ousted, what can I say?”

When host Andy Cohen asked if she or Christie was the inspiration for Billy’s hit “Uptown Girl”, Elle said, “I think it’s [about] all the uptown girls, put it that way.” Fellow guest Terrence Howard interjected, “He had a thing for models” and Elle backed him up, saying, “he liked tall girls.” I do get that. Billy is 5’5” , Elle is 6’ and Christie is 5’9”. My dad is 5’7” and my mom is 5’9 (6’1” in her heels, which she was rarely seen out of in public in her heyday). It’s definitely a “thing.”

In a recent interview with Australia’s Herald Sun, Elle discussed her age. She said that “I love being 54. I’m still here and I’m turning 55 and I’m just so grateful.” She added, “I’m strong, I’m fit, I have two amazing sons and I’ve learnt a lot along the way and I’m really grateful that I’m as happy and healthy as I am.” Side note: her son Flynn Busson is not too hard on the eyes.

