‘Game of Thrones’ is bringing back a very important character for the last episodes

Even though we’re still months away from the final episodes of Game of Thrones, I like to keep checking in every so often, just to help maintain a level of excitement about what will come. I was surprised when Maisie Williams’ bloody shoes led to an animated conversation about Arya’s kill list and whether she would end up scratching off any more names. In the past few months, we’ve also heard that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have wrapped on GoT, and both have said vague sh-t about how the ending isn’t going to be fan-service and that obviously some people will probably be disappointed. But how can we be disappointed now that the GoT visual effects guy has confirmed something very special: GHOST IS COMING BACK.
Game of Thrones has long featured a rotating cast of characters, characters who have come in and out of play throughout the drama’s epic run. One missing—and fan-favorite—character will return to the fold for the upcoming final season. We’re talking about Ghost, people. Yep, Jon Snow’s direwolf will return in a major way in the eighth and final season.
“Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in season eight,” Joe Bauer, the visual effects supervisor on Game of Thrones, told HuffPost. Viewers last saw Ghost in season six. As for what he’s been up to and what kind of action he gets into in season eight, that remains to be seen.
“He’s very present and does some pretty cool things in season eight,” Bauer teased.
I can’t believe we went all the way through Season 7 and didn’t see Ghost at all. Jon was traveling a lot, for sure, but it would have made perfect sense to leave Ghost with Sansa and Arya and the Direwolf-Stark triumvirate to rule Winterfell in Jon’s absence. Now I’m picturing Ghost banging a gavel and saying “meeting adjourned!” Or something.
But it’s interesting, right? Ghost will have a big role in the last episodes. I’ll just say it now, if Ghost sacrifices himself for Jon or Dany (or Sansa, Arya or Bran) I will lose my sh-t. Then again, maybe Ghost is the one who ends up on the Iron Throne. *fingers crossed*
God, I hope he will survive them all.
I am going to lose my s**t when Ghost dies. And I have no doubt he will die.
Ghost-4-ever!
Jon finally learns how to warg.
Good! It was ridiculous not to have Ghost last season, even in background shots. He’s important to Jon’s character and the two are connected. I’m hoping we get to see Jon warg into Ghost.
Maybe Ghost is really Lyanna Stark lol.
I can’t wait for the final season, as sad as it will be to see it end, but I’m trying to avoid reading anything leading up to it. I want to be as ill informed as possible so it’s all a big surprise. This isn’t a major spoiler or anything so Yay! The return of Ghost!
The news I really wanna hear is that Martin has finally finished the last damn book! I love the series but I also wanna read the ‘real’ ending. Just hurry up man!
I’m way more interested in what happens in the books than what happens on the show, though I enjoy the show as an adaptation, it pales by comparison. The one thing that drives me crazy about GOT fans is the demand that Martin write faster, drop all other projects, and finish the series (which is not at all something you, yourself are doing by the way). Contrary to popular belief, George RR Martin writes at a faster pace per page than JK Rowling. These are massive tomes, if he needs to take his time with them, he should be allowed to. That said, I feel the need to point out that the Song of Ice and Fire book he is currently working on will not be last in the series. Winds of Winter will be number six out of a planned seven, but Martin has hinted that there might have to be eight. I’ll see myself out.
I don’t think they’ve developed the dire wolves in the show nearly as much as they could have. I don’t think their significance is very apparent. Maybe it’s because the CGI costs too much.
Bryan Cogman actually says that he wrote a scene between Jon and Ghost for season 7 where Jon tells Ghost to protect Sansa in his absence:
“There was a bit here where Jon came out of the crypt, and Ghost came up to him and he petted him and said, “Take care of [Sansa], watch over her for me.” But I guess those direwolves are expensive. I guess it got cut. Oh, well. Ghost is there somewhere roaming around.”
https://winteriscoming.net/2018/05/21/game-of-thrones-season-7-dvd-commentary-reveals-ghosts-cut-appearance/
Sad that it didn’t make the cut. The dragons make for great visual spectacle but I’ve always loved the direwolves more.
Ghost 2020
Can he rule the 7 kingdoms AND there too please
