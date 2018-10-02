‘Game of Thrones’ is bringing back a very important character for the last episodes

Even though we’re still months away from the final episodes of Game of Thrones, I like to keep checking in every so often, just to help maintain a level of excitement about what will come. I was surprised when Maisie Williams’ bloody shoes led to an animated conversation about Arya’s kill list and whether she would end up scratching off any more names. In the past few months, we’ve also heard that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have wrapped on GoT, and both have said vague sh-t about how the ending isn’t going to be fan-service and that obviously some people will probably be disappointed. But how can we be disappointed now that the GoT visual effects guy has confirmed something very special: GHOST IS COMING BACK.

Game of Thrones has long featured a rotating cast of characters, characters who have come in and out of play throughout the drama’s epic run. One missing—and fan-favorite—character will return to the fold for the upcoming final season. We’re talking about Ghost, people. Yep, Jon Snow’s direwolf will return in a major way in the eighth and final season. “Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in season eight,” Joe Bauer, the visual effects supervisor on Game of Thrones, told HuffPost. Viewers last saw Ghost in season six. As for what he’s been up to and what kind of action he gets into in season eight, that remains to be seen. “He’s very present and does some pretty cool things in season eight,” Bauer teased.

[From E! News]

I can’t believe we went all the way through Season 7 and didn’t see Ghost at all. Jon was traveling a lot, for sure, but it would have made perfect sense to leave Ghost with Sansa and Arya and the Direwolf-Stark triumvirate to rule Winterfell in Jon’s absence. Now I’m picturing Ghost banging a gavel and saying “meeting adjourned!” Or something.

But it’s interesting, right? Ghost will have a big role in the last episodes. I’ll just say it now, if Ghost sacrifices himself for Jon or Dany (or Sansa, Arya or Bran) I will lose my sh-t. Then again, maybe Ghost is the one who ends up on the Iron Throne. *fingers crossed*