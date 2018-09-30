Lindsay Lohan harassed a refugee family & tried to kidnap the children

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Celebrity Sightings

Some of us expected to log onto Twitter on Saturday morning to some kind of fresh hell from the Brett Kavanaugh situation. What we got instead was “Lindsay Lohan” trending worldwide because she was Instagram-Live streaming her attempt to kidnap two refugee children. Reportedly, Lindsay was in Moscow – which is a weird enough story on its own – and she saw a family living on the street. The family involved a mother, two kids and someone who is probably the father. The family might have been Syrian, and it seems like they didn’t speak much (or any) English.

So, what happened? Lindsay tried to offer them money to stay in a hotel for a night but I don’t think they understood what she was saying. The fact that she live-streamed her trying to talk to a homeless family is weird enough, but then things took a turn for the truly frightening and appalling. She tried to take one of the children away, saying that she just wanted the kid to stay in a hotel for “one night, one night, one night.” Which is gross and of course the adults are appalled.

This poor family gets up to move because Lindsay won’t stop harassing them and trying to take one of their children away, and SHE FOLLOWS THEM. She accuses THEM of “trafficking children” and accuses them of “ruining Arabic culture by doing this.” At various points, she adopts fake accents, including one accent that sounds vaguely Indian (like “Apu” level fake-accent) and says, “Is he your son? From Pakistan? Don’t f–k with Pakistan.” She said that as she CHASED THEM. While still live-streaming. And then the mother punched her in the face as Lindsay grabbed for one of the children again. Here’s the full video of her live stream:

Here’s just the last part:

Can you even imagine how delusional you have to be? The layers of delusion, the layers of cracked-out audacity, the white saviorism/privilege of this bitch to stalk, harass, follow and try to kidnap a child, all while she was live streaming. Jesus Christ.

PS… A few days ago, Lindsay was in Paris and there were some reports that this happened in Paris, not Moscow. I mean, it doesn’t really make a difference to me – Lindsay was the one trying to kidnap children, and the city doesn’t matter.

Lindsay Lohan and her brother Dakota are seen at the La Reserve Hotel

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

59 Responses to “Lindsay Lohan harassed a refugee family & tried to kidnap the children”

  1. Jan90067 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:11 am

    The Cracken’s baaaaaaaack!

    She sounds, high, loaded or both…WTF was she doing?????

  2. Mariposa says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Hasn’t she ever heard of Google translate? I mean, she is obviously delusional, but why wouldn’t she put down her live streaming and just translate what she wants to say? The poor family – as if they don’t have enough to deal with, now they have an Insta-famous white saviour/kidnapper as well. :(

  3. Who ARE these people? says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Couldn’t she face charges for this? (But the family probably wants/needs to stay out of the system). I’m not watching, the family especially the kids deserve privacy,

  4. aneflex says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Not everything is a scathing example of white savoritism/privilege. She’s a cracked-out delusional narcissist. Don’t need to see the video.

  5. Bex says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Seriously though her accents?? It’s like she thinks that if she puts on a weird Arabic or Pakistani accent the family will be able to understand her English.

  6. ZigZags says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Who financially supports her? She’s obviously very troubled and I’m not excusing her behaviors over the past 15 years at all. But it’s obvious she is being exploited and has been for a very long time.

  7. Emma says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Who’da thought the biggest threat for homeless people sleeping rough would be Lindsay Lohan?

  8. Miffy says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:36 am

    That was excrutiating…

    There’s just… SO MUCH… Wow.

    Can we all just agree that Lindsay Lohan hunting your family down a dark street husking ‘Hey kids’ is nightmare fuel? That’s Pennywise stuff. Linnywise?

  9. Yellowrocket says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Never been so happy that someone got punched in the face.

    Can you imagine this cracked out bitch trying to take your child? My god.

  10. L says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:40 am

    If it is in Moscow the family may be Russians from one of the many, many minority Republics/ethnic groups rather than Syrian refugees. People forget that Russia does have a lot of ethnic/religious diversity.

  11. skipper says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:46 am

    If she doesn’t get help today, right now, she will be dead within the next 6 months to a year. I firmly believe that.

  12. skipper says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:47 am

    If she tried to take my daughter from me, a punch in the face will be the least of her worries. I’m shocked that she has survived this long.

  13. Lea says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I think it was in Paris. She was supposedly there for the fashion week if I am not mistaken.
    I am not watching the video because it would probably make me feel extremely upset. I have worked with homeless families, they are always extremely scared of their children being taken away from them and being put in foster care, especially people who are undocumented.
    What Lindsay does is fairly stupid, and I am pretty sure she was either high or drunk and decided that she was the savior of the world, narcissistic as she is.
    She did the same thing in Greece with street children.
    She should stay wherever she is and stick to escorting and living off rich men.

  14. eastern side says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I saw the video on youtube. She never offered them money for a hotel, she wanted them to tell their story and then she offered a hotel room for the mother and the children (she explicitly said that the man was not to come) and then she just wanted to take the children to hotel.

    It’s not a big thing, but it’s not like she gave them money and they refused, she was impossible from the beginning, maybe high aswell.

  15. AmyLakeBlively says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:54 am

    That’s even worse than I thought 😬 WOW. If she legitimately wanted to help them she wouldn’t have filmed it and just given them money. What an entitled crackhead.

  16. minx says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Strange to think this girl used to be an actor with a fairly promising future. Now she’s just a mess.

  17. eto says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Oh WOW…what language was she trying to speak? I’m curious if she was just making “ethnic” sounding noises but I think I already know…

    Sincerely hope the family is safe and has found shelter. Also that the kids do not develop a fear of clowns.

  18. Theodora says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:29 am

    As bad as it is, this video could be seen as a parable of American interventionism/ messianism/ “humanitarianism” abroad: a confused messy person who has no idea about the people she’s dealing with, their background and their culture, but who wants to “save” them in spite of themselves, while not being able to save herself. And when those people try to defend themselves and their children from her insanity and savior delusions, she cries victim and blame the “savages” for attacking her. They hate her for her freedom, right?

  19. Lizzie says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I wonder if she was assigned to find some kids…by her Pimp

  20. Talie says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:32 am

    A lot of people speculated last week that just because she turned up at Saint Laurel in Paris, she was somehow making a comeback. No. Someone clearly paid for her seat there.

    She is severely damaged and lucky she wasn’t arrested.

  21. unmade_bed says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Mission accomplished? This story is on the BBC.

  22. Ophelia says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:36 am

    So she assumed that the two adults had kidnapped the children, and would “walk forever if it takes” to protect the children?

    How on earth did she made that leap of logic? “Don’t worry boys, I’m with you! I’m with you!” What the…

    And then she turned around and said she couldn’t believe she was just punched in the face, and then she didn’t think she would ever change… from what? From being a nuisance?

    The scary thing is that she really believes she’s doing a good thing, a right thing. Self delusion of grandeur doesn’t even cover it. My goodness. She’s unhinged.

  23. Sayrah says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Wtf was that? She’s a cracked out mess. The people’s comments from her stream were the best.

  24. Heather says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Maybe she sould have opened a translator app instead of insta….?

  25. Janet says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Telling the father that he can’t come to the hotel room particularly added weight to my concern that she, actually, is helping with trafficking. She would be perfect to groom children for high profile scumbags who like children. They give her beautiful clothes, travel, hotels to stay at, potentially pay off her mother’s debt, and provide aaaaaaaaalll the drugs she could ever want. She legitimately does not look aware of her surroundings. I feel like someone sent her out to do this. I do not feel sorry for her, because she is a nototious ass, but I AM concerned for her welfare. More importantly, he is a danger to the public and needs to go to jail immediately. She recorded herself trying to steal someone’s kid ffs.

  26. Lynn says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Batshit crazy as usual.

  27. cee says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Yeah, she should be expelled from the EU given her actions. If this had happened in Argentina, a lawyer would have already contacted the family, convinced them into action, and she would be tried for attempted kidnapping and child trafficking.

    Someone needs to tell this woman to STOP meddling for her own gain.

  28. Montrealaise says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:23 am

    That was so painful to watch. I don’t understand Arabic but from the expressions on the parents’ faces, I can imagine them telling one another “Who is this crazy person and why won’t she leave us alone?”

    And on the subject of crazy – guess who’s in London, demanding to see the Duchess of Sussex, insisting that Meghan MUST talk to her? Yep, Samantha. Her publicist (she needs a publicist?) told the press that Samantha flew to London from Italy and won’t leave until and unless Meghan agrees to talk to her. BTW, I thought Sammy was broke – how can she afford trips to Europe and the services of a publicist?

  29. NicoleinSavannah says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Did anyone see those pictures on the Fail the other day where there is a way older man just leering at the camera while his hands were on her? She’s steady typing on the phone. It told her whole story in those few pictures.

  30. Miss M says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:36 am

    That’s what I thought it was the worst part.
    When she said the woman and the kids could go with her, but her husband could not, I raised an eyebrow like: Hummm… suspicious AF.

  31. Olive says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I look at her like I look at Pete Doherty these days – somehow, both managed to make it past 27 and yet are STILL up to their same old crazy tricks, just without the relevancy they once enjoyed. They’re relics from another time when everyone else either died or moved on to a healthier lifestyle.

