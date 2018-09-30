Lindsay Lohan harassed a refugee family & tried to kidnap the children

Some of us expected to log onto Twitter on Saturday morning to some kind of fresh hell from the Brett Kavanaugh situation. What we got instead was “Lindsay Lohan” trending worldwide because she was Instagram-Live streaming her attempt to kidnap two refugee children. Reportedly, Lindsay was in Moscow – which is a weird enough story on its own – and she saw a family living on the street. The family involved a mother, two kids and someone who is probably the father. The family might have been Syrian, and it seems like they didn’t speak much (or any) English.
So, what happened? Lindsay tried to offer them money to stay in a hotel for a night but I don’t think they understood what she was saying. The fact that she live-streamed her trying to talk to a homeless family is weird enough, but then things took a turn for the truly frightening and appalling. She tried to take one of the children away, saying that she just wanted the kid to stay in a hotel for “one night, one night, one night.” Which is gross and of course the adults are appalled.
This poor family gets up to move because Lindsay won’t stop harassing them and trying to take one of their children away, and SHE FOLLOWS THEM. She accuses THEM of “trafficking children” and accuses them of “ruining Arabic culture by doing this.” At various points, she adopts fake accents, including one accent that sounds vaguely Indian (like “Apu” level fake-accent) and says, “Is he your son? From Pakistan? Don’t f–k with Pakistan.” She said that as she CHASED THEM. While still live-streaming. And then the mother punched her in the face as Lindsay grabbed for one of the children again. Here’s the full video of her live stream:
Here’s just the last part:
2018 version of Parent Trap, staring Lindsay Lohan pic.twitter.com/PoVQNIKIfc
— travis (@T_Kameren) September 29, 2018
Can you even imagine how delusional you have to be? The layers of delusion, the layers of cracked-out audacity, the white saviorism/privilege of this bitch to stalk, harass, follow and try to kidnap a child, all while she was live streaming. Jesus Christ.
PS… A few days ago, Lindsay was in Paris and there were some reports that this happened in Paris, not Moscow. I mean, it doesn’t really make a difference to me – Lindsay was the one trying to kidnap children, and the city doesn’t matter.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
The Cracken’s baaaaaaaack!
She sounds, high, loaded or both…WTF was she doing?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First thing I noticed, she sounds very drunk. And then to assume they would understand and speak English right off the bat. Something seriously amiss, wow. The years have been kind to her: she hasn’t changed a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasn’t she ever heard of Google translate? I mean, she is obviously delusional, but why wouldn’t she put down her live streaming and just translate what she wants to say? The poor family – as if they don’t have enough to deal with, now they have an Insta-famous white saviour/kidnapper as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“but why wouldn’t she put down her live streaming“
Easy. Because then she wouldn’t have a video to show the world of her being saintly and giving back or whatever the hell her cracked out mind thought this was. She wasn’t looking to help, she was looking for publicity and credit. She’s not a good person, that was established long ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? Easy. She’s a moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you’re assuming Lindsay wants to actually help the family and not just be seen appearing to help them on Instagram
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poor family! They’re in a country where they don’t speak the language, on the streets and someone is talking at them, trying to take their kids. They’ve already been through so much. Lindsey is so messed up and the worst part of this is that she probably doesn’t even think she’s in the wrong and will go and do it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t she face charges for this? (But the family probably wants/needs to stay out of the system). I’m not watching, the family especially the kids deserve privacy,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering why she wasn’t in jail for attempted kidnapping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not everything is a scathing example of white savoritism/privilege. She’s a cracked-out delusional narcissist. Don’t need to see the video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. It is just an example of her mental illness combined with drug use and her obvious abuse at the hands of her parents / men/ her escorting and who knows what she was made to do as a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So because she had a drug problem and bad parents excuses her for being a child kidnapper? She’s too old to blame her behavior or “mental illness” on her parents anymore. She’s a criminal. She should be arrested and charged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously though her accents?? It’s like she thinks that if she puts on a weird Arabic or Pakistani accent the family will be able to understand her English.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who financially supports her? She’s obviously very troubled and I’m not excusing her behaviors over the past 15 years at all. But it’s obvious she is being exploited and has been for a very long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumour has it that Lindsay has been allegedly working as a escort for wealthy men overseas and that is how she makes her money. Latest rumour I read online is that she is now in management ,cough “Madame “ cough and is recruiting “ employees” for her business.
The woman is a mess and now she wants to drag others down with her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH ok in other words human trafficking, nice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think she might be “aging out” of the preferred age these men go for, and she isn’t aging well, I do believe she would become a “madam” to have profit from others since she herself might not get much “work” in a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaby, agree. I just don’t see her pulling in big bucks anymore for sleeping with sugar daddies. She’s a worn out 32 year old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this. As I wrote downthread, it’s pretty blatant her job is transferring to call girl to Madame. Ew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who’da thought the biggest threat for homeless people sleeping rough would be Lindsay Lohan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@emma – that comment just made me spit out my coffee and LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! I was really rooting for Lilo and it seemed like she was getting her life on track. But this video just shows that she is back to her old ways – completely messed up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still young enough that she could turn her life around and find something aside from acting to do. But she would lead a middle class life and she doesn’t want that. She still wants access to drugs and easy money so she lives on the fringes of “celebrity.” Her life is going to get more and more sordid as the years go on; she’ll probably overdose or get murdered by some lowlife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was excrutiating…
There’s just… SO MUCH… Wow.
Can we all just agree that Lindsay Lohan hunting your family down a dark street husking ‘Hey kids’ is nightmare fuel? That’s Pennywise stuff. Linnywise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never been so happy that someone got punched in the face.
Can you imagine this cracked out bitch trying to take your child? My god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it is in Moscow the family may be Russians from one of the many, many minority Republics/ethnic groups rather than Syrian refugees. People forget that Russia does have a lot of ethnic/religious diversity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems to me that it’s in Paris, not Moscow…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she doesn’t get help today, right now, she will be dead within the next 6 months to a year. I firmly believe that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she tried to take my daughter from me, a punch in the face will be the least of her worries. I’m shocked that she has survived this long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was in Paris. She was supposedly there for the fashion week if I am not mistaken.
I am not watching the video because it would probably make me feel extremely upset. I have worked with homeless families, they are always extremely scared of their children being taken away from them and being put in foster care, especially people who are undocumented.
What Lindsay does is fairly stupid, and I am pretty sure she was either high or drunk and decided that she was the savior of the world, narcissistic as she is.
She did the same thing in Greece with street children.
She should stay wherever she is and stick to escorting and living off rich men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to ask why anybody thought it was Moscow: Syrian refugees, hell basically any refugees, are not something we have here.
Paris sure makes much more sense
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People think it might be Moscow because she said she was in Moscow earlier that day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t get through the whole thing either, yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the video on youtube. She never offered them money for a hotel, she wanted them to tell their story and then she offered a hotel room for the mother and the children (she explicitly said that the man was not to come) and then she just wanted to take the children to hotel.
It’s not a big thing, but it’s not like she gave them money and they refused, she was impossible from the beginning, maybe high aswell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s even worse than I thought 😬 WOW. If she legitimately wanted to help them she wouldn’t have filmed it and just given them money. What an entitled crackhead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Strange to think this girl used to be an actor with a fairly promising future. Now she’s just a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh WOW…what language was she trying to speak? I’m curious if she was just making “ethnic” sounding noises but I think I already know…
Sincerely hope the family is safe and has found shelter. Also that the kids do not develop a fear of clowns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As bad as it is, this video could be seen as a parable of American interventionism/ messianism/ “humanitarianism” abroad: a confused messy person who has no idea about the people she’s dealing with, their background and their culture, but who wants to “save” them in spite of themselves, while not being able to save herself. And when those people try to defend themselves and their children from her insanity and savior delusions, she cries victim and blame the “savages” for attacking her. They hate her for her freedom, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This comment is spot on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she was assigned to find some kids…by her Pimp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people speculated last week that just because she turned up at Saint Laurel in Paris, she was somehow making a comeback. No. Someone clearly paid for her seat there.
She is severely damaged and lucky she wasn’t arrested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her brother was modelling for YSL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep, that’s her brother behind her on the right in that first photo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mission accomplished? This story is on the BBC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she assumed that the two adults had kidnapped the children, and would “walk forever if it takes” to protect the children?
How on earth did she made that leap of logic? “Don’t worry boys, I’m with you! I’m with you!” What the…
And then she turned around and said she couldn’t believe she was just punched in the face, and then she didn’t think she would ever change… from what? From being a nuisance?
The scary thing is that she really believes she’s doing a good thing, a right thing. Self delusion of grandeur doesn’t even cover it. My goodness. She’s unhinged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wtf was that? She’s a cracked out mess. The people’s comments from her stream were the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she sould have opened a translator app instead of insta….?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Telling the father that he can’t come to the hotel room particularly added weight to my concern that she, actually, is helping with trafficking. She would be perfect to groom children for high profile scumbags who like children. They give her beautiful clothes, travel, hotels to stay at, potentially pay off her mother’s debt, and provide aaaaaaaaalll the drugs she could ever want. She legitimately does not look aware of her surroundings. I feel like someone sent her out to do this. I do not feel sorry for her, because she is a nototious ass, but I AM concerned for her welfare. More importantly, he is a danger to the public and needs to go to jail immediately. She recorded herself trying to steal someone’s kid ffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I replied to you in the wrong place. I agree that was suspicious when she said everyone could go with her but the father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Batshit crazy as usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she should be expelled from the EU given her actions. If this had happened in Argentina, a lawyer would have already contacted the family, convinced them into action, and she would be tried for attempted kidnapping and child trafficking.
Someone needs to tell this woman to STOP meddling for her own gain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was so painful to watch. I don’t understand Arabic but from the expressions on the parents’ faces, I can imagine them telling one another “Who is this crazy person and why won’t she leave us alone?”
And on the subject of crazy – guess who’s in London, demanding to see the Duchess of Sussex, insisting that Meghan MUST talk to her? Yep, Samantha. Her publicist (she needs a publicist?) told the press that Samantha flew to London from Italy and won’t leave until and unless Meghan agrees to talk to her. BTW, I thought Sammy was broke – how can she afford trips to Europe and the services of a publicist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She won’t get anywhere near the RF; suspect this is just to garner more interviews and attention, which are drying up as we speak. And she’ll have to pay that “publicist.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumour has it she will be in Sussex to ambush Harry and Meghan. It would be nice if she was pulled over on the way there, and made to sit on the roadside for an hour or two, while the officers check her out for security breaches. Twice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone see those pictures on the Fail the other day where there is a way older man just leering at the camera while his hands were on her? She’s steady typing on the phone. It told her whole story in those few pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought it was the worst part.
When she said the woman and the kids could go with her, but her husband could not, I raised an eyebrow like: Hummm… suspicious AF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I look at her like I look at Pete Doherty these days – somehow, both managed to make it past 27 and yet are STILL up to their same old crazy tricks, just without the relevancy they once enjoyed. They’re relics from another time when everyone else either died or moved on to a healthier lifestyle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse