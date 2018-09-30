VF: Did Princess Eugenie delay her engagement to avoid upstaging Prince Harry?

There are some mixed feelings going around about Princess Eugenie’s October wedding, which is just a few weeks away. I’m genuinely excited about it though – I can’t wait to see Eugenie’s dress, and I can’t wait to see what the other royal women wear. Will Kate passive-aggressively go for a shade of yellow so pale as to photograph white? Will Meghan be the most-photographed woman at the event? Which brooch will the Queen wear? So much royal excitement. But people are (justifiably) angry or upset at the idea that Eugenie seems to think her wedding is on par with her Wales’ cousins’ weddings. Which is why we’re getting this royal report from Katie Nicholl: Eugenie “deserves” to have a big, splashy wedding because she did the right thing by delaying her engagement announcement so Harry could have his moment. Sure, Jan.
With just three weeks to go until their October 12 wedding, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have been ticking off the last to-dos on their checklist and holding final planning meetings in Windsor. Despite some criticism over the cost of the wedding—the security bill is estimated to be roughly £2 million, while Eugenie’s wedding party will reportedly exceed £100,000—Eugenie is said to be “hugely looking forward to her wedding day,” according to a source who described the bride as “cool as a cucumber” ahead of the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
The source, a family friend, also sheds some interesting new light on why Eugenie, the ninth in line to the throne, is going all out on her wedding day. Apparently, Brooksbank, who is the U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, and Eugenie had agreed to get married months before they officially announced their engagement this past January.
“It’s my understanding that Eugenie and Jack decided some time ago that they wanted to get married, and there was some talk about a wedding in 2017, but they had to wait for Harry to go first,” according to the source. “The feeling among the Yorks is that she deserves her moment in the spotlight and a big royal wedding with all the frills.”
Reports suggested in August 2016 that Eugenie and Brooksbank had planned to get engaged by the end of that year, but there was no announcement. At the time, Harry was dating Meghan Markle, and by the spring of 2017, there was talk of a royal engagement. With Harry being sixth in line to the throne, royal protocol meant that when he did announce his engagement, in November, it took precedence over his cousin’s possible wedding plans.
According to the source, Eugenie and Brooksbank had to wait to announce their own happy news. “There are no bad feelings at all,” the source insists. “Eugenie is very close to Harry, and she knows how the system works.” When the couple announced their engagement, they said the formal proposal had happened in Nicaragua earlier in the month.
I think this is kind of sad, the fact that the Yorks are putting this story out there as some kind of explanation for why Eugenie should have her special day. She should have her special day because she’s getting married, because she’s a bride. I completely doubt that Eugenie held off an engagement announcement for a year and a half just because of Harry’s relationship with Meghan. That’s not the way this works – the cousins walk all over each other’s engagements and announcements all the time. Zara Phillips got engaged soon after Will and Kate, and her wedding was just a few months after the Cambridges’ wedding too. All of this talk about how Eugenie “deserves” such-and-such because of royal timing shenanigans is just BS.
Nicholl also notes that all of the reports about the wedding being a two-day extravaganza are true, that the Queen will host the “champagne reception” at Windsor Castle, and Andrew and Fergie will host a two-day party at Royal Lodge. Andrew is insisting that Eugenie get a carriage procession, and Nicholl also says that ITV is still in talks about airing the wedding in its entirety.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I’m sure she is lovely, but I can’t believe they thought for a second that her wedding would detract from Harry and Meghan. That is laughable
Actually, she probably wanted to not have that also be a story while hers is going on
It doesn’t make sense either. Harry and Meghan didn’t announce their engagement until November of that year. Why couldn’t Eugenie and Jack have announced their engagement the other 10 months of the year, especially if they wanted to marry in 2017?
Who cares? Sarah and Andrew feel entitled, sure; Eugenie, I wonder if she’s just caught up in their fervour. And maybe a bit of competition as well. I don’t begrudge her a very special (to her) wedding day, but this spectacle it’s become is just way over the top for a non-working royal, “blood princess” or not. IMO, and JUST my opinion, I wouldn’t care at all about all of it, but that damned carriage ride to the auctioned off peasants just seems so overboard. “Look everyone! I’m just as popular/we’ll loved as the others! People WANT to see ME!”
Personally, I just want to see what Fergie wears as she lumbers into the chapel, What monstrosity Bea picks out (esp. the hat!)! Color theme, and what the other senior royals are wearing. Then I’m out lol
Sorry, can’t dredge up all the big interest in these two.
I can’t think about this wedding without imagining The Windsors.
Haha! I love that show – Beatrice and Eugenie are portrayed as so sweetly clueless.
Storm in a teacup.
I wish her well. Her father is such a tool.
That’s all I’ve got to say about the wedding.
That about sums it up.
Did Princess Eugenie delay her engagement to avoid BEING UPSTAGED BY Prince Harry?
There, fixed your headline for you. 😏
True.
She should have married last year.
This!
Okay 🙄
At some point, someone has got to tell her that she nor her husband have the movie star good looks and charisma necessary to pull off a story like this.
I just don’t believe it. Try again.
I agree, but neither do Will, Kate, Harry or Meghan.
Will, Kate, Megan, and Harry are better looking than these two. There’s also the fact that the public grew up watching Will and Harry, and were very much fascinated by Diana. No one cares about Eugenie.
I think Meghan and Kate are good looking young women. William and Harry married up in that department.
Meghan’s got the beautiful looks, she was a Hollywood actress already. Harry’s got charisma in spades. Kate is very pretty.
William is the dud in that bunch without any looks or charisma.
William was good looking when he had hair. Lots of men are still sexy with receding hairlines or balding but William’s head shape looks better with hair.
Harry is okay, nothing special IMO as far as looks go.
@minx one thing both brothers have going for them in common is their height. if william weren’t so tall he’d be another prince albert!!
I agree that both Will and Harry married up but still think neither of them is particularly special. Pretty girls, nothing spectacular.
If I was Eugenie, I would be more worried just how many people will turn out for this. It just goes to show how out of touch Andrew really is. Sure, we will look at the dress, we will look at the attendees but is not Harry/Meghan level. Its more the guest list. Nice but dim the groom doesn’t elicit much excitement. I am not being mean just realistic. “Deserve” all you want….if you want to pay, Andrew. He ain’t airmiles Andy for nothin’.
How ? I know personally people that applied to attend this thing and did not get in. So someone is seeing it and taken all ilthe invites
People want to see the BRF. They will always be a popular. If none of the other senior royals were in attendance how many people would show up for E?
As for people wanting to see HER and only her. Unlikely. She’s not as popular as W&H. Never will be.
Blah blah blah the public watched her grown up. Blah blah blah the public don’t care and can’t stand her pedo dad and her thirst hungry mother. No wedding will change that.
It’s a mess. I can’t believe The Queen would indulge this.
It only proves Charles’ point that Andrew’s role needs to be reduced after he takes over and the monarchy will be stream-lined to the people who matter.
Indulge YES. She’s a “blood princess.” Andrew will never let us forget.
The Qatari government is also throwing them a pre wedding party and of course Andy Air Miles can’t say no. Why can’t the Qataris foot the bill for the actual wedding then?
@Nic919….why is he called Andy Air Miles?
“The Qatari government is also throwing them a pre wedding party”
Wait, what?
Charles cannot eliminate Andrew and the Yorks completely. Legally they have to fulfill the Counsellor of State requirements. Andrew is one now, Beatrice becomes one when HM passes away. Not sure what happens if Philip passes while HM is still alive.
I am sure whatever the royal ladies wear will be approved in advanced and coordinated intentionally, just as they were with Meghan’s. The yellow coat on Kate’s was -intentional- (the colors the ladies wore created a stylized Union Jack, in anticipation of Meghan’s Commonwealth veil), and I have no doubt that if she is not expected to participate she will choose something equally appropriate and offensive to you.
ROTFL. None of them knew about the Commonwealth veil, not even Harry. That was revealed in the recent Queen of the World doc. And no the royal ladies weren’t out trying to dress like flags and bunting. Kate chose to wear something that photographed white, chose to do it of her own free will.
I just don’t think there is a lot of interest in this wedding.
GUYS. WE FINALLY HAVE OUR CASAMIGOS CONNECTION.
Was it David Attenborough who talked about not letting the light in on the mystery? The Yorks are trying too hard.
W&K announced their engagement Nov 2010, married April 2011
Zara and Mike announced their engagement Dec 2010, married July 2011
There was no royal protocol stopping Eugenie and Jack from announcing and getting married whenever they wanted. If E&J wanted a big public wedding they would have picked a Saturday not a Friday. All this fuss and feathers, if anything, is coming from Andrew and Fergie with a cringing Eugenie in the background wishing they’d chosen Crathie Kirk during the Balmoral holiday.
If they didn’t want a big wedding they wouldn’t be having one. Friday or Saturday doesn’t matter on the cost of her carriage ride and the lottery winners.
The narrative that she’s some innocent who didn’t want a two day affair is ridiculous. She’s getting what she wants. If she didn’t want a carriage ride, there wouldn’t be one.
It’s her wedding after all. Are we supposed to believe that she’s had zero control of her own wedding?!?
Let’s see how much this poor soul is cringing while she’s in her carriage waving to all of us who’s had to pay for this spectacle.
This could of been scaled back if she wanted to to be.
Absolutely agree! And Crathie is such a pretty church, I don’t understand why more of them don’t use it for weddings. If I were marrying into the RF, I’d want to do it at Crathie while the family is already there and have my honeymoon during the Braemar Games.
When a “brand ambassador” (however posh) marries someone we’ve never heard speak (however royal) the public simply aren’t going to care.
She could have had a beautiful wedding like Zara Phillips did and not insist on a carriage ride and not try to have it televised etc and give out tickets and try to make it into a major royal type wedding. She is a minor royal that few people around the world are interested in and it’s time she (well really not her but her parents) understood that. She is not that important that any anouncement of hers would upstage a major royal’s wedding.
Just saw news that the wedding will be televised on ITV. I’m excited. I want to see what everyone is wearing. I wish nothing but the best for Eugenie and Jack. I take most of these stories with a grain of salt. Especially after the concerted efforts of the tabloids to blame these girls for their parents’ horribleness. We’ll find out what’s true in a few weeks. Until then, bigger fish to fry.
““The feeling among the Yorks is that she deserves her moment in the spotlight..”
To be honest, I think this is a weird way to describe a wedding. I get that it’s a bride’s big day, but that’s not the reason why you’re getting married. Also, since she’s royal, she’s used to dressing up and doing shindigs on a regular basis in a way a regular person isn’t, so I feel having the spotlight on her is something weird for her to aspire to — she’s not a Kardashian or supposed to have the mentality of one.
