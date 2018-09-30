VF: Did Princess Eugenie delay her engagement to avoid upstaging Prince Harry?

Royal wedding

There are some mixed feelings going around about Princess Eugenie’s October wedding, which is just a few weeks away. I’m genuinely excited about it though – I can’t wait to see Eugenie’s dress, and I can’t wait to see what the other royal women wear. Will Kate passive-aggressively go for a shade of yellow so pale as to photograph white? Will Meghan be the most-photographed woman at the event? Which brooch will the Queen wear? So much royal excitement. But people are (justifiably) angry or upset at the idea that Eugenie seems to think her wedding is on par with her Wales’ cousins’ weddings. Which is why we’re getting this royal report from Katie Nicholl: Eugenie “deserves” to have a big, splashy wedding because she did the right thing by delaying her engagement announcement so Harry could have his moment. Sure, Jan.

With just three weeks to go until their October 12 wedding, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have been ticking off the last to-dos on their checklist and holding final planning meetings in Windsor. Despite some criticism over the cost of the wedding—the security bill is estimated to be roughly £2 million, while Eugenie’s wedding party will reportedly exceed £100,000—Eugenie is said to be “hugely looking forward to her wedding day,” according to a source who described the bride as “cool as a cucumber” ahead of the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The source, a family friend, also sheds some interesting new light on why Eugenie, the ninth in line to the throne, is going all out on her wedding day. Apparently, Brooksbank, who is the U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, and Eugenie had agreed to get married months before they officially announced their engagement this past January.

“It’s my understanding that Eugenie and Jack decided some time ago that they wanted to get married, and there was some talk about a wedding in 2017, but they had to wait for Harry to go first,” according to the source. “The feeling among the Yorks is that she deserves her moment in the spotlight and a big royal wedding with all the frills.”

Reports suggested in August 2016 that Eugenie and Brooksbank had planned to get engaged by the end of that year, but there was no announcement. At the time, Harry was dating Meghan Markle, and by the spring of 2017, there was talk of a royal engagement. With Harry being sixth in line to the throne, royal protocol meant that when he did announce his engagement, in November, it took precedence over his cousin’s possible wedding plans.

According to the source, Eugenie and Brooksbank had to wait to announce their own happy news. “There are no bad feelings at all,” the source insists. “Eugenie is very close to Harry, and she knows how the system works.” When the couple announced their engagement, they said the formal proposal had happened in Nicaragua earlier in the month.

I think this is kind of sad, the fact that the Yorks are putting this story out there as some kind of explanation for why Eugenie should have her special day. She should have her special day because she’s getting married, because she’s a bride. I completely doubt that Eugenie held off an engagement announcement for a year and a half just because of Harry’s relationship with Meghan. That’s not the way this works – the cousins walk all over each other’s engagements and announcements all the time. Zara Phillips got engaged soon after Will and Kate, and her wedding was just a few months after the Cambridges’ wedding too. All of this talk about how Eugenie “deserves” such-and-such because of royal timing shenanigans is just BS.

Nicholl also notes that all of the reports about the wedding being a two-day extravaganza are true, that the Queen will host the “champagne reception” at Windsor Castle, and Andrew and Fergie will host a two-day party at Royal Lodge. Andrew is insisting that Eugenie get a carriage procession, and Nicholl also says that ITV is still in talks about airing the wedding in its entirety.

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

40 Responses to “VF: Did Princess Eugenie delay her engagement to avoid upstaging Prince Harry?”

  1. manda says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I’m sure she is lovely, but I can’t believe they thought for a second that her wedding would detract from Harry and Meghan. That is laughable

    Actually, she probably wanted to not have that also be a story while hers is going on

  2. Jan90067 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Who cares? Sarah and Andrew feel entitled, sure; Eugenie, I wonder if she’s just caught up in their fervour. And maybe a bit of competition as well. I don’t begrudge her a very special (to her) wedding day, but this spectacle it’s become is just way over the top for a non-working royal, “blood princess” or not. IMO, and JUST my opinion, I wouldn’t care at all about all of it, but that damned carriage ride to the auctioned off peasants just seems so overboard. “Look everyone! I’m just as popular/we’ll loved as the others! People WANT to see ME!”

    Personally, I just want to see what Fergie wears as she lumbers into the chapel, What monstrosity Bea picks out (esp. the hat!)! Color theme, and what the other senior royals are wearing. Then I’m out lol

    Sorry, can’t dredge up all the big interest in these two.

  3. Bella DuPont says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Storm in a teacup.

  4. Other Renee says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I wish her well. Her father is such a tool.

    That’s all I’ve got to say about the wedding.

  5. Mia4s says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Did Princess Eugenie delay her engagement to avoid BEING UPSTAGED BY Prince Harry?

    There, fixed your headline for you. 😏

  6. Derrière says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Okay 🙄
    At some point, someone has got to tell her that she nor her husband have the movie star good looks and charisma necessary to pull off a story like this.

    I just don’t believe it. Try again.

  7. Louise says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:58 am

    If I was Eugenie, I would be more worried just how many people will turn out for this. It just goes to show how out of touch Andrew really is. Sure, we will look at the dress, we will look at the attendees but is not Harry/Meghan level. Its more the guest list. Nice but dim the groom doesn’t elicit much excitement. I am not being mean just realistic. “Deserve” all you want….if you want to pay, Andrew. He ain’t airmiles Andy for nothin’.

    • STEPHANIE HAWKINS says:
      September 30, 2018 at 11:20 am

      How ? I know personally people that applied to attend this thing and did not get in. So someone is seeing it and taken all ilthe invites

      • Reese says:
        September 30, 2018 at 12:52 pm

        People want to see the BRF. They will always be a popular. If none of the other senior royals were in attendance how many people would show up for E?
        As for people wanting to see HER and only her. Unlikely. She’s not as popular as W&H. Never will be.
        Blah blah blah the public watched her grown up. Blah blah blah the public don’t care and can’t stand her pedo dad and her thirst hungry mother. No wedding will change that.

  8. Talie says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:30 am

    It’s a mess. I can’t believe The Queen would indulge this.

    It only proves Charles’ point that Andrew’s role needs to be reduced after he takes over and the monarchy will be stream-lined to the people who matter.

  9. Janet says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I am sure whatever the royal ladies wear will be approved in advanced and coordinated intentionally, just as they were with Meghan’s. The yellow coat on Kate’s was -intentional- (the colors the ladies wore created a stylized Union Jack, in anticipation of Meghan’s Commonwealth veil), and I have no doubt that if she is not expected to participate she will choose something equally appropriate and offensive to you.

    • notasugarhere says:
      September 30, 2018 at 11:09 am

      ROTFL. None of them knew about the Commonwealth veil, not even Harry. That was revealed in the recent Queen of the World doc. And no the royal ladies weren’t out trying to dress like flags and bunting. Kate chose to wear something that photographed white, chose to do it of her own free will.

  10. Fiji says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I just don’t think there is a lot of interest in this wedding.

  11. savu says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:17 am

    GUYS. WE FINALLY HAVE OUR CASAMIGOS CONNECTION.

  12. Natalie S says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Was it David Attenborough who talked about not letting the light in on the mystery? The Yorks are trying too hard.

  13. notasugarhere says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:05 am

    W&K announced their engagement Nov 2010, married April 2011

    Zara and Mike announced their engagement Dec 2010, married July 2011

    There was no royal protocol stopping Eugenie and Jack from announcing and getting married whenever they wanted. If E&J wanted a big public wedding they would have picked a Saturday not a Friday. All this fuss and feathers, if anything, is coming from Andrew and Fergie with a cringing Eugenie in the background wishing they’d chosen Crathie Kirk during the Balmoral holiday.

    • Reese says:
      September 30, 2018 at 12:46 pm

      If they didn’t want a big wedding they wouldn’t be having one. Friday or Saturday doesn’t matter on the cost of her carriage ride and the lottery winners.
      The narrative that she’s some innocent who didn’t want a two day affair is ridiculous. She’s getting what she wants. If she didn’t want a carriage ride, there wouldn’t be one.
      It’s her wedding after all. Are we supposed to believe that she’s had zero control of her own wedding?!?
      Let’s see how much this poor soul is cringing while she’s in her carriage waving to all of us who’s had to pay for this spectacle.
      This could of been scaled back if she wanted to to be.

    • Elizabeth says:
      September 30, 2018 at 12:56 pm

      Absolutely agree! And Crathie is such a pretty church, I don’t understand why more of them don’t use it for weddings. If I were marrying into the RF, I’d want to do it at Crathie while the family is already there and have my honeymoon during the Braemar Games.

  14. Bee says:
    September 30, 2018 at 11:30 am

    When a “brand ambassador” (however posh) marries someone we’ve never heard speak (however royal) the public simply aren’t going to care.

  15. shy vi says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    She could have had a beautiful wedding like Zara Phillips did and not insist on a carriage ride and not try to have it televised etc and give out tickets and try to make it into a major royal type wedding. She is a minor royal that few people around the world are interested in and it’s time she (well really not her but her parents) understood that. She is not that important that any anouncement of hers would upstage a major royal’s wedding.

  16. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Just saw news that the wedding will be televised on ITV. I’m excited. I want to see what everyone is wearing. I wish nothing but the best for Eugenie and Jack. I take most of these stories with a grain of salt. Especially after the concerted efforts of the tabloids to blame these girls for their parents’ horribleness. We’ll find out what’s true in a few weeks. Until then, bigger fish to fry.

  17. perplexed says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    ““The feeling among the Yorks is that she deserves her moment in the spotlight..”

    To be honest, I think this is a weird way to describe a wedding. I get that it’s a bride’s big day, but that’s not the reason why you’re getting married. Also, since she’s royal, she’s used to dressing up and doing shindigs on a regular basis in a way a regular person isn’t, so I feel having the spotlight on her is something weird for her to aspire to — she’s not a Kardashian or supposed to have the mentality of one.

