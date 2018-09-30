Kim Kardashian wore a coat & a pair of boots covered in dollar bills, because why not

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian on Thursday night, where she made some kind of appearance at Delilah’s nightclub for a… party? It’s called the Anastasia Beverly Hills party. I guess the theme was “cash” because it looked like dollar bills were glued to the entrance, and then Kim rolled up in a vintage Jeremy Scott trench and boots, all with the same “cash” look. This is total Nouveau Marie Antoinette, right? This could have been her Halloween costume, and if anyone asked, she could say “I’m the Culture of Toxic Narcissism.” And if the cash-themed ensemble wasn’t enough, she’s also wearing a huge diamond – you can see it better in these photos. That’s notable because after she was robbed in Paris, Kim swore off her diamonds and wearing big pieces of jewelry. Page Six thinks she’s wearing her original 15-carat engagement ring from Kanye.
Speaking of Kanye, there’s a new KUWTK clip where Kim and Larsa Pippen (one of her close friends) talk about how they’ve always wanted all of their babies to have the same father. Kim tells Larsa that she (Kim) didn’t know if she and Kanye would work out while she was pregnant with North, but she was already planning to ask him to have a second kid with her so that she would have the same baby-daddy. This comes up as Kim and Larsa were talking about how Scott Disick and Kourtney should have a fourth kid together even though they’re broken up and with other people.
Oh, and here are some photos of Kim and North out and about in New York this weekend. North is PURE KANYE.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Biological continuity regardless of whether you actually love and get along with the other. Interesting.
Some people think it’s dirty or something to have more than one baby daddy. (Only for women probably!)
I never considered that kind of mindset but now I’m a single mom. People sometimes ask me if they’re all from the same dad. Really the last thing you should ask a single mom even though they are all from same dad for me it feels like people are asking “so exactly HOW much did u screw up your life” it kind of upsets me. Maybe I’m just over sensitive
Step up to them, look them right in the eye and loudly say what kind of woman do I look like to you? Then stand there staring them right in the eyes and wait for their response. Nine times outta ten, they will fumble, mumble and stumble their way backwards. Nor will they ask you again. You are not the least bit oversensitive, Desolee, you just unfortunately have to deal with ignorant people.
Whose face is on that “money?”
The one thing I have noticed about the Kardashian/Jenner’s is you never hear any gossip from ex employees who worked for the family. For such a popular(gross) and wealthy family they do tend to keep a lot of real damaging or embrassing information on lockdown.
The nda’s that employees do sign must be iron clad.
As for the coat and purse, I am not surprised a Kardashian is wearing it
Tacky, as usual.
Kanye was on SNL last night rapping about how money doesn’t matter and only love matters in life. This after the first song about a feeaky woman he buys trucks and nip tucks for. Also about faking orgasms and FiJi Water vs Perrier water while dressed in a Perrier bottle costume. What happened Kanye? You used to be great, man.
He’s a Kardashian now…that’s what happened.
And he arrived in a vehicle that looked like a giant version of those ugly flip flops he has been wearing..
He also wore a MAGA hat and went on a rant at the end.
Remember when she said she wasn’t “materialistic” anymore?
The party was to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills selling minority share of their company for $2 billion, hence the money theme.
It’s still tacky.
Yeah, still tacky. Anastasia is that eyebrow expert who I think has a line of eyebrow pencils and tools.
Anastasia Beverly Hills is a major beauty brand far exceeding eyebrow pencils and tools…
The $ bag purse is a nice touch to the tacky ensemble.
Sure, bring 2 or 3 more children into a loveless marriage with a person with serious mental illness. Why not?
After looking at this get-up all I have is the theme from “The Apprentice” song running through my mind and I cannot get it out. It’s “For the Love of the Money” by the O’Jays.
She treats that little girl like an accessory.
