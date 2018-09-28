“Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about that moment with Kavanaugh” links
  • September 28, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about that exchange with Brett Kavanaugh. [Jezebel]
Rose McGowan retracted the statements she made about Asia Argento. [Dlisted]
The mysterious lack of hype around Venom. [LaineyGossip]
Salma Hayek’s lace sleeves are on trend, I guess. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ted Alexandro “laid into” Louis CK during a set. [The Blemish]
A Million Little Things just seems like “The Millennial Big Chill” to me. [Pajiba]
Kim Richards is finally off probation. [Reality Tea]
The trailer for the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians looks dramatic. [Buzzfeed]
Here’s a list of scary movies that I won’t watch. [Looper]

11 Responses to ““Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about that moment with Kavanaugh” links”

  1. Christin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    The exchange with Klobuchar showed his true colors. Mean, bullying…

    If he wanted to clear his “good name”, he could get his delicate-aging-writer-frat boy buddy to emerge from his beach house hiding place and TESTIFY. Anyone can have a lawyer draft a letter. If they both are fully innocent, what’s the big deal?

    Reply
  2. homeslice says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    I’m going out on a limb here…now that the FBI is going investigate…Kavanaugh will withdrawl. He looked scared shitless yesterday.

    Reply
  3. tuille says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    I’m very disappointed that Flake will “flake” & support this guy. Besides his despicable taunts to Sen. Klobuchar & Ford’s testimony, his finances should be thoroughly investigated.
    https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/09/the-many-mysteries-of-brett-kavanaughs-finances/

    His wife keeps saying she “knows him” & he’d never have done any of the alleged assaults. I beg to differ – she was 27 when she met him & he was 36. By then his hormones had calmed down & he’d sobered up & undoubtedly figured out that his desired career progress necessitated much better behavior than that shown earlier.

    His wife is kinda sketchy too – her “job” pays 66K a year & her responsibility is organizing the annual family day fair for the 226 homes in the gated community where they live. Quite a few of us would take that job for less than that salary.

    Reply
  4. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 28, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    For all survivors. Check out Disturbed singing Sounds of Silence on Conan. Just watched it on youtube. Pictured all of us who knows the claustrophobic weight and shame with fists in the air.

    Reply

