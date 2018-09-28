“Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about that moment with Kavanaugh” links

Embed from Getty Images

"If i was in his courtroom and I acted like that, he would have thrown me out" — @SenAmyKlobuchar on Thursday's Kavanaugh hearing pic.twitter.com/LsPwSXaRdb

Did you believe his apology to be sincere to you?

“I can't assess that. I think that he realized that it was not good to be going back at a Senator. All I was trying to say to him in a polite way is I have had alcoholism in my family." — @SenAmyKlobuchar on Kavanaugh hearing pic.twitter.com/UXXvvJZRrL

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 28, 2018