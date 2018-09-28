“Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about that moment with Kavanaugh” links

Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about that exchange with Brett Kavanaugh. [Jezebel]
"If i was in his courtroom and I acted like that, he would have thrown me out" — @SenAmyKlobuchar on Thursday's Kavanaugh hearing pic.twitter.com/LsPwSXaRdb
Did you believe his apology to be sincere to you?
“I can't assess that. I think that he realized that it was not good to be going back at a Senator. All I was trying to say to him in a polite way is I have had alcoholism in my family." — @SenAmyKlobuchar on Kavanaugh hearing pic.twitter.com/UXXvvJZRrL
The exchange with Klobuchar showed his true colors. Mean, bullying…
If he wanted to clear his “good name”, he could get his delicate-aging-writer-frat boy buddy to emerge from his beach house hiding place and TESTIFY. Anyone can have a lawyer draft a letter. If they both are fully innocent, what’s the big deal?
It truly was beyond the pale and I think he would have gone much farther with his sneering taunts if they hadn’t been forced to take a break. Klobuchar was far more gracious to him after his forced apology than he deserved.
And yes it speaks volumes that he is trying to thwart an FBI investigation at every turn. He sounded like a desperate, panicked kid at a few points, just pleading that he was innocent, that an investigation wouldn’t offer any conclusions, etc etc. Someone of his stature knows better. He is hiding something and it doesn’t take a distinguished jurist to know he’s evading, bigly.
He’s an utter disgrace.
With this nomination, the GOP is signalling to all privileged white dudes that it’s open season to rape and pillage until there’s nothing left.
Well said!
That frat boy buddy had a girlfriend in college who wanted to give evidence on what he’d told her: that in high school, he and a group of male friends ‘took it in turns to have sex with an incredibly drunk girl’. Apparently he felt shame and guilt. And she came forward with this information before the final accuser spoke out – so she corroborated in advance of hearing it. It was part of the New Yorker article. Just shocking that they are pretending nothing of the sort is in evidence.
No wonder they hid Mark Judge, and fought so hard against an FBI inquiry. Even in the face of the American Bar Association withdrawing their previous unanimous support of Kavanugh, and saying there must be an investigation – that is what due process actually means.
There are Crowdpacs now not only to fund Senator Collins’ opponent should she vote to confirm, but to fund Grassley’s come what may. They’re raising a lot of money. It looks the best way to hit these people back – with money.
I hope it’s okay to post links to those Crowdpacs – apologies if it’s not.
https://www.crowdpac.com/campaigns/388598/fund-chuck-grassleys-future-opponent?ref_code=bitly the one to defeat Grassley
https://www.crowdpac.com/campaigns/387413/either-sen-collins-votes-no-on-kavanaugh-or-we-fund-her-future-opponent?ref_code=goalmet the one to defeat Susan Collins, should she vote to confirm.
I’m going out on a limb here…now that the FBI is going investigate…Kavanaugh will withdrawl. He looked scared shitless yesterday.
Doesn’t Trump have to agree to the FBI investigation though? Or can the chair of the committee give the authorisation to investigate?
I’m very disappointed that Flake will “flake” & support this guy. Besides his despicable taunts to Sen. Klobuchar & Ford’s testimony, his finances should be thoroughly investigated.
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/09/the-many-mysteries-of-brett-kavanaughs-finances/
His wife keeps saying she “knows him” & he’d never have done any of the alleged assaults. I beg to differ – she was 27 when she met him & he was 36. By then his hormones had calmed down & he’d sobered up & undoubtedly figured out that his desired career progress necessitated much better behavior than that shown earlier.
His wife is kinda sketchy too – her “job” pays 66K a year & her responsibility is organizing the annual family day fair for the 226 homes in the gated community where they live. Quite a few of us would take that job for less than that salary.
More like his victims had more agency and he had more to lose at 36 than fifteen. Frankly, the fact that he pursued and married a woman nearly a decade his junior at that age speaks volumes, anyhow. The women his own age knew better.
For all survivors. Check out Disturbed singing Sounds of Silence on Conan. Just watched it on youtube. Pictured all of us who knows the claustrophobic weight and shame with fists in the air.
