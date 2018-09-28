Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony was full of lies, gaslighting, hysterics & tantrums

Brett Kavanaugh testified after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Where she came across as authentic, and a woman still dealing with trauma decades after a sexual assault, Kavanaugh came across as an arrogant, abusive, temperamental frat boy. His blustering, shrieking opening statement lasted 50 minutes – and it was 50 minutes of hysterics, rage and privilege. He could not FATHOM how he could ever be held to account in any way for anything in his life. It was the portrait of a white, privileged rage monster, an angry, violent drunk who had never had to justify himself or his actions. I’m not even going to bother to post the videos from the hearing, because it was the real Twilight Zone, not the accusations against him. We saw an emotional, hysterical, snarling man threw a tantrum, and then we saw all of the Republican senators apologize to him for… daring to listen to one of his victims.
Kavanaugh lied. He lied throughout his testimony. He lied about things big and small. He lied about the meaning of some of the “jokes” in his yearbook:
Based on extensive interviews by me and @katekelly with Kavanaugh's former Georgetown Prep classmates, what he just said about the meanings of "boofed" and "Devil's Triangle" is not true.
— David Enrich (@davidenrich) September 27, 2018
He lied about whether he watched Dr. Ford’s testimony:
The @WSJ reports Kavanaugh watched Ford’s testimony, contradicting his later testimony that he did not.https://t.co/z8ByiE5XXD
— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) September 27, 2018
He lied about his drinking too, which turned the hearing into an intervention more than a fact-finding mission. He refused to admit that he had ever been blackout drunk, or that alcohol abuse could be a factor in his hazy memories during his high school and college years. He lied about Mark Judge’s statement – Kavanaugh claimed that Mark Judge gave some kind of sworn statement, and he did not. Mark Judge’s lawyer released a denial that has no legal authority, and Mark Judge has been hiding out in a beach house for a week. He also lied about what an FBI investigation would really do, which is pretty bad for a SITTING FEDERAL JUDGE. He seems to believe that the FBI shouldn’t investigate any of his victims’ claims because he’s sitting right there and denying everything.
Beyond the lies, you could see on Kavanaugh’s face and through his demeanor that he had reverted to a surly teenage rapist who only wanted to talk about brewskis and lifting. He grew visibly agitated and angry when the handful of Democratic women questioned him.
Kavanaugh’s face when being grilled by a woman says it all pic.twitter.com/9Z0My9zdns
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 27, 2018
The American Bar Association is calling for Kavanaugh’s nomination to be delayed until the FBI can do a full investigation. Most serious political commentators and SCOTUS-watchers believe Kavanaugh proved himself to be utterly unfit through yesterday’s performance as well. He’ll still get voted out of committee today. The full Senate vote will be next week.
One more thing about Kavanaugh’s hysterics and his fake-crying: #MyAbuserCriedToo.
The boyfriend that abused me cried a lot.
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) September 27, 2018
I have seen men cry like kavanaugh, the one who cried at my feet after smashing my face thru a glass coffee table, the one sobbing and screaming until i understood it was my fault for making him angry enough to attack me.
Deny, attack, become the victim…cry if you are able.
— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 27, 2018
Hell hath no fury like a white man told he can’t take whatever he wants whenever he wants it. pic.twitter.com/RbnGWYPB7p
— Steven W. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) September 27, 2018
i’ve unfollowed a few people today who praised Kavanaugh of “showing that it’s okay for grown men to cry, or to show emotions, and stand up for themselves by whatever means necessary”, among other nauseating things.
Same here. Men and women I have known my whole life are posting memes on FB that treat sexual assault like a joke. As a survivor of sexual assault, harassment, and stalking, yesterday literally made me sick to my stomach.
Hysterical, too emotional, too defensive, paranoid, bitter, angry, not credible, playing the victim card, crying to get what you want, unable to control your emotions, unfit for real decision-making, unfit to make the hard decisions, too soft — all things that are said about women every day, for decades. And shown by so, so many middle-aged men yesterday, and of course, by the candidate himself.
Some one on IG posted an Twitter comment and I’m going to put it in quotes because this sums it up perfectly “He’s crying because his whiteness, his maleness, his privilege, his “promised” perfect future is being questioned, and society never prepared him for failure or for facing the consequences of his actions”
He was like someone who murdered his wife and went in tv to beg for her safe return.
A twitter user called @samstein wrote something interesting:
“Amazing contrast in gender norms and expectations. Ford (who says she was sexually assaulted) is almost apologetic in her testimony. Kavanaugh, the alleged perpetrator, is yelling and angry.”
Nothing to add
I hate the way men cry when they can’t get their way
Me too – esp when they do it in front of other men as they know it will get them what they want. I have witnessed this so many times during my career – double standards for white privileged man babies.
He only faked cried though. Stopped at sniffling and screwing his face but it never really was crying. He was like a toddler hoping that by “crying”, he wouldn’t be punished even if he behaved badly.
Definitely not the type of personality that should be on SCOTUS. And yet, I sadly think he’ll get the job
Arpeggi, I think his tears were genuine but they clearly were only for himself. He was panicking that this seat he feels is owed to him was slipping away.
My last boyfriend would cry very spontaneously anytime I would call him out on bad behavior. I remember one time when he was being particularly cruel to me, all I said was “please don’t gaslight me” (something he did all the time) and his response was to burst into awkward sobbing and accuse me of attacking him. This happened several times throughout our relationship. It was manipulative AF because after his emotional outburst, I would always back off and tell him that I was sorry for upsetting him and his tears would dry right up. That was the response he wanted and I gave it to him.
My BF now tears up over a lot of things–not full-on sobbing–but just tears running down his face. Yesterday when I left work he left school to be with me and he just held me as I cried about my uncle who passed. He had tears rolling down his face. The difference is in the former example, my ex would cry for himself or to manipulate, in the latter example, my BF cries out of a feeling of genuine empathy. I love that my BF can empathize so openly but I don’t love when guys cry as a tactic to manipulate or because they feel sorry for themselves.
I’ve known the academic/intellectual meaning of the word “Entitled” for a long time. Watching Brett Kavanaugh’s performance today was the first time I ever truly understood the visceral meaning of the word.
I have no doubt he will get the nomination. His performance (as well as Lindsey Graham’s) was the fig leaf the republican party will stand behind (“At the end of the day, both sides spoke their truth”).
Its open guerilla warfare at this point, no point in pretending. The upside is that it looks like *finally*, the Democrats have started waking up to what they’re actually facing. They brought their A(ish) game finally.
Kitten, I’m so glad to know that your bf was there for you yesterday. He sounds like a great person. I’m so glad you had a caring and sensitive person to be with you during such a difficult time. Hugs.
I find it hard to believe that so many people still believe that some women who try to seek justice for being victims of sexual assault are doing it for the attention, making it up, or doing it in retaliation for a relationship gone bad. It’s hard explaining to older relatives that it’s very hard to come forward because most of the burden of proof is on the accuser, not the accused.
There’s a high profile rape case where I live going to trial soon where the accused is a college football player who was a possible 1st/2nd round draft pick. He’s suspended indefinitely and likely out for the season with him going to trial. It’s a very positive development that this case is even going to trial because like in most college towns, there’s been a troubling history of college athletes getting plea deals and lighter sentences. I wouldn’t be too shocked if his attorneys are also boosters doing his legal representation as pro bono work. Relatives who are also big sports fans are blaming the female victims for getting drunk and going home with him and his roommate, saying that “they’ve should have known better”.
Eons ago, during the Mike Tyson rape case, my business department met for a mandatory training on sexual harassment. My manager, a Southern good-ol’ boy of about 60, was chit-chatting before we began and when the case came up, said, “Now what was she doing in his hotel room with him anyway?”
He later assigned The Black Woman on our team to look into race representation in our work.
We didn’t like him much.
Imagine if Dr Ford had put on a show like his. The sexists would have had a field day. Hell, I saw some MAGAs on line mocking what they called her “baby” voice.
I realized once and for all yesterday, the sheep will never abandon trump and his minions. Dr. Harris could have a video of the night in question and it wouldn’t matter. Do you believe your lying eyes or me. I had to get off of FB, just reading the comments, so vile and uneducated unnerved me. We live in a whole new world now.
The comments mocking her voice were so awful. I also saw comments from women saying that her behavior is “disturbing” because she had her hair in her face and was giggling. Gah. Yesterday sucked so bad. Dr. Ford couldn’t have been any better and people STILL find shit to criticize her over.
I am at the point where I truly believe Trump could shoot someone on 5th Avenue while Kavanaugh recorded it with laughter and the Republicans couldn’t care less. Probably say “Population control”.
My god his crying instantly triggered me because an ex of mine who was an abusive gaslighting sociopathic a*hole used to pull the same shit every time. Start crying when I confront him about his messed up lies. Then it’s poor me blabla. He used to do this ALL THE DAMN TIME. and I used to fall for it until he threatened to kill me. Ugh and even then, the goddamn tearworks started as soon as my family intervened. It was pathetic really.
Just like this man is a pathetic raping a*hole.
Thank you!!! By contrast Dr Ford was quite composed, dignified and respectful- responding to deb
I hate to say this, (sincerely), but if we put aside the allegations…this man clearly displayed that he does not have the judicial temperament needed to be on the SCOTUS. He was incredibly PARTISAN. There has never been a candidate who was this party-oriented in his confirmation process. He was going full Alex Jones yesterday, and it is totally unacceptable.
How can there be any hope of him being an unbiased umpire “calling balls and strikes”? For example, when he would have to rule on a case brought by a democratically appointed AG? Or case involving a liberal organization like the ACLU, etc?
He’s proven himself to be so UNWORTHY of this position. His behavior is so below standard, in the past and the present.
I heard someone say yesterday he had to be telling the truth because no one is that good of an actor. What a nice world to live in. My abuser is still thought of as a nice, popular guy, except by people who really knows him well. He completely believes this lie himself and genuinely believes “there were two of us there” the day he forced himself on me and I pushed him off, saying no. “Two of us there.” Then he treated me like I was disgusting and forced him to molest me. Not only did he have no remorse whatsoever, he actually thinks I made him, even though I literally shoved him off me and said “no,” out loud, multiple times. Never underestimate a narcissist’s capacity to delude themselves.
watched the local news recently. i knew there’s no way we’d ever win because “she was kind to me before, so i took it as a signal that she likes me.”
and to answer the question of why did you AND your friends continued to have intercourse with her despite multiple verbal and gestural rejections. “we literally honestly thought we’re indulging HER rape fantasies.”
and never mind the mother who was gangraped but ALL her rapists were let off because she kept quiet, which meant she must’ve liked it. because they broke into her home and raped her next to her two sleeping children and she tried to be quiet because she didn’t want to wake her children to that horrorshow. they get a few months for breaking and entering and since no valuables were taken, they didn’t even get time for burglary.
my abuser is the same. when facing consequences for his abuse, he has said “well you abused me.” and he says it like he believes it. I’m not sure if he is extremely stupid/lacking insight into himself & others in order to say this or he is just DISHONEST.
Experienced investigators know abusers LIE and blame the victim – which frankly shows what a low life they are and adds insult to injury, literally.
People who back up abusers make me extremely concerned about their personal integrity. I’m watching and listening to the men who think Kavanaugh isn’t a bad guy – and I’m wondering what skeletons they have in THEIR closet themselves.
Usually after a situation such as this, cable news will have experts on body language. When the judge feels threatened or has talked a circle around a lie, he twitches his nose, not unlike Samantha on Bewitched. trump is praising him on twitter. Guess birds of a feather do stick together.
I really wanted a body language expert to unpack his many expressions and tics.
Among other things, he kept jutting his tongue into his jaw. My uneducated guess is that he was trying to control his clearly boiling anger.
YES that thing he kept doing with the side of his mouth was so scary to me. It was so easy to see how this man could be angry and violent.
Others have said it, but I couldn’t stop thinking, if this is what he’s like when he’s sober, what is like drunk?
I’m not a body language expert but other facial reactions he had were so telling. When the GOP men were “questioning” him or when he was talking about his beloved calendar he was sort of his natural complexion and looked relaxed. But when the prosecutor or the Dems began questioning him his face suddenly reddened and his mouth would twist and tremble.
I think he was truly on the edge of a real meltdown, especially when he rambled about beer and not knowing how much was too much but Lindsey Graham’s tantrum and yanking the prosecutor shifted the tone. They knew they had to prop him up with everything they had.
He was on the edge from the min he walked into the room and I think thats the only reason the Republicans came out from behind Mitchell’s skirts – they intervened to stop him from not only losing his sh!t completely at the Dems but from perjuring himself. There were a few occasions where I felt he was close to inadvertently admitting that he was a drunk and that he didn’t think there was an issue with that behaviour.
He certainly is proud of that calendar, just like his daddy had. Kamela Harris was great. She had a fu look on her face as she asked three times if he would request an FBI investigation. He refused to give a yes or no answer and started to really implode, doing the Samantha nose twitch. I know he’s going to get in. But forever and always, he will have dirt on his name and doubt. Dr. Ford is amazing and would be better SC Judge than this trump-alike any day of the week.
Yes, they definitely came in to save him. So obvious. And it was after the prosecutor asked about the notations on his July 1 calendar about having “skis” at a gathering of some boys on a week day night. Some think that was the night of the attempted rape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nancy
The mistake empaths make is that we keep assuming that sociopaths are as affected by shame as we are. So if you (an empath, presumably), got your dream job, but with such a stain like this against your name, you would forever feel the shame and cloud surrounding this scandal.
A Sociopath/ psychopath like Kavanaugh feels no shame, so for him, cloud or no cloud, when he did get in, it would be “RESULT!!!” or “WINNING!!!”. Cloud be damned.
Agree. But….they have to play the game. Sociopaths literally study the behavior of “normal” people to know what the correct response or emotion they should parrot. He, even more so than trump who is just so lost out there, has to parrot the indignance of what his wife, parents, audience would react to when a woman was assaulted. They have to be actors. I’m glad to know somebody else is aware of the evil of sociopathy. While I think Kavanaugh is a lying piece of shit, it is trump who is the ultimate sociopath.
Bella- I don’t think Kavanaugh is a sociopath, although maybe those in the psych fields can weigh in. He seems too hyper emotional to me and it’s not all an act. A nasty piece of work, yes. Emotionally stunted, yes. But not really sociopathic.
He seems to have used alcohol to get past his shyness in high school and college but when the inhibitions were released, so was the dark anger inside him. Hence a mean drunk. I haven’t heard anything about him dealing with his drinking problem, just denial that it’s beyond the norm. Who knows what else he’s been mixing with the booze.
I don’t know where his anger is coming from, but he’s had it at least since high school. He controls it only when sober, which is why some women had good experiences with him. He obviously has never dealt with that, either. But all this really is not what you want on the Supreme Court. Or any court. I’m surprised he has managed to keep a lid on it so far.
jwoolman: Thank you for articulating what I couldn’t. Sociopaths are void of emotion and have to watch us to see proper responses as I said above. You’re correct, I believe, that this man is an emotional train wreck. He can’t control his emotions, proven yesterday. trump, however, is another story. He doesn’t know right from wrong in either a social atmosphere (finding it normal to lust after his daughter) and in all aspects of his regime thus far. Will never forget him stalking Hillary at the debates, nasty woman, bad hombre. He’s not socially acceptable or mentally capable of any normalcy. Cavanaugh is your typical rich boy, weekend warrior who likes to tip that bottle. The Dems are asking for his buddy to be subpoenaed. This would be epic.
@Jwoolman and Nancy
(so sorry for the length of this post – some conversations are easier to have over a glass of wine than in comments sections!)
To be fair, there’s a sociopathic spectrum and most people fit on there somewhere from very, very low on the spectrum to extremely high. I believe Kavanaugh is high, and Trump, even higher.
Talking about Sociopaths and emotions…..they aren’t actually completely devoid of ALL emotion…….it’s understood that the “emotion” they experience the most honestly is rage. Others like empathy, regret, fear, remorse….not so much.
Kavanaugh is high on intellect, which tells me he would have been pretty good at studying and mimicking emotional responses (unlike Trump the dullard who always has such baffling responses to emotional situations – Remember the fist pumping on his way to the tragic hurricane areas??)
The reason I feel like Kavanaugh is a sociopath is this: Having studied the American political system for well over a decade now, I increasingly think that the emergence of Trump is like a distillation mechanism…..it’s pulling apart the more sociopathic elements in society from the more empathetic ones. The cruelty, sadism and absolute lack humanity required to be a Trump supporter is pretty high.
The otherizing of certain groups, the separation of families and caging of children, the abuse of immigrants, removal of healthcare and other basic benefits from the poor, the enrichment of the already wealthy through tax cuts, with money generated from cutting those benefits……I mean, I can keep going on.
These are sociopaths. ALL OF THEM. It’s time to start accepting the truth that there’s an epidemic of sociopathy in the world right now. It would be impossible to stomach this level of cruelty otherwise.
And Kavanugh has been in the trenches for these guys for DECADES. Don’t be fooled by his tears…..remember that that’s one of the gifts of sociopathy/psychopathy….the ability to manipulate empaths with fake tears, and big shows of remorse/regret etc that they don’t feel.
Remember, this is the man who stared down and then ignored the outstretched hand of the father of a shooting victim. He’s an unflinching liar and has ruled time and time and time again to crush the little people in favour of big organisations…..many times he’s the lone voice voting (for example) that corporations should be able to set temperatures low enough to kill their employees – with no culpability.
In the interest of space – ill just say….please look up this man’s record. It’s chilling.
Oh Bella, this fascinates me to no end. I have a lunch appt. I will be back later to talk more about this. You’re right, it would be cool to hang out and talk in person over wine. You will recognize me, about 5’7, blonde and as pregnant as a HOUSE!!! Thanks for the interesting words. I will return later to see if there are more. *No wine for this teetotaler until the twinsies are born!!*
Twins! Awwww……you’re so lucky – I’m desperate to have them one day (even have their names ready…lol).
I find this topic just as fascinating as you do…..no hurry whatsoever, I’ll look out for your response when you’re ready.
Nancy, chiming in to say I am equally fascinated! I can join your sweet momma-to-be self in teetotaling since I don’t drink…and no judgement whatsoever towards anyone who needs a few adult beverages to get through these dark days.
FUBAR situations are why alcohol was invented.
Well ladies, et al: I’m back. My sweet husband took me to lunch. Bella, be careful what you wish for. I am a twin as well and we’re a handful! You have names picked out, so sweet. Ok. I agree that our society is becoming sociopathic. When you try to destroy the most vulnerable, children in cages, immigrants, health care for the poor, all you mentioned does involve those without a conscience. I read an interesting article by Kate Manne, author of The Logic of Misogyny. She calls the new normal in the country “Himpathy.” trump and other men were saying how terrible it was for Cavanaugh to go through this. Not one word about Dr. Ford. Cavanaugh was embraced after he had a hissy fit, while the victim is politely dismissed. It’s all about the men and their feelings. Quickly, I know/knew a sociopathic man. Charming, intelligent, relentless. I observed him closely when a female friend died. He choked out tears, but he was forcing himself. Nothing, empty. So many stories, so little space. In essence Bella, yeah, our country has gone dead, cold. The remedy, idk. Talk back Bella, jwoolman, Esmom….although I know it’s hard to find words in these days, stay one step ahead of the pack. Resist and don’t give any himpathy to these effers. xoxo
For Esmom and others interested in a body language expert’s opinion, check out one of my favourite blogs, Eyes for Lies.
Here she examines Kavanaugh’s Fox interview: http://www.eyesforlies.com/blog/2018/09/my-thoughts-on-brett-kavanaughs-fox-interview/
And she’ll soon be posting about the testimony.
Eyes for Lies wrote about this in her blog!
http://www.eyesforlies.com/blog/
TY!
If you haven’t watched this exchange, check it out to see how he talks to women.
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1045421332803006464
Anyway, I’m totally defeated at this point and just ready to give up. I fully believe he’ll be confirmed by next week.
I think that was the most telling part of this honestly. The disrespect he showed to her is unbelievable, and not willing to just answer questions. This guy is a classic abuser, and I think he will be confirmed next week too. As ridiculous as it is…this is the product of trumps America
He will be, I think you’re right. But don’t give up. I believe this will sink the repubs for midterms. He can be removed from the bench, and hopefully Avenatti’s got the goods and this fool will end up on trial in Maryland. DONT GIVE UP.
It is very, VERY hard to impeach an SCJ. Only one SJC has ever been impeached and that was in 1804. I think Kavanaugh will enjoy a lifetime career, like Clarence Thomas did.
It makes me nauseous even typing that.
Kitten, I fear you are correct. I was just on a long, rage-powered walk with a friend and I came home more hopeless than ever after our discussion. She’s not even confident the the blue wave will be enough in Nov to shift the balance of power.
If he does get confirmed, my teeny tiny bit of consolation is maybe this will goose the dems to get to the polls more in November. Maybe this will increase the slim odds that dems retake the Senate. Probably overly optimistic, but it’s giving me comfort today.
YES. It was at that moment that I saw him as a bully, a disrespecter of women, and very likely a mean drunk. It was in a way the most telling moment of tthe whole thing for me. As a woman who still struggles with trauma from the violence and cruelty of my former husband, all the warning lights were flashing during Kavanaugh’s questioning. I believed Dr. Ford anyway and found her both humble and credible, but I find her story more convincing than ever after seeing his behavior.
He’s vile and he’s going to become our next Supreme Court justice.
Also, can someone please tell me when Lindsey Graham became this partisan monster? He used to be vaguely decent-ish but ever since trump got in, he seems to have completely flipped the script. What on earth is going on?
He started to change when McCain died. The real Lindsey has come out to play.
He started before that, after a few rounds of golf with Trump. He started to suck up big-time. What does Trump via Putin have on him?
He was very vocal on his dislike of trump for downplaying the heroics of McCain. It was he that insisted and finally got the WH to lower the flag for the week after McCain’s death. But, then he also was the one who got Ivanka into the funeral, probably not what McCain would have wanted since he publically said trump would not be allowed at his funeral. Seems like Graham is hiding something. Who changes that drastically.
That performance was his audition tape for the upcoming AG position. He’s been angling for that for some time now.
Yeah he’s going to replace Sessions. They will try to stop the Mueller investigation. We’ve been saying for quite sometime that things will get worse before they get better. Midterms are important but so is a lifetime SCJ appointee who is partisan AF–and a rapist, but nobody cares about that.
The next two years will be very, VERY troubling for those of us who still value democracy.
Just discovering now that they are preparing to vote next month on the Supreme Court to give Trump full pardoning on state and federal crimes.
Dems really need to start supporting Avenatti more, honestly. He’s batman.
I think he’s been compromised by the Russians. There was a very distinct turn in his behavior. Going from being totally against Trump to being one of his most emphatic defenders.
I also agree that he was auditioning for AG.
He was hysterical, weak, weepy and threw a tantrum – he should be barred from not only Supreme Court but as a judge as well.
I just wish that the Democrats said this simple sentence when the Republicans threw a tantrum and said this was the most disgusting thing ever happened in the history of United States; Republicans were in no rush to even give a hearing for Merrick Garland and dragged it out for more than 350 days. We are asking them for 5-10 days for a proper investigation by the FBI. Really have to wonder why they are obstructing an investigation and just wants to confirm Brett ASAP.
100% agree! This man showed that he doesn’t have the temperament to be a any kind of judge, especially one with a life time appointment.
What we saw yesterday was the real him – a nasty, drunk, angry, spoiled, misogynistic bully who has never been told no or held accountable for his actions. As i posted in the other thread, they way in which he spoke to the female senators shows how he really feels about women – if he can talk to them like that in a public forum i can only imagine how he treats his wife in private, her meekness tells me all I need to know.
Of course he doesn’t want an FBI investigation as he will be exposed as the rapist liar he is – Judge knows where the bodies are buried.
His performance was part scripted (to please Emperor Toadstool) and part because he clearly hadn’t had a drink for a few days. He was foaming at the mouth at some points and I think the reason why a break was called after he shouted at Sen Kolbacher (i think thats her name) was the Repubs calling timeout to tell him to calm down – when he came back and apologised it was clear to me that someone told him and made him.
He will get confirmed but I don’t think he will last a year on the court – he’ll be impeached as he perjured himself in both hearings and the Dems can use that.
Judge knows where the bodies are buried. CLASSIC
Completely agree. He was entitled and whiny. It should be embarrassing for any professional to watch.
Yup. The misogyny just OOOZED out of him.
This was the Republicans’ argument: This privileged white man has been given every privilege by white men, white men love him and speak to his character! Theirs is the only system and opinion that matters. Just look at his resume! Powerful men love him! There are even up to 65 women who say he didn’t rape them– they love him! He says women text him basically saying he’s Jesus! Look at his academic record! He worked hard! He’s Christian! Case closed.
Reminds me of another unjustly accused Champion of Women. He had an impeccable resume and was the darling protege of many powerful Republicans. The governor and the state Chairman of the Republican Party wrote passionate, glowing recommendations for his law school applications. He attended a Republican National Convention as a delegate for a presidential candidate! His serious girlfriend was a Mormon. And somehow he still found the time to volunteer at a suicide hotline! He was beloved by male and female friends and admired by colleagues. He was accused of terrible crimes against women, and he unwaveringly denied his guilt in court. Women loved him when he was young; they STILL love him! Just like Brett. Definitely impossible for this guy to ever be violent against women. Justice for Ted Bundy! /s
And this is what the judge had to say to Bundy when sentencing him to death for raping and murdering a 12 year old girl:
“Take care of yourself, young man. I say that to you sincerely; take care of yourself, please. It is an utter tragedy for this court to see such a total waste of humanity as I’ve experienced in this courtroom.
You’re a bright young man. You would have made a good lawyer and I would have loved to have you practice in front of me, but you went another way, partner. Take care of yourself. I don’t feel any animosity toward you. I want you to know that. Once again, take care of yourself.”
NO ANIMOSITY.
PS Brett, guess who else went to Yale Law School? “It’s ranked number one!” Hilary Clinton. BUT HER EMAILS!!
My god I never knew that about Ted Bundy. FFS I am so damn sick of this Good Ol’ Boys Club nightmare that we are forced to live in.
I barely slept last night and I’ve been stress-eating all morning. Let me know when it’s time for a beer.
Good god, I didn’t know that background about Ted Bundy! And the way the judge empathized with him is shameful and chilling. Reminds me of the white men’s country club yesterday.
I know, right? For f*ck’s sake! I read “The Stranger Beside Me” a couple of years ago (greatest true crime book ever, by Ann Rule, a former police officer working as a crime reporter when the first murders were discovered, while volunteering at a suicide hotline WITH TED BUNDY. She was reporting on his then-unsolved crimes, while working side by side with him and becoming his close friend, and even a sharp mind like hers never suspected him. It’s a fascinating tale of revelation about how we really don’t want to see the truth). I was reminded of it yesterday watching Brett the rapist. For the hell of it I looked up some of Bundy’s quotes, and if they were presented to me as coming from Brett, I would totally believe it. Ted was much more believable in the way he handled himself though— yep, we’re now dealing with a new low in the serial rapist/ murderer species.
They are both products of the same cycle of white male privilege. Both RAPISTS WHOSE JUDGES APOLOGIZED to them, knowing they were guilty. This is how the world works.
You just blew my mind, Stumpycorgi. Wow
Stumpycorgi: I read The Stranger Beside Me as well. It was terrifying. Can’t imagine how Anne Rule felt after being so close to him and admiring him to find out he was a cold blooded killer. I remember those words from the judge. He wasn’t the only one. Bundy was charming, they say handsome, I say otherwise, and had a future in law. Supposedly the girl he loved broke up with him and his ego couldn’t take it. He did everything in his power, including law school to impress and get her back and he succeeded. Once she loved him again, he dropped her cold. Most of his victims resembled her look, pretty, long hair parted in the middle. Thank God, he can no longer hurt anyone. Lights out. But he isn’t the only that can make people believe they are good when inside they’re evil. Very chilling indeed.
Yes. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he’s paid someone off over the years – I don’t think it’s just a fear of the women being confirmed as truthful – I kind of suspect there’s something bigger he’s hiding.
I like how you are optimistic about him being impeached. I highly doubt that just as I doubt Trump will get impeached. He for sure will be our next Supreme Court judge & Trump will win his second term. Everything, including history, is in their favor. Call me a pessimistic or a Debby Downer but this has been the course of our country for a while now. To quote Thomas Jefferson “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure,” and my other favorite “I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.” A rebellion is in order, it’s time frankly.
The tell for me was the ridiculous volume of water he consumed. He kept moving his tongue around and manipulated his mouth as if he had a severe case of dry mouth. As one does when one has been drinking. I chalked it up to my own projections. Until I went on twitter and found several threads where people concurred. Comments from people who had experience with alcohol be it from dealing with their own, others close to them or through professionals assisting alcoholics. His mood swinging among anger, aggression, tears. The blame & constant portrayal of himself as victim. His complete refusal to answer yes or no had he ever drunk too much? Had he ever blacked out or experienced memory loss from excess drinking? When Senator Klobacher asked if he had ever blacked out rather than answer he turned the question back on her.
Kavanaughs behaviour was not of an aggrieved, wronged individual but of an angry, belligerent, weepy drunk. And that segment where he kept saying how much he liked beer was really creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his testimony filled me with so much rage I started punching a pillow because I needed to get the anger out..,and then a colleague walked into my office and I burst into tears at how hopeless it all seems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was screaming at the TV, literally yelling at the top of my lungs. During Kavanaugh’s testimony, several times I hopped off my sofa, telling my BF that I don’t think I can continue to watch. Brett was just so angry, smug, and entitled; so self-pitying and pathetic.
The only time that I was yelling with pride was when Booker and Harris got to him. The Dems could and should have done more. Hell, they were on the damn clock FFS don’t waste even a SECOND.
Kamala Harris owned him, she knew it and he knew it. It’s obvious she is a Prosecutor, and has spent time interrogating lying creeps like him before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they wonder why women don’t come forward…
Harris was so amazing.
@WATP-I know but Harris and a couple others showed that you have to use that time wisely. Harris cut off Kavanaugh instead of letting him filibuster the way so many other Dems did. Too many Dems let him have the floor instead of using their time to grill him on his inconsistencies. I do really like Blumenthal a lot but some of these old white dudes and women (sorry DiFi) need to hang it up and retire. They’re not sharp or fast enough to handle the 90 second format.
He reminds me of so many entitled white men who have belittled me, underpaid me and made me feel wrong for wanting to be treated equally. Not better, equally. Eff him and all the republicans propping him up.
Kaiser, I want to thank you so much for your Twitter feed yesterday, it helped me get through the conflagration.
One thing I know in life is that when someone shows you who they really are, you must believe them and act accordingly. Kavanaugh should not be a judge anywhere. I cannot imagine Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagen, or for God’s sakes RBG serving with him. Honestly I don’t believe even John Roberts would tolerate him.
But sadly, the committee is going to approve him in a couple of hours. Hang in there, everyone.
It was so weird when he was like “I like beer.” And then asking the senator if she drinks until she blacks out. Um, what?? What??
When he said that I have flashbacks to Homer Simspon.
https://i.imgflip.com/12kzum.jpg
He had no business questioning any of them. The Klobachar exchange was horrible. She was very measured and patient as she questioned him (and revealed her own father’s battle). He was cruel to throw drinking questions back to her.
Someone on TV this morning said anyone behaving like he did in a courtroom would have been found in contempt.
He almost lost it completely that point. He even giggled a little bit. The breaks in the proceedings saved him from imploding completely, as did the GOP senators intervening. His emotional immaturity and lack of composure were mind boggling to behold.
He was so very different after that break. I’m sure someone gave him an injection of xanax or *something* to get him to dial down the rage. I watched the entire hearing. I was expecting him to be a petulant liar, but WOW he really went all in with seething anger and entitlement. He was practically frothing at the mouth. It was scary, actually.
And the base LOVED it. I’m pretty sure that all it did was strengthen the GOP’s resolve to confirm him today because after all, how DARE a bunch of WOMEN question this man’s purity and integrity?
At this point all we can do is hope the rest of the court will try to reign in the insanity this monster is about to unleash, because he’s going to try as soon as he is confirmed. He showed his true face yesterday and he is foaming at the mouth for retribution now. Roe v Wade, and any other matter relating to women and their rights is going to be crushed as soon as he can get his hands on them.
Yes, yes, yes. He basically threatened vengeance. It. was. appalling. So of course the deplorables loved it.
I have a friend (well not friends anymore!) Who was all “I support him!” And arguing with me about why she waited to tell anyone. I lay out several points. “But why wait!” I lay out several more points but preface it with “I can’t answer that for her.” “But why wait!”
LIBRULS. HAPPY NOW?! But thanks for exposing yourself as a misogynistic douchebag!
If he’s confirmed it poses a serious challenge to John Roberts, the corporatist who takes his “legacy” seriously.
Someone on TV last night said that Roberts should get in contact with the Senate leadership today and let them know the SC does not want BK. BK will become their problem and big cloud (Clarence 2.0).
Certain white men are above reproach, his confirmation will further emphasise that point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a woman acted the way he did, so unhinged and hysterical, she would be the laughing stock of the nation right. There would be no excuses for her. She would just be “crazy” or “on her period”. I cannot believe people are coming to his defense. This is just dripping with hypocrisy. So disgusting.
“what if (insert woman presidency candidate) got her period in the middle of a peace negotiation and pressed the nuke button on a whim because they didn’t give her some ice cream?”
except that they were never women who did.
“Beware of men who cry. It’s true that men who cry are sensitive to and in touch with feelings, but the only feelings they tend to be sensitive to and in touch with are their own.”
Nora Ephron
Woof! I miss her. Don’t we miss her?
The “national disgrace” was Kavanaugh himself and the complicit Republican senators.
Yes. What a joke they are – a horrific, stupid joke.
As infuriated as he made me I couldn’t look away. His attitude, demeanor and complete lack of composure showed just how undeserving he is of a seat on our nations highest court. And his ridiculous theory that it’s a smear campaign brought on by the Democrats as revenge for the Clintons (I mean what the…what?!) also shows not just how paranoid & unhinged he is, but how incredibly impartial & bipartisan he’s really NOT. I’m not even going to get into his lies, half answers, and non-answer answers because I’d be here all day. Or the fact that the GOP is still hell bent on getting him confirmed, which is just….ugh! I can’t with this today, I got more than my fill yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he wasn’t playing the victim card he was proudly displaying how partisan he is. He would do anything to get back at Dems, even if it meant screwing over American citizens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. He is not unbiased, and made it crystal clear he has a huge partisan grudge.
This tweet sums it up: “Kavanaugh just absolutely proved what Democrats have always suspected of him: that he is a partisan operative masquerading as a judge.”
I just wanted to punch him in the face when he was asked something about the ‘yearbook’ and he started blabbering on and on about how he was number 1 in his class, captain of the varsity basketball team, starting wide receiver for the football team…blah blah blah. That just right then and there showed me what a complete douche bag he probably was then and still is (as if everything else hasn’t showed that already)…but who brings that stuff up and how did he think that bragging about his HIGH SCHOOL activities was going to help his case? I thought that was weird.
It just emphasized that this is a man who has never been told “no” in his life. Top college. Top law school. Every job he ever wanted. This is the first time he has ever faced any opposition in his life.
Look at that calendar. The summer before senior year I had a full time summer job to save for college. My life wasn’t Beach Week, movies with my buddies, working out at Tommy’s house, playing golf with dad. And in fairness it’s not the calendar of 99% of us. This guy has had an incredibly coddled, pampered life. The kind of guy who treats others as means, and not ends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like Brock Turner was a star swimmer, a nice guy with a beautiful smile, blah, blah, blah, blah. Me, me, ME.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, he was/is just a spoiled rich brat….(apologies to all the rich kids out there who are good people or whose parents are raising them to not feel so entitled, I’m sure there are some out there).
Yup. You can see why he gets along with Trump so well, can’t you? He’s narcissistic, he is insecure, he is pompous and arrogant. He’s a real bastard just like Don.
Yup, he’s the son trump always wanted
🙄 Ha! Don, Jr. is crying after that @boredblond…lol
Let’s be gentle (sarcasm). Junior Donny is already treating burns from the tweet reply smack downs Avenatti gave him over the last day or so.
@Christin-I don’t know why he bothers. He gets owned every time. Even when he tried to impugn the character of one of the accuser, claiming that she had a restraining order taken out on her and someone Tweeted clarification from the court filings that she had actually been victimized by her ex and in retaliation took out– and later withdrew–a restraining order. He’s such a punk.
I know. THAT is what brought him to tears. And his calendar! It could never be as good as his dad’s calendar though! 😥😥😥 Think of all the heartwarming moments with his dad that he missed out on, because he failed to explicitly record his acts of sexual violence on the sacred calendar!! 🎻
Of course, when considering appointing someone to one of the most powerful positions in the world, FOR LIFE, the most crucial item to be examined is a teenager’s calendar. White male teenager, 30 years ago, not writing “rape” on his calendar trumps a grown woman’s credible, corroborated testimony in 2018.
Guilty dogs always bark. A person who did nothing can maintain composure and just deny any claims. The fact he gets so worked up and agitated makes me believe he’s lying. For her to say the thing she remembers the most is the laughter breaks my heart. I’ve had to unfriend and block a few people over this. I also plan to go to Washington if they elect him anyway. I can’t see this country turn into the handmaidens tale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly hope and pray that Brett K. doesn’t weasel his way onto the highest court of the land. He shouldn’t be there, he shouldn’t be a Federal Judge, and the man we saw yesterday shouldn’t be in charge of traffic court. Heaven help us all.
My take from that awful hearing is Brett K will not be an impartial judge if he is confirmed( yes he is a favorite of 45 but a judge is supposed to fair)He was angry and I can easily see him voting in a way to punish those who dared to question his fitness to be on the Supreme Court.
The world has learned about his awful behaviour, but now he will not forget this and will be out for revenge. 45 must be doing cartwheels in the west wing
That was my thought, too, RBC. He will be out for blood.
He is AWFUL.
This sums it up. Who would hire him for anything?
Exactly. This man is an absolute disgrace. I wouldn’t hire him to clean out my gutters.
One of the biggest “tells” to me is that he doesn’t want his wingboy Mark to be summoned from his hideout to testify on his behalf. Poor little middle aged Marky is a recovering alcoholic and a cancer survivor and wants to be left alone.
Does that mean any person with substance or health issues should not be compelled to testify under oath, ever? Courts would be pretty empty if that were the case.
I’m getting out of here while I can. The fact that this man got this far and there are still people in this country willing to defend him and willing to have cases adjudicated before him tells me everything I need to know about where we are headed. Start making exit plans, folks. It’s probably in all of our best interests. If you haven’t, get your passports ready.
No, stay and fight!
Just FYI, you can leave (if you require the safety of living elsewhere) and, as a US citizen, still fight!
I’m a Canadian citizen as well as American. I finally went through the paperwork to get a Canadian passport this summer because that’s how scared I am right now. If shit burns to the ground I am out of here. For years I joked with my parents I plan to move there, and they would laugh it off and say yeah right, your job is here. The past few months they are actually discussing it as a possibility since my dad and I are citizens. That’s how scared they are too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband is still a Danish citizen he was going to get his US but…
My youngest son has dual citizenship
I’m currently renewing his passport
My 22 year old son, his dad’s parents are English and his godparents are in England, can either go to Denmark or England, I’m renewing his passport as well.
My passport is good for 6 more years.
So you better believe I’m thinking about it, and having son’s near draft age you can bet I’m getting them the hell out of here if there is any dog wagging
His “performance” yesterday was sickening. Whether or not you believe Dr. Blassey-Ford, Kavanuagh’s behavior proved he is unfit for the Supreme Court. Seeing the entitled old boys club rally around him made me so sad and so angry. Still blown away that people are supporting him.
Graham changed his Twitter photo to him and Kavanaugh. I can’t believe how twisted and childish these Repuklicans are.
I watched a clip on CTV News last night of him, and O.M.G. Outrage and lies and how this has destroyed his family. Like it’s someone else that did that, like it’s someone else’s fault. The whole time his wife was plainly visible and I got a large impression that his histrionics in part were for her benefit. Her face did not move one muscle; her eyes barely moved. He reminds me so much of Brock Turner. The anger I saw was more indignance at this being brought up than anything, at being caught, at being questioned. Oh, and I’m not paying attention to what Trump is saying, just ignoring that. Anyway, can Kavanaugh not come up with anything better than, “I was never there.” “I never did that.” “That never happened.” Those tears you saw were tears of anger at being outed and you can’t tell me different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who was the 30ish blonde was who sat between wife and his mother (Mom was the curly haired older blonde woman)? None of the women on that row were looking very happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it was his sister.
We know this process Kav had yesterday was what we would call a promotion interview. If someone in your office went to his boss for his interview and was questioned about a rumor that he/she was mentioned in a very serious incident, the boss wanted to hear from that employee in his/her own words and the person behaved the way Kav behaved yesterday, would you give him a promotion?
I find his behavior quite appalling, he was rude, condensing, and hostile to the boss/interviewer. IMO, I don’t believe this man has the temperament to sit on the bench making decisions for our lives for years to come.
Also, I totally believe Dr Ford, she appears truthful. IMO, Kav was/is, an alcoholic, IMO. “I love beer”, about 14 times, he appeared impaired to me. He came across evasive, and not honest, refused to have the FBI reopen the investigation to check for the truth, and put this matter to rest. HIM GETTING A PASS TO SC he will have a stain on him for the rest of his life. Also, he is carrying animosity towards the Clinton’s, how can he rule impartial with that mindset, jmo.
Exactly.
He reminds me of a 3 year-old when he doesn’t get what he wants, no, make that a 2 year-old, 3 year-ols behave better than that.
Yeah. Entitlement. But not innocent entitlement.
I’ve been having panic attacks all week because of this. I couldn’t quite understand why I was so upset until I saw his testimony yesterday. Unhinged is an understatement. And as someone said earlier, he will be out for vengeance if he is confirmed. I’m off to breathe into a brown paper bag.
I know..his manufactured outrage and entitled smirk, along with all the little lies he told (a boot is a fart, we all respected that girl) made me physically ill..and now that phoney phlake has said sure I’m going to go along like he always does..I just can’t watch anymore.
Setting politics aside for the moment, that is not the behavior I expect from a high level person in the criminal justice system. The yelling, the shouting, the disrespect for the people questioning him. Even if he’s innocent (BIG if), I expect more from someone who is a judge and on a job interview for the biggest court in the land.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump and the GOP have now made rape and sexual assault mainstream normal behavior.
Now it’s time for Ronan Farrow to expose Lindsay Graham.
That’s just it – boys and girls are watching. Though actually, rape and sexual assault have been mainstream normal behavior for a long time. But now we know they are qualifications for higher office – that they are pluses to the power structure.
These fucking guys. Another era Flake? Which one is your favorite? Jim Crow or any prior to 1920? Hate them all today.
They are all useless.
I wish he would just kindly f*ck off. That said, both hearings were compelling to watch, like it was Comey’s. I’ve gone to bed at 2 AM Europe time, watched on NBC online, from beginning to finish. Megyn Kelly’s comments in the breaks were annoying AF.
I’m angry, disgusted and I’m in shock. This guy did it. He DID IT. I am an Independent voter and one thing is certain: I will never vote for a Republican. NEVER. Rapeublican. I won’t forget this or anything of the atrocities I’ve seen play out since 2016.
Good for you. Seriously. If one good thing comes out of this tragedy, I hope it helps to help that blue wave overtake the GOP.
That’s how I feel. I’m a registered independent, and I have ticket split before this, but now I am done. I. am. done. On a local level, on a state level, and definitely on a federal level. And I will dedicate every waking political moment of my life after this to doing everything in my power to make sure other people do the same in the voting booth.
I switched from red to blue in 2016
I was red from 18-47 but I was never a party voter. I voted for who I thought best.
I voted for Obama and both Clinton’s
I voted for Finestein (California)
I will never ever vote for another Republican, I am going to vote Dem straight down the ticket. If they have a dog run I’m voting for it because it will be better than a republican.
I can’t even look at my mom’s Facebook , I still need to be able to talk to her. I’ll be doing a lot of drinking during the upcoming holiday family gatherings, because I sure as hell won’t be able to stomach talking to any of them
It’s sad day in America. It’s way past time to admit that all of our institutions are seriously broken. We have Trump in the White House. A Supreme Court that’s about to have a not one but two sexual predators on it. And the legislative branch has been a shit show for a while now. When Kavanaugh gets confirmed, it will be yet another disaster. – I think he will be confirmed. Republicans have shown over and over that they don’t care and that it’s party and idealogy over country. Makes me even more pissed at what they did to Merrick Garland and President Obama.
He showed a serious lack of character and was whiny and entitled. It was pathetic. Based on his performance under questioning, he doesn’t belong on the highest court regardless of the allegations.
What’s amazing to me is Kavanaugh whining that he may never be able to coach girls basketball because of the allegations. So, rape allegations are enough to have him fired as a coach but NOT enough for him to be prevented from holding the highest, most powerful position in the USA. Got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our regional children’s advocacy center director spoke to our group a few years ago, and said somerthing very memorable.
The vast majority (probably 80 percent) of the abuse cases they handle are not some random person hiding in the bushes. They involve trusted people, often church group leaders, coaches, etc. She added that parents often blame themselves for being too trusting.
Her comments have hit my mind several times when it comes to this guy.
Flake is voting for him. I thought he may make a different choice, we are doomed.
Flake is no better than the rest of his croonies. I’m not surprised. He is a hyprocrite too
It’s no surprise, Flake always talk s&#$ but when it’s time to vote, ALWAYS vote with them. It’s just that he wants to make it appears he cares, but when it’s time to vote he’s lock step with the deplorables
It is time to vote out the misogynistic old farts like Flake, Graham, Grassley,Corker & all others in D.C. who refuse to stand up for women and our rights.
If U do not vote, U accept the good ole boys making decisions for us.
U don’t even have to get dressed or leave the house if U register online & vote by mail.
California deadline to register on line or by mail postmarked Oct 22nd.
Check your state Vote.gov
Flake has always been a coward playing at being otherwise.
CNN reporting that Flake will vote for Kavanaugh. Let’s hope this spurs voters to come out and make the blue wave a tidal wave.
I am a Canadian, so this isn’t going to effect my life the way it will yours, but we have a ton of super conservative people who would love to get rid of people’s civil rights just like I feel Judge Kavanaugh will, I have to say, I have never been a fan of a Republican the way I am a fan of Jeff Flake right now, he and I agree on nothing politically, but he stood up and demanded an investigation, which is something in these times.
Ugh, I love Ellen Barkin so much. I didn’t know she went through that, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Every woman has a story to tell. She’s been killing it on twitter since the election.
Kavanaugh is panicking. The guy is going to break down.
What about Alaska and Main? Have they said how they will vote? Is there still a chance he can go down?
At this point, I really, really doubt it. Everyone of them is going to vote to confirm BK. I no longer have any doubt that Trump is going to get everything he wants, and become filthy rich in the process.
If Alaska votes against him, I’m assuming Trump will make life very difficult for the Alaskan people the same way he refuses to make Puerto Rico a state because the mayor doesn’t like Trump.
I think so, too. The potential political repercussions from voting no is just too intimidating. McConnell has them wrapped around his finger. Collins and Murkowksi are never to be trusted.
There’s a rumor on Twitter than Donnelly, Manchin, Murkoski and Collins will all vote the same way. I don’t have a lot of faith in the validity of this rumor but if it’s true, then that would mean that they would vote “no” like Donnelly did. He says he wants an FBI investigation first.
Beyond Dr. Ford, my reasons he is a disasterous appointment:
His statement that he waited so long for this nomination and shouldn’t have to wait another day was the essence of immaturity and entitlement.
His statement that he wanted to appear before the committee immediately after allegations surfaced implied disregard for due process.
His lies under oath and equivocation, which he feels is clever lawyering, is a crime.
His partisanship in attacking the Clinton’s andd mentioning that Dems are mad that drump won.
He does not have the character bor temperament to be a SC justice. He was nominated cut down any chance that drump will be impeached or charged with a crime.
Putin has eclipsed our democracy. He is buying Republicans. This is horrible.
Good summary. There is far more that is problematic about him than Ford/other accusers.
The fact that he’s been caught in lies while under oath and not immediately disqualified should tell you everything about the value of his candidacy.
Yeah, Ole Brett forgot to put on his big girl panties yesterday. As did Lindsay “Pistols At Dawn” Graham.
Lindsay “Pistols At Dawn” Graham – was my first true giggle of the last couple of days.
Thank you for that and your wit, because seriously, this is so true!!
HOLY SH*T DONNELLY IS A NO!
O_O
I knwo the bar is very low right now but that is brave for a Dem in a red state who is up for reelection. He voted to confirm Gorsuch too so this is a notable departure from that…
Wow. I’m now holding onto a shred of hope that we might actually be spared from having Justice Kavanaugh unleashed on us. A tiny shred.
Just wanted to say thank you to all for such insightful commentary and for the community. I really appreciate this group. What bizarre times we are living through.
I’ve just done a 180 after listening to only partial of his testimony. Everyone deserves a fair trial. Even him. Dr. Ford was believable. He wasn’t. This is all about power and control. What a sad state of affairs.
Everybody was warned about the significance of the Supreme Court. We are all about to learn a harsh lesson about apathy and entitlement toward political realities in the next several decades.
Well now we know why Trump picked him, two peas in a pod.
You are all so articulate, because right now all I can even sputter out is,
“AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHH”
That’s all I’ve got right now–seething, boiling RAGE.
I tuned out not quite half at through because his speech was full of nothing but “how dare you” type rage and antics. I was not impressed. Stephen King posted a film quote about who has more motivation to lie…something the whole population in and around the #metoo movement needs to remember. Lastly, good for her to stand in front of this man, and all the other men in the room and speak up. People underestimate how much courage it takes because oftentimes we just want to forget what happened, not put it on full display to be picked over.
The dean of BK’s beloved Ivy League law school now wants a delay in the vote.
I saw this on another site, but thought it might be helpful.
collin’ phones and website are still down. call the potential swing senators all weekend if you have to:
Murkowski: 202-224-6665
Collins: 202-224-2523
Corker: 202-224-3344
Flake 202-224-4521
Heitkamp (202) 224-2043
manchin 202-224-3954
Donnelly (202) 224-4814
I tried to have an open mind about this guy When he was first announced as the nominee. Even if the nomination came from Trump. But, having said that, I still got a funny feeling about him. Then all of this came out and I understood my trepidation about him. I 100% believe his accuser.
My ex husband, who verbally, psychologically and emotionally abused me for years cried and said he was broken-hearted when I left him. He turned himself into the victim. This is classic abuser behavior. I look at his wife in the picture above and wonder what is going on in that head of hers.
It makes me sick this guy will likely end up on the Supreme Court.
Okay probably dreaming here, but if the American Bar Association pulls Kavanaugh’s law license, can he still be a judge?
