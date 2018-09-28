Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony was full of lies, gaslighting, hysterics & tantrums

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Brett Kavanaugh testified after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Where she came across as authentic, and a woman still dealing with trauma decades after a sexual assault, Kavanaugh came across as an arrogant, abusive, temperamental frat boy. His blustering, shrieking opening statement lasted 50 minutes – and it was 50 minutes of hysterics, rage and privilege. He could not FATHOM how he could ever be held to account in any way for anything in his life. It was the portrait of a white, privileged rage monster, an angry, violent drunk who had never had to justify himself or his actions. I’m not even going to bother to post the videos from the hearing, because it was the real Twilight Zone, not the accusations against him. We saw an emotional, hysterical, snarling man threw a tantrum, and then we saw all of the Republican senators apologize to him for… daring to listen to one of his victims.

Kavanaugh lied. He lied throughout his testimony. He lied about things big and small. He lied about the meaning of some of the “jokes” in his yearbook:

He lied about whether he watched Dr. Ford’s testimony:

He lied about his drinking too, which turned the hearing into an intervention more than a fact-finding mission. He refused to admit that he had ever been blackout drunk, or that alcohol abuse could be a factor in his hazy memories during his high school and college years. He lied about Mark Judge’s statement – Kavanaugh claimed that Mark Judge gave some kind of sworn statement, and he did not. Mark Judge’s lawyer released a denial that has no legal authority, and Mark Judge has been hiding out in a beach house for a week. He also lied about what an FBI investigation would really do, which is pretty bad for a SITTING FEDERAL JUDGE. He seems to believe that the FBI shouldn’t investigate any of his victims’ claims because he’s sitting right there and denying everything.

Beyond the lies, you could see on Kavanaugh’s face and through his demeanor that he had reverted to a surly teenage rapist who only wanted to talk about brewskis and lifting. He grew visibly agitated and angry when the handful of Democratic women questioned him.

The American Bar Association is calling for Kavanaugh’s nomination to be delayed until the FBI can do a full investigation. Most serious political commentators and SCOTUS-watchers believe Kavanaugh proved himself to be utterly unfit through yesterday’s performance as well. He’ll still get voted out of committee today. The full Senate vote will be next week.

One more thing about Kavanaugh’s hysterics and his fake-crying: #MyAbuserCriedToo.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

187 Responses to “Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony was full of lies, gaslighting, hysterics & tantrums”

  1. lower-case deb says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:34 am

    i’ve unfollowed a few people today who praised Kavanaugh of “showing that it’s okay for grown men to cry, or to show emotions, and stand up for themselves by whatever means necessary”, among other nauseating things.

    Reply
    • SusieQ says:
      September 28, 2018 at 7:44 am

      Same here. Men and women I have known my whole life are posting memes on FB that treat sexual assault like a joke. As a survivor of sexual assault, harassment, and stalking, yesterday literally made me sick to my stomach.

      Reply
    • josephine says:
      September 28, 2018 at 7:45 am

      Hysterical, too emotional, too defensive, paranoid, bitter, angry, not credible, playing the victim card, crying to get what you want, unable to control your emotions, unfit for real decision-making, unfit to make the hard decisions, too soft — all things that are said about women every day, for decades. And shown by so, so many middle-aged men yesterday, and of course, by the candidate himself.

      Reply
    • Agenbiter says:
      September 28, 2018 at 7:54 am

      I hate the way men cry when they can’t get their way

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:00 am

        Me too – esp when they do it in front of other men as they know it will get them what they want. I have witnessed this so many times during my career – double standards for white privileged man babies.

      • Arpeggi says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:07 am

        He only faked cried though. Stopped at sniffling and screwing his face but it never really was crying. He was like a toddler hoping that by “crying”, he wouldn’t be punished even if he behaved badly.

        Definitely not the type of personality that should be on SCOTUS. And yet, I sadly think he’ll get the job

      • Esmom says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:27 am

        Arpeggi, I think his tears were genuine but they clearly were only for himself. He was panicking that this seat he feels is owed to him was slipping away.

      • Kitten says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:49 am

        My last boyfriend would cry very spontaneously anytime I would call him out on bad behavior. I remember one time when he was being particularly cruel to me, all I said was “please don’t gaslight me” (something he did all the time) and his response was to burst into awkward sobbing and accuse me of attacking him. This happened several times throughout our relationship. It was manipulative AF because after his emotional outburst, I would always back off and tell him that I was sorry for upsetting him and his tears would dry right up. That was the response he wanted and I gave it to him.

        My BF now tears up over a lot of things–not full-on sobbing–but just tears running down his face. Yesterday when I left work he left school to be with me and he just held me as I cried about my uncle who passed. He had tears rolling down his face. The difference is in the former example, my ex would cry for himself or to manipulate, in the latter example, my BF cries out of a feeling of genuine empathy. I love that my BF can empathize so openly but I don’t love when guys cry as a tactic to manipulate or because they feel sorry for themselves.

      • Bella DuPont says:
        September 28, 2018 at 9:07 am

        I’ve known the academic/intellectual meaning of the word “Entitled” for a long time. Watching Brett Kavanaugh’s performance today was the first time I ever truly understood the visceral meaning of the word.

        I have no doubt he will get the nomination. His performance (as well as Lindsey Graham’s) was the fig leaf the republican party will stand behind (“At the end of the day, both sides spoke their truth”).

        Its open guerilla warfare at this point, no point in pretending. The upside is that it looks like *finally*, the Democrats have started waking up to what they’re actually facing. They brought their A(ish) game finally.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:10 pm

        Kitten, I’m so glad to know that your bf was there for you yesterday. He sounds like a great person. I’m so glad you had a caring and sensitive person to be with you during such a difficult time. Hugs.

    • Kelly says:
      September 28, 2018 at 8:09 am

      I find it hard to believe that so many people still believe that some women who try to seek justice for being victims of sexual assault are doing it for the attention, making it up, or doing it in retaliation for a relationship gone bad. It’s hard explaining to older relatives that it’s very hard to come forward because most of the burden of proof is on the accuser, not the accused.

      There’s a high profile rape case where I live going to trial soon where the accused is a college football player who was a possible 1st/2nd round draft pick. He’s suspended indefinitely and likely out for the season with him going to trial. It’s a very positive development that this case is even going to trial because like in most college towns, there’s been a troubling history of college athletes getting plea deals and lighter sentences. I wouldn’t be too shocked if his attorneys are also boosters doing his legal representation as pro bono work. Relatives who are also big sports fans are blaming the female victims for getting drunk and going home with him and his roommate, saying that “they’ve should have known better”.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        September 28, 2018 at 9:57 am

        Eons ago, during the Mike Tyson rape case, my business department met for a mandatory training on sexual harassment. My manager, a Southern good-ol’ boy of about 60, was chit-chatting before we began and when the case came up, said, “Now what was she doing in his hotel room with him anyway?”

        He later assigned The Black Woman on our team to look into race representation in our work.

        We didn’t like him much.

    • Mumbles says:
      September 28, 2018 at 8:21 am

      Imagine if Dr Ford had put on a show like his. The sexists would have had a field day. Hell, I saw some MAGAs on line mocking what they called her “baby” voice.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:31 am

        I realized once and for all yesterday, the sheep will never abandon trump and his minions. Dr. Harris could have a video of the night in question and it wouldn’t matter. Do you believe your lying eyes or me. I had to get off of FB, just reading the comments, so vile and uneducated unnerved me. We live in a whole new world now.

      • Kitten says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:54 am

        The comments mocking her voice were so awful. I also saw comments from women saying that her behavior is “disturbing” because she had her hair in her face and was giggling. Gah. Yesterday sucked so bad. Dr. Ford couldn’t have been any better and people STILL find shit to criticize her over.

      • Angela82 says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:18 am

        I am at the point where I truly believe Trump could shoot someone on 5th Avenue while Kavanaugh recorded it with laughter and the Republicans couldn’t care less. Probably say “Population control”.

    • Whitecat says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:46 am

      My god his crying instantly triggered me because an ex of mine who was an abusive gaslighting sociopathic a*hole used to pull the same shit every time. Start crying when I confront him about his messed up lies. Then it’s poor me blabla. He used to do this ALL THE DAMN TIME. and I used to fall for it until he threatened to kill me. Ugh and even then, the goddamn tearworks started as soon as my family intervened. It was pathetic really.

      Just like this man is a pathetic raping a*hole.

      Reply
    • Tracee says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      Thank you!!! By contrast Dr Ford was quite composed, dignified and respectful- responding to deb

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      I hate to say this, (sincerely), but if we put aside the allegations…this man clearly displayed that he does not have the judicial temperament needed to be on the SCOTUS. He was incredibly PARTISAN. There has never been a candidate who was this party-oriented in his confirmation process. He was going full Alex Jones yesterday, and it is totally unacceptable.

      How can there be any hope of him being an unbiased umpire “calling balls and strikes”? For example, when he would have to rule on a case brought by a democratically appointed AG? Or case involving a liberal organization like the ACLU, etc?

      He’s proven himself to be so UNWORTHY of this position. His behavior is so below standard, in the past and the present.

      Reply
  2. Ms says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I heard someone say yesterday he had to be telling the truth because no one is that good of an actor. What a nice world to live in. My abuser is still thought of as a nice, popular guy, except by people who really knows him well. He completely believes this lie himself and genuinely believes “there were two of us there” the day he forced himself on me and I pushed him off, saying no. “Two of us there.” Then he treated me like I was disgusting and forced him to molest me. Not only did he have no remorse whatsoever, he actually thinks I made him, even though I literally shoved him off me and said “no,” out loud, multiple times. Never underestimate a narcissist’s capacity to delude themselves.

    Reply
    • lower-case deb says:
      September 28, 2018 at 7:46 am

      watched the local news recently. i knew there’s no way we’d ever win because “she was kind to me before, so i took it as a signal that she likes me.”
      and to answer the question of why did you AND your friends continued to have intercourse with her despite multiple verbal and gestural rejections. “we literally honestly thought we’re indulging HER rape fantasies.”

      and never mind the mother who was gangraped but ALL her rapists were let off because she kept quiet, which meant she must’ve liked it. because they broke into her home and raped her next to her two sleeping children and she tried to be quiet because she didn’t want to wake her children to that horrorshow. they get a few months for breaking and entering and since no valuables were taken, they didn’t even get time for burglary.

      Reply
    • stacey says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:37 am

      my abuser is the same. when facing consequences for his abuse, he has said “well you abused me.” and he says it like he believes it. I’m not sure if he is extremely stupid/lacking insight into himself & others in order to say this or he is just DISHONEST.

      Experienced investigators know abusers LIE and blame the victim – which frankly shows what a low life they are and adds insult to injury, literally.

      People who back up abusers make me extremely concerned about their personal integrity. I’m watching and listening to the men who think Kavanaugh isn’t a bad guy – and I’m wondering what skeletons they have in THEIR closet themselves.

      Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Usually after a situation such as this, cable news will have experts on body language. When the judge feels threatened or has talked a circle around a lie, he twitches his nose, not unlike Samantha on Bewitched. trump is praising him on twitter. Guess birds of a feather do stick together.

    Reply
    Reply
      September 28, 2018 at 8:05 am

      I really wanted a body language expert to unpack his many expressions and tics.

      Among other things, he kept jutting his tongue into his jaw. My uneducated guess is that he was trying to control his clearly boiling anger.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 28, 2018 at 8:05 am

      I’m not a body language expert but other facial reactions he had were so telling. When the GOP men were “questioning” him or when he was talking about his beloved calendar he was sort of his natural complexion and looked relaxed. But when the prosecutor or the Dems began questioning him his face suddenly reddened and his mouth would twist and tremble.

      I think he was truly on the edge of a real meltdown, especially when he rambled about beer and not knowing how much was too much but Lindsey Graham’s tantrum and yanking the prosecutor shifted the tone. They knew they had to prop him up with everything they had.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:23 am

        He was on the edge from the min he walked into the room and I think thats the only reason the Republicans came out from behind Mitchell’s skirts – they intervened to stop him from not only losing his sh!t completely at the Dems but from perjuring himself. There were a few occasions where I felt he was close to inadvertently admitting that he was a drunk and that he didn’t think there was an issue with that behaviour.

      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:26 am

        He certainly is proud of that calendar, just like his daddy had. Kamela Harris was great. She had a fu look on her face as she asked three times if he would request an FBI investigation. He refused to give a yes or no answer and started to really implode, doing the Samantha nose twitch. I know he’s going to get in. But forever and always, he will have dirt on his name and doubt. Dr. Ford is amazing and would be better SC Judge than this trump-alike any day of the week.

      • Annie says:
        September 28, 2018 at 8:57 am

        Yes, they definitely came in to save him. So obvious. And it was after the prosecutor asked about the notations on his July 1 calendar about having “skis” at a gathering of some boys on a week day night. Some think that was the night of the attempted rape.

      • Bella DuPont says:
        September 28, 2018 at 9:22 am

        @ Nancy

        The mistake empaths make is that we keep assuming that sociopaths are as affected by shame as we are. So if you (an empath, presumably), got your dream job, but with such a stain like this against your name, you would forever feel the shame and cloud surrounding this scandal.

        A Sociopath/ psychopath like Kavanaugh feels no shame, so for him, cloud or no cloud, when he did get in, it would be “RESULT!!!” or “WINNING!!!”. Cloud be damned.

      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 9:38 am

        Agree. But….they have to play the game. Sociopaths literally study the behavior of “normal” people to know what the correct response or emotion they should parrot. He, even more so than trump who is just so lost out there, has to parrot the indignance of what his wife, parents, audience would react to when a woman was assaulted. They have to be actors. I’m glad to know somebody else is aware of the evil of sociopathy. While I think Kavanaugh is a lying piece of shit, it is trump who is the ultimate sociopath.

      • jwoolman says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:25 am

        Bella- I don’t think Kavanaugh is a sociopath, although maybe those in the psych fields can weigh in. He seems too hyper emotional to me and it’s not all an act. A nasty piece of work, yes. Emotionally stunted, yes. But not really sociopathic.

        He seems to have used alcohol to get past his shyness in high school and college but when the inhibitions were released, so was the dark anger inside him. Hence a mean drunk. I haven’t heard anything about him dealing with his drinking problem, just denial that it’s beyond the norm. Who knows what else he’s been mixing with the booze.

        I don’t know where his anger is coming from, but he’s had it at least since high school. He controls it only when sober, which is why some women had good experiences with him. He obviously has never dealt with that, either. But all this really is not what you want on the Supreme Court. Or any court. I’m surprised he has managed to keep a lid on it so far.

      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:42 am

        jwoolman: Thank you for articulating what I couldn’t. Sociopaths are void of emotion and have to watch us to see proper responses as I said above. You’re correct, I believe, that this man is an emotional train wreck. He can’t control his emotions, proven yesterday. trump, however, is another story. He doesn’t know right from wrong in either a social atmosphere (finding it normal to lust after his daughter) and in all aspects of his regime thus far. Will never forget him stalking Hillary at the debates, nasty woman, bad hombre. He’s not socially acceptable or mentally capable of any normalcy. Cavanaugh is your typical rich boy, weekend warrior who likes to tip that bottle. The Dems are asking for his buddy to be subpoenaed. This would be epic.

      • Bella DuPont says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:10 am

        @Jwoolman and Nancy

        (so sorry for the length of this post – some conversations are easier to have over a glass of wine than in comments sections!)

        To be fair, there’s a sociopathic spectrum and most people fit on there somewhere from very, very low on the spectrum to extremely high. I believe Kavanaugh is high, and Trump, even higher.

        Talking about Sociopaths and emotions…..they aren’t actually completely devoid of ALL emotion…….it’s understood that the “emotion” they experience the most honestly is rage. Others like empathy, regret, fear, remorse….not so much.
        Kavanaugh is high on intellect, which tells me he would have been pretty good at studying and mimicking emotional responses (unlike Trump the dullard who always has such baffling responses to emotional situations – Remember the fist pumping on his way to the tragic hurricane areas??)

        The reason I feel like Kavanaugh is a sociopath is this: Having studied the American political system for well over a decade now, I increasingly think that the emergence of Trump is like a distillation mechanism…..it’s pulling apart the more sociopathic elements in society from the more empathetic ones. The cruelty, sadism and absolute lack humanity required to be a Trump supporter is pretty high.

        The otherizing of certain groups, the separation of families and caging of children, the abuse of immigrants, removal of healthcare and other basic benefits from the poor, the enrichment of the already wealthy through tax cuts, with money generated from cutting those benefits……I mean, I can keep going on.

        These are sociopaths. ALL OF THEM. It’s time to start accepting the truth that there’s an epidemic of sociopathy in the world right now. It would be impossible to stomach this level of cruelty otherwise.

        And Kavanugh has been in the trenches for these guys for DECADES. Don’t be fooled by his tears…..remember that that’s one of the gifts of sociopathy/psychopathy….the ability to manipulate empaths with fake tears, and big shows of remorse/regret etc that they don’t feel.

        Remember, this is the man who stared down and then ignored the outstretched hand of the father of a shooting victim. He’s an unflinching liar and has ruled time and time and time again to crush the little people in favour of big organisations…..many times he’s the lone voice voting (for example) that corporations should be able to set temperatures low enough to kill their employees – with no culpability.

        In the interest of space – ill just say….please look up this man’s record. It’s chilling.

      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:24 am

        Oh Bella, this fascinates me to no end. I have a lunch appt. I will be back later to talk more about this. You’re right, it would be cool to hang out and talk in person over wine. You will recognize me, about 5’7, blonde and as pregnant as a HOUSE!!! Thanks for the interesting words. I will return later to see if there are more. *No wine for this teetotaler until the twinsies are born!!*

      • Bella DuPont says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:52 am

        Twins! Awwww……you’re so lucky – I’m desperate to have them one day (even have their names ready…lol).

        I find this topic just as fascinating as you do…..no hurry whatsoever, I’ll look out for your response when you’re ready. :)

      • Esmom says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:55 am

        Nancy, chiming in to say I am equally fascinated! I can join your sweet momma-to-be self in teetotaling since I don’t drink…and no judgement whatsoever towards anyone who needs a few adult beverages to get through these dark days.

      • Lady D says:
        September 28, 2018 at 12:25 pm

        FUBAR situations are why alcohol was invented.

      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:22 pm

        Well ladies, et al: I’m back. My sweet husband took me to lunch. Bella, be careful what you wish for. I am a twin as well and we’re a handful! You have names picked out, so sweet. Ok. I agree that our society is becoming sociopathic. When you try to destroy the most vulnerable, children in cages, immigrants, health care for the poor, all you mentioned does involve those without a conscience. I read an interesting article by Kate Manne, author of The Logic of Misogyny. She calls the new normal in the country “Himpathy.” trump and other men were saying how terrible it was for Cavanaugh to go through this. Not one word about Dr. Ford. Cavanaugh was embraced after he had a hissy fit, while the victim is politely dismissed. It’s all about the men and their feelings. Quickly, I know/knew a sociopathic man. Charming, intelligent, relentless. I observed him closely when a female friend died. He choked out tears, but he was forcing himself. Nothing, empty. So many stories, so little space. In essence Bella, yeah, our country has gone dead, cold. The remedy, idk. Talk back Bella, jwoolman, Esmom….although I know it’s hard to find words in these days, stay one step ahead of the pack. Resist and don’t give any himpathy to these effers. xoxo

      • SunshineShay says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm

        For Esmom and others interested in a body language expert’s opinion, check out one of my favourite blogs, Eyes for Lies.

        Here she examines Kavanaugh’s Fox interview: http://www.eyesforlies.com/blog/2018/09/my-thoughts-on-brett-kavanaughs-fox-interview/

        And she’ll soon be posting about the testimony.

    • Harryg says:
      September 28, 2018 at 8:29 am

      Eyes for Lies wrote about this in her blog!
      http://www.eyesforlies.com/blog/

      Reply
  4. Jenns says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:42 am

    If you haven’t watched this exchange, check it out to see how he talks to women.

    https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1045421332803006464

    Anyway, I’m totally defeated at this point and just ready to give up. I fully believe he’ll be confirmed by next week.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      September 28, 2018 at 7:48 am

      I think that was the most telling part of this honestly. The disrespect he showed to her is unbelievable, and not willing to just answer questions. This guy is a classic abuser, and I think he will be confirmed next week too. As ridiculous as it is…this is the product of trumps America

      Reply
    • Laughysaphy says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:42 am

      He will be, I think you’re right. But don’t give up. I believe this will sink the repubs for midterms. He can be removed from the bench, and hopefully Avenatti’s got the goods and this fool will end up on trial in Maryland. DONT GIVE UP.

      Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:45 am

      YES. It was at that moment that I saw him as a bully, a disrespecter of women, and very likely a mean drunk. It was in a way the most telling moment of tthe whole thing for me. As a woman who still struggles with trauma from the violence and cruelty of my former husband, all the warning lights were flashing during Kavanaugh’s questioning. I believed Dr. Ford anyway and found her both humble and credible, but I find her story more convincing than ever after seeing his behavior.

      Reply
  5. FhMom says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    He’s vile and he’s going to become our next Supreme Court justice.

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    He was hysterical, weak, weepy and threw a tantrum – he should be barred from not only Supreme Court but as a judge as well.

    I just wish that the Democrats said this simple sentence when the Republicans threw a tantrum and said this was the most disgusting thing ever happened in the history of United States; Republicans were in no rush to even give a hearing for Merrick Garland and dragged it out for more than 350 days. We are asking them for 5-10 days for a proper investigation by the FBI. Really have to wonder why they are obstructing an investigation and just wants to confirm Brett ASAP.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    What we saw yesterday was the real him – a nasty, drunk, angry, spoiled, misogynistic bully who has never been told no or held accountable for his actions. As i posted in the other thread, they way in which he spoke to the female senators shows how he really feels about women – if he can talk to them like that in a public forum i can only imagine how he treats his wife in private, her meekness tells me all I need to know.

    Of course he doesn’t want an FBI investigation as he will be exposed as the rapist liar he is – Judge knows where the bodies are buried.

    His performance was part scripted (to please Emperor Toadstool) and part because he clearly hadn’t had a drink for a few days. He was foaming at the mouth at some points and I think the reason why a break was called after he shouted at Sen Kolbacher (i think thats her name) was the Repubs calling timeout to tell him to calm down – when he came back and apologised it was clear to me that someone told him and made him.

    He will get confirmed but I don’t think he will last a year on the court – he’ll be impeached as he perjured himself in both hearings and the Dems can use that.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 28, 2018 at 8:50 am

      Judge knows where the bodies are buried. CLASSIC

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 28, 2018 at 8:59 am

      Yup. The misogyny just OOOZED out of him.

      Reply
      • Stumpycorgi says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:10 am

        This was the Republicans’ argument: This privileged white man has been given every privilege by white men, white men love him and speak to his character! Theirs is the only system and opinion that matters. Just look at his resume! Powerful men love him! There are even up to 65 women who say he didn’t rape them– they love him! He says women text him basically saying he’s Jesus! Look at his academic record! He worked hard! He’s Christian! Case closed.

        Reminds me of another unjustly accused Champion of Women. He had an impeccable resume and was the darling protege of many powerful Republicans. The governor and the state Chairman of the Republican Party wrote passionate, glowing recommendations for his law school applications. He attended a Republican National Convention as a delegate for a presidential candidate! His serious girlfriend was a Mormon. And somehow he still found the time to volunteer at a suicide hotline! He was beloved by male and female friends and admired by colleagues. He was accused of terrible crimes against women, and he unwaveringly denied his guilt in court. Women loved him when he was young; they STILL love him! Just like Brett. Definitely impossible for this guy to ever be violent against women. Justice for Ted Bundy! /s

        And this is what the judge had to say to Bundy when sentencing him to death for raping and murdering a 12 year old girl:

        “Take care of yourself, young man. I say that to you sincerely; take care of yourself, please. It is an utter tragedy for this court to see such a total waste of humanity as I’ve experienced in this courtroom.

        You’re a bright young man. You would have made a good lawyer and I would have loved to have you practice in front of me, but you went another way, partner. Take care of yourself. I don’t feel any animosity toward you. I want you to know that. Once again, take care of yourself.”

        NO ANIMOSITY.

        PS Brett, guess who else went to Yale Law School? “It’s ranked number one!” Hilary Clinton. BUT HER EMAILS!!

      • Kitten says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:18 am

        My god I never knew that about Ted Bundy. FFS I am so damn sick of this Good Ol’ Boys Club nightmare that we are forced to live in.

        I barely slept last night and I’ve been stress-eating all morning. Let me know when it’s time for a beer.

      • LahdidahBaby says:
        September 28, 2018 at 12:45 pm

        Good god, I didn’t know that background about Ted Bundy! And the way the judge empathized with him is shameful and chilling. Reminds me of the white men’s country club yesterday.

      • Stumpycorgi says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:05 pm

        I know, right? For f*ck’s sake! I read “The Stranger Beside Me” a couple of years ago (greatest true crime book ever, by Ann Rule, a former police officer working as a crime reporter when the first murders were discovered, while volunteering at a suicide hotline WITH TED BUNDY. She was reporting on his then-unsolved crimes, while working side by side with him and becoming his close friend, and even a sharp mind like hers never suspected him. It’s a fascinating tale of revelation about how we really don’t want to see the truth). I was reminded of it yesterday watching Brett the rapist. For the hell of it I looked up some of Bundy’s quotes, and if they were presented to me as coming from Brett, I would totally believe it. Ted was much more believable in the way he handled himself though— yep, we’re now dealing with a new low in the serial rapist/ murderer species.

        They are both products of the same cycle of white male privilege. Both RAPISTS WHOSE JUDGES APOLOGIZED to them, knowing they were guilty. This is how the world works.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:55 pm

        You just blew my mind, Stumpycorgi. Wow

      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        Stumpycorgi: I read The Stranger Beside Me as well. It was terrifying. Can’t imagine how Anne Rule felt after being so close to him and admiring him to find out he was a cold blooded killer. I remember those words from the judge. He wasn’t the only one. Bundy was charming, they say handsome, I say otherwise, and had a future in law. Supposedly the girl he loved broke up with him and his ego couldn’t take it. He did everything in his power, including law school to impress and get her back and he succeeded. Once she loved him again, he dropped her cold. Most of his victims resembled her look, pretty, long hair parted in the middle. Thank God, he can no longer hurt anyone. Lights out. But he isn’t the only that can make people believe they are good when inside they’re evil. Very chilling indeed.

    • Erinn says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:33 am

      Yes. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he’s paid someone off over the years – I don’t think it’s just a fear of the women being confirmed as truthful – I kind of suspect there’s something bigger he’s hiding.

      Reply
    • M.A.F. says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:34 am

      I like how you are optimistic about him being impeached. I highly doubt that just as I doubt Trump will get impeached. He for sure will be our next Supreme Court judge & Trump will win his second term. Everything, including history, is in their favor. Call me a pessimistic or a Debby Downer but this has been the course of our country for a while now. To quote Thomas Jefferson “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure,” and my other favorite “I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.” A rebellion is in order, it’s time frankly.

      Reply
    • Cran says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      The tell for me was the ridiculous volume of water he consumed. He kept moving his tongue around and manipulated his mouth as if he had a severe case of dry mouth. As one does when one has been drinking. I chalked it up to my own projections. Until I went on twitter and found several threads where people concurred. Comments from people who had experience with alcohol be it from dealing with their own, others close to them or through professionals assisting alcoholics. His mood swinging among anger, aggression, tears. The blame & constant portrayal of himself as victim. His complete refusal to answer yes or no had he ever drunk too much? Had he ever blacked out or experienced memory loss from excess drinking? When Senator Klobacher asked if he had ever blacked out rather than answer he turned the question back on her.

      Kavanaughs behaviour was not of an aggrieved, wronged individual but of an angry, belligerent, weepy drunk. And that segment where he kept saying how much he liked beer was really creepy.

      Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:44 am

    his testimony filled me with so much rage I started punching a pillow because I needed to get the anger out..,and then a colleague walked into my office and I burst into tears at how hopeless it all seems.
    Thank the universe for the women who have been nothing but supportive in person and online to those who need it.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:08 am

      I was screaming at the TV, literally yelling at the top of my lungs. During Kavanaugh’s testimony, several times I hopped off my sofa, telling my BF that I don’t think I can continue to watch. Brett was just so angry, smug, and entitled; so self-pitying and pathetic.

      The only time that I was yelling with pride was when Booker and Harris got to him. The Dems could and should have done more. Hell, they were on the damn clock FFS don’t waste even a SECOND.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        September 28, 2018 at 9:23 am

        Kamala Harris owned him, she knew it and he knew it. It’s obvious she is a Prosecutor, and has spent time interrogating lying creeps like him before.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        September 28, 2018 at 10:06 am

        The format was designed to prevent pursuing any given line of questioning. The Republicans are evil, not stupid. It worked out exactly as they hoped, and the NY Times ran its “He said, She said” front page.

        And they wonder why women don’t come forward…

      • Kitten says:
        September 28, 2018 at 11:21 am

        Harris was so amazing.

        @WATP-I know but Harris and a couple others showed that you have to use that time wisely. Harris cut off Kavanaugh instead of letting him filibuster the way so many other Dems did. Too many Dems let him have the floor instead of using their time to grill him on his inconsistencies. I do really like Blumenthal a lot but some of these old white dudes and women (sorry DiFi) need to hang it up and retire. They’re not sharp or fast enough to handle the 90 second format.

    • ByTheSea says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:51 am

      He reminds me of so many entitled white men who have belittled me, underpaid me and made me feel wrong for wanting to be treated equally. Not better, equally. Eff him and all the republicans propping him up.

      Reply
  9. Marjorie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Kaiser, I want to thank you so much for your Twitter feed yesterday, it helped me get through the conflagration.

    One thing I know in life is that when someone shows you who they really are, you must believe them and act accordingly. Kavanaugh should not be a judge anywhere. I cannot imagine Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagen, or for God’s sakes RBG serving with him. Honestly I don’t believe even John Roberts would tolerate him.

    But sadly, the committee is going to approve him in a couple of hours. Hang in there, everyone.

    Reply
  10. Elena says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:52 am

    It was so weird when he was like “I like beer.” And then asking the senator if she drinks until she blacks out. Um, what?? What??

    Reply
  11. grabbyhands says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:54 am

    And the base LOVED it. I’m pretty sure that all it did was strengthen the GOP’s resolve to confirm him today because after all, how DARE a bunch of WOMEN question this man’s purity and integrity?

    At this point all we can do is hope the rest of the court will try to reign in the insanity this monster is about to unleash, because he’s going to try as soon as he is confirmed. He showed his true face yesterday and he is foaming at the mouth for retribution now. Roe v Wade, and any other matter relating to women and their rights is going to be crushed as soon as he can get his hands on them.

    Reply
  12. Sam says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Certain white men are above reproach, his confirmation will further emphasise that point.

    Reply
  13. skipper says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:00 am

    If a woman acted the way he did, so unhinged and hysterical, she would be the laughing stock of the nation right. There would be no excuses for her. She would just be “crazy” or “on her period”. I cannot believe people are coming to his defense. This is just dripping with hypocrisy. So disgusting.

    Reply
  14. Anare says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:01 am

    “Beware of men who cry. It’s true that men who cry are sensitive to and in touch with feelings, but the only feelings they tend to be sensitive to and in touch with are their own.”
    Nora Ephron

    Reply
  15. flebel says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:07 am

    The “national disgrace” was Kavanaugh himself and the complicit Republican senators.

    Reply
  16. smcollins says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:18 am

    As infuriated as he made me I couldn’t look away. His attitude, demeanor and complete lack of composure showed just how undeserving he is of a seat on our nations highest court. And his ridiculous theory that it’s a smear campaign brought on by the Democrats as revenge for the Clintons (I mean what the…what?!) also shows not just how paranoid & unhinged he is, but how incredibly impartial & bipartisan he’s really NOT. I’m not even going to get into his lies, half answers, and non-answer answers because I’d be here all day. Or the fact that the GOP is still hell bent on getting him confirmed, which is just….ugh! I can’t with this today, I got more than my fill yesterday.

    Reply
  17. Mellie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I just wanted to punch him in the face when he was asked something about the ‘yearbook’ and he started blabbering on and on about how he was number 1 in his class, captain of the varsity basketball team, starting wide receiver for the football team…blah blah blah. That just right then and there showed me what a complete douche bag he probably was then and still is (as if everything else hasn’t showed that already)…but who brings that stuff up and how did he think that bragging about his HIGH SCHOOL activities was going to help his case? I thought that was weird.

    Reply
  18. Ceecu says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Guilty dogs always bark. A person who did nothing can maintain composure and just deny any claims. The fact he gets so worked up and agitated makes me believe he’s lying. For her to say the thing she remembers the most is the laughter breaks my heart. I’ve had to unfriend and block a few people over this. I also plan to go to Washington if they elect him anyway. I can’t see this country turn into the handmaidens tale.

    Reply
  19. Giddy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Kavanaugh’s mask slipped and then shattered as we saw the man underneath. Judicial temperament? Not in a million years. I couldn’t help but wonder if the present justices had watched the proceedings. If so, was that a man they would want to work with? Do the justices ever make discreet calls to key Senators to let them know that they shouldn’t vote yes on a particular justice? Because yesterday, Brett Kavanaugh showed the world who he is when thwarted. Who he is when that SCOTUS seat is almost in his grasp, and that girl he tried to rape that time might derail him. The man lied and it didn’t take an expert to see it. He grimaced, yelled, obfuscated, and openly showed a hatred for Democrats. Does anyone believe that he can rule fairly on any case with political implications? A man who snarled and blamed a left-wing conspiracy and the Clintons for his troubles.

    I honestly hope and pray that Brett K. doesn’t weasel his way onto the highest court of the land. He shouldn’t be there, he shouldn’t be a Federal Judge, and the man we saw yesterday shouldn’t be in charge of traffic court. Heaven help us all.

    Reply
  20. RBC says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:29 am

    My take from that awful hearing is Brett K will not be an impartial judge if he is confirmed( yes he is a favorite of 45 but a judge is supposed to fair)He was angry and I can easily see him voting in a way to punish those who dared to question his fitness to be on the Supreme Court.
    The world has learned about his awful behaviour, but now he will not forget this and will be out for revenge. 45 must be doing cartwheels in the west wing

    Reply
  21. Harryg says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:31 am

    He is AWFUL.

    Reply
  22. Christin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:44 am

    One of the biggest “tells” to me is that he doesn’t want his wingboy Mark to be summoned from his hideout to testify on his behalf. Poor little middle aged Marky is a recovering alcoholic and a cancer survivor and wants to be left alone.

    Does that mean any person with substance or health issues should not be compelled to testify under oath, ever? Courts would be pretty empty if that were the case.

    Reply
  23. Derrière says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I’m getting out of here while I can. The fact that this man got this far and there are still people in this country willing to defend him and willing to have cases adjudicated before him tells me everything I need to know about where we are headed. Start making exit plans, folks. It’s probably in all of our best interests. If you haven’t, get your passports ready.

    Reply
  24. DP says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:48 am

    His “performance” yesterday was sickening. Whether or not you believe Dr. Blassey-Ford, Kavanuagh’s behavior proved he is unfit for the Supreme Court. Seeing the entitled old boys club rally around him made me so sad and so angry. Still blown away that people are supporting him.

    Reply
  25. Leigh-Klein says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I watched a clip on CTV News last night of him, and O.M.G. Outrage and lies and how this has destroyed his family. Like it’s someone else that did that, like it’s someone else’s fault. The whole time his wife was plainly visible and I got a large impression that his histrionics in part were for her benefit. Her face did not move one muscle; her eyes barely moved. He reminds me so much of Brock Turner. The anger I saw was more indignance at this being brought up than anything, at being caught, at being questioned. Oh, and I’m not paying attention to what Trump is saying, just ignoring that. Anyway, can Kavanaugh not come up with anything better than, “I was never there.” “I never did that.” “That never happened.” Those tears you saw were tears of anger at being outed and you can’t tell me different.

    Reply
  26. B n A fn says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:58 am

    We know this process Kav had yesterday was what we would call a promotion interview. If someone in your office went to his boss for his interview and was questioned about a rumor that he/she was mentioned in a very serious incident, the boss wanted to hear from that employee in his/her own words and the person behaved the way Kav behaved yesterday, would you give him a promotion?

    I find his behavior quite appalling, he was rude, condensing, and hostile to the boss/interviewer. IMO, I don’t believe this man has the temperament to sit on the bench making decisions for our lives for years to come.

    Also, I totally believe Dr Ford, she appears truthful. IMO, Kav was/is, an alcoholic, IMO. “I love beer”, about 14 times, he appeared impaired to me. He came across evasive, and not honest, refused to have the FBI reopen the investigation to check for the truth, and put this matter to rest. HIM GETTING A PASS TO SC he will have a stain on him for the rest of his life. Also, he is carrying animosity towards the Clinton’s, how can he rule impartial with that mindset, jmo.

    Reply
  27. Maria says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:01 am

    He reminds me of a 3 year-old when he doesn’t get what he wants, no, make that a 2 year-old, 3 year-ols behave better than that.

    Reply
  28. EMF999 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I’ve been having panic attacks all week because of this. I couldn’t quite understand why I was so upset until I saw his testimony yesterday. Unhinged is an understatement. And as someone said earlier, he will be out for vengeance if he is confirmed. I’m off to breathe into a brown paper bag.

    Reply
    • boredblond says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:33 am

      I know..his manufactured outrage and entitled smirk, along with all the little lies he told (a boot is a fart, we all respected that girl) made me physically ill..and now that phoney phlake has said sure I’m going to go along like he always does..I just can’t watch anymore.

      Reply
  29. Scal says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Setting politics aside for the moment, that is not the behavior I expect from a high level person in the criminal justice system. The yelling, the shouting, the disrespect for the people questioning him. Even if he’s innocent (BIG if), I expect more from someone who is a judge and on a job interview for the biggest court in the land.

    This is the best they could do? THIS GUY? Neil Gorsch sailed through committee and the senate vote because even if I disagree with his politics and his rulings-he’s fit to be a judge. THIS GUY? No.

    Reply
  30. me46 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Trump and the GOP have now made rape and sexual assault mainstream normal behavior.

    Now it’s time for Ronan Farrow to expose Lindsay Graham.

    Reply
  31. Ali says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:42 am

    These fucking guys. Another era Flake? Which one is your favorite? Jim Crow or any prior to 1920? Hate them all today.

    Reply
  32. Andree says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I wish he would just kindly f*ck off. That said, both hearings were compelling to watch, like it was Comey’s. I’ve gone to bed at 2 AM Europe time, watched on NBC online, from beginning to finish. Megyn Kelly’s comments in the breaks were annoying AF.

    Reply
  33. angry bird says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I’m angry, disgusted and I’m in shock. This guy did it. He DID IT. I am an Independent voter and one thing is certain: I will never vote for a Republican. NEVER. Rapeublican. I won’t forget this or anything of the atrocities I’ve seen play out since 2016.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:56 am

      Good for you. Seriously. If one good thing comes out of this tragedy, I hope it helps to help that blue wave overtake the GOP.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      That’s how I feel. I’m a registered independent, and I have ticket split before this, but now I am done. I. am. done. On a local level, on a state level, and definitely on a federal level. And I will dedicate every waking political moment of my life after this to doing everything in my power to make sure other people do the same in the voting booth.

      Reply
      • CairinaCat says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:22 pm

        I switched from red to blue in 2016
        I was red from 18-47 but I was never a party voter. I voted for who I thought best.
        I voted for Obama and both Clinton’s
        I voted for Finestein (California)

        I will never ever vote for another Republican, I am going to vote Dem straight down the ticket. If they have a dog run I’m voting for it because it will be better than a republican.

        I can’t even look at my mom’s Facebook , I still need to be able to talk to her. I’ll be doing a lot of drinking during the upcoming holiday family gatherings, because I sure as hell won’t be able to stomach talking to any of them

  34. Patty says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:50 am

    It’s sad day in America. It’s way past time to admit that all of our institutions are seriously broken. We have Trump in the White House. A Supreme Court that’s about to have a not one but two sexual predators on it. And the legislative branch has been a shit show for a while now. When Kavanaugh gets confirmed, it will be yet another disaster. – I think he will be confirmed. Republicans have shown over and over that they don’t care and that it’s party and idealogy over country. Makes me even more pissed at what they did to Merrick Garland and President Obama.

    Reply
  35. Franny says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:51 am

    He showed a serious lack of character and was whiny and entitled. It was pathetic. Based on his performance under questioning, he doesn’t belong on the highest court regardless of the allegations.

    Reply
  36. Kitten says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:55 am

    What’s amazing to me is Kavanaugh whining that he may never be able to coach girls basketball because of the allegations. So, rape allegations are enough to have him fired as a coach but NOT enough for him to be prevented from holding the highest, most powerful position in the USA. Got it.

    Reply
  37. LB says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Flake is voting for him. I thought he may make a different choice, we are doomed.

    Reply
  38. Swack says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:08 am

    CNN reporting that Flake will vote for Kavanaugh. Let’s hope this spurs voters to come out and make the blue wave a tidal wave.

    Reply
    • OliviaC says:
      September 28, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      I am a Canadian, so this isn’t going to effect my life the way it will yours, but we have a ton of super conservative people who would love to get rid of people’s civil rights just like I feel Judge Kavanaugh will, I have to say, I have never been a fan of a Republican the way I am a fan of Jeff Flake right now, he and I agree on nothing politically, but he stood up and demanded an investigation, which is something in these times.

      Reply
  39. Valerie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Ugh, I love Ellen Barkin so much. I didn’t know she went through that, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Every woman has a story to tell. She’s been killing it on twitter since the election.

    Kavanaugh is panicking. The guy is going to break down.

    Reply
  40. aang says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:41 am

    What about Alaska and Main? Have they said how they will vote? Is there still a chance he can go down?

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:56 am

      At this point, I really, really doubt it. Everyone of them is going to vote to confirm BK. I no longer have any doubt that Trump is going to get everything he wants, and become filthy rich in the process.
      If Alaska votes against him, I’m assuming Trump will make life very difficult for the Alaskan people the same way he refuses to make Puerto Rico a state because the mayor doesn’t like Trump.

      Reply
  41. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Beyond Dr. Ford, my reasons he is a disasterous appointment:

    His statement that he waited so long for this nomination and shouldn’t have to wait another day was the essence of immaturity and entitlement.

    His statement that he wanted to appear before the committee immediately after allegations surfaced implied disregard for due process.

    His lies under oath and equivocation, which he feels is clever lawyering, is a crime.

    His partisanship in attacking the Clinton’s andd mentioning that Dems are mad that drump won.

    He does not have the character bor temperament to be a SC justice. He was nominated cut down any chance that drump will be impeached or charged with a crime.

    Putin has eclipsed our democracy. He is buying Republicans. This is horrible.

    Reply
  42. Pandy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Yeah, Ole Brett forgot to put on his big girl panties yesterday. As did Lindsay “Pistols At Dawn” Graham.

    Reply
  43. Kitten says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:45 am

    HOLY SH*T DONNELLY IS A NO!

    O_O

    I knwo the bar is very low right now but that is brave for a Dem in a red state who is up for reelection. He voted to confirm Gorsuch too so this is a notable departure from that…

    Reply
  44. NightOwl says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Just wanted to say thank you to all for such insightful commentary and for the community. I really appreciate this group. What bizarre times we are living through.

    Reply
  45. Joannie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:56 am

    I’ve just done a 180 after listening to only partial of his testimony. Everyone deserves a fair trial. Even him. Dr. Ford was believable. He wasn’t. This is all about power and control. What a sad state of affairs.

    Reply
  46. Veronica S. says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Everybody was warned about the significance of the Supreme Court. We are all about to learn a harsh lesson about apathy and entitlement toward political realities in the next several decades.

    Reply
  47. Sansa says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Well now we know why Trump picked him, two peas in a pod.

    Reply
  48. Fluffy Princess says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    You are all so articulate, because right now all I can even sputter out is,

    “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHH”

    Reply

    Reply
  49. Aerohead21 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    I tuned out not quite half at through because his speech was full of nothing but “how dare you” type rage and antics. I was not impressed. Stephen King posted a film quote about who has more motivation to lie…something the whole population in and around the #metoo movement needs to remember. Lastly, good for her to stand in front of this man, and all the other men in the room and speak up. People underestimate how much courage it takes because oftentimes we just want to forget what happened, not put it on full display to be picked over.

    Reply
  50. Christin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    The dean of BK’s beloved Ivy League law school now wants a delay in the vote.

    Reply
  51. LB says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I saw this on another site, but thought it might be helpful.

    collin’ phones and website are still down. call the potential swing senators all weekend if you have to:

    Murkowski: 202-224-6665
    Collins: 202-224-2523
    Corker: 202-224-3344
    Flake 202-224-4521
    Heitkamp (202) 224-2043
    manchin 202-224-3954
    Donnelly (202) 224-4814

    Reply
  52. Cara says:
    September 28, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I tried to have an open mind about this guy When he was first announced as the nominee. Even if the nomination came from Trump. But, having said that, I still got a funny feeling about him. Then all of this came out and I understood my trepidation about him. I 100% believe his accuser.
    My ex husband, who verbally, psychologically and emotionally abused me for years cried and said he was broken-hearted when I left him. He turned himself into the victim. This is classic abuser behavior. I look at his wife in the picture above and wonder what is going on in that head of hers.
    It makes me sick this guy will likely end up on the Supreme Court.

    Reply
  53. Lady D says:
    September 28, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Okay probably dreaming here, but if the American Bar Association pulls Kavanaugh’s law license, can he still be a judge?

    Reply

