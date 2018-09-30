The White House has ‘limited the scope’ for the FBI’s Kavanaugh investigation

To recap, Supreme Court nominee – and current federal judge – Brett Kavanaugh threw a massive tantrum, an unhinged hissy fit during his hearing on Thursday. He was full of rage, white rage, the rage of a privileged douchebag who has never been questioned or second-guessed, never had to answer for anything. He’s spent his whole life being insulated from consequences, insulated by his white skin and by “boys will be boys” and by his family connections and his own connections within the upper-crust worlds of Washington and the Ivy League. He couldn’t believe that one of his victims would want to hold him accountable, and he was disgusted that his bros on the Senate Judiciary would have the audacity to listen to Dr. Ford. His bros were full of apologies for it, but still, Brett Kavanaugh rage-stroked and beer-testified his way through it.
Any sentient human being could see that his bluster and rage was part of an increasingly thin facade of lies. He lied about everything. It didn’t matter – the Senate Judiciary voted on party lines to move his nomination out of committee, and onto the Senate floor for a vote. Senator Jeff Flake had announced his plan to vote for Kavanaugh before he attended the Judiciary Committee’s hearing. It was on his way to that hearing that protesters shamed him. Flake was shook, justifiably so. Those old men thought Kavanaugh’s rage was something heroic – wait until they see all of us and how angry we are.
Anyway, as I said, Flake was shamed. He went into a small sidebar conference with Sen. Coons, and afterwards, Flake announced that while he was voting for Kavanaugh to come out of committee, Kavanaugh would not have his vote on the floor unless the Republican senators and the White House authorized a more extensive FBI investigation and delayed the floor vote for a week to allow for the FBI’s investigation. It actually worked. Sort of. The senators agreed with Flake’s plan, and the White House was put on the spot. Finally, Trump authorized the FBI to investigate. With a catch:
The White House is limiting the scope of the FBI’s investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, multiple people briefed on the matter told NBC News. While the FBI will examine the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, the bureau has not been permitted to investigate the claims of Julie Swetnick, who has accused Kavanaugh of engaging in sexual misconduct at parties while he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in the 1980s, those people familiar with the investigation told NBC News. A White House official confirmed that Swetnick’s claims will not be pursued as part of the reopened background investigation into Kavanaugh.
Instead of investigating Swetnick’s claims, the White House counsel’s office has given the FBI a list of witnesses they are permitted to interview, according to several people who discussed the parameters on the condition of anonymity. They characterized the White House instructions as a significant constraint on the FBI investigation and caution that such a limited scope, while not unusual in normal circumstances, may make it difficult to pursue additional leads in a case in which a Supreme Court nominee has been accused of sexual assault.
The limited scope seems to be at odds with what some members of the Senate judiciary seemed to expect when they agreed to give the FBI as much as a week to investigate allegations against Kavanaugh, a federal judge who grew up in the Washington DC area and attended an elite all-boys high school before going on to Yale.
President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the FBI has “free reign” in the investigation. “They’re going to do whatever they have to do,” he said. “Whatever it is they do, they’ll be doing — things that we never even thought of. And hopefully at the conclusion everything will be fine.”
Many legal experts and political-watchers don’t even believe the White House forcing a “limited scope” is about any concern that Julie Swetnick’s story has some merit. The theory going around is that Trump just loathes Michael Avenatti, Swetnick’s attorney, and that’s why Trump wanted to limit the FBI’s investigation. Of course, there are other theories: Kavanaugh has been in constant contact with White House counsel Don McGahn, and some are wondering if Kavanaugh told McGahn that an investigation into Swetnick’s claims could end up turning over some nasty stuff, and McGahn could have easily been the one pulling the strings on the “limited scope.”
What I don’t understand is this: if the FBI conducts their limited scope investigation and they happen to turn over new leads, new witnesses, new claims of assault and rape and abuse, are they not allowed to logically follow those leads?
How can you give the FBI a pre-curated list of witnesses they can speak to that explicitly excludes some of the major accusers? It’s clear they’ve made sure that nobody on that list can add anything new to the story.
This is not an investigation, it’s a farce.
It’s always been a sham. People were celebrating having the investigation at all, but what kind of investigation can be done in just one week? A sham one.
Plus, to answer Kaiser’s (maybe rhetorical) question re new leads…..apparently, no – the FBI will not be permitted to talk to new leads outside the list permitted by the white house.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/white-house-limits-scope-fbi-s-investigation-allegations-against-brett-n915061
So, on the one hand, the WH has severely limited the scope of the FBI’s “investigation” to a specific list of people. (NOT including Julie Swetnick).
On the other hand, Donald Trump is loudly proclaiming that the FBI has “free rein” to investigate fully and do whatever they need to do to reach the truth.
I don’t know how you could ever defeat people this unbelievably dishonest.
With Sen Flake getting a weeks timeout, IMO this cooled the temperature in the country. The country was getting overheated the people were ready to blow. IMO, as I have said before Kav was going to show his true self as a liar, he was hostile and aggressive and partisan person at the hearing. How can he be given a seat on the Supreme Court when he cannot be impartial. He talked about the Clinton’s and the Democratic Party ect. I believe this man has a drinking problem, I believe he was drunk at the hearing, his actions and expressions was clearly someone under the influence of something/ stimulants.
If this man was in line for a promotion at any business in this country I could not see how he would be promoted after his performance on Thursday. IMO, he would probably get fired from his present job.
Can that be considered obstruction of justice by the White House?
I’ve always assumed this FBI probe of only just one week wouldn’t uncover much and just be cover for Republicans to vote for Kavanaugh anyway. It’s just so depressing.
It’s classified as a background check, not a criminal investigation, which is what gives the White House and/or Senate authority to limit scope without being accused of obstruction. They’re very sneaky that way.
This doesn’t surprise me at all – the WH can’t avoid the investigation without the whole thing blowing up in their face, so they’re going to do their best to hamstring it instead.
None of this convinces me that they won’t still confirm him even if they find something else. The whole embarrassing mess on Friday – including Lindsay Graham’s histrionics on this being the worst thing he’s ever seen in politics (a lie so outrageous I was honestly surprised he wasn’t immediately struck down by lightning) – should show that they are only giving this time to humor people.
Oh, and the sudden hero worship of Jeff Flake can stop any minute. Being shamed into doing something IS NOT the same thing as doing the right thing. Flake is worried about his political capital and NOTHING ELSE. Just because he isn’t running for re-election doesn’t mean he isn’t looking further down the road. He has voted party line all the way and him saying something bad about 45 once does not make him a good guy. Same goes for Lindsay Graham, as we’ve seen. It’s pathetic how little it takes for people to suddenly believe they’re on our side even though they prove otherwise over and over again.
@Grabbyhands I have also had it with Flake being heralded as a hero. Yes, obviously he did one good thing, but it was literally the BARE MINIMUM he could do, and he’s already stated he plans on voting to confirm Kavanaugh unless the FBI “turns up something new,” whatever that means. And if he votes yes, he gives cover to Collins/Murkowski/etc. to do the same.
Flake is not up for re-election, clearly has some semblance of a conscience, and will have no problem finding a high-paying job once he’s left the Senate, so I have no idea why he doesn’t just do the right thing and vote no regardless of the investigation’s findings. Kavanaugh’s performance on Thursday alone was disqualifying and everyone knows it.
Flake told an NBC reporter that the two women had nothing to do with his request for an investigation. So, yeah I think we can officially get off the Flake felt ashamed BS. I don’t know what his motivations were but they had nothing to do with empathy for sexually assault victims.
I felt the same way about McCain.
This is all so ridiculous. Late last night, Trump tweeted that the “limited scope” story was false and his office wasn’t imposing any conditions. But he lies even more than Kavanaugh, so who knows.
He thrives on this kind of constant chaos, so it’s hard to really know WTF is actually happening.
Yeah they are saying this morning the same thing, who knows, he lies.
Trump tweet-walked it back last night maybe sorta but I haven’t checked news this morning. What a farce. Already sick of Flake being treated as a hero for doing the bare minimum of his job.
This is nothing but a sham to pacify people. No matter what they find, Kav will pass.
That’s what I think, too. Yet he’ll always have a huge blemish to his precious name and reputation.
I’m sorry- why are we talking about race AGAIN? You do realize you’re making racist statements, right?
White people can’t be “victims” of racism. Literally by definition. That’s white privilege. Same goes for this comment. Do some research before making idiotic statements online.
lmao – it’s somehow racist to point out that these ancient white dudes hate women, got it.
A person of color can be bigoted or prejudiced, but not racist. Learn the difference between the meaning of the words.
Seriously?! In response to a story about how a corrupt administration tried to (illegally?) limit the scope of an FBI investigation into the credible allegations of sexual assault of a man who could be a supreme court justice, a man whose rage and lies and disrespect toward female Democratic senators was broadcast around the world, a man who yelled about his career being the result of his hard work without acknowledging that he was born an inch from the finish line in the marathon of life, the corrupt administration being caught stacking the deck in his favor then needing to walk it back in a f’cking tweet–in response to all that, you want to yell #NotAllWhitePeople?! and #ReverseRacism?!
Instead of considering only how this story affects incredibly rich and powerful white men, try thinking about how this story affects survivors of sexual assault like me or the marginalized communities in America who have no representation among the old, rich, white, male decision-makers in this farce or those in the Black community whose sons and daughters are being killed based on mere suspicion that they’ve committed a misdemeanor–they don’t have the luxury of Kavanaugh’s rage and theatrics when they’re accused because their skin color marks them as fair game to any armed white person they offend.
Hear, hear.
Flake is speaking here in Boston at an event tomorrow. The theater where the event is being held is asking the organizers to relocate
I saw that on Twitter! Isn’t he making an appearance with a Dem senator? I didn’t read a lot about it but people seemed extremely pissed about his hypocrisy.
John Kasich, Republican Governor of Ohio is on the panel with him. Emerson College asked that the event be moved from its gorgeous, old but recently completely renovated Colonial Theater for security reasons. It’s now scheduled for somewhere in City Hall Plaza. He’s also scheduled at St Anselm’s in NH. Visits to NH smell of feeling out a presidential run.
Speaking of events tomorrow…A city near me is basically shutting down mid-day Monday due to a Tweetolini rally. Even the elderly hot meal services for people many miles away is impacted by his visit.
They still won’t release the great majority of his documents from working for the fed govt which is unheard of..every page should be public. That makes me wonder if we’ll ever know any facts about this investigation or if repubs will seal them.
@BoredBlond agreed — he can produce 36-year-old handwritten calendars about what he did in HS but not correspondence from when he held a senior position in the WH (where it’s all digital and much more easily accessible)? GTFO.
In addition to his shady behavior w/r/t his work with Starr, they are hiding something MASSIVE about his finances and I hope that Ronan Farrow is digging into it as we type.
Let’s say we found out he was innocent for all the sex crimes.
I haven’t been paying attention all these years since I’m in Canada (but I’m American too) but his demeanour seems to disqualify him even if he was totally innocent. (I totally don’t think he is btw.) but Clarence Thomas has kind of an angry face RBG too maybe an old ppl thing so not sure if the judges all act like assholes anyways? I thought judges should have peaceful godlike demeanours. Maybe stern only at the right moment NOT making shit about themselves and being defensive and also Rude to senators
I was shocked how rude he was.
SNL skit illustrated how I feel about him not needing any sex crimes to not be suitable
I totally agree. Even if he is innocent his performance on Thursday is unacceptable for someone who aspires to that position. iMO he flunked his job interview real bad.
The SNL opener was as if they just took a clip of the actual hearing and played it. Very accurate.
I think some of it was word for word. Quite a few of them were struggling not to laugh.
Matt Damon struggled, esp when it came to the calendar.
Kavanaugh has clearly demonstrated that he lacks the “judicial temperament” to be a sitting judge anywhere let alone on the Supreme Court….that should be what’s discussed especially in the news media. His behavior, histrionics and partisanship was astounding and that along with these sexual allegations should bar him from the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, this FBI investigation is nothing but a sham to provide cover for all the Senators who will vote yes to confirm him.
I wonder if the Supremes want him on the court. You know they must have seen his fine judicial temperament on display!
David Brock on Kavanaugh:
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/i-knew-brett-kavanaugh-during-his-years-republican-operative-don-ncna907391
@Jerusha, thank you for that link. What an incredible article, and what an incredibly partisan hack and hatchet man is dear old Brett. His anger and animosity were on clear display during this last hearing. His incredible rudeness to Democrat Senators was on stunning. I firmly believe that he was so certain of a positive vote that he decided to show his disdain and hate toward the Democrats. It is impossible to believe that he would be a fair arbiter
Wow. What a disgusting orchestra. Why are they so evil? Why are they so unethical and greedy and nasty?
Jerusha, thanks so much for that link. I can’t even begin to imagine all the valid history that is being withheld from this confirmation hearing. The 20,000 pages that still “needs” to be confidential.
Meanwhile, Trump is saying he “fell in love” with Kim Jong Un. So of course he’s doing whatever he can to help BK get on the court. It’s his get out of jail free card. Someone, somewhere needs to act right now.
I do believe that Trump limited the scope of the investigation but he’s now been foiled because it became public information. He was hoping it wouldn’t and that he could just sneakily get away with it. He does this all the time. Plot to do something outlandish, get caught by the media before it can happen. walk it back, and then blame the media for lying.
I hope a private investigation regarding Julie Swetnick’s claim occurs asap since it clearly appears that FBI will not go there.
I watched Trump’s speech about how the FBI was great and could do whatever they wanted. Limited scope or not, there is another outcome possible.
Did you catch when he said “he didn’t know Kavanaugh before but his name was brought up and he was acting on recommendation”?
This is his classic” just the coffee boy/ barely know him” M.O.
I think he’s been advised to keep the support while starting to distance himself.
He still praised him and lamented that he is the victim in all this but…there was a bit more distance.
If the FBI finds something (and I honestly believe they will) and the GOP decide not to confirm him, he’ll be able to play the “I was duped” card like he did with Cohen via Rudy appearing on every news show.
Now, the chances of this are very slim though because let’s also remember something that bothers me. It’s that whatever comes up, it is NOT to be made public.
I won’t hold my breath that Flake will “save the day” twice without the pressure of public opinion or other SUPER BRAVE people like Maria Gallagher and Ana Maria Archila.
He may very well hear that the results of the investigation are not good and still vote for him because, nobody will be able to hold him (and his colleagues) accountable.
In other words, they are preparing for every possible outcome but still pushing him forward.
That’s just my opinion, of course.
But I think his team told him to be less effusive about Kavanaugh so as to avoid too much collateral damage if things don’t pan out.
And the beat goes on….
just like with the investigation of 45 NOTHING will be done.. Smoke and mirrors while they rig this election.
My consertive mother said to me this morning “You better hope none of the girls your husband works with ever accuses him of assault, because his life will be ruined.” I said “Well as long as he doesn’t assault anyone, that shouldn’t be a problem.” She responded with “That doesn’t matter anymore, if a woman just SAYS that something happened, it doesn’t even have to be proven.”
😑😑😑 I really hope this all works out for the best and this investigation brings to light some things. It’s clear that he’s lying but I just want justice for this poor woman and all the women who are told they’re just making this up.
Yeah, some MAGAt on twitter told me they hope my sons are falsely accused so that we’ll know how Kavanaugh feels. And Lindsey Graham all but promised to unleash false allegations next time a Dem nominee is up for confirmation. It’s a sick, sad world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The FBI should also be able to investigate the other discrepancies into his finances, his past work, and his judicial decisions. But the White House doesn’t want ACTUAL provable evidence to curtail their nomination.
I’m just tired.
Well Americans wanted a reality TV context for POTUS and that’s what we have now. People voted with their hearts and didn’t use their brains. The moment women cornered Flake in the elevator demanding he look her in the eye and her statements were very powerful. It’s good he changed his mind and asked for the investigation. Maybe more will come out and by next weeks the votes might change enough so Kavanagh is not confirmed.
This delay is just a hiccup. He will be nominated and he will be sitting on the highest court in the land. And his life won’t be ruined.
