Sen. Jeff Flake confronted by protesters after announcing his vote for Kavanaugh (update)

Yesterday, the white, Republican men of the Senate Judiciary Committee put a victim of sexual assault on trial and then they apologized to her would-be rapist for even listening to what his victim said. Jeff Flake was one of those Republican senators. He was one of the cowards hiding behind Rachel Mitchell as Mitchell prosecuted a survivor who genuinely believed it was her civic duty to come forward and tell her story. He was one of the chickensh-t a–holes who got emotional thinking about how hard all of this has been on Brett Kavanaugh. And no surprise, Jeff Flake announced that he would vote for Kavanaugh in committee, and vote for him in the Senate-wide wide. Moments after the announcement of his planned vote, this happened in the hauls of the Capitol building:
“Look at me when I'm talking to you. You’re telling me that my assault doesn’t matter!": Protesters confront Sen. Jeff Flake moments after he announces he will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/Cc5y9kura1 pic.twitter.com/qqvz3jx8JF
— CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018
Another morning where I’m sitting at my desk crying. Everything these women say is 100% true. These Republican men listened to Dr. Ford and they might even believe her story. But fundamentally, they do not care. They would prefer to knowingly put a rapist on the Supreme Court rather than simply delay the vote so a full investigation can take place. They would rather turn away from all of the ugliness and sadness they’re causing, because that’s what privilege is.
The committee votes on Kavanaugh at 1:30 pm today. The full Senate vote is still scheduled for next week.
Update by Celebitchy: Senator Flake voted yes to move the Kavanaugh nomination to a vote however he hemmed and hawed and asked for a delay of one week for the FBI to investigate the claims against Kavanaugh. They were supposed to vote on Kavanaugh in the Senate on Saturday, but it’s unclear if that will happen or if it will be delayed for a week as requested. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is also considered a swing vote, meaning the Republicans might not have enough votes to push Kavanaugh through if this comes to a vote tomorrow. If an investigation is going to happen, Trump has to approve it. Trump was interviewed and he seemed to suggest he would support an investigation, but his word is worth nothing as we know. before Of Dr. Ford, he said “I thought her testimony was compelling. She looks like a very fine woman to me, very fine woman.” So he just focused on the looks of one of the victims of his Supreme Court nominee.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Is there any hope?
I woke up, put on the news, and after listening for two minutes, ran into the bathroom and vomited. The hopelessness and anger I feel right now is so palpable I almost don’t know how to contain it. There’s not enough Valium in the world for all of us feeling this way right now.
Truly, a sad, sad, day in our country.
VOTE EVERYONE!! VOTE THESE ASSWIPES OUT IN NOVEMBER!! GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO VOTE, AND DO EVERYTHING YOU CAN TO REGISTER BLUE!!!
This is exactly how I feel right now……
I snot cried and swore at the evil that is the GOP. I feel hopeless and want to escape, but I can’t. This is our reality.
@ Jan
So sorry for your despair…..but all is not lost….they just want you guys to think it is.
This is the time to fight like mad. Those women in the video have the right idea. You need to participate en masse…..confront your reps…..crowd them. Force them to look in the faces of the people they’re hurting. If there’s any humanity left in them, that’s the only way to reach it.
I think Kaiser is being a bit optimistic by saying the GOP is knowingly putting a rapist into the Supreme Court. None of these men think they are putting a rapist in that position because they don’t believe anything Kavanaugh has done qualifies as rape. Consent is not something these men think is necessary. They honestly, in their core, believe Kavanaugh is being falsely accused. And many, many men agree.
I think the answer to your question is “no”.
Yes, there is hope. Elect more women.
I guess there might be some hope after all!!!!! Thank you Dr. Ford! ………………..Maybe I was too hopeful that Flake would delay.
Jeff Flake just said that he wants an FBI investigation before the full senate votes! THERE IS HOPE!!!
He’s asking for a 1 week delay in the vote.
(Interestingly, the American Bar Association is also asking for delay for FBI investigation).
YIPPEE! Murkowski has joined Flake in calling for a delay for FBI investigation! Come on, Collins. You can do it. Join the good guys!
These men sicken and disgust me.
You know what they say – innocent until proven innocent by never being investigated.
I honestly don’t think a lot of these men feel that raping a woman is a reason to be disqualified from office.
Agreed. They believe Dr Ford, they just don’t care and think that women are commodities for them to use. I feel sick.
Clearly that is exactly what they think. Many believed Dr. Ford, you could tell by the somber tone in the room. But Lindsey Graham’s histrionic fit was the signal to pull the flailing Kavanaugh up and plow ahead anyway.
Because women just shouldn’t say no. We are only here to be men’s playthings and not to deny them.
My dad and I had a big argument about this, and I’m SOOOOOO disappointed in him. I thought that he, being a father of three daughters and a granddaughter, would be outraged at the GOP trying to seat Kavanagh but he just dismissed everything because “it happened so long ago when he was just a teenager, and he didn’t actually r@pe her.” I reminded him that Bill Cosby is now in jail for basically the rest of his life and that all happened years ago, too. His response was, “Yeah, well, they were all adults and he knew it was wrong.”
They don’t think it’s rape, because then all the sweaty assaulty fumbling they did as well would start to have meaning.
They absolutely know this took place. But absolutely they don’t think it’s a big deal. He’s gettin in. And they won’t lose one nights sleep for it.
Except if they lose their precious seat. Then, and only then will it hit them that this is a very different world they woke up to.
So, America. Who are you really. At the deepest of roots, and the most fundamental of cores. The horse is running loose. Do you have what it takes to catch it, get it back in the barn and lock that door? Good. Then vote these schmucks out.
You are right.
I am disgusted, but not surprised.
VOTE. VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE. In every single election, every time.
Even if he was innocent (and I don’t think he is) his temperament alone in yesterday’s hearing should’ve been enough to disqualify him. His unhealthy emotion-laiden response with partisan accusations should be enough to show him unfit to deal coolly with the important decisions the Supreme Court would have to face.
Yes, absolutely. At the very least he is dishonest and partisan and does not belong on any judicial bench.
Goddamit I hate everything right now! I hate all these effin assholes!!!
Yes. I want to scream with rage too.
Why am I surprised? But this is a blow. I am so disappointed. I for one think this is a turning point though because BK’s life on the Supreme Court will be hell and short lived. We will make sure of that by relentlessly pursuing the truth and holding him accountable for what crimes he has clearly committed.
Thank you Celebitchy for being my safe place throughout all of this. It has been a rough week.
Oh c’mon! Everyone knew he was going to vote for Kavanaugh, his 5min yesterday was a joke! Same for Collins and Murkowski once the vote goes to the full Senate. Those “swing” voters almost always actually vote like the rest of the GOP.
Exactly! I hate when news stories try to make Flack and Corker said like they are sane Republicans. No, they are the dangerous ones. They talk out of both sides of their neck. Check their votes…they vote with their party 100 % of the time no matter how detrimental it is for poor and middle class Americans.
Collins will 100% vote for Kavanaugh. I do not have a doubt. She so full of it.
Stephen King has already tweeted that she will pay for it. Not that he’s running, but that he will work to unseat her. He should run, though.
As much as I love Stephen King, I don’t think he should run; I’d rather see more elementary school teachers and nurses running than celebrities. Though, having Stephen King telling me that I’d have to pay for something would scare the heck out of me!
VOTE ALL OF THEM OUT. I know Flake is retiring, but the rest of them, VOTE THEM OUT. This is the death rattle of the modern Republican party. They may win this battle, but they have set themselves up for a reckoning in November.
November 2018-GOTV!
There are only 9 republican senate seats up in 2018 so most of these despicable beings will stick around.
And I truly think they figured getting a conservative SC majority was worth it even if they might lose an election cycle or two over it.
@Valois. Correct, this is their strategy. They are willing to risk November to get the Supreme Court majority. Most of them probably believe her (although there is something to what someone commented upthread – some of them don’t think what happened to her qualifies as sexual assault or…anything that’s a big deal), but they just don’t care. They don’t care about women. Men don’t care about women. America doesn’t fucking care about women.
Exactly. The court will be conservative for the next 30 years unless the next democratic president adds on court seats. At this point I say hell yes and make PR and DC states. I’m mad as hell.
I have watched all of the proceedings. The one thought I came away with is how disgusting and pathetic and USELESS our current two party system us. I don’t think any one of them cares about Dr. Ford more than they care about beating each other in a partisan fight. The Democrats are saying the right things, but I as a survivor want more from our leaders. This country must change at the most basic level. What we teach our kids,what we teach our boys and girls,what goes on in our schools-this is the battleground. When people realize there are immediate and serious consequences at an early age, then maybe we will see a real change.
No, there won’t be change. If there wasn’t after Sandy Hook, there won’t be now. Looking at my daughters and realizing they’ll always have to be better yet will never be paid the same, respected as much, or be safe.
My rage is turning to despair.
yesterday a protestor told Lindsey graham she was raped. he said, ‘i’m sorry, you needed to go to the police.’
tons of unsolicited advice about what survivors of abuse should do but nothing to say about the abusers themselves. nothing like, ‘i’m so sorry. we need to teach young men this behavior is unacceptable and one of the ways they’ll get that message is when they see the government not hiring abusers for jobs they want.’ men don’t’ need to change, women always do. there’s lots of assaults being reported on campus? lets create a curfew for the female student body! yes, because it’s women who need to change to prevent assault, not the abusers themselves.
are you KIDDING ME?! wow a disgusting jerk.
The utter disdain these men have for the people they’re supposed to be representing is shocking.
In college many years ago, an Israeli friend told me a story about Golda Meir, the first (and so far only) woman to be elected leader of Israel. Apparently the government was discussing a recent number of sexual assaults that had been happening at night and someone suggested that women be given a curfew to keep them off the streets. Meir objected and said the women being attacked were not the problem and shouldn’t have to be kept under curfew. She said the men who had committed these crimes were the problem and so it was a better idea to have a curfew for men to stop the crimes from happening.
Women do not have to change or do anything different or dress different or not go to parties. A**holes like Brett Kavanaugh and all his merry men in the US Senate have to change. Please let this be one of a long list of things that gets people out and voting next month.
They don’t care. Flake and company will just drift into speaking engagements and other cushy gigs, with a great lifetime healthcare plan.
Flake has aspirations to run for POTUS…
Flake would not be able to get the BIG DONOR MONEY SUPPORT to run for POTUS if he didn’t dance with the devil in the pale moonlight and greenlight EVERY GOP backed initiative…that’s the reason he’s not running again…because he needs to be as FAR AWAY AS HE CAN from the current horror show that is D.C. so that he can position himself as the “Caring Conservative”….which, we should ALL know by now …there is NO SUCH THING!
Ahhhhh…that explains a lot. He needs that Repug support.
burn it down, burn it down nonviolently (to crib a line from John Lewis)
Yes, indeed, they are telling you it doesn’t matter. They have already told you this.
If they can vote Trump into office, they will support the vote for this predator as well.
Anyone who failed to see this still lives in denial, lives in a bubble.
WAKE UP – this is America, and this is what it has always been like. It’s simply been beneath the surface for most – if you are Black in America (I am) this is another day in our lives. We have been aware, we know, we are not in denial. I will never forget that the majority of white women in America votes Trump into office.
This is NOT a democracy – believing that is fooling yourselves.
#Bush_vs._Gore #wakeup
People say it’s partisan politics…when did consistent humanity and decency in the public service realm pick a political party?
In OUR times…that happened the minute Nixon was elected…
Today’s GOP is not about conservative politics…I AM ABOUT CONSERVATIVE POLITICS!!!! I am TRULY an Eisenhower Republican, hell, politically, my ideology damn near mirrors Barry Goldwater… I am about a balanced budget…strong unions….I am about conservation…I am about small government…I am about a strong military force…. I am about working with the world to ensure that Democracy prevails….Today’s GOP are about maintaining their power by exploiting and destroying anyone who isn’t a rich White male….
Until White women…STOP using their vote to support a infrastructure of pain and degradation…NOTHING will change….
Republicans, through cheating…with Reagan/Bush 2.0/Trump…played the long game…and they have won…they put 5 SCOTUS on the court…and by doing THAT…they will protect their rich corporate interest for the next 40 years…
But heed my warning…Kavanagh will NOT be like Clarence Thomas…whose abusive a– slithered into the SCOTUS court…but has basically kept his mouth shut and did what he was told…
Oh no…Kavanaugh is MEAN…and VINDICTIVE…and a DRUNK….
He will make US ALL PAY….
Mark my words…
“when did consistent humanity and decency in the public service realm pick a political party?”
YES!!!!
Flake is trying to talk the talk without walking the walk, and in the end he’s just pissing everyone off. I think he wants to be perceived as a “reasonable republican” and “anti trump” and for good old-school conservative values (whatever those are), but when it comes down to it – he toes the party line. Always, pretty speeches notwithstanding. So he pisses off Republicans because of all his grandstanding and he pisses off Dems because he seems spineless and weak.
I don’t think his 2020 run is off to the start he had anticipated, ha.
He just blew his chances of ever being president*, imo. At some point he may run, and he may even get the Republican nomination, but in November of 2020, or November of 2024, he will be able to look back and know it was his actions on this very day that cost him the election. He will forever regret calling attention to himself by trying to appeal to swing voters by saying the things they wanted to hear and yet voting to jeopardize their future when it mattered most. We see you Jeff Flake, and we will remember what you did here today.
*assuming he also votes to confirm in the full Senate vote.
Oh, and the same goes for Senator Ben “Never Trump” Sasse. Eff you, and your hypocritical support of all the monsters you claim to be better than. I will spend the rest of my days telling everyone who will listen you are not worthy to hold higher office.
WHY????
I honestly do not believe for a SECOND that these people care about abortion. And I don’t see why Flake would care that Kavanaugh is Trump’s “get out of jail free” card. So, WHY is he voting for him? Because his constituents are anti-abortion? But he is not running for re-election. So, WHY? What does he have to lose???
It’s all about Gamble vs US.. if the Supreme Court rules in favor of it,it means that if Manafort or Cohen is pardoned by trump, they can’t be tried on state charges and that he can also be able to pardon state crimes as well. I think this is why he hasn’t pardoned Flynn,Gates,Manafort etc.
They are pushing Kavanaugh through as fast as he can because Gamble is scheduled to be heard next week.
But why does Flake care? I thought he was “anti-Trump”? And I mean, even if you aren’t anti-Trump, why would you care about being able to pardon him, if he is accused of treason? There are some people I care about that I’d probably support by default if they were accused of something, just because I know them well and I do not believe they are criminals. But if someone presented overwhelming evidence of their crime, why would I continue to protect them? Trump isn’t his family or loved one or anything.
Nat,
Because they’re all guilty of something. Its just a matter of what, and when it’s found out. Theyre looking to cover their own behinds.
Follow the money. Always.
Cowards. Disgusting, ball-less cowards.
I love all the “innocent until proven guilty” folks. First, this isn’t a trial, it’s a job interview. Second, okay, let’s look at the evidence. “Uh, no, there’s no time for that. And the Clintons…”. Really hope that people get off their a$$es and vote in November. This is a scary, scary time.
Exactly! Innocent until proven guilty is a reasonable stance. But “I support him because he said he is innocent”? That’s not the same. It’s hearing the he said/she said and siding with him, while having the audacity to accuse those who side with her of rushing to conclusion and having no respect for truth and justice.
I wonder how many of these men have never paid for their “20 minutes of fun” a la Brock Turner.
Somebody referred to Brett Kavanaugh on Twitter as “what Brock Turners look like in twenty years,” and that seemed just about right.
Yesterday was a hard day. Trying to fully grasp the manner in which our leaders view women without being overwhlemed by that truth is …well… tough. Reading David Brock’s comments on Kavanaugh only confirms what I have felt and suspected fro years – there is a sytem at work behind all this that has been putting these sorts of men in power for years. I honestly don’t think the Democrats are as organized in this way. So between taking over the courts, and taking over the elections though disenfranchizement and gerrymandering, America is screwed.
This hearing of Dr Ford was never about whether she was credible (which she obviously is) – it was just a show on their part to pretend to care. They know BK is a widly partisan judge. They know he has drinking and gambling issues. They know that he assaulted Blasey Ford and they know that he doesn’t have any respect for women. They also know now that he’s got some serious temperament issues as well. They know and they don’t care. Actually – no – let me clarify that – they KNOW and they consider it all a plus.
I am beyond sad for America.
I let me say one other thing that might not be very popular. But I noticed very keenly yesterday who, in the world of power and celebrity, DID NOT and has not mentioned or shown any support for Dr Christine Blasey Ford. These are women that, when it suits them and their brands, throw around thoughts of female empowerment and feminism at the drop of a hat. But when it comes down to this HERO of a woman testifying so that ALL of us might have more of a voice, they fall silent. That’s their perogative. But I will not forget their silence.
You mean the Kardashian’s? They are trump supporters and they are lying when they say they are not.
Oh no. I mean much more respected and prominent people than that.
This is just disgraceful. United States of America is a great country of SHAME. ALL OF THEM SHOULD FEEL SHAME. That they would let a sex offender to Supreme Court. USA, I have no respect for you anymore.
Yeah, I am putting Cory Booker on blast for having the audacity to quote this clown during Dr. Ford’s hearing and then calling him a good friend. I am not trusting Booker’s judgement right now.
is he going to cry too now? being bullied by those wimmin protesters
Nat-Flake is planning to run for POTUS and he needs all the big donor money he can get.
I can’t take credit for this. A comment from DataLounge, anonymous.
Jeff Flake is Susan Collins, but with a smaller dick .
—Anonymous
I just can’t understand. There is no way for me to even begin to see another side to this or comprehend the Republican position in any way. All they have to do is pick another right wing judge. It seems so simple. It is like they are trying to just put women in their place, make sure we don’t get carried away with Me Too and start expecting real justice instead of a few celebrity tokens like Cosby or Weinstein. They have to push the point that they can do whatever they want to us and we can’t stop them. I feel so defeated.
Kavanaugh is Trump’s get out of Jail card. Kavanaugh believes a sitting President can’t be indicted. Trump is so scared of Mueller it’s pathetic.
fucking cowards, all of them. The status quo, where women are lesser than is easier to maintain than to confront what men have done to us for centuries. Fuck them all.
It’s time, women of the world – strike.
I heard that Flake may be voting “yes” in the committee (just so that the vote can get to the full Senate) and then “no” along with Murkowski, Collins and Munchin in the full Senate. I don’t think all hope is lost.
The reason Flake could be pushing for the vote in the full Senate (when he then would vote “no”) is because to keep it in the committee would just stall the inevitable.
Yes, I just read that he is calling for FBI investigation before full Senate vote.
My GOD. The EVIL is not disguised.
Can someone answer this…is he goes through, and the Dems take control of the Senate this year, can they investigate him? Or is it solely up to the president? I’m so sick over this…
He can be investigated and impeached by the HOUSE, I believe. But removal from the bench would require 2/3 of the Senate. There will not be that many Dems. If an investigation uncovered something really damming (like, BK orchestrated the gang rape of a BOY), you might get the Rs on board. But it would have to be really really bad. Assaulting and even raping a GIRL is not going to do it with this lot.
They don’t care, they knew his history, they knew about Dr. Ford and me46 thank you for the info sickening though it be.
Well, Kavanaugh’s liver should be ready to self-destruct soon, which will limit his time on the SCOTUS. Feel better, people?
Flake is a coward and constantly talks out of both sides of his ass. I read up thread how there are whispers of him running for President. When 2020? The “kinder conservative” to Bigly?
Really? ef Him.
I am having to sit at my desk today and just stew in rage.
Although, I have enjoyed Jeffrey Toobin on CNN just roasting Flake and lighting his a** up over his weak and cowardly ways:
https://www.rawstory.com/2018/09/cnns-toobin-writes-jeff-flakes-political-obituary-no-weaker-pathetic-figure-us/
https://www.rawstory.com/2018/09/cnns-toobin-goes-nuclear-jeff-flake-refusing-act-kavanaugh-extraordinary-political-coward/
https://www.rawstory.com/2018/09/cnns-jeffrey-toobin-unloads-on-gop-cowards-like-jeff-flake-who-bash-trump-but-always-vote-for-his-agenda/
F**k all these men who say women don’t matter!
I see you ladies here at CB–YOU ALL MATTER AND ARE WONDERFUL!!! And to the CB Gents–you are awesome, I see you too!!
VOTE VOTE VOTE!!!
I found this quote while looking for another:
“He shall find no Fiend in Hell can match the fury of a disappointed Woman! – Scorned! slighted! dismissed without a parting Pang!” — Colley Cibber, Love’s Last Shift, 1696
These old geriatric scumbags are gonna find they unleashed a rage in this country like they’ve never known before.
Something more contemporary? How about from Tombstone: “You called down the thunder, well now you’ve got it.”
I’ve also been loving Jeff Toobin during this whole thing….his take on Sass and Flake are spot on. Cowards!! Also, he’s right about Collins being delusional that Kavanagh doesn’t want to over turn Roe.
He will never be able to primary Trump…just look how he himself walks lockstep with him? Does he really think the Rep. party is going to stand up to him and primary him? LMAO.
I’m as disgusted as I was on the day Trump was elected.
I feel worse. Everyday is worse. If he gets confirmed and we have to look at his smug face and Trump’s smug face, will be worse.
All ladies deserve a mental health day today. Ugh.
I would like to share a nice story.
I had an offsite client meeting about a complicated project yesterday. I was also glued to CSPAN all morning. Dr. Ford is a BOSS.
On the way back, BK came on and like many, I was screaming at the radio. Just hollering.
I stopped at the bodega by my house to get a DRINK. Day over. TV was on in there, BK was whining and weaseling and weeping. The older guy in front of me in line asked if I had a tissue for “this guy.” My friendly neighborhood bodega guy asked me “what do you think?” I said that since I’m a woman, he might not even be able to imagine how many times a man has tried to lay his hands on me, so I don’t have a lot of patience for this garbage. Not the right moment (for me) to go into detail but I think it came across. Both were just… kind. Sympathetic and disgusted. We didn’t get into it but something about that interaction was exactly what I needed and it was kind and hopeful, especially from older men.
Wish I had reminded them to vote.
Hang in there everybody.
Flake will vote yes on moving the vote to the confirmation if they have the FBI continue to investigate
Watching the hearing. He’ll vote yes to move it out of committee, if they allow the FBI one week to investigate only the current allegations (facts, B*t_h please).
Apparently, Flake listened to the protesters. FWIW.
