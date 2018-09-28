Sarah Jessica Parker wore a taffeta monstrosity to the NYC Ballet’s Fall Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker has long been a supporter of ballet, and she currently serves as vice-president to the New York City Ballet. She often attends the big opening events for the NYCB, and last night was their big Fall Gala. SJP was so thrilled, she brought two dates – her husband Matthew Broderick and her BFF Andy Cohen.

For the life of me, I cannot find the designer ID for SJP’s taffeta monstrosity. Considering the NYCB hired Gareth Pugh, Alberta Ferretti and Giles Deacon to design the costumes for the fall performances, my guess is that her ballgown is by one of those designers. The taffeta itself isn’t flat-out horrible, even though I really don’t like the whole “taffeta comforter, but in mullet dress form” vibe it gives off. What really kills me is the sleeves and shoulders. IT IS TOO MUCH. To have those architectural shoulder poofs AND sheer sleeves AND taffeta cuffs. It’s too much. Whoever designed this dress is doing too much.

Here’s Gwendoline Christie in silk pajamas, probably designed by her boyfriend Giles Deacon.

And here’s Kelly Ripa. Her normal dress soothes my eyes.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

47 Responses to “Sarah Jessica Parker wore a taffeta monstrosity to the NYC Ballet’s Fall Gala”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Christmas decorations so soon?

    Reply
  2. Elisabeth says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I see Brienne came in her pjs

    Reply
  3. Veronica S. says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I’m not a fan of taffeta, but I find the operatic drama of the actual design fun. If I had that kind of money, I’d probably show up in poofy ball gowns to artistic performances, too, not even going to pretend otherwise.

    Reply
  4. Nikki says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:10 am

    A woman went into a very exclusive hat store and asked the price of a hat. It was $500. Then she asked about a second hat, and was told it was $1,000. She gasped, “But it’s so plain!” and the salesman replied, “Madame, you are paying for the restraint.”

    Reply
  5. Kelly says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:11 am

    What’s wrong with the dress? Fashion is all about having FUN! She looks happy, it’s a great color and it’s an interesting dress. If everyone wore the same type of dresses/clothes, we’d have nothing to talk about, right?

    Reply
    • BrutalEthyl says:
      September 28, 2018 at 11:35 am

      What’s wrong with the dress? Well, for one thing, in the last pic, it looks like one of those giant orange garbage bags that somebody blew up like a balloon and somehow SJP got trapped inside it. And the shoulders are horrible, but even worse since they look uneven, and worse yet if they were designed that way.

      SJP wore horrible “look at me!” crap on the last few seasons of SATC and looked like a fool. I would have thought she’d learned her lesson by now.

      Reply
    • Stella Alpina says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      I’ll tell you what’s wrong with it. I can see the concept behind it, but the execution is a MESS. The dress is too big for SJP, like she was swallowed by a sleeping bag. It was meant for someone taller. As BrutalEthyl said, the puffy shoulders are uneven: the left side has a higher peak than the right. The long sheer sleeves are pointless. They are a pantyhose-like material that make her arms darker than her legs. And the sleeves end at the wrists with those silly frilly taffeta cuffs.

      This wreck of a dress must cost thousands. Either the designer is another one of the hacks that infest the fashion industry or he/she is trolling us. In the hands of someone talented, this could have been interesting.

      Since SATC, SJP believes in her own hype and thinks she’s a fashionista. Her often unflattering choices (clothes AND makeup) say otherwise.

      Reply
  6. Naomi says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I actually don’t hate this? Sorry Kaiser I can’t believe I’m disagreeing with you! I think it’s fun and not too try-hard – unlike a lot of SJPs other fashion choices.

    I’m actually not in love with Kelly Ripa’s dress, it’s boring and staid and reminds me of my Nana’s Christmas table cloth.

    Reply
  7. French girl says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I like the color,the drama of the dress and the fact that her haircut is cut and she didn’t wear many jewels but I dislike the handle resille

    Reply
  8. Adrien says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Love it.

    Reply
  9. Barrett says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Don’t shoot me….there is something I like ab it….and I don’t often like her stuff

    Reply
  10. Kaiser says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

    y’all are really out here defending SJP’s sleeves huh

    Reply
  11. Nev says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

    its beautiful!!!!

    Reply
  12. Prairiegirl says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

    It’s like a flashback from my prom circa 1987.

    Reply
  13. Mego says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I’m in the fun and happy camp re this dress. Love the colour, she looks great and pulls it off unlike Lady Gaga in the MaCQueen.

    Reply
  14. Skyblue says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I actually love SJP’s dress. The color is amazing and it is a gala for the ballet for goodness sake. Big, bold and dramatic!

    Reply
  15. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:28 am

    The 80s are back. Blagh. Those puffy shoulders are painful. The comforter look in candied taffeta is 80′s soap opera. I had a silk, emerald pantsuit exactly like Brienne’s in ’86 lol.

    Reply
  16. HadleyB says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I like the dress on SJP but I can’t stand her…and she is friends with Cohen… both are horrible people.

    Reply
  17. HK9 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Even when bubble skirts were in style in the 80s, they were never good, so doing a monster bubble skirt in coral taffeta is just wrong. I couldn’t even lift my eyes to consider the sleeves.

    Reply
  18. TaniaOG says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I love it too. It looks fun and comfy. Gwendolyn needs a better make up artist. There’s a lot of beauty there and her makeup did her no favours.

    Reply
  19. Sam says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:25 am

    What is going on with SJP’s eye make-up?

    Her eyes looks so small with that black eyeliner slapped on.

    Awful, just awful.

    Reply
  20. Bailie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I find SJP extremely annoying and Andy Cohen is not far behind.

    Her eye make-up is hideous, makes her look 10 years older!!!!!

    The dress looks like a comforter, there is a better way to bring drama and high fashion.

    I love the color, it’s fun to see such a vibrant color for an evening event .

    Reply
  21. Starkiller says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Wearing expensive, silk pyjamas in public is still wearing pyjamas in public.

    Reply
  22. Leapin' Lizards! says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Wow, it IS a lot. Nice color on SJP at least, and it would better without the pointy sleeves.

    Reply
  23. Barcelona says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:52 am

    That eye make up is really, really bad.

    Reply
  24. Sleanne says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    SJP’s dress and B’s silk jammas both brought the same thought: how wrinkled will both be after sitting through an event?!? At least Kelly’s will still look the same after sitting… Geeze, I’m turning into my Nana.

    Reply
  25. broodytrudy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    I got a feeling this is a gareth pugh.

    Reply
  26. Ashby says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I can barely focus on SJP’s dress, because the eye make-up is so terrifyingly awful…the color is nice.

    Reply
  27. tuille says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I like the SJP dress except for the sheer sleeves.
    The green pajamas are ridiculously basic – not even contrast piping? Bottoms with a smoking jacket would have been cool.
    Ripa’s dress fabric reminds me of 1970s wallpaper.

    Reply

