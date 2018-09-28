Sarah Jessica Parker wore a taffeta monstrosity to the NYC Ballet’s Fall Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker has long been a supporter of ballet, and she currently serves as vice-president to the New York City Ballet. She often attends the big opening events for the NYCB, and last night was their big Fall Gala. SJP was so thrilled, she brought two dates – her husband Matthew Broderick and her BFF Andy Cohen.
For the life of me, I cannot find the designer ID for SJP’s taffeta monstrosity. Considering the NYCB hired Gareth Pugh, Alberta Ferretti and Giles Deacon to design the costumes for the fall performances, my guess is that her ballgown is by one of those designers. The taffeta itself isn’t flat-out horrible, even though I really don’t like the whole “taffeta comforter, but in mullet dress form” vibe it gives off. What really kills me is the sleeves and shoulders. IT IS TOO MUCH. To have those architectural shoulder poofs AND sheer sleeves AND taffeta cuffs. It’s too much. Whoever designed this dress is doing too much.
Here’s Gwendoline Christie in silk pajamas, probably designed by her boyfriend Giles Deacon.
And here’s Kelly Ripa. Her normal dress soothes my eyes.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Christmas decorations so soon?
More like a too bright distraction from the recent #metoo lawsuit facing the company and three of the now fired principal dancers who circulated photos/videos of their fellow dancers and former students.
Even the ballet world is rife with toxic masculinity.
👆👆👆This. I’m disappointed it wasn’t mentioned with the article as it’s Truely horrifying what was going on. And it’s basically being swept under the rug.
I see Brienne came in her pjs
Brienne came to SLAY. I love this on her
I like the look and, wow, does it look comfortable too! I have never found dressing up to be comfortable, so I am very envious of her outfit.
And she’s given me a great idea for my next long haul (+12 hour) international flight.
I love pajamas, but my favourite are day pajamas with a tee shirt under them and huarache sandals.
Breanne made my dream of Pj’s becoming acceptable clothing in publuc come true. Here. For it.
I’m not a fan of taffeta, but I find the operatic drama of the actual design fun. If I had that kind of money, I’d probably show up in poofy ball gowns to artistic performances, too, not even going to pretend otherwise.
I like it too. I like the color very much. This is probably the nicest comment I ever posted about a woman I don’t care for…lol. The green pajamas, seriously. Even Rihanna laughed at them.
I liked the design as well. I thought it was appropriate for the venue, and she looked happy in it. Not a fan of her, but I don’t mind this look at all.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, because I usually don’t like
taffeta or SJP, but I actually sort of like it. It’s a different look for her and the color is flattering. Her hair, though, makes me want to take scissors to it. And that eye makeup…it’s not as bad as usual but it’s still not great.
It was fun back in the 80′s when I wore this to the prom.
A woman went into a very exclusive hat store and asked the price of a hat. It was $500. Then she asked about a second hat, and was told it was $1,000. She gasped, “But it’s so plain!” and the salesman replied, “Madame, you are paying for the restraint.”
Bwaha!!
hahaha i love this
What’s wrong with the dress? Fashion is all about having FUN! She looks happy, it’s a great color and it’s an interesting dress. If everyone wore the same type of dresses/clothes, we’d have nothing to talk about, right?
What’s wrong with the dress? Well, for one thing, in the last pic, it looks like one of those giant orange garbage bags that somebody blew up like a balloon and somehow SJP got trapped inside it. And the shoulders are horrible, but even worse since they look uneven, and worse yet if they were designed that way.
SJP wore horrible “look at me!” crap on the last few seasons of SATC and looked like a fool. I would have thought she’d learned her lesson by now.
I’ll tell you what’s wrong with it. I can see the concept behind it, but the execution is a MESS. The dress is too big for SJP, like she was swallowed by a sleeping bag. It was meant for someone taller. As BrutalEthyl said, the puffy shoulders are uneven: the left side has a higher peak than the right. The long sheer sleeves are pointless. They are a pantyhose-like material that make her arms darker than her legs. And the sleeves end at the wrists with those silly frilly taffeta cuffs.
This wreck of a dress must cost thousands. Either the designer is another one of the hacks that infest the fashion industry or he/she is trolling us. In the hands of someone talented, this could have been interesting.
Since SATC, SJP believes in her own hype and thinks she’s a fashionista. Her often unflattering choices (clothes AND makeup) say otherwise.
I actually don’t hate this? Sorry Kaiser I can’t believe I’m disagreeing with you! I think it’s fun and not too try-hard – unlike a lot of SJPs other fashion choices.
I’m actually not in love with Kelly Ripa’s dress, it’s boring and staid and reminds me of my Nana’s Christmas table cloth.
Im with you 100 percent. And I generally don’t like taffeta OR SJP so I write this very reluctantly…..
I like the color,the drama of the dress and the fact that her haircut is cut and she didn’t wear many jewels but I dislike the handle resille
Love it.
Don’t shoot me….there is something I like ab it….and I don’t often like her stuff
y’all are really out here defending SJP’s sleeves huh
After a few cocktails, Andy Cohen ripped off one of the sleeves and put it on her head, kind of a beret situation since SJP is so divine. It’s fugly, but it’s her and I do like the color.
NO! some of us have taste and the SJP dress and styling aren’t it. Ehw, the hair, makeup and dress are hideous. I respect the work she does for the ballet but her look in the photos is horrendous.
The sleeves, no. They are bad.
its beautiful!!!!
It’s like a flashback from my prom circa 1987.
I’m in the fun and happy camp re this dress. Love the colour, she looks great and pulls it off unlike Lady Gaga in the MaCQueen.
I actually love SJP’s dress. The color is amazing and it is a gala for the ballet for goodness sake. Big, bold and dramatic!
The 80s are back. Blagh. Those puffy shoulders are painful. The comforter look in candied taffeta is 80′s soap opera. I had a silk, emerald pantsuit exactly like Brienne’s in ’86 lol.
I like the dress on SJP but I can’t stand her…and she is friends with Cohen… both are horrible people.
Even when bubble skirts were in style in the 80s, they were never good, so doing a monster bubble skirt in coral taffeta is just wrong. I couldn’t even lift my eyes to consider the sleeves.
I love it too. It looks fun and comfy. Gwendolyn needs a better make up artist. There’s a lot of beauty there and her makeup did her no favours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is going on with SJP’s eye make-up?
Her eyes looks so small with that black eyeliner slapped on.
Awful, just awful.
That’s what I wanted to say. She loves that eyeliner pencil or whatever and it makes her eyes look very small. She hasn’t really changed it up since SATC. Looks bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ AG-UK :
Agree.
I don’t know why so many women like to wear this harsh eye make-up.
It doesn’t just makes their eyes look smaller and very close set, but really ages them, overall.
It’s such a terrible look.
Very few women can pulled the dark eyeliner look off .
I find SJP extremely annoying and Andy Cohen is not far behind.
Her eye make-up is hideous, makes her look 10 years older!!!!!
The dress looks like a comforter, there is a better way to bring drama and high fashion.
I love the color, it’s fun to see such a vibrant color for an evening event .
Wearing expensive, silk pyjamas in public is still wearing pyjamas in public.
Wow, it IS a lot. Nice color on SJP at least, and it would better without the pointy sleeves.
That eye make up is really, really bad.
SJP’s dress and B’s silk jammas both brought the same thought: how wrinkled will both be after sitting through an event?!? At least Kelly’s will still look the same after sitting… Geeze, I’m turning into my Nana.
I got a feeling this is a gareth pugh.
I can barely focus on SJP’s dress, because the eye make-up is so terrifyingly awful…the color is nice.
I like the SJP dress except for the sheer sleeves.
The green pajamas are ridiculously basic – not even contrast piping? Bottoms with a smoking jacket would have been cool.
Ripa’s dress fabric reminds me of 1970s wallpaper.
