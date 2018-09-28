Robert Pattinson looked beautiful at the ‘High Life’ photocall & premiere

Because yesterday was so crazy, a lot of people missed my dumb story about Robert Pattinson and whether he has any feelings about Shia LaBeouf dating his ex-fiancee, FKA Twigs. I said that I don’t really believe that Rob is worked up about it, but I also believe that Shia is probably worked up over the fact that Rob is at the San Sebastian Film Festival with Mia Goth, who is either Shia’s estranged wife or his ex-girlfriend. Shia and Mia’s messiness is one thing, but would Rob go there? Would he hook up with Mia? Eh. He’s dating Suki Waterhouse, the last time I checked.
Rob posed at the photocall and premiere with Mia, and with his other costars – Juliette Binoche, Agata Buzek and Scarlett Lindsey (the baby). The director is Claire Denis, and she was there too. While the ladies’ fashion is interesting, it’s clear that the photographers at the San Sebastian Film Festival all wanted to get some amazing beauty shots of Rob. The light in San Sebastian really agrees with him.
Another cute thing? He’s, like, the baby wrangler.
Rob and Scarlett 💖 via @sallyvg pic.twitter.com/kuhBvRHyY5
— Purely Pattinson (@PurelyPattinson) September 27, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So cute with the baba!
The baby (Scarlett) is Rob’s best friend’s daughter. They cast her in High Life at the last minute, when the director was not satisfied with their original choice. The fandom has been gushing over these photos, there are so many cute ones out there. And the baby’s mom posted some very cute pics/comments on her Instagram. Apparently baby Scarlett calls Rob “Auntie Wob”
Awwww. He is so precious. 😍
I was so distraught last night and couldn’t get to sleep. I started searching different sites for a distraction and came across the photo call pics which immediately made me feel better.
Yes, Pattinson looks amazing in many of them but omg, the video of him wrangling that beautiful little girl??!!!
The feeling it gave me was like the polar opposite of watching Kavanaugh.
The respite was welcomed. Thanks Rob lol!
I don’t know. Mia looks like a kid and I have never been able to diffuse out her eyebrow situation. Don’t get me wrong, she’s very pretty and I’m happy she’s no longer with Shia, I just am confused at how much she looks like a child still.
I think she’s quite pretty but I think the little black dress is kinda awful. It just highlights how slight she is and doesn’t add to her beauty. She looks much better in the black suit, and to your point, much more her age.
Such a downgrade to go from RPatz to Shia… Rob is so beautiful, intelligent, gentle and such a boyfriend material overall, and Shia, well, is an artsy tortured soul aka narcissistic complete mess…
Actually I’m fairly certain Shia is bipolar or has some other mental illness- those episodes from him have been when he’s not just drinking but primarily when he’s literally ‘off his meds.’
I don’t know why he or his management won’t speak publicly about it and prefer to let others think he just goes off from time to time because raging drunk or druggie.
He’s a sensitive soul, surviving with mental illness -it will be lifelong. He’d make a great spokesperson if he ever kept it at bay and people would be more understanding if he came out. Hope he does one day. Thing is, episodes like his are almost always a certainty in that there are long stretches on medication and the person begins to feel they can stop regularly taking the meds which they usually feel alters them physically (lethargy, weight gain, etc) -so they stop qne invariably their illness or disorder comes back.
That’s what we’ve seen from Shia. That’s why he has episodes every 2-3 yrs where he’s in the news
@Cleo2 – this. Thank you. I 100% agree. I have a soft spot for Shia. I know he has said and done some really terrible, awful things, but I believe at heart he is a good person struggling and doing his best to cope with mental illness / fallout from an abusive childhood (I think – I am not certain about his childhood but I believe his father was/is an alcoholic).
I agree, Shia seems to have a mental illness.
I also think Shia is more genuinely artistic he might be more up twigs street. I also think he’s way more naturally talented than Rob although Rob has really gotten so much better in recent years so I am not knocking his ability.
Rob as lovely as he seems is at heart an upper middle class boy, if the rumors are true that his posh friends didn’t like twigs she’s really better off without him. And it explains why Rob allegedly is dating the epitome of white privilege aka Suki Waterhouse.
That Sparkles/baby stuff melts my heart, he and twigs would’ve had beautiful babies, ugh and I would be scared to have kids with someone like Shia
As long as Sparkles and Twigs done put a nose ring in the baby
I really like Agata Buzek’s long black dress. Would love to see more pics of it.
I had never heard of her before this article and was struck by her beauty and style! Agree with MORE Agata!
Ummm, to each their own? I don’t think he’s ugly by any means but beautiful isn’t the word I’d use in that first picture. More like…gaunt?
Oh come on, how does the drama keep up unless he hooks up with Mia? There’s an entire tabloid press industry counting on them! 😏
Yeah, I wouldn’t call him beautiful. Nice looking, I guess.
I get the feeling Pattinson gets considered for the next marvel this or the next marvel superhero that, or the next disaster film or big budget monster and his chance to bank some nice Robert Downey Jr or depp money (yea I heard he’s broke now) – and Pattinson just looks them over and says, ‘pass.’
Which is very noble, but is it prudent..? That Twilight moulah has to be dwindling – he’s smart though, so I’m guessing he invested well. Look, I love a great indie or arthouse flick as much as the next person, possibly more, but why does every single film of his post Twilight have to be artsyfartsy eclectic and go straight to rental/streaming and never be seen?
Where’s his earnest reporter mixed up in a gov conspiracy suspense drama?! Where’s his LA LA land (ugh I hate that movie lol) the dude can sing too! He’s a musician! Where’s his musical? Why can’t he be the male Emma Stone, or Jlaw, they do decent films that seem like they’re trying to make money AND get a few awards.
Sometimes it’s evident just how much ol Kstew may have affected his approach to work and career. That need to wallow in the self serious and avant garde film experience to erase the twilightis and work on craft (oh congrats kriaten on your czechoslavakian best supporting nod). Ugh. Unlike her, he seems to not take himself as seriously or have a need to prove himself as smart and off the beaten path by yammering and misusing ‘big words’. Lol He’s a Brit after all and tge product of a good school system – he’s intelligent and doesn’t need to prove it, he seems authentically what Stewart needs to always have to prove she is.
Which just means he has nothing to prove, he can do those Indies and still make a film more than two people will see at some point. Lol
He doesn’t look like a guy blowing through his money and he made A TON of that with Twilight. I don’t think he needs lucrative movie parts at the moment. That’s what the Dior endorsement is for.
And also…wow you really don’t like K Stew I guess…
And you give her a lot of credit there.
They’re each their own person.
If my memory is correct, he was already “broody” and “artsy” when he was hired for Twilight.
Time to move on, maybe!
Have a nice day!
Why are you blaming a woman for Rpattz lacklustre career? That is just bizarre.
And oh so ironic as I watch Brett Kavanaugh be elected. Shame on you.
And even more ironic as Kristen starts filming Charlie’s Angels. Guess she doesn’t take herself as serious as you think, Cleo2. Maybe take your frustrations out on Rob and his team, not his ex girlfriend of years ago.
Finally he looks like a vampire.
Isn’t it weird that he is promoting a movie with Mia Goth (Shia Labeouf’s ex-wife) and now Shia is dating FKA Twigs (Rob’s ex). This reeks of PR to me. It must be for PR purposes. Shia is a well-known incredibly violent, drug addicted racist. Why in the heck would FKA Twigs partner with that man otherwise?
They will attempt to out-weird each other. I like twigs, but I do think she got progressively more out-there when she was with Rob. I hope Shia doesn’t freak out on her and it doesn’t end too badly.
That’s what I’m afraid of too. He probably rationalized all of his past violent history to her, portraying himself as a victim of circumstance and she fell for it hook, line and sinker.
Yes, but rob with suki on the other hand is a super boring couple.
Both rob and twigs have reverted back to what you’d expect of them. He’s dating a vanilla nepotistic actress and she’s dating some “edgy” artiste “ actor.
They were both more interesting together than with their new partners.
He looks good.
Really? I think he looks horrid. Dirty, unkempt … like he’s been using or boozing for months.
He needs to get it together. I suspect he will be in rehab in less than 10. Hopefully.
Lol. Well, that’s rather a dramatic photo assumption.
I think he looks the same as he did 10 years ago, only more mature. He seems way happier and more confident than he was in those days, that is for sure.
Are you talking about ShIa or Rob?
Ummm what? He somehow looks even dirtier than usual. He looks super gaunt too. Yikes.
I think his face has just lost the baby fat since the rest of him isn’t gaunt. Some people just have very angular faces when they’re thin. My mother has a very structured face with high cheekbones. One of the reasons she let herself go up a dress size or two in her forties is because the sharper contours of your face will make you look older as you age and having a little fat on you softens the features. Those of us with round baby faces get our day in the later years, lol.
I agree, coryy. There’s something about the way the light hits his face combined with his refusal to brush his hair that makes him look like he needs a scrub down with a Brillo pad.
I read yesterday’s post and this one. I need the brain candy. He is charming!
Mia Goth wearing a cute dress no woman over a small C-cup could get away with, lol. Ah, the privileges of small breasts.
He looks good in the first photos, but his hair is driving me in the outside photos. Would it kill him to use a brush? Or tuck in his shirt?
He is always beautiful, but is looking specially good these days. I love him… sigh…
He’s one of the few men I’d say are “beautiful”. Not saying that as a woman, but he is truly beautiful and seems like he’s at peace with who he is. Good for him.. He should have lots of children…very good with babies..
Agree 100%. I’ve always said Rob is the only man who I would ever call beautiful. He’s beautiful and sexy all rolled together.
God, the outside shots of him are really amazing.
I’m literally so confused! How are people looking at him in these photos and thinking he looks beautiful?! I’m not against his looks in general, though I’m not particularly for them either, but he looks especially awful to me in these photos. What’s happening?!
He needs a shower, a haircut, and Twigs back in his life.
He looked depressed with Twigs
Wow, all of the people in these pics look incredibly unhappy.
Awww he looks great. And SO CUTE with that baby! All the heart eyes.
Did he? He looks sexier than usual but also kind of rough not sure beautiful is the word I would use. He suits longer hair better.
