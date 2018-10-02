Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Venom’ premiere: tragic or just meh?

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Venom, the stand-alone villain origin story of Venom (derp), who is best known as one of Spider-Man’s nemeses. Tom Hardy plays Venom and the original character who becomes Venom. People were hating on me for honestly believing that the trailers look sort of okay, but truly, I think the trailers make it look somewhat watchable. Now that we’re nearing the release date, it does feel like there’s not a lot of buzz about the film though. We’ll see when the reviews come out – I think they’re probably being embargoed until the very last minute, which is never a good sign.

As for the premiere… I find myself in a difficult and strange world. I honestly think that Jenny Slate looked amazing here – she wore a sparkly Altuzarra dress and she flat-ironed her naturally curly hair. I like her curly hair, and I would never tell a curly girl to straighten her hair, but that being said… Jenny looks so grown-up and sleek with straight hair.

I’m also feeling weird about Michelle Williams, in that this is the BEST her pixie cut has ever looked? How can that be? Am I merely getting drunk on the fact that she did side-swept bangs and it changes her whole hair vibe? Is it the fact that she’s finally getting that platinum white-blonde shade right? Or is that I just want to focus on Michelle from the neck up because I absolutely loathe this terrible Louis Vuitton dress? My God, you guys. There is nothing redeeming about this dress. Also: I’m getting a strong vibe from Michelle. I’m not Bump Watching her, but she’s recently married, she’s happier than she’s been in a decade, and it would not surprise me if she makes an announcement in a few months.

As for Tom Hardy… he didn’t bring his wife Charlotte Riley. He brought Kelly Marcel, his screenwriter friend and his occasion red-carpet date. I do think they’re just friends, for what it’s worth.

Bonus Riz Ahmed, looking like a snack in an aubergine suit.