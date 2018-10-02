Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Venom’ premiere: tragic or just meh?

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Venom, the stand-alone villain origin story of Venom (derp), who is best known as one of Spider-Man’s nemeses. Tom Hardy plays Venom and the original character who becomes Venom. People were hating on me for honestly believing that the trailers look sort of okay, but truly, I think the trailers make it look somewhat watchable. Now that we’re nearing the release date, it does feel like there’s not a lot of buzz about the film though. We’ll see when the reviews come out – I think they’re probably being embargoed until the very last minute, which is never a good sign.
As for the premiere… I find myself in a difficult and strange world. I honestly think that Jenny Slate looked amazing here – she wore a sparkly Altuzarra dress and she flat-ironed her naturally curly hair. I like her curly hair, and I would never tell a curly girl to straighten her hair, but that being said… Jenny looks so grown-up and sleek with straight hair.
I’m also feeling weird about Michelle Williams, in that this is the BEST her pixie cut has ever looked? How can that be? Am I merely getting drunk on the fact that she did side-swept bangs and it changes her whole hair vibe? Is it the fact that she’s finally getting that platinum white-blonde shade right? Or is that I just want to focus on Michelle from the neck up because I absolutely loathe this terrible Louis Vuitton dress? My God, you guys. There is nothing redeeming about this dress. Also: I’m getting a strong vibe from Michelle. I’m not Bump Watching her, but she’s recently married, she’s happier than she’s been in a decade, and it would not surprise me if she makes an announcement in a few months.
As for Tom Hardy… he didn’t bring his wife Charlotte Riley. He brought Kelly Marcel, his screenwriter friend and his occasion red-carpet date. I do think they’re just friends, for what it’s worth.
Bonus Riz Ahmed, looking like a snack in an aubergine suit.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Riz ALWAYS looks like a snack!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. I don’t like it. It looks like jigsaw puzzle shapes going down the skirt part of Michelles dress. Her hair looks cute
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first reaction was a spinal cord going down the front. Get rid of that and it would have been an okay dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at spinal cord. Can’t unsee it now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole outfit is sort of a skeleton melded with a Victorian ghost in a nightgown. I’m going to think it was intentional as it’s nearing Halloween!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle has let her hair darken into more of a honey blonde and it suits her much better than that platinum ever did. That dress is just a mess.
Jenny Slate looks fantastic. Thought of her Saturday night while watching SNL. She was fired for accidentally dropping a F-bomb in her first SNL appearance and there was Kanye singing a song for which the lyrics were just obscenities strung one after another. Maybe Jenny would have kept her job if she dressed as a bottle of Perrier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MW’s dress is horrible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Michelle’s dress is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me it looks like a giant zipper is down the front but then they added a little lacy peplum. Huh? Burn it! Re: The pixie totally suits her, the colour looks more natural and highlights her gorgeous bone structure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really dislike the dress, and I don’t think the pixie cut is the absolute greatest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it. Looks like bones going down the front. I do hate the ruffles on the side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
with straight hair Jenny Slate looks rather generic, her curls are such a part of her visual identity. She can do what we wants but I am pro-curls
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t even recognize her at first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. It`s a nice hairdo, the sleek one, but her curls are a natural treasure and it would be such an awful waste to flatten them.
Jenny`s curls are IT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom Hardy really knows how to wear clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shoot me now, but I actually love Michelle’s dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet it’s one of those dresses that looks much better in person, and better in motion. The fabric certainly looks better close-up. I’m on the fence about it, but it fits beautifully and I’d like to see it when Michelle doesn’t look quite so rigid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I like it too! Side-eyeing Tom Hardy and the “friend” on the carpet … sniffing for gossip now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of Jenny Slate, but she did a good thing changing her stylist. Ilaria Urbinatti was doing no favors to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think MW’s dress is visually interesting and the cut and fit and styling is perfect! So I think she looks GLORIOUS! She’s wearing the dress…the dress isn’t wearing here…and she OWNS IT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in love with Jenny Slate’s dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom already said his favorite parts about the movie ended on the cutting room floor…aaaand Sony chose to make this PG 13, not R. Not a good sign when the star is already distancing himself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prettiest fossil I’ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hate it, but it is somewhat overworked. Cutting off some of the lace would’ve streamlined it. Mostly, I feel like she looks out of place with the rest of the cast. Maybe something knee-length in a darker color to fit the film?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I don’t like Michelle’s dress, from the neck up she’s so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm. I prefer Jenny – who I find really cute – with her curls. her dress looks like a breezy summer outfit you’d wear to a pool party. Not a premiere dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Michelle’s dress. But she clearly doesn’t know how to pose. She is just standing there looking straight ahead, arms at side. She needs some movement. I do not like pixies, but I’m sure this is her signature and won’t be changing any time soon. Looks like she snapped some pics of Mia Farrow in the Rosemary’s Baby era and said that’s it, that’s my look. *Mia wants it back please*
Report this comment as spam or abuse