Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Venom’ premiere: tragic or just meh?

The World Premiere of “VENOM”

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Venom, the stand-alone villain origin story of Venom (derp), who is best known as one of Spider-Man’s nemeses. Tom Hardy plays Venom and the original character who becomes Venom. People were hating on me for honestly believing that the trailers look sort of okay, but truly, I think the trailers make it look somewhat watchable. Now that we’re nearing the release date, it does feel like there’s not a lot of buzz about the film though. We’ll see when the reviews come out – I think they’re probably being embargoed until the very last minute, which is never a good sign.

As for the premiere… I find myself in a difficult and strange world. I honestly think that Jenny Slate looked amazing here – she wore a sparkly Altuzarra dress and she flat-ironed her naturally curly hair. I like her curly hair, and I would never tell a curly girl to straighten her hair, but that being said… Jenny looks so grown-up and sleek with straight hair.

The World Premiere of “VENOM”

I’m also feeling weird about Michelle Williams, in that this is the BEST her pixie cut has ever looked? How can that be? Am I merely getting drunk on the fact that she did side-swept bangs and it changes her whole hair vibe? Is it the fact that she’s finally getting that platinum white-blonde shade right? Or is that I just want to focus on Michelle from the neck up because I absolutely loathe this terrible Louis Vuitton dress? My God, you guys. There is nothing redeeming about this dress. Also: I’m getting a strong vibe from Michelle. I’m not Bump Watching her, but she’s recently married, she’s happier than she’s been in a decade, and it would not surprise me if she makes an announcement in a few months.

The World Premiere of “VENOM”

The World Premiere of “VENOM”

As for Tom Hardy… he didn’t bring his wife Charlotte Riley. He brought Kelly Marcel, his screenwriter friend and his occasion red-carpet date. I do think they’re just friends, for what it’s worth.

The World Premiere of “VENOM”

Bonus Riz Ahmed, looking like a snack in an aubergine suit.

The World Premiere of “VENOM”

28 Responses to “Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Venom’ premiere: tragic or just meh?”

  1. BlueSky says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Riz ALWAYS looks like a snack!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Eh. I don’t like it. It looks like jigsaw puzzle shapes going down the skirt part of Michelles dress. Her hair looks cute

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Michelle has let her hair darken into more of a honey blonde and it suits her much better than that platinum ever did. That dress is just a mess.

    Jenny Slate looks fantastic. Thought of her Saturday night while watching SNL. She was fired for accidentally dropping a F-bomb in her first SNL appearance and there was Kanye singing a song for which the lyrics were just obscenities strung one after another. Maybe Jenny would have kept her job if she dressed as a bottle of Perrier.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:06 am

    MW’s dress is horrible

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Oh, Michelle’s dress is ridiculous.

    Reply
  6. Nikki says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I really dislike the dress, and I don’t think the pixie cut is the absolute greatest.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I like it. Looks like bones going down the front. I do hate the ruffles on the side.

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:22 am

    with straight hair Jenny Slate looks rather generic, her curls are such a part of her visual identity. She can do what we wants but I am pro-curls :)

    Reply
  9. Remy Red says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Tom Hardy really knows how to wear clothes.

    Reply
  10. Paty Kerry says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Shoot me now, but I actually love Michelle’s dress!

    Reply
  11. C says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Not a fan of Jenny Slate, but she did a good thing changing her stylist. Ilaria Urbinatti was doing no favors to her.

    Reply
  12. Lala11_7 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I think MW’s dress is visually interesting and the cut and fit and styling is perfect! So I think she looks GLORIOUS! She’s wearing the dress…the dress isn’t wearing here…and she OWNS IT!

    Reply
  13. Darla says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I’m in love with Jenny Slate’s dress.

    Reply
  14. Isabel Wei says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Tom already said his favorite parts about the movie ended on the cutting room floor…aaaand Sony chose to make this PG 13, not R. Not a good sign when the star is already distancing himself

    Reply
  15. I'm With The Band says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Prettiest fossil I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  16. Veronica S. says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I don’t hate it, but it is somewhat overworked. Cutting off some of the lace would’ve streamlined it. Mostly, I feel like she looks out of place with the rest of the cast. Maybe something knee-length in a darker color to fit the film?

    Reply
  17. HK9 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:32 am

    While I don’t like Michelle’s dress, from the neck up she’s so beautiful.

    Reply
  18. Snowslow says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Hmmm. I prefer Jenny – who I find really cute – with her curls. her dress looks like a breezy summer outfit you’d wear to a pool party. Not a premiere dress.

    Reply
  19. Nancy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I like Michelle’s dress. But she clearly doesn’t know how to pose. She is just standing there looking straight ahead, arms at side. She needs some movement. I do not like pixies, but I’m sure this is her signature and won’t be changing any time soon. Looks like she snapped some pics of Mia Farrow in the Rosemary’s Baby era and said that’s it, that’s my look. *Mia wants it back please*

    Reply

