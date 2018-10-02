Kanye West’s MAGA drama is ‘embarrassing’ for Kim Kardashian & her family

With regards to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, I hate two particular arguments. I loathe the argument that Kim is somehow responsible, in various ways, for Kanye’s mental health, or his politics, or his weekly rants. They’re two separate people, and Kim is only responsible for herself and their children. I also loathe the argument that Kanye has some kind of control over Kim’s politics, that his MAGA-ness is somehow a reflection on how she votes or the causes she supports. Again, they’re two separate people with different belief systems and all of that.
Now, the conversation that does interest me is the one where we wonder if Kim is just tired of Kanye’s bulls–t. It seems like it’s neverending drama and ignorance and ranting from him. I’m exhausted with him and SHE is the one who is married to him. Publicly, Kim is supporting him. She posted the above Instagram as an obvious signal that she’s not over it. Sources close to Kim also spoke to E! News and People Magazine about this weekend’s drama:
Kim is supportive: “They definitely have their issues, but Kim always defends Kanye publicly and tries to be supportive,” a source tells E! News. “She believes Kanye is entitled to his opinion and can express it freely. She may not always agree with him, but she still feels he’s allowed to believe what he wants. This is who he is and she knew that when she married him. He’s always been controversial and can ruffle feathers. Kim’s not surprised in the least bit. Kanye loves to speak his mind and that’s not going to change. Whether or not Kim shares the same beliefs, she knows she’s never going to stop Kanye from expressing himself.”
Kim is embarrassed: “Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that. She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”
Her support of Hillary Clinton: “Kim didn’t blindly follow the pack of celebrities supporting Hillary during the election, though she did vote for her. She respects certain aspects of Trump, but in the end Hillary was her decision.”
I think all of this can be true at once – she’s embarrassed, she knows Kanye sounds like an ignorant dumbass, she knows he’s hurting their “brand,” but she’s still supportive, and she thinks Kanye should be able to rant and rave all he wants. But… I still say that Kim is really tired of his crap. I still think she’s reconsidering divorce, in general. I think she’s waiting to see if he really does move to Chicago or somewhere else. If he does move away, she’ll just do the long-distance marriage thing.
I just find it humorous that anyone thinks that this family cares about being embarrassed. They make their money humiliating themselves, and no one who is interested in this family or what they shill is going to be turned off by Kayne’s behavior.
Forget Kanye! Kim is just sad she cannot erase all of our memories and convince us she is in fact black. Photo evidence above.
I want to know what aspects regarding Trump she supports? Seriously…I TRULY need to know what that is….
And Kim and Kanye TRULY deserve each other…..
Tax cuts for the mega rich?
Republicans KILL me with that “tax cuts for the mega rich” thing…Kim and rich folks make their money off of working class people buying their services…once the bubble bursts after a Republican tax cut…WHICH IT ALWAYS DOES…the economic crash is gonna wipe out those gains Kim and other rich folks made…cause folks won’t be able to buy their services…or pay for the cable channels they’re on…etc….meanwhile, we’re broke…in a recession…dealing with MILLIONS of job cuts…and a deficit that will NEVA go down…
And mega rich folks NEVA pay the taxes their supposed to pay anyway…because they ALWAYS have shelters that shield the bulk of their taxable income…so the 26%-32% they are supposed to pay…ALWAYS end up being about 11%-12% anyway….
It’s a stupid, vicious cycle…where truly NO ONE wins…
Unlimited power and adoration for self-serving reality stars? Appearance beats substance? Appeal to the lowest of human qualities?
Promotion of ignorance? Getting rich through scams? Abuse of power?
I think she just likes the attention this is getting her. It’s so predictable. Nude selfies don’t work for her anymore, but “divorce rumors” get her A LOT of pr.
Kim and PMK already got what they wanted from Kanye. He opened the doors for them that they couldn’t open themselves. Now with Kanye’s rants and the fact he is a jack*ss the industry is probably (who knows, he is a rich dude after all) going to shun him, rendering him useless to PMK. I foresee a divorce and rebranding for Kim within the next two years, if not sooner.
Have you ever met someone that seemed to be this crazy but funny and interesting and intelligent person but after a while, you realised that person was just full of themselves with no real substance to back all the talking they did?
I would totally believe that she got infatuated with him at first for his “grandeur” sense of self and of her, painting her like a mystical muse of sorts, and he was legit, he had Grammys and could elevate her status too, now she is done, because not only is he crazy, but he is also stupid, dumb and offensive, the infatuation is over, she is “legit” on her own and he hurts her brand more than helps it nowadays.
I think she is so done with him but probably doesn’t want another divorce under her belt.
And yeah, she’s not responsible for what comes out of his mouth but staying with him, and supporting his “opinions “ says a lot. If my husband, through mental illness or ignorance or both was spewing this kind of shit, I wouldn’t just be standing around with vacant expression on my face.
Please.
They’re not embarrassed about anything. That requires some degree of humility, something which no one in this family possesses.
All Kim or any of them see is more opportunities for attention.
The whole family is an embarrassment. Repeated continuously, but she got this whole gig leaking a sex tape, and not a good one either. That doesn’t embarrass her? Kris Humphries, maybe? Getting married and divorced for a tv show. Khloe’s infertility, oops that was a lie. And the beat goes on. She is getting more annoying with age, which I’m sure she is quite aware of. Forty is looming around the corner Kim!! Expiration Date
A colleague of mine has a brother who works at Kanye’s record label. Apparently Kanye had the head of the label brings dozens of employees in for a meeting a few weeks ago where he ranted and raved for 2 hours. It got so bad that the higher ups brought in HR at the end of the meeting in case anyone wanted to report their feeling uncomfortable or if they wanted to put anything else on the record. It seems like he’s off his meds right now and isn’t planning on going back on them any time soon.
Posting that Instagram is part of the divorce strategy. Keep the narcissist happy. I agree she’ll go for a long distance marriage if he moves. Otherwise, she’ll have to rebrand herself. Kanye is a known quantity. Random black ballers aren’t. (See Khloe and her messes.)
As a narcissist, “Yhandi” (eyeroll) was itching for this latest outburst.
Ugh. When will those Kardashians go away? They will do and say anything for attention.
Curse you, Seacrest, for inflicting them on us.
I have a different take on this: I think that Kanye’s rants/mental health issues/horrific political opinions have been FANTASTIC for Kim Kardashian’s brand. Maybe not at first, but most definitely now.
Kanye is keeping Kim in the news…and “people” are clamouring for her reaction to his behaviour. The fact that she has stood by him and remains dedicated to him, while still (outwardly) remaining independent and maintaining her own belief system, is actually a really great move. If Kris thought this up, kudos to her! If it’s genuinely who Kim is, then kudos to her.
