Kanye West’s MAGA drama is ‘embarrassing’ for Kim Kardashian & her family

With regards to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, I hate two particular arguments. I loathe the argument that Kim is somehow responsible, in various ways, for Kanye’s mental health, or his politics, or his weekly rants. They’re two separate people, and Kim is only responsible for herself and their children. I also loathe the argument that Kanye has some kind of control over Kim’s politics, that his MAGA-ness is somehow a reflection on how she votes or the causes she supports. Again, they’re two separate people with different belief systems and all of that.

Now, the conversation that does interest me is the one where we wonder if Kim is just tired of Kanye’s bulls–t. It seems like it’s neverending drama and ignorance and ranting from him. I’m exhausted with him and SHE is the one who is married to him. Publicly, Kim is supporting him. She posted the above Instagram as an obvious signal that she’s not over it. Sources close to Kim also spoke to E! News and People Magazine about this weekend’s drama:

Kim is supportive: “They definitely have their issues, but Kim always defends Kanye publicly and tries to be supportive,” a source tells E! News. “She believes Kanye is entitled to his opinion and can express it freely. She may not always agree with him, but she still feels he’s allowed to believe what he wants. This is who he is and she knew that when she married him. He’s always been controversial and can ruffle feathers. Kim’s not surprised in the least bit. Kanye loves to speak his mind and that’s not going to change. Whether or not Kim shares the same beliefs, she knows she’s never going to stop Kanye from expressing himself.” Kim is embarrassed: “Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that. She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.” Her support of Hillary Clinton: “Kim didn’t blindly follow the pack of celebrities supporting Hillary during the election, though she did vote for her. She respects certain aspects of Trump, but in the end Hillary was her decision.”

[From E! News and People]

I think all of this can be true at once – she’s embarrassed, she knows Kanye sounds like an ignorant dumbass, she knows he’s hurting their “brand,” but she’s still supportive, and she thinks Kanye should be able to rant and rave all he wants. But… I still say that Kim is really tired of his crap. I still think she’s reconsidering divorce, in general. I think she’s waiting to see if he really does move to Chicago or somewhere else. If he does move away, she’ll just do the long-distance marriage thing.