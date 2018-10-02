Brett Kavanaugh won’t be teaching at Harvard Law School anymore, too bad

Before the watershed Ford-Kavanaugh hearings last week, Brett Kavanaugh’s previous Senate Judiciary Committee hearings were pretty stupid. He kept trotting out the fact that he coaches girls basketball, and he was physically and vocally surrounding himself with women throughout. He even tried to use the women in his professional and personal life as human deflection shields in last week’s hearing too – he went on and on about how he surrounds himself with female clerks and interns, like no one would make the association that he can only be around A) little girls, B) women he’s related to by blood or marriage, and C) younger women in submissive or subservient roles. In addition to coaching girls basketball (shudder), Kavanaugh also taught at Harvard Law School. Past tense. Because they don’t want him back, but they let him save face by acting like he quit.

In addition to losing endorsements and supporters, Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has one less job. Kavanaugh, who made a fiery testimony in hopes of securing one of the most powerful unelected jobs in government, will not return to teach at Harvard Law School after lecturing for a decade, according to the university’s newspaper The Crimson. In an email sent to students on Monday, Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Catherine Claypoole confirmed, “Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered.” Kavanaugh, 53, was scheduled to teach a course titled “The Supreme Court since 2005” during the winter 2019 term. Harvard Law School students previously called for their school to bar Kavanaugh from teaching pending a “full and fair investigation” of his sexual misconduct allegations, according to The Crimson. “The Undergraduate Council stands in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, Julie Swetnick, and all survivors of sexual violence,” a letter from the student body read. “We also stand with members of Harvard Law School who request a full and fair investigation into allegations against Judge Kavanaugh before he is allowed back on campus to teach.”

My guess is that the Dean spoke to Kavanaugh and it truly was a mutual decision: Harvard Law didn’t want to invite a sh-tstorm with their students and Kavanaugh didn’t want the additional drama. And maybe someone can point out that none of this was ever a good look for him? He’s an overgrown alcoholic frat boy with an alleged history of violence and he’s spent much of the past two decades purposefully surrounding himself with teenage girls and women in their early 20s. This should have been a red flag even before Christine Blasey Ford came forward.