Brett Kavanaugh won’t be teaching at Harvard Law School anymore, too bad

Before the watershed Ford-Kavanaugh hearings last week, Brett Kavanaugh’s previous Senate Judiciary Committee hearings were pretty stupid. He kept trotting out the fact that he coaches girls basketball, and he was physically and vocally surrounding himself with women throughout. He even tried to use the women in his professional and personal life as human deflection shields in last week’s hearing too – he went on and on about how he surrounds himself with female clerks and interns, like no one would make the association that he can only be around A) little girls, B) women he’s related to by blood or marriage, and C) younger women in submissive or subservient roles. In addition to coaching girls basketball (shudder), Kavanaugh also taught at Harvard Law School. Past tense. Because they don’t want him back, but they let him save face by acting like he quit.
In addition to losing endorsements and supporters, Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has one less job. Kavanaugh, who made a fiery testimony in hopes of securing one of the most powerful unelected jobs in government, will not return to teach at Harvard Law School after lecturing for a decade, according to the university’s newspaper The Crimson.
In an email sent to students on Monday, Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Catherine Claypoole confirmed, “Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered.” Kavanaugh, 53, was scheduled to teach a course titled “The Supreme Court since 2005” during the winter 2019 term.
Harvard Law School students previously called for their school to bar Kavanaugh from teaching pending a “full and fair investigation” of his sexual misconduct allegations, according to The Crimson. “The Undergraduate Council stands in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, Julie Swetnick, and all survivors of sexual violence,” a letter from the student body read. “We also stand with members of Harvard Law School who request a full and fair investigation into allegations against Judge Kavanaugh before he is allowed back on campus to teach.”
My guess is that the Dean spoke to Kavanaugh and it truly was a mutual decision: Harvard Law didn’t want to invite a sh-tstorm with their students and Kavanaugh didn’t want the additional drama. And maybe someone can point out that none of this was ever a good look for him? He’s an overgrown alcoholic frat boy with an alleged history of violence and he’s spent much of the past two decades purposefully surrounding himself with teenage girls and women in their early 20s. This should have been a red flag even before Christine Blasey Ford came forward.
Unfortunately, the wording of his resignation email makes me think HE thinks he’s quitting because he’s gonna be SCOTUS.
Yeah, which is why I didn’t take any hope from this when I heard it last night. But maybe Kaiser’s right and they’re just letting him save face.
I love that both Harvard and Yale law students want nothing to do with him.
At this point you have to wonder what his personal calculus is — SCOTUS confirmation or not he is personally/professionally disgraced for life.
I bet it was a mutual decision. “We don’t think it would be appropriate for you to teach the course since you are nothing but a lying drunk. ” “yeah I was going to call you about that. Don’t have time. Busy trying to get my classmates at Yale to testify to my outstanding character, having a bit of trouble actually…”
Would he even have had time to teach a class if he would be (hopefully not) appointed to the SC? I’m surprised once he was picked to be on SCOTUS they didn’t shut down the class or get a different teacher.
Well, even if Kavanaugh wasn’t a liar and a drunk and a sexual predator – he wouldn’t have quit that job until he was actually confirmed. It sounds like a course that is not embedded in the curriculum but just tailored to his interests, if they don’t intend to get someone else to teach it.
No matter…WHAT HAPPENS…
One of the brightest feathers in Kavanaugh’s caps…are his alliances to Harvard/Yale….those relationships are TRASHED! Even if he gets to be SCOTUS…(which I think will happen) his reputation has been so devalued and so tainted…that people will want to stay away…period…
And for a man like him…..THAT HURTS…
So I take a small bit of comfort in that truth….
He is way too much drama. It makes sense to move on to the next pick on the list. Any employer would pass on him based on all the allegations. Women would feel uncomfortable working along side him. What company would want him as a liability? Ask any HR professional.
An easy out for him would be that his family needed him. I’m really surprised that he didn’t do that long ago. He must have been really sure the Republicans would keep a tight lid on everything.
Of course, I’m surprised Trump didn’t nominate that Fox News lunatic Judge Jeanine Pirro… Maybe he will. He wants protection from Mueller and that NY state
Attorney General.
If he’s not voted in to the Supreme Court, his career is finished. Done. Who would think that being nominated for such an important, lifelong job would end up ruining a career? Get that filthy scumbag out of here and find someone who’s good for the job.
I know, right? He could have played this all so very differently and managed to cobble together some sort of redemption narrative. But that is not Trump’s way, so it wasn’t his way.
I do wonder if his nomination tanks if he will eventually show some humility and go on a redemption tour. Or if he’ll just defiantly declare his innocence forever.
I don’t know why his career would be finished. He already has a lifetime appointment as a federal judge. He would have to be impeached by 2/3 of the senate to be removed from his current job. So, unfortunately, even if he doesn’t get on the Supreme Court, our tax dollars will be subsidizing him for decades to come.
This is the Trumpian Curse. Remember the White House physician? Once he got entangled with Trump, he was toast.
Look at all the Cabinet members sullied by working The Donald. Like Trump himself, they could have easily continued to be unethical without anybody noticing until they arrived in the White House. The election of a grifter and a con man and a wannabe mob boss must have turned off that nagging little voice saying “take the money and run but keep a low profile”.
Even if the Republicans cave and confirm Kavanaugh, his reputation is toasted extra crispy by his own behavior in the hearings. Perjury is not acceptable for a lawyer or a judge and he has lied a lot and it’s checkable. And his accusers of sexual assault and poor behavior are very credible, despite the active smear campaign against them on the net and coming out of President Tweeter’s mouth and typing fingers. The Republicans may vote for him, but most people will always believe that the accusations are true based on his and the Republicans’ actions.
I feel safer knowing this violent drunk won’t be wandering around Cambridge
Why would he teach at Harvard when he’s already told us Yale is the #1 law school in the country?
