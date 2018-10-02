In the #MeToo era, Don Trump Jr. worries about his sons, not his daughters

Don Trump Jr. has been feeling himself lately. I think he’s feeling like he’s safe… safe from Bob Mueller, or safe enough that daddy will pardon him if Mueller does come calling. Don was tweeting hot garbage throughout the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings (and he still is tweeting garbage), and he clearly believes that all women are bitches and all bitches lie, ergo Brett Kavanaugh is a saint and a martyr to the cause of aggrieved white dudes everywhere. But how does Don Jr. feel as a father of sons AND daughters? As it turns out, he’s only worried about his sons.

In his first joint interview with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, political scholar and First Boy Donald Trump Jr. spoke to DailyMailTV about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, and said that the current #MeToo era makes him nervous … for his sons. Don Trump said, “I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.” When asked who he was scared for, his three sons or his two daughters, Trump replied, “Right now, I’d say my sons.” “For the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims,” he said.

[From The Cut]

This reminds me of something Eric Trump said back in 2016, during the campaign – he was asked about sexual harassment, and what he would say to Ivanka if she ever came to him and said that she was being harassed at work. Eric said, “Ivanka is a strong, powerful woman, she wouldn’t allow herself to be [subjected] to it… I think she would as a strong person, at the same time, I don’t think she would allow herself to be subjected to that.” Because that’s what the Trump men believe: it’s a woman’s fault for not being strong enough to withstand harassment and abuse. It’s no wonder that Don Jr. is more concerned about his sons than his daughters – he’s teaching his sons this family philosophy, that women are responsible for stopping their own abuse and harassment, etc. It’s really depressing.

I’m sure there’s more from this Daily Mail interview but I can’t work up the energy to read all of his nonsense. Go here if you’re a masochist.