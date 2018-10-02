In the #MeToo era, Don Trump Jr. worries about his sons, not his daughters

Don Trump Jr. has been feeling himself lately. I think he’s feeling like he’s safe… safe from Bob Mueller, or safe enough that daddy will pardon him if Mueller does come calling. Don was tweeting hot garbage throughout the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings (and he still is tweeting garbage), and he clearly believes that all women are bitches and all bitches lie, ergo Brett Kavanaugh is a saint and a martyr to the cause of aggrieved white dudes everywhere. But how does Don Jr. feel as a father of sons AND daughters? As it turns out, he’s only worried about his sons.
In his first joint interview with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, political scholar and First Boy Donald Trump Jr. spoke to DailyMailTV about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, and said that the current #MeToo era makes him nervous … for his sons.
Don Trump said, “I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.” When asked who he was scared for, his three sons or his two daughters, Trump replied, “Right now, I’d say my sons.”
“For the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims,” he said.
This reminds me of something Eric Trump said back in 2016, during the campaign – he was asked about sexual harassment, and what he would say to Ivanka if she ever came to him and said that she was being harassed at work. Eric said, “Ivanka is a strong, powerful woman, she wouldn’t allow herself to be [subjected] to it… I think she would as a strong person, at the same time, I don’t think she would allow herself to be subjected to that.” Because that’s what the Trump men believe: it’s a woman’s fault for not being strong enough to withstand harassment and abuse. It’s no wonder that Don Jr. is more concerned about his sons than his daughters – he’s teaching his sons this family philosophy, that women are responsible for stopping their own abuse and harassment, etc. It’s really depressing.
I’m sure there’s more from this Daily Mail interview but I can’t work up the energy to read all of his nonsense. Go here if you’re a masochist.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Instagram.
I was just arguing with two moms on fb who said the same thing. Even after a year of #meToo they still worry about the false accusations more. It’s bogus but seems to be a common right- wing attack.
Yeah, some MAGAt on twitter told me she wishes my teen sons are falsely accused so we would know how it Baby Brett feels.
They will justify anything, anything, to own the libs. Because they can’t possibly be really thinking any of this through.
It drives me nuts when moms of sons bring this up. It’s not hard to raise your son to respect women and not rape them. Really not hard at all. Most men manage to not rape or attempt to rape or harass their entire lives.
It’s been a bogus counter-attack for decades at the least, against any victim of any form of abuse: “they made it up,” “they’re crazy,” “someone put them up to this,” “it’s their fault,” etc. The system is extremely strong, and so is the power of denial. Sociologist William Ryan’s book, “Blaming the Victim,” remains helpful in understanding this damnable process. One would think that public education efforts and a wave of victims coming forward has helped this situation, but apparently not.
I’m interested in the role of patriarchal religions in this situation in the USA, as rates of abuse (and denial) in a country may correlate with this. Any experts know more about this?
Not just USA, read any comments on Christiano Ronaldo’s current accusations. He’s the victim. Some even said the dollar amount paid to the woman for a NDA was too small to be for rape. Mental gymnastics for powerful men is absolutely crazy around the world.
I swear they are given a script of talking points every morning and never question how ridiculous some of the points are.
Only guilty men should be worried because the time has come for them to be punished.
Especially white men in America seems petrified about the rise of MeToo..
No kidding. A “liberal” white man friend whined to me (on social media) asking women to understand how men feel right now. It was so tempting to snap back, “Why, do you have something to hide?” Instead I provided facts about false allegations (5% or less). Response: Silence.
Hey guys? Silence is not helpful either. As Maizie Hirono set, shut up and step up. For a change.
At least POS Trump Jr. is being HONEST…for him and his ilk…and WAY TOO MANY PEOPLE ON THIS PLANET…girls…women? They’re just meat for the male grinder….the IMPORTANT thing for them (aka the power structure)…is that the male grinder is supported and sustained so that it can churn on and continue to destroy and suppress over half the population on this planet…
So I applaud him for his putrid candor…
Can’t wait for a lion to eat him.
From your lips to Mother Nature’s ears.
I’d like him stuffed and displayed in that lion’s den.
Eww I just revisited the last season of Bate’s Motel….lol
Ugh he’s such an asshat.
I do keep seeing this line though. “I hope no one ever makes a false accusation about your son!!!!” “Women lie all the time!!!!!” “She’s doing this for the money!”
And I’m just….not worried about it. In the #metoo era, how many of these high profile stories have turned out to be false? How many men have had their lives ruined by an accusation that was completely unfounded?
These people are gross.
What’s crazy is that the only high profile false accusations have been committed by…men.
1) That Whelan guy who tried to defend Kavanaugh by saying Blasey-Ford was actually assaulted by some other guy, and then NAMED THE GUY on social media.
2) Elon Musk calling one of the rescue divers who saved the Thai soccer team a p*do.
Methinks the menfolk are projecting.
Because that’s how it works for these monsters, and society in general- boys will be boys and girls are precious treasures/sex toys (depending on the age) until which time they are attacked or assaulted. Then they’re vicious whores looking to blame everyone for their bad decisions.
Everything’s so overwhelming
It’s true and Don Jr can always be counted on to throw gasoline on the fire. I say this every time we talk about him here but I loathe him more than any of the bunch. Probably because I think he should know better, does know better, but chooses the “hot garbage” as Kaiser said take every single time.
And ugh I didn’t remember that Eric said that about Ivanka not allowing herself to be harassed. I thought it was Daddy Bigly who actually said that. Hard to keep all their appalling nonsense straight.
Junior also said that any woman who doesn’t like “locker room talk” in the workplace should go teach kindergarten. Really makes me wonder what goes on in Trump Headquarters.
As for Ivanka not allowing herself to be harassed, she has never worked for or with anyone but her father and brothers.
Junior might want to take a look at the photos of daddy and sis and listen to some of dad’s prior comments about dating Ivanka if she weren’t his daughter and reconsider whether he thinks she wasn’t harassed. Perhaps that isn’t the correct word, but the father/daughter relationship between his father and sister is disturbing and inappropriate.
Of course he worries about his sons. They’re the only ones he considers human.
He exploits his youngest daughter on Twitter all the time.
Yes she’s a very cute, convenient prop, isn’t she? He’s a f%^&ing monster.
Yep, I unfriended a lot of people last week.
People just keep revealing themselves, don’t they. It’s painful.
at work yesterday my friend and I were talking about being nearly assaulted at a party and a male co-worker started ranting about how “everyone is so easily triggered these days” and that its ” so hard to be a man now” and basically that when women are assaulted by powerful men, it’s their fault because they were probably trying to use the man for money. I had to ask him to leave my office because I was ready to punch him in the nards.
I feel this same need to ‘nard punch whenever a Trump offspring speaks
I’m really sorry to have to deal with such an asshat at work, but I do have to thank you for the phrase “punch him in the nards.” I needed that today.
Even though, statistically speaking, a man is more likely to get sexually assaulted himself than be falsely accused and 1 out of 6 women have been assaulted or attempted to be assaulted.
But who cares about facts?!
@Marty THANK YOU! THAT is the counter argument I fite back when people claim they are worried about their sons. They SHOULD be worried, because their sons can be assaulted and disbelieved, too.
Lol at “political scholar and First Boy.” I agree he seems to have relaxed about what Mueller might be doing. If he doesn’t come for him soon, I hope karma does.
Yup – “First Boy.” LOL.
Ease up on the FaceTune DJ2. They look like unattractive animations.
I have a son that is heading into young adulthood. One thing I’ve stressed, since he has shown interest in girls, is to keep his hands to himself unless invited. And most importantly, a girl will let him know, unmistakably, if she wants him to touch her. If he’s confused, err on the side of caution and keep his hands to himself. He told me a story about his friend’s first kiss where the friend just kissed his girlfriend without her permission – he was ready for the kiss and she was taking too long. I asked him if he saw the problem with that and he said, yes, he didn’t ask her permission. I had to make it clear that his friend committed a sexual assault. Even if the girl liked him back, he kissed her without her permission – it’s wrong. I am trying to raise a boy that I can send into the world with the tools to protect himself and not assault others.
Thanks so much for sharing and for raising your son right. It’s hard to fathom what “she was taking too long” implies…longer than her boyfriend wanted, that’s all. But it makes it sound like there’s an objective standard when it’s entirely subjective. He wanted what he wanted when he wanted it and he took it. That’s all.
Recently my mum (quite old) asked about what is supposed to happen with that first kiss, having been raised on countless films in which men “grabbed” women “overcome by passion” and kissed them. Especially that iconic scene in Gone With the Wind (followed by the “row and rape” scene, ugh). Her mind simply didn’t go to “he can ask first.”
I’m so tired of this “strong women” trope and outright lie that these garbage humans keep pushing. Please allow me to share a story from my youth. I was hanging out with a male acquaintance that I thought was trustworthy. He got a phone call and asked me if I would drive to a nearby gas station to pick up a stranded friend, and take said friend to his house. Ok, sure. No problem. I get there, and 3 guys get in the back of my car. Red flags, but I’m doing a favor for a dude I kind-of know and some-what trust. No worries, 20 year old me. So I drive them to a semi-remote area to a house with a really long driveway. When we are about half-way down this long drive, one of the guys in the back seat says something crude, I don’t even remember what it was. I said “hey dude, you don’t even know me” and he responded “yeah, but you’re about to get to know ME.” I slammed my car to a stop, screamed at them all to get out, acted all crazy-dont-eff-with-me-unless-you-wanna-die. They got out, in shock, apologetic. But I knew what was up. Screamed at my acquaintance to get out too while he’s all “what did I do?” then I got the hell out of there. I acted tough, but I was terrified and shaking. I took the risk I had to take by confronting them. They could have easily laughed at me and overpowered me, no matter how “tough” I was, even if there had only been ONE of them. As for office harassment, women are laughed at and gaslit if they report harassment so it has nothing to do with being strong and refusing to take it. The women get punished for reporting so the men don’t have to fear reprisal for their actions. Junior can GTFO with that ish.
