Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by police for a drunken assault after a UB40 concert

The story of Brett Kavanaugh has been fascinating and terrible for many, many reasons. I feel strongly that he’s a sexual assailant and a drunk, and I also feel strongly that those two things are connected. I think it’s more than possible that he’s a Dr. Jekel-Mr. Hyde type of drunk – when sober, he probably comes across as a reasonable, normal person. But when he’s full of his beloved beer? Well, then you see the monster lurking within. That being said, it’s also pretty clear that Kavanaugh wasn’t black-out drunk throughout his high school and college years – he remembers a lot of the awful sh-t he did back then, which is why he was already contacting Yale classmates about Debbie Ramirez… before she even told her story publicly. Which means he was lying about that too, quelle surprise. But was Kavanaugh blackout drunk when he attended a UB40 concert at Yale and then got into a violent altercation?

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of starting an altercation while he was a student at Yale, according to a 1985 police report obtained by CNN, after police responded “in regards to an assault.” In the New Haven, Connecticut, police department report, a man named Dom Cozzolino said Kavanaugh had thrown ice on him and Kavanaugh’s friend Chris Dudley had thrown a glass that hit him in the ear. “The argument between the two started when Mr. Cozzolino stated that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice at him for some unknown reason and he then got hit in the ear with a glass,” the report says. Dudley denied the allegations, according to the report, “and Mr. Kavanaugh didn’t (want) to say if he threw the ice or not. ” The police report does not indicate whether anyone was arrested, and New Haven’s police chief, Anthony Campbell, told CNN there are no other records he is aware of involving Kavanaugh. The New York Times first reported the incident. Cozzolino “was bleeding from the right ear,” according to the report, and he was later treated at a local hospital. The incident reportedly occurred at a bar called Demery’s after a UB40 concert.

Many think that this was the same incident which Charles Ludington referenced in his statement over the weekend, that he personally witnessed Kavanaugh drinking to excess and becoming an angry, violent drunk. Speaking of, Ludington gave a little press conference yesterday, where he talked about how often he saw Kavanaugh “quite drunk.”

