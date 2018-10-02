Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by police for a drunken assault after a UB40 concert

The story of Brett Kavanaugh has been fascinating and terrible for many, many reasons. I feel strongly that he’s a sexual assailant and a drunk, and I also feel strongly that those two things are connected. I think it’s more than possible that he’s a Dr. Jekel-Mr. Hyde type of drunk – when sober, he probably comes across as a reasonable, normal person. But when he’s full of his beloved beer? Well, then you see the monster lurking within. That being said, it’s also pretty clear that Kavanaugh wasn’t black-out drunk throughout his high school and college years – he remembers a lot of the awful sh-t he did back then, which is why he was already contacting Yale classmates about Debbie Ramirez… before she even told her story publicly. Which means he was lying about that too, quelle surprise. But was Kavanaugh blackout drunk when he attended a UB40 concert at Yale and then got into a violent altercation?
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of starting an altercation while he was a student at Yale, according to a 1985 police report obtained by CNN, after police responded “in regards to an assault.” In the New Haven, Connecticut, police department report, a man named Dom Cozzolino said Kavanaugh had thrown ice on him and Kavanaugh’s friend Chris Dudley had thrown a glass that hit him in the ear.
“The argument between the two started when Mr. Cozzolino stated that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice at him for some unknown reason and he then got hit in the ear with a glass,” the report says. Dudley denied the allegations, according to the report, “and Mr. Kavanaugh didn’t (want) to say if he threw the ice or not. ”
The police report does not indicate whether anyone was arrested, and New Haven’s police chief, Anthony Campbell, told CNN there are no other records he is aware of involving Kavanaugh. The New York Times first reported the incident.
Cozzolino “was bleeding from the right ear,” according to the report, and he was later treated at a local hospital. The incident reportedly occurred at a bar called Demery’s after a UB40 concert.
Many think that this was the same incident which Charles Ludington referenced in his statement over the weekend, that he personally witnessed Kavanaugh drinking to excess and becoming an angry, violent drunk. Speaking of, Ludington gave a little press conference yesterday, where he talked about how often he saw Kavanaugh “quite drunk.”
Brett Kavanaugh’s former college classmate Chad Ludington “unequivocally” says that Kavanaugh “has not told the truth” in denying the possibility that he blacked out from drinking: “I never saw him passed out but I saw him quite drunk” https://t.co/uIZOd5Jlef pic.twitter.com/48ghixwaoi
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 1, 2018
As for the UB40 concert…well, maybe Kavanaugh likes red, red wine as well as BEER?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It’s true that people can turn themselves around, and the mistakes of our youth don’t have to define us forever.
But that requires hard introspection, a commitment to change, and resulting actions. It requires constant active and passive work.
Kavanaugh has done none of this. He has shown us that the belligerent, entitled frat boy he was is who he is now — let’s believe him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. His demeanor at his hearing showed he has zero coping mechanisms — other than beer — because he’s never been called out on his behavior (at least publicly) and never had to face his demons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sexual assault or gang r*pe won’t take this man down, being an abusive alcoholic will.
If the man who was attacked by Brett comes forward then game over for the Republicans.
Those Senators Flake, Collins etc cannot vote yes to his confirmation as more and more evidence of perjury is coming out.
Avanetti hasn’t released his receipts yet and already Brett is in trouble.
I expect more victims to come out soon and that too with indisputable evidence..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They better come out soon because McConnell is he!! bent on voting on this nomination this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he?? How can he do that if he FBI investigation isn’t supposed to wrap up until Friday? And then I’m assuming they’ll have to have time to go over it? Or is that just too logical for McConnell?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not game over though. There is proof that he has already lied under oath. Senator Collins is not reliable nor is Flake. They can very well see all of this damning evidence from thiz restricted FBI investi and conclude that he is still fit to serve and be confirmed. Shamful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why but this time is different with those 4 swing voters.
Democrats have enough evidence to impeach Brett even if he gets confirmed.
Those who voted yes did him will be finished once Democrats gets both houses.
I cannot see how those yes voters can talk their way out of this one. Especially the two women will be crusified and crushed in the next local elections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he was a drunk mess and violent. Anyone who listened to this guy, or heard about his associates in college could tell you he was/is likely a violent predator with a drinking problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhhhggg. Can we all just accept he’s a very problematic nominee and switch him out for someone less problematic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it funny that the GOP hasn’t done this already? Isn’t it interesting that apparently there are no better candidates for the Supreme Court than a lying black-out drunk with a long history of sexual predation and assault?
Or at least, that is the current message the GOP is sending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that they are not withdrawing his name and nominating someone else is very telling. There are a number of very conservative, anti- choice judges they could pick from who would be much less problematic that Kavanaugh and could sail through a confirmation. But they want HIM.
It could also be that they know if they were to start all over again at this stage s/he (let’s face it HE) would not be confirmed before the mid-terms. They cannot risk having a democratic majority voting on their pick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if you don’t #BelieveHer (and I do!), Kavanaugh has shown himself to be a vengeful partisan who has zero problem lying about all kinds of things while under oath, and that’s just from his televised hearing ALONE. How can anyone argue with that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s willful partisanship. If he was a Democratic nominee , none of the people supporting him would be supporting him at all. This is what so infuriating about the whole thing. The people (especially women) hating on Dr. Ford would immediately believe a woman who accused a Democrat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While the public need to know this it won’t matter as GOP under orders from their Dear Leader will ram his nom through – they don’t care that they have put an unfit drunk on the SC as long as he does what they tell him to do.
Trump even threw him under the bus yesterday when he said that he knew that Kav had problems with drinking as a teenager – something Kav denied under oath. I suspect that Trump might dump his drunk ass before the end of the week.
Kav will never withdraw as he thinks its his god given right to be on the SC. The FBI investigation in the sexual assault allegations is just for show, the Dems should also be pushing for another FBI investigation into Kav lying repeatedly under oath – he’s perjured himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Republicans like Flake have already gone on record saying that they won’t vote for him if it turns out he lied. They knew an investigation would uncover more sh*t, which is why they didn’t want to it. Lindsey Graham must be having an apoplexy at this point. By the time this week is over there’s gonna be way too many sketchy stories for them to approve him. They’ll do the vote and he’ll get tanked. But he’ll keep his job and not go to jail for perjury, so he still wins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But his name will be mud. He is reaping what he sowed, Karma I love you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Digital Unicorn- true, but I’d love to see his smug, belligerent ass in jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really think he won’t be confirmed? I’m still not convinced. I mean Flake says “IF” he’s found to have lied then he’ll vote no, but he has already lied out loud at his hearing, and then at his testimony last week. He HAS lied, he HAS perjured himself. You don’t need the FBI investigation to show you that.
I just can’t get it out of my head that they all know he’s guilty. They all know he’s a belligerent, sexual assaulting drunken mess, but they don’t care. They just don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved the Red, Red Wine reference, Kaiser. I loved that song at the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the song also. But had no idea who UB40 was until that reference!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, they are amazing. They don’t deserve to be dragged into this Kavanaugh mess. Always will have a soft spot in my heart for their cover of Can’t Help Falling in Love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too, it brings back such great memories. I’m a few years younger than Kavanaugh and was lucky to see so much great music that truly embodied that era — Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, REM, Til Tuesday, The Police, Duran Duran and more.
My high school friends — male and female –and I loved going to concerts — for the MUSIC. You know Kavanaugh and his bros only went as an excuse to drink. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope more witnesses keep coming forward. It might have been after a UB40 concert, but Brett himself said he likes beer, he never mentioned any other alcohol. I hate wine, and the song Red Red Wine
Report this comment as spam or abuse
can something happen to him after blatantly lying under oath?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way Kavanaugh conducted himself at the hearings should be an automatic NO in my eyes. How to do put someone, anyone, in a position of power that cannot control his anger??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that Harvard Law School has booted Beerman off campus, it’s now easier to get a lifetime SC position than to get a part-time teaching gig.
The world is upside down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that he quit Harvard. But yeah the world is indeed upside down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s sad about this whole situation (and there is a lot to be sad about) is that he is going to get the boot for the lying instead of the fact that he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed at least three women that we know of….disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the unlikely event that he doesn’t get the nomination someone as equally conservative will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rescue:
Not before the midterms!
And no one is as partisan as Beerman who is being placed on the SC so he can rule for EZ when Mueller’s team swarms the Oval Office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah if he doesn’t get confirmed, and the Rs hold the Senate (which they likely will, lets be honest/realistic), someone possible even more conservative will be nominated.
But to me this isn’t about stopping a conservative justice from being appointed. That’s just a side benefit. This is about stopping a rapist from being appointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One way to disrupt the Amimal House Frat Boy culture might be to grant alcohol licenses to sorority houses. They should lobby for this. The discrepancy seems archaic and young women would then be able to host on their own terms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or to allow sorority houses. My university did not allow sorority houses (there was a cluster of town homes that housed the 4 senior officers) but you can bet your ass there were a dozen large fraternity houses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m more of the mindset of shutting he entire greek system down but agree that sororities aren’t really the problem so maybe that is a possible solution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I think its worth repeating that people aren’t mad because he drank a lot of beer in college (or even high school). People are upset because 1) he definitely seems to have lied about his alcohol use, 2) his alcohol use/abuse fits in with Dr. Ford’s story, and the stories of the other victims, 3) he still seems like that angry drunk frat boy, and 4) he revealed himself to be nakedly partisan with an anti-Democrat agenda.
I see a lot of comments about how “do you want what you did in college to haunt you” and I’m like….sure, I drank a lot of beer in college. You know what I didn’t do? assault anyone. Get arrested for getting into a fight after a concert. My husband drank a lot in college. You know what he didn’t do? Assault anyone. Get arrested. Etc. And if he had…..he would not lie about those things under oath.
The stories of drunk Kavanaugh just give more credibility to his accusers, and that’s why those stories are so important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this, Becks1. I did lots of stuff in college (while drinking beer) that I’m not exactly proud of. But I never assaulted someone, or got arrested (I know the Kavanaugh supporters will say he was only questioned by police).
And if someone was questioning me now about that past behavior, I would say, yes, I made some bad decisions. Because as an adult, that’s what you do-look at your past behavior, take responsibility for it, and make changes if they’re needed. Not rant, rave, and throw a tantrum in front of a Senate committee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. He hasn’t shown even a tiny glimmer of humility. That’s apparently the GOP way now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whichever reporter asked him to repeat his first sentence and then “your first couple of sentences” was a right wing outlet. What they were doing was incredibly obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s all horrific, but the UB40 detail is cracking me up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse