Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by police for a drunken assault after a UB40 concert

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

The story of Brett Kavanaugh has been fascinating and terrible for many, many reasons. I feel strongly that he’s a sexual assailant and a drunk, and I also feel strongly that those two things are connected. I think it’s more than possible that he’s a Dr. Jekel-Mr. Hyde type of drunk – when sober, he probably comes across as a reasonable, normal person. But when he’s full of his beloved beer? Well, then you see the monster lurking within. That being said, it’s also pretty clear that Kavanaugh wasn’t black-out drunk throughout his high school and college years – he remembers a lot of the awful sh-t he did back then, which is why he was already contacting Yale classmates about Debbie Ramirez… before she even told her story publicly. Which means he was lying about that too, quelle surprise. But was Kavanaugh blackout drunk when he attended a UB40 concert at Yale and then got into a violent altercation?

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of starting an altercation while he was a student at Yale, according to a 1985 police report obtained by CNN, after police responded “in regards to an assault.” In the New Haven, Connecticut, police department report, a man named Dom Cozzolino said Kavanaugh had thrown ice on him and Kavanaugh’s friend Chris Dudley had thrown a glass that hit him in the ear.

“The argument between the two started when Mr. Cozzolino stated that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice at him for some unknown reason and he then got hit in the ear with a glass,” the report says. Dudley denied the allegations, according to the report, “and Mr. Kavanaugh didn’t (want) to say if he threw the ice or not. ”

The police report does not indicate whether anyone was arrested, and New Haven’s police chief, Anthony Campbell, told CNN there are no other records he is aware of involving Kavanaugh. The New York Times first reported the incident.

Cozzolino “was bleeding from the right ear,” according to the report, and he was later treated at a local hospital. The incident reportedly occurred at a bar called Demery’s after a UB40 concert.

Many think that this was the same incident which Charles Ludington referenced in his statement over the weekend, that he personally witnessed Kavanaugh drinking to excess and becoming an angry, violent drunk. Speaking of, Ludington gave a little press conference yesterday, where he talked about how often he saw Kavanaugh “quite drunk.”

As for the UB40 concert…well, maybe Kavanaugh likes red, red wine as well as BEER?

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh pauses as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

41 Responses to “Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by police for a drunken assault after a UB40 concert”

  1. INeedANap says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:29 am

    It’s true that people can turn themselves around, and the mistakes of our youth don’t have to define us forever.

    But that requires hard introspection, a commitment to change, and resulting actions. It requires constant active and passive work.

    Kavanaugh has done none of this. He has shown us that the belligerent, entitled frat boy he was is who he is now — let’s believe him.

  2. Maya says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Sexual assault or gang r*pe won’t take this man down, being an abusive alcoholic will.

    If the man who was attacked by Brett comes forward then game over for the Republicans.

    Those Senators Flake, Collins etc cannot vote yes to his confirmation as more and more evidence of perjury is coming out.

    Avanetti hasn’t released his receipts yet and already Brett is in trouble.

    I expect more victims to come out soon and that too with indisputable evidence..

  3. Rapunzel says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Of course he was a drunk mess and violent. Anyone who listened to this guy, or heard about his associates in college could tell you he was/is likely a violent predator with a drinking problem.

  4. MattyLove says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Uhhhggg. Can we all just accept he’s a very problematic nominee and switch him out for someone less problematic?

    • Tiny Martian says:
      October 2, 2018 at 8:31 am

      Isn’t it funny that the GOP hasn’t done this already? Isn’t it interesting that apparently there are no better candidates for the Supreme Court than a lying black-out drunk with a long history of sexual predation and assault?

      Or at least, that is the current message the GOP is sending.

      • Louisa says:
        October 2, 2018 at 9:09 am

        The fact that they are not withdrawing his name and nominating someone else is very telling. There are a number of very conservative, anti- choice judges they could pick from who would be much less problematic that Kavanaugh and could sail through a confirmation. But they want HIM.

        It could also be that they know if they were to start all over again at this stage s/he (let’s face it HE) would not be confirmed before the mid-terms. They cannot risk having a democratic majority voting on their pick.

  5. LPQ says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Even if you don’t #BelieveHer (and I do!), Kavanaugh has shown himself to be a vengeful partisan who has zero problem lying about all kinds of things while under oath, and that’s just from his televised hearing ALONE. How can anyone argue with that?

    • Rapunzel says:
      October 2, 2018 at 7:42 am

      It’s willful partisanship. If he was a Democratic nominee , none of the people supporting him would be supporting him at all. This is what so infuriating about the whole thing. The people (especially women) hating on Dr. Ford would immediately believe a woman who accused a Democrat.

  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    While the public need to know this it won’t matter as GOP under orders from their Dear Leader will ram his nom through – they don’t care that they have put an unfit drunk on the SC as long as he does what they tell him to do.

    Trump even threw him under the bus yesterday when he said that he knew that Kav had problems with drinking as a teenager – something Kav denied under oath. I suspect that Trump might dump his drunk ass before the end of the week.

    Kav will never withdraw as he thinks its his god given right to be on the SC. The FBI investigation in the sexual assault allegations is just for show, the Dems should also be pushing for another FBI investigation into Kav lying repeatedly under oath – he’s perjured himself.

    • Rapunzel says:
      October 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

      Republicans like Flake have already gone on record saying that they won’t vote for him if it turns out he lied. They knew an investigation would uncover more sh*t, which is why they didn’t want to it. Lindsey Graham must be having an apoplexy at this point. By the time this week is over there’s gonna be way too many sketchy stories for them to approve him. They’ll do the vote and he’ll get tanked. But he’ll keep his job and not go to jail for perjury, so he still wins.

  7. Chrissy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Loved the Red, Red Wine reference, Kaiser. I loved that song at the time.

    Reply
    October 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I hope more witnesses keep coming forward. It might have been after a UB40 concert, but Brett himself said he likes beer, he never mentioned any other alcohol. I hate wine, and the song Red Red Wine

    Reply
    October 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    can something happen to him after blatantly lying under oath?

    Reply
    October 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    The way Kavanaugh conducted himself at the hearings should be an automatic NO in my eyes. How to do put someone, anyone, in a position of power that cannot control his anger??

    Reply
    October 2, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Now that Harvard Law School has booted Beerman off campus, it’s now easier to get a lifetime SC position than to get a part-time teaching gig.

    The world is upside down.

  12. Mellie says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:26 am

    What’s sad about this whole situation (and there is a lot to be sad about) is that he is going to get the boot for the lying instead of the fact that he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed at least three women that we know of….disgusting.

  13. Rescue Cat says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:26 am

    In the unlikely event that he doesn’t get the nomination someone as equally conservative will.

    • Eric says:
      October 2, 2018 at 8:43 am

      Rescue:
      Not before the midterms!

      And no one is as partisan as Beerman who is being placed on the SC so he can rule for EZ when Mueller’s team swarms the Oval Office.

      • Becks1 says:
        October 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

        Yeah if he doesn’t get confirmed, and the Rs hold the Senate (which they likely will, lets be honest/realistic), someone possible even more conservative will be nominated.

        But to me this isn’t about stopping a conservative justice from being appointed. That’s just a side benefit. This is about stopping a rapist from being appointed.

  14. Remy Red says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:42 am

    One way to disrupt the Amimal House Frat Boy culture might be to grant alcohol licenses to sorority houses. They should lobby for this. The discrepancy seems archaic and young women would then be able to host on their own terms.

    Reply
    October 2, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Yeah I think its worth repeating that people aren’t mad because he drank a lot of beer in college (or even high school). People are upset because 1) he definitely seems to have lied about his alcohol use, 2) his alcohol use/abuse fits in with Dr. Ford’s story, and the stories of the other victims, 3) he still seems like that angry drunk frat boy, and 4) he revealed himself to be nakedly partisan with an anti-Democrat agenda.

    I see a lot of comments about how “do you want what you did in college to haunt you” and I’m like….sure, I drank a lot of beer in college. You know what I didn’t do? assault anyone. Get arrested for getting into a fight after a concert. My husband drank a lot in college. You know what he didn’t do? Assault anyone. Get arrested. Etc. And if he had…..he would not lie about those things under oath.

    The stories of drunk Kavanaugh just give more credibility to his accusers, and that’s why those stories are so important.

    Reply
    October 2, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Whichever reporter asked him to repeat his first sentence and then “your first couple of sentences” was a right wing outlet. What they were doing was incredibly obvious.

    Reply
    October 2, 2018 at 9:52 am

    It’s all horrific, but the UB40 detail is cracking me up.

