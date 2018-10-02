Princess Eugenie’s wedding will begrudgingly air on ITV, not the BBC

I’m of two minds about Princess Eugenie’s wedding. On one side, I think it’s exciting that a “blood princess” is going to have a big, splashy wedding at Windsor Castle, and I’m genuinely happy that Eugenie will have “her day.” On the other side, I do think she and her parents are going way overboard, perhaps as a way to assert themselves into the royal conversation and convince everyone that there’s a lot of interest in the York princesses. But that’s the thing: the British people really aren’t buying the idea of Eugenie and Beatrice taking on bigger roles and being bigger deals in the royal ecosystem. The BBC didn’t even want to air Eugenie’s wedding, which is a pretty big sign that there doesn’t seem to be that much interest. So the British outlet ITV picked up the rights to air Eugenie’s wedding:
First it was turned down by the BBC, then it looked as if ITV might turn up their nose too. But now I can reveal that Princess Eugenie’s upcoming wedding will, after all, be televised – allowing her proud dad Prince Andrew to breathe a huge sigh of relief. The Prince has been determined to ensure his younger daughter’s nuptials make it on to our screens, giving her a big day to rival Meghan and Harry’s spectacle in May.
ITV’s This Morning has stepped in at the 11th hour to make Andrew’s dream come true, and will cover the wedding live from Windsor on Friday, October 12. Called This Morning At The Royal Wedding, the show will be hosted by regular Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. It is expected to run for around three hours from around 10am, giving viewers a chance to see glamorous guests arriving, and climaxing with Eugenie leaving the chapel in her wedding gown. The MoS also told how, with Eugenie keen to outdo Harry and Meghan’s spectacle, she had invited more than 850 guests to St George’s Chapel, which holds 800. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at the chapel there were 600 guests.
So I guess this means that BBC America won’t air the wedding? I guess I can find a live stream, maybe? Ugh. Well, I’m glad Eugenie is getting her big, spectacular wedding. And by that I mean, I’m glad Prince Andrew is getting HIS wedding, since he seems to be pulling the strings here.
Oh, and here’s another sign that Andrew has overstepped: there’s a petition circulating about Eugenie’s wedding. People are calling for “House of Commons to urge the Government to commit no public money to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and to publish a report of all costs to taxpayers.” While the royal family is paying for some of the wedding, the petition notes that “the exact details of royal wedding funding are shrouded in secrecy.” Thousands of people have already signed the petition.
I’m only seeing sunglasses. It’s all I got lol.
Those are a horror, aren’t they?
Last I read, about 20,000 or so signed. Not going to make a wit of difference though.
It really *is* mostly Andrew and Sarah’s wedding, isn’t it? I can just imagine him throwing tantrums all over the place, and “mummy” shrugging her shoulders and having someone calling in some favors to placate her favorite. Sarah is more than likely reliving *her* glory days, and loving having an “open purse” to spend freely again. Some poster here said the other day that Bea and Eug are just used to letting them get their way, so they just go along with it. Could be… but I thing Eug is liking this, too, and I get the feeling that she is caught up in their feeling that she “deserves” all of this hoopla (850 guests (who KNOWS that many people??), 2nd day “fair”, carriage ride waving to the peons).
Eh…. I won’t be getting up early for this one. I’ll wait for pics here.
Yeah, I mean, I don’t want them to have the stupid carriage ride, but I won’t sign the petition. It won’t make any difference to anything and seems mean-spirited. We shouldn’t necessarily read anything into the numbers of how many signed the petition vs how many applied for tickets. Most people are utterly indifferent.
She looks like Dr. Nefario in those goggles
Dadzilla. Andrew’s idiocy is going to cast a shadow on Eugenie, unfortunately.
Not just Dadzilla. Eugenie is jealous of William and Harry and wants to upstage them. I bet she’s been a big bridezilla.
Yeah that line in there about Eugenie being “keen to outdo” Harry and Meghan was interesting, because so much of this coverage has been that Andrew and Fergie are just having a field day and Eugenie is just along for the ride. That was almost a bit of snark aimed at Eugenie.
She could very well be a regular everyday bridezilla (though I doubt it), but it’s her parents (esp. Andrew) who are in competition with Charles and his sons. Fact is, she’s a member of a junior line of the family and will never be as high-profile as Will/Harry.
I totally think this is 100% Andrew. He’s planning a lot. He’s contacting tv stations. He’s working with vendors.
I know a lot of people think that if she didn’t want it, then it wouldn’t happen as it is. But speaking as someone with anxiety in crowds with inlaws who invited 300+ to our wedding I can say it’s not always as simple as that. Family dynamics are more complicated than all or nothing for many people. I don’t doubt she wants a royal wedding, but the extras reek of Andrew trying to show his older brother up.
Why does she wear those hideously ugly sunglasses so often? They make her look like a robot. Break them in half and throw those shades away!
And the dress makes her look like she has gills.
I don’t know what’s more embarrassing–the petition, or those goggles.
Huh.I didn’t realize Harry and Meghan “only” invited 600.
Anyway, I get that Eugenie wants her day….but televised weddings are boring. I watched Will and Kate’s because ROYAL WEDDING!!!! and I watched Harry and Meghan’s because it had some unique aspects to it – the American pastor, the cellist, etc. – and Harry and Meghan were so darn cute the whole time – but really, as someone who got up at 4 am for Will and Kate’s and 430 for Harry and Meghan’s – the part that people care about are the arrivals, and then the big exit from the church and the carriage ride. The actual ceremony is usually pretty boring. I get that they aren’t going to record the arrivals and then NOT the wedding, but pictures work just as well usually for the arrivals.
I guess what I’m saying is – there may be a great deal of interest in this wedding and it still doesn’t mean it has to be aired live. But whatever. I’m not British and I’m not going to go out of my way to watch this live, but I’ll definitely follow along on twitter.
This really seems like a push by her Really Awful Thirsty Parents than Eugenie herself since she and Jack don’t live an overly public life.
Is it really that big of a deal? Jeez, Andrew, get a grip
Lol the article quoted is so snarky—ITV “to make Andrew’s dream come true”—he is going to be so sunk if Charles is in charge of things by the time Beatrice gets married.
I wish that Andrew would realize how thirsty and entitled this makes him look. Like, even thirstier and more entitled than he has always appeared to be.
It will only serve to backfire and tick off the public and Charles. But honestly, it seems as though, because his wedding was so lavish, Andrew doesn’t understand why his daughter’s can’t be the same. HE was the SON of the monarch. She is the granddaughter of the monarch and the daughter of a Duke (a royal duke, but whatever).
I hope Eugenie enjoys a wonderful day, but I’m glad the petition exists and I hope that other things continue to remind Andrew and Sarah of how far they overstepped in this situation. Just enjoy the day in a natural way. Don’t try to force something that isn’t there.
The petition existed for Harry and Meghan too so…
Genuine question, no snark: would this drama be happening if Harry hadn’t just gotten married and allegedly bumped her wedding date?
It probably adds to the intensity, but the drama would have happened either way, in my opinion. It’s her parents and this wedding is a couple of things to them:
1) Re-entry into royal adjacent public life for Sarah Ferguson
2) Establishment of Eugenie (and her sister) as important enough to warrant this level of attention and hopefully a future role as, at least, a semi-working royal.
And, I think they are truly pissed off about that super mean-spirited article that came out recently and want to pull all the stops.
The drama would have happened either way because the weddings off minor members of the Royal family are usually not televised and not big public affairs. I am old enough to remember the weddings of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret’s children and they were usually covered by just a few minutes on the evening news – not hours of rolling coverage. Even Prince Edward’s wedding to Sophie got less than an hour of coverage.
This is more about Andrew failing to accept his new position – that he is not the heir to the throne and that he will soon be downgraded to minor royal status as brother to the King and Uncle to the heir.
Yes, it would have, because Andrew thinks he’s very important. Sarah is just an embarrassment in pretty much any context you care to name, and the daughters, nice though not exactly driven, go along for the very expensive public ride. They clearly think they are entitled too – the carriage ride and 2-day party gives the game away there.
UK taxpayers have a right to be fed up with this malarkey. They are forced to pay for this silly, useless family, literally bow down to their unelected asses. The Windsors should have the weddings they want as long as they pay for the lot. They have huge amounts of personal wealth because they never spend their own dosh when they can shift costs to the public. Eugenie is not a working royal (an oxymoron if ever there was one), nor is her husband. They are private citizens. Good luck to them, but no-one needs to see them.
This WHOLE THING has turned out to be a thristy, tacky, shambles….
However, considering the parents of the bride-to-be…
It is appropriate….
Too bad Eugenie didn’t have the foresight to PUT HER LITTLE FOOT DOWN and decide to not even TRY to participate in a race…that by BIRTH…she could NEVA, EVA win….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Go your own way and don’t just be a reaction to what other people do.
…and let me say that until I saw this post, I forgot she was even getting married. I wish her well but I thought I’d see the highlights in a Hello magazine spread.
Well that’s it … she’s old enough to have at least attempted to rein in her parents, though we all know how hard it can be to say no, especially if the parents are manipulative.
So a female member of the Royal family shouldn’t have a lovely wedding in the place she grew up in? Is it only the Princes’ that can have nice weddings?!
And she is going her own way… the 2nd day of celebration (which is pretty normal) proves it. They’ll be holding a more informal wedding celebration with a fair, drinks, etc. which seems to be the couple’s idea. I’m beginning to think people on here have never been to luxury, creative weddings, where the celebrations last for a couple of days.
I honestly don’t mind. I am eager to see a happy couple getting married. times are so miserable I take these two and their lot on tv any day!
I’m really surprised. I know that it won’t have the viewing figures one of the lads would have but in our office it’s been the one we have been more excited about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genuinely asking, why is that?
Same here. It’s a Princess wedding and we haven’t had one for decades! Can’t wait to see her dress. I’ve been rooting for Vivienne Westwood. Eugenie has such a lovely figure – a classic hourglass.
Is it mean to imagine all of their friends thinking ‘ITV on a working weekday morning? How gauche.”
Not all of them work, and I don’t think her set is as snobby as Harry, Meghan and William’s.
People raining on her wedding day are miserable. Let her and her family enjoy the big day!
Do you want to pay for it because that seems to be the main objection. The Windsor are ridiculously wealthy and could easily pay for all of this. The least they could do is respond to the petition by being transparent about what the public is paying for.
That petition was started by a group called “Republic” which wants to abolish the Monarchy, so nope, they are not going to respond to it. And the petition has 28,000 signatures, it needs at least 100,000 for it to be discussed in parliament. And being from a member of a commonwealth country, yep, there is lots of people looking forward to it.
Uh, they didn’t disclose anything when it came to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, so why would they do it for Eugenie’s? They paid for all aspects of Harry’s wedding except the security. The same will happen for Eugenie’s.
And where are all the people who said there wouldn’t be a petition for this wedding like there was for Harry’s? Lol, you really don’t know how Republic works. Meghan and Harry’s wedding petition wasn’t racist in nature, it was about public money.
That petition of which you speak was started by a republican group that dislike all things royal. And as for Charles and his plans for a slimmed down Monarchy, you have to look at the actual numbers of patronages/engagements the current lot commit to. The Queen still has over 300 engagements a year, and do not forget how many the rest of the royal family do, even Eugenie and Beatrice step in and do “represent” without “officially” being working royals. My point is that a Monarchy that only has Charles, Camilla, and the two Dukes and their wives doing the bulk of engagements, which is upward of 3500 is not realistic considering how William and Kate do what they do now reluctantly. I mean even Andrew is up there with 340 engagements in 2017, right after Charles and Anne. Many in the UK and in the commonwealth do not begrudge Andrew for wanting his daughter’s day to be special and deserving.
Charles and sons have said going forward they won’t be doing the kind of numbers racked up by the Queen and many of her cousins etc as well as her children. That’s what they mean by slimmed down monarchy, though I imagine they’ll want the same or more money from the public. Charles wanted to have the Duchy of Cornwall – a publicly owned entity – transferred over the his family. Thankfully it was rejected. But he’ll try again, the greedy pig. The intention of Charles and the boys is to pick a few charities along the Heads Together idea – lots of PR-type things but not too many engagements. The sons don’t like doing royal work so this is the compromise. Look, the only genuine constitutional role is the one for the monarch and involves governmental work. The charity stuff only came about with George V who knew for the monarchy to survive they needed to be seen, so attending charity events, meeting people who do the actual charity work was born. It’s an invention of the royals for the royals to keep themselves relevant and to keep them in public money. The younger royals are intent on becoming celebrities but real celebrities also sponsor charity work but they do it for free. A much better deal all round. As for Eugenie, why should the public have to pay upwards of £2M for her wedding when her family can well afford to pay for whatever she wants? There’s better things the public can spend their taxes on. Same for Harry’s wedding, the costs of which have been released as £32M. People of the UK and Commonwealth no doubt wish them all well in their lives, but they are a financial burden with inadequate return to the public. Walkabouts and meet-and-greets are not worth much. Eugenie and sister filling in here and there counts for nothing in the scheme of things. Sure, they want to be on the gravy train – it beats the slog of real work – but none of it is needed. And taxes can go to better purposes like NHS, education etc.
I agree. It seems like Americans are the ones “not interested” but they don’t count when it comes to the Royal family. Most Brits are indifferent to the wedding, just like they were for Harry’s wedding, but a lot of people still want to see this live.
I want to see their happy faces and positive body language because they looked so damn glum during Harry’s ceremony. Don’t know what that was about. Hardly anybody cracked a smile on his side! They were very different during William’s wedding, so I think this one will be different. Hopefully, they’ll do a family group shot on the steps with everyone’s happy, smiley faces.
I absolutely love how ridiculous this all is! I hope there are a series of truly astounding incidents that give us gossip material for years to come. I hope Princess Michael shows up and says something incredibly racist to Prince Philip loud enough for all to hear and scowl at them. I hope Fergie is TRASHED by the time she shows up and accidentally flashes a previously unknown tattoo of The Queen. I hope Andrew has a meltdown and is still sniffing back snot as he walks Eugenie down the aisle. Omg, and you know Beatrice will be a bridesmaid a la Pippa Middleton, and I hope she wears something outrageously ill-suited to her. Omg, I am so hopeful!
LOL! They’re all so gloriously predictable, aren’t they?
Well, Eugenie must have gone along with the televising idea or it wouldn’t have happened. How embarrassing.
I will say this…regarding the broadcasts for Meghan & Harry’s wedding…I THANKED THE GAWDS that ABC Network decided to spend the money and broadcast the wedding…because we were switching between BBC America and the ABC broadcast…and the difference between the picture quality…was ASTOUNDING!!!! Seriously…it was like watching a B/W movie…versus TECHNICOLOR CINEMASCOPE!
Every time I read about Andrew, I think about a story I read recently wherein Andrew walked into a room and everyone ignored him and no one got up (as per protocol they may have been expected to do). So he haughtily announced, “Let’s try this again, shall we?” and walked out of the room to make another entrance. I don’t remember anything beyond that. I hope that once again no one got up. It gives me the giggles. He is such a total tool.
Eh, I’ll catch the highlights on YouTube…next time I’m stuck in an airport…provided the wifi is free.
Look I hope she has a lovely wedding but she is not and never will be a full working royal. The public barely tolerated what is spent now and there is ZERO need for more. Just relax into a privileged life, enjoy your knee husband and get a grip.
Oh dear god what if she and Meghan get pregnant at the same time? Oh. The. Drama.
I want her to walk down the aisle wearing those goggles.
I want to watch it 🤷🏻♀️
