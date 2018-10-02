Duchess Kate returns to royal work following her summer maternity leave

The Duchess of Cambridge is back from her maternity leave! Looking back on the past six months or so, don’t you think that Kate was quite relieved that Meghan got so much attention? If Meghan had not been around, people really would have had a lot to say about Kate’s maternity leave. In any case, it’s not like Kate is coming back with a full-time schedule now. She’s never had a full-time schedule, but the palace has let it be known that she’s going to be doing “light duties” for the rest of this year, and she’ll do more work next year. That’s literally what they say every year though, so don’t hold your breath.

Today’s event was at London’s Paddington Recreation Ground, where she got to spend time with some kids involved in the Sayers Croft Trust’s Forest School. According to reporters there, Kate was in a good mood, and she was very chatty with all the kids. She stayed for about an hour.

As for her outfit… girl loooooves jeggings, and quite honestly, I’ve missed her jeggings. This pair is from Zara. You can’t really see underneath her sweater, but Kate’s wearing the silk Joseph Rainer Bud blouse, which you can see on a retail site here – it costs £395 and it has BUTTONS on the breast pockets, OH MY! Buttons and jeggings!! It’s like she never left. I’m giddy! What Kate Wore thinks her jacket is Fjallraven, and that she’s repeating her Penelope Chilvers boots (which she’s owned for a decade or longer). Oh, she’s wearing emerald earrings? Those look new to me.

Also: Kate made a move to shut her own car door, just like Meghan! Except it looks like she only put her hand on the door and her bodyguard quickly shut the door and Kate looked back like “yeah, that’s right!”

Video: #kate #duchessofcambridge returns from maternity leave… and there’s a shutting of the car door (shock…)… pic.twitter.com/uiEn8I8Kyd — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 2, 2018