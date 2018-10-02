Duchess Kate returns to royal work following her summer maternity leave

Duchess of Cambridge visits Ewhurst

The Duchess of Cambridge is back from her maternity leave! Looking back on the past six months or so, don’t you think that Kate was quite relieved that Meghan got so much attention? If Meghan had not been around, people really would have had a lot to say about Kate’s maternity leave. In any case, it’s not like Kate is coming back with a full-time schedule now. She’s never had a full-time schedule, but the palace has let it be known that she’s going to be doing “light duties” for the rest of this year, and she’ll do more work next year. That’s literally what they say every year though, so don’t hold your breath.

Today’s event was at London’s Paddington Recreation Ground, where she got to spend time with some kids involved in the Sayers Croft Trust’s Forest School. According to reporters there, Kate was in a good mood, and she was very chatty with all the kids. She stayed for about an hour.

As for her outfit… girl loooooves jeggings, and quite honestly, I’ve missed her jeggings. This pair is from Zara. You can’t really see underneath her sweater, but Kate’s wearing the silk Joseph Rainer Bud blouse, which you can see on a retail site here – it costs £395 and it has BUTTONS on the breast pockets, OH MY! Buttons and jeggings!! It’s like she never left. I’m giddy! What Kate Wore thinks her jacket is Fjallraven, and that she’s repeating her Penelope Chilvers boots (which she’s owned for a decade or longer). Oh, she’s wearing emerald earrings? Those look new to me.

Also: Kate made a move to shut her own car door, just like Meghan! Except it looks like she only put her hand on the door and her bodyguard quickly shut the door and Kate looked back like “yeah, that’s right!”

Photos courtesy of WENN.

13 Responses to “Duchess Kate returns to royal work following her summer maternity leave”

  1. Sayrah says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I need her blowout person. She looks good

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:57 am

    she is dressed perfectly for this occasion and for fall, no? Love this casual look. But IMO she has lost too much of her baby weight now, her face looks too thin and it’s giving her a tired aspect.

    Reply
  3. Annie. says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:58 am

    The story about Meghan closing the door was ridiculous since many royals do that all the time lol.

    As for Kate, I’m glad to see her again. Nobody should have complained about her maternity leave even if Meghan wasn’t around since in the UK women are entitled to 52 weeks of maternity leave.

    I like her outfit, appropriate for the event itself, and she is always at her best when in activities with children or sport related.

    Reply
  4. Natalie S says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:02 am

    She’s wearing emerald earrings to honor the suffragettes.

    Reply
  5. Loretta says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:04 am

    She is getting old fast, in some photos the wrinkles on her forehead are really deep.

    Reply
  6. Erinn says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I really like this outfit. It seems appropriate for the occasion – but I’d love to own it. I love green. I actually love the boots – they look super comfy. I want a pair similar to that, color and all.

    Reply
  7. Snowslow says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:12 am

    My hair looks like that with a blow-dry and straightening. Each time I do it, I get massive compliments which annoys me a little bit as I have waves and curls and no one compliments me on that.
    This to say that I flatter myself to think that we have the same hair. Ha!

    Also: she is so athletic! Her leg muscles.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:15 am

    She looks great. I can’t front tho…I love jeggings and a skinny trouser too!

    Reply
  9. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Not my type of outfit, but it looks good on her. She looks tired in some of the stills.

    Reply
  10. Pandy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:18 am

    She looks great! She can really rock casual clothes. LOVE those boots.

    Reply

