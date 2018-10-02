“Zayn Malik slept with another woman when he & Gigi Hadid were on a break” links

When Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik were on a break, he apparently slept with a 41-year-old burlesque dancer named Enrica Petrongari. [The Blemish]
Roberto Cavalli’s collection is scattered, let’s say. [Go Fug Yourself]
Artist creates images of “battle dogs” and it’s cuter than it sounds. [OMG Blog]
Beyonce’s cinematographer is sooo good. [LaineyGossip]
Dark Phoenix’s release is getting delayed. [Looper]
Asia Argento is still beefing with Rose McGowan & everyone else. [Dlisted]
I love this trench coat on Rihanna. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello had a date night. [JustJared]
Tyler Perry interviews Geoffrey Owens. [Seriously OMG WTF]
They were ON A BREAK!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ross approves of this post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, what a set up! WE WERE ON A BREAK! Twenty years later and Ross’ whining still is relevant! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Were they on a break? Because didn’t they both confirm they were broken up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spectacular news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it even news? lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol I very much doubt he slept with just one woman while they were on a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, wow, that Cavalli collection is…something. I appreciate the trashy-chic appeal he and Versace exist to serve, but this one may legitimately belong back in the garbage bin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I only care about Dev Patel being James Bond now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see it, but after watching Crazy Rich Asians, my first pick is now Henry Golding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dev Patel would be great but just finished watching The BoDYGUARD (BBC series) and think Richard Madden would also be a great bond. The BoDYGUARD is essential viewing so so good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wore another trench, with a wider belt and shorter hemline, and I preferred that one. But, honestly, Riri looks great in anything, as firmly established here on CB. Ha ha.
Okay, I clicked further on the Zayn story and ended up on The Sun (shame on me) and she’d make two Gigis. I’m not shaming her, though. She’s lovely. I just wonder about guys going for other types. Like what’s their real type? Their image type and then just crossing types off their list? Not that I really care about him at all and I’m not the audience he wants to reach, too old and Harry is the one who makes me laugh. Anyway, I hope she made a little nest egg from her story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe we’ve been wrong about his target audience. Given this new revelation maybe the target audience is a little older than we thought. (Not calling 41 old. That’s my demographic. Just saying it’s a little further north)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That lainey article moved me. Revived the excitement of a pre-Bey concert. Aw, good times.
I can’t read no more about Asia argento. That woman triggers me. I can’t even look at her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh mg I can not believe it!!! Who would have ever imagined….
Report this comment as spam or abuse