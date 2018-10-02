“Zayn Malik slept with another woman when he & Gigi Hadid were on a break” links
  • October 02, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik hold hands as they go out in SoHo, NYC

When Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik were on a break, he apparently slept with a 41-year-old burlesque dancer named Enrica Petrongari. [The Blemish]
Roberto Cavalli’s collection is scattered, let’s say. [Go Fug Yourself]
Artist creates images of “battle dogs” and it’s cuter than it sounds. [OMG Blog]
Beyonce’s cinematographer is sooo good. [LaineyGossip]
Dark Phoenix’s release is getting delayed. [Looper]
Asia Argento is still beefing with Rose McGowan & everyone else. [Dlisted]
I love this trench coat on Rihanna. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello had a date night. [JustJared]
Tyler Perry interviews Geoffrey Owens. [Seriously OMG WTF]

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

15 Responses to ““Zayn Malik slept with another woman when he & Gigi Hadid were on a break” links”

  1. Yup, Me says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    They were ON A BREAK!

    Reply
  2. electra says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Spectacular news.

    Reply
  3. Veronica S. says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Haha, wow, that Cavalli collection is…something. I appreciate the trashy-chic appeal he and Versace exist to serve, but this one may legitimately belong back in the garbage bin.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Honestly I only care about Dev Patel being James Bond now.

    Reply
  5. Lilly says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    She wore another trench, with a wider belt and shorter hemline, and I preferred that one. But, honestly, Riri looks great in anything, as firmly established here on CB. Ha ha.

    Okay, I clicked further on the Zayn story and ended up on The Sun (shame on me) and she’d make two Gigis. I’m not shaming her, though. She’s lovely. I just wonder about guys going for other types. Like what’s their real type? Their image type and then just crossing types off their list? Not that I really care about him at all and I’m not the audience he wants to reach, too old and Harry is the one who makes me laugh. Anyway, I hope she made a little nest egg from her story.

    Reply
  6. Babs says:
    October 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    That lainey article moved me. Revived the excitement of a pre-Bey concert. Aw, good times.

    I can’t read no more about Asia argento. That woman triggers me. I can’t even look at her face.

    Reply
  7. Gkinll says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Oh mg I can not believe it!!! Who would have ever imagined….

    Reply

