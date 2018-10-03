Billy Corgan, 51, and his 25-year-old partner Chloe welcomed their second child

In December 2015, Billy Corgan and his partner Chloe Mendel welcomed their first child, a son named Augustus Juppiter. It was notable at the time because Corgan waited a while to become a father to a human child, as he had long been father to only fur-babies (namely, his rescue cats). It was also notable because his partner is not even half his age. He was 48 when Chloe gave birth to Augustus. Chloe was 22. Well, they adore Augustus and it seems Chloe was hiding a secret on their recent PAWS Chicago cover: a second pregnancy. Chloe and Billy welcomed their second child, a little girl named Philomena Clementine.

Billy Corgan is a dad again! On Tuesday, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced on Instagram that he and partner Chloe Mendel welcomed a baby girl together — surprising fans. “Please welcome PHILOMENA CLEMENTINE CORGAN, the latest addition to our family!” Corgan, 51, wrote alongside a shot of their 2½-year-old son holding his new little sister, who wore a blue hat while wrapped up in a blanket. “Pictured here with her brother, Augustus Juppiter, this makes 8, counting Chloe, Angelface, Diamondbaby, Chin Chin, Ling Ling and yours truly,” Corgan added, referencing the family’s two dogs and two cats. The 51-year-old singer finished the exciting announcement by honoring Mendel, 25, who he says did a great job balancing the role of mother and a working professional while pregnant. “I”m so lucky to have a great partner in @chloemendel, who juggled raising our son, pregnancy with Philomena, whilst building her fashion line (@maisonatia) and navigating my being gone so much with SP in 2018,” he said. “Oh, and then there’s wrestling!! What a year!”

I’m including the ‘gram below – Chloe used the same photo on her IG. I would have loved to see a photo of the whole family, cats and dogs included, but maybe they’re waiting to get another PAWS Chicago cover for the debut of Philomena. As for the baby’s name… I mean, it is what it is. I appreciate that the full name has a sing-songy quality which Billy probably orchestrated. But Philomena just sounds like such a hipster name choice. Maybe it was a family name, who knows.